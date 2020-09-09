MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
NHL Bubble Wrap: Vasilevskiy, Kucherov shine again for Lightning

By Adam Gretz Sep 9, 2020, 11:52 PM EDT
  • The Tampa Bay Lightning take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final thanks to a late goal from Nikita Kucherov.
  • They did so with only nine forwards for most of the game due to an ejection and an injury to a key player.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy shined again in net for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, New York Islanders 1 (Lightning lead series 2-0)

Thanks to an ejection to Alex Killorn and an injury to Brayden Point (not to mention the continued absence of Steven Stamkos), the Tampa Bay Lightning played most of Game 2 with only nine forwards and were still able to get a 2-1 Game 2 win. It gives them a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final over the New York Islanders. Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Lightning penalty kill kept them in it, and then Nikita Kucherov came through in the clutch by scoring the game-winning goal with just eight seconds to play in regulation. The Islanders had a five-minute power play, a two-man advantage, and a shorthanded Lightning roster across from them and were still unable to get the win. This is going to be one they regret if they do not come back in this series. The Lightning had no current update on the status of Point following the game.

Three Stars

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay is the only team that has used just one goalie in the Return To Play, with Vasilevskiy logging every minute of every game so far. He continues to prove why he is one of the league’s best goalies, and perhaps even the best goalie. He stopped 27 out of 28 shots on Wednesday night, including all 13 shots he faced on the penalty kill to help the Lightning kill off a five-minute major penalty and a third period two-man disadvantage. He gave them a chance when they did not play their best game. He now has a .932 save percentage and a 12-3-0 record in his 15 appearances this postseason.

2. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. No Stamkos, no Point, no problem.  At least not on this night because they still have Kucherov. His goal with eight seconds to play turned out to be the difference and helps to strengthen his Conn Smythe argument. He now has six goals and 22 total points in 15 games this postseason. This is his first game-winning goal of the playoffs this year.

3. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning. Just another day at the office for Hedman as he logged a team-high 26 minutes (seven more minutes than any other defenseman on the team), scored his seventh goal of the playoffs to tie the game off of an offensive zone face-off late in the first period, and was a constant force in his own zone to help keep the Islanders off the scoreboard for most of the night. The Lightning have All-Star level talent and franchise players at every position, and Hedman might be the most important piece of them all. He has a goal in four consecutive playoff games for the Lightning.

Highlights of the Night

Kucherov’s game-winning goal was set up by an absolutely incredible pass from Ryan McDonagh.

Will the Lightning have Alex Killorn for Game 3 of the series after this hit on Brock Nelson early in the first period? He could face some supplemental discipline from the league.

Hedman scores his seventh goal of the playoffs to tie the game late in the first period.

Factoids

  • Victor Hedman’s goal-scoring streak is now at four games. That is one game away from tying an NHL Playoff record. [NHL PR]
  • The Lightning have a 2-0 series lead and have done very well in this situation before. [NHL PR]
  • Kucherov’s goal gives him seven career game-winning goals in the playoffs. That is one goal away from tying the franchise record held by Martin St. Louis and Tyler Johnson [NHL PR]

Thursday Schedule

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream (Series tied 1-1)

Kucherov’s goal with 8 seconds to play steals Game 2 for Lightning

By Adam Gretz Sep 9, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning were not anywhere near as dominant as they were in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, but they still did just enough to steal Game 2 against the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.

Nikita Kucherov scored the game-winning goal with just eight seconds remaining to lift the Lightning to a 2-1 win. They now have a 2-0 series lead.

That goal came at the end of a great shift that had the Lightning buzzing around the New York net, and was concluded with a beautiful cross-ice pass from Ryan McDonagh to set up Kucherov for his sixth goal of the playoffs.

This is going to be a tough one for the Islanders to swallow.

Not only because they lost in the closing seconds and now face a two-game deficit, but because of everything that transpired before the Kucherov goal.

On one hand, everything about the Islanders performance was a 180 turnaround from Monday night. They had an amazing start and were the better team for much of the game. They controlled the play and had countless opportunities to take over and put themselves in a position to even the series.

But it also turned out to be a night of badly missed opportunities, frustration, and failure to capitalize on what should have been a favorable matchup.

Just consider…

  • The Lightning played half of the game with only nine forwards. They started with 11 forwards dressed (to play seven defensemen), and then lost Alex Killorn just five minutes into the game when he was ejected for a late hit on Brock Nelson.
  • Making matters worse, Brayden Point — their top offensive player this postseason — exited the game midway through the second period due to an injury and did not return.
  • The Islanders failed to score on the five-minute major power play following the Killorn hit and missed an opportunity to take what could have been a two-goal lead.
  • Tampa Bay’s first goal — a Victor Hedman goal — was the result of an offensive face-off win that came after Devon Toews failed to gain the red line on a dump-in, resulting in an icing call. Hedman scored quite literally right off the ensuing face-off.
  • In the third period the Islanders had an extended 5-on-3 power play, again in a tie game, and again failed to score. They went 0-for-4 on the power play for the game.

That is going to result in a lot of frustration, especially if they are unable to come back in this series. There is always a slim margin for error in a playoff series, and giving away games like this against one of the league’s best teams is only going to make things just that much more difficult. The Islanders now need to win four out of the next five games.

While Kucherov’s goal will be the play that gets the most attention, Tampa Bay’s defense, penalty kill, and starting goalie Andrei Vasilveskiy were all major difference-makers all night.

Vasilievsky was especially important by stopping 27 out of 28 shots, including 13 shots on the penalty kill and a big breakaway save in a 4-on-4 situation.

The Islanders went back to starting goalie Semyon Varlamov for this game after starting Thomas Greiss the past two games. He stopped 19 shots.

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean Leahy Sep 9, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TB leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 2, Islanders 1 (Recap)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 0 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Lightning’s Alex Killorn ejected for late hit on Brock Nelson

By Adam Gretz Sep 9, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn was ejected from Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday night boarding New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson.

The incident happened just five minutes into the first period and resulted in Nelson leaving the game due to injury.

You can see the incident in the video posted above.

Killorn was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit, and it is really not hard to see why. Nelson had already made a play with the puck and no longer had possession of it when Killorn skated in from behind and delivered a needless and reckless hit.

The hit drove Nelson’s head into the glass and knocked him to the ice where he remained for several moments before leaving for the locker room.

Nelson has been one of the Islanders’ top players this postseason, entering play on Wednesday with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 17 games.

Nelson eventually returned to the game midway through the second period. On his first shift back he was cross-checked from behind head first into the glass by Barclay Goodrow with no penalty called.

Killorn’s ejection left the Lightning with just 10 forwards for the remainder of the game due to their strategy of dressing seven defensemen. That number went down to nine forwards in the second period when Brayden Point exited the bench.

The Islanders did not score on the ensuing power play despite recording five shots on goal.

The question now becomes whether or not Killorn will miss any additional time for the play, or if the Department of Player Safety will decide that the game misconduct (which takes him out for almost an entire game) will be enough. A lot of that decision could come down to how late the hit is timed to be.

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Islanders go back to Semyon Varlamov for Game 2

Islanders Varlamov
By Adam Gretz Sep 9, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT
After starting Thomas Greiss in each of their past two playoff games, the New York Islanders are going back to Semyon Varlamov for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Varlamov lost consecutive overtime games in the Second Round to the Philadelphia Flyers (giving up nine goals in those two games) prompting Islanders coach Barry Trotz to turn to Greiss for Game 7. When he recorded a shutout in a dominant Islanders’ defensive performance, Greiss was rewarded with the Game 1 start against Tampa Bay on Monday night.

It did not go well.

Greiss was pulled from that game just 10 minutes in after surrendering three goals on nine shots.

He was replaced by Varlamov who allowed five goals on 25 shots in an 8-2 loss.

The starting goalie is not the only lineup change for the Islanders on Wednesday.

Forwards Derick Brassard and Ross Johnston will also be out of the lineup, while Andrew Ladd and Leo Komarov will play in their places.

This will be Ladd’s first game action since early March and his first playoff game since the 2016 postseason when he was still a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Cal Clutterbuck is also in the lineup after being limited to just six minutes on Monday.

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
