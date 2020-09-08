MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
NHL Bubble Wrap: Islanders could not stop Point, Lightning in Game 1
Getty Images

NHL Bubble Wrap: Islanders could not stop Point, Lightning in Game 1

By James O'BrienSep 8, 2020, 12:34 AM EDT
Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2 (TBL leads series 1-0)

Just 1:14 into Game 1, Brayden Point burned the Islanders defense to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead. Really the only major sign of pushback came when Jordan Eberle tied things up 1-1 with a power-play goal. After two goals by Lightning defensemen, it already looked like an uphill battle for the Isles to fight from down 3-1. They never really mustered much of a battle. If fatigue was the main reason for this defeat, the Islanders have to hope that the grind really slows down the Bolts as this series goes along. Or it could be another relatively short series in the Lightning’s favor.

Three Stars of Lightning – Islanders Game 1

1. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

For the first time in his playoff career, Point managed a five-point game. The small-but-stupendous forward collected two goals and three assists, pushing his postseason total to 18 points in just 13 games.

Heading into the 2020 Eastern Conference Final, Point already set a career-high for points by reaching 18. Now he’s second in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 23, trailing only eliminated Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon. He was not necessarily the Conn Smythe frontrunner before, but Game 1 vaulted Point into the meat of that conversation.

2. Nikita Kucherov, Lightning

If Kucherov isn’t truly healthy, then take mercy on opponents once he is. He worked in tandem with Point to embarrass the Islanders in Game 1. You know your team’s having a big night when this is true, but Kucherov had the “less impressive” five-point night.

With some nifty transition work and a nice setup by Point, Kucherov scored one goal. He also generated four assists as the Lightning ran away with that one. As solid as the Islanders’ opponents have been, have they really dealt with anything close to the Kucherov – Point duo during these 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

3. Victor Hedman, Lightning

Boy, is Hedman ever red-hot from a shooting standpoint? By scoring the second Lightning goal, Hedman won’t get credit for the game-winner, but that 2-1 tally was important in starting an onslaught. Overall, Hedman finished with a goal and two assists in Game 1, all on a domineering TB power play.

Remember when it looked like Hedman might deal with injury issues for another postseason? It sure looks like he’s healthy. Or at least healthy enough to be a star the Lightning can lean on.

Lightning – Islanders Game 1 highlights:

Bulldoze, indeed.

Factoids

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 2: Golden Knights vs. Stars (DAL leads 1-0) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

If the Lightning were rusty coming into Game 1 of the 2020 Eastern Conference Final against the Islanders, it wasn’t easy to notice. The Lightning scored early and often in Game 1, beating the Islanders 8-2 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Lightning rout Islanders in Game 1

Just 1:14 into Game 1, Brayden Point made it clear that he’d enjoy a dominant night. That early point in Game 1 represented the most pushback from the Islanders, too, as Jordan Eberle made it 1-1 about three minutes later.

From there, the Lightning rolled against the Islanders in Game 1. Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh chipped in two more first-period goals to put the Bolts up 3-1.

By the time the second period began, it seemed clear that the Islanders might not have the juice to make this one close. Yanni Gourde was credited with a 4-1 goal after a review, and the Lightning kept piling it on.

Point enjoyed easily the most explosive playoff point production of his young career, scoring two goals and three assists. The Isles really didn’t have many answers for Point and Nikita Kucherov (also five points [1G, 4A]).

As you’d expect in such a lopsided contest, other Lightning players enjoyed strong performances. Gourde, Hedman, and Kevin Shattenkirk all piled on in this one.

If the Islanders were hoping to blame goaltending, they’d need to spread it around. Thomas Greiss started Game 1, but didn’t last long, getting pulled after 10:46 of game time (three goals allowed on nine shots). Things weren’t much more pleasant for Semyon Varlamov, either.

Plenty of questions, not much energy for Islanders

Whether Barry Trotz goes with Varlamov or Greiss in Game 2, the bottom line is that the Islanders will need to play to their strengths. The Lightning forced an uncomfortable pace for the Isles. While the Lightning showed they can handle tough defensive teams already during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s clear that the Islanders should avoid a track meet.

In Game 1, the Lightning lapped them, possibly in part because the Islanders were out of gas.

If nothing else, the Islanders thrive as underdogs, and the Bolts sure looked like favorites on Monday.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TBL leads series 1-0)

Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2.
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

Bobby Ryan wins 2020 Masterton Trophy after returning from alcohol issues

By James O'BrienSep 7, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT
Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan received the 2019-20 Masterton Trophy. The Professional Hockey Writers Association voted Ryan as the Masterton winner for an award “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

While Ryan won the trophy, Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns and Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom ranked as the other finalists. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Robin Lehner was last year’s winner.

Why Bobby Ryan won the 2020 Masterton Trophy

Back in November, Ryan left the Senators to enter the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to deal with an alcohol problem. Following that treatment, Ryan recorded a hat trick in his first game back in Ottawa. That led to emotional standing ovations and Ryan being name the game’s No. 1 star.

Upon receiving the Masterton Trophy, Ryan called entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program the hardest thing he’s ever done in his life.

With all of that in mind, Ryan hopes that his story inspires others.

“Because I’ve been open and candid about that, I think people have looked at me and said, ‘There’s a very relatable person,’” Ryan told the Ottawa Sun. “Through my family stuff and now with alcohol issues, I’ve never hid from it and I’ve always said, if I’m going to do this, I’m going to have to do it in the public eye and I’m going to have to be candid with it.”

During this week, the NHL will announce other 2020 NHL Awards winners.

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean LeahySep 7, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These teams traveled for the first time since this postseason began, leaving Toronto for the Edmonton bubble, and will now meet after having not played each other in seven months following three regular-season matchups. The Islanders won the first two before the Lightning took the most recent one on Feb. 8.

Tampa last played a week ago when they eliminated Boston with a double-overtime victory in Game 5 of that series. The Islanders defeated Philadelphia, 4-0, on Saturday night to advance to their first Conference Finals in 27 years.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 35 wins during the regular season, his third straight season finishing with the most or tied for the most wins of any goalie in the league and he’s been in net the entirety of this postseason for Tampa. The 2019 Vezina Trophy winner struggled last postseason when the Lightning was swept (0-4-0, 3.82 GAA, .856 SV%) but his numbers this postseason show why they have lost just two games in elimination play in these playoffs: 1.91 GAA, .931 SV%.

Semyon Varlamov (39 starts) and Thomas Greiss (29 starts) split time in net during the regular season a year after Greiss and Robin Lehner shared the crease. This postseason it’s been Varlamov as the primary starter (14 starts to Greiss’ 2) but after a pair of sub-par outings in Games 5 and 6 last round against the Flyers, Trotz opted to go with Greiss for Game 7. The result was a 16-save shutout – the first of Greiss’ postseason career and his only clean sheet this entire season.

Steven Stamkos was second on the team in both goals (29) and points (66) this season but has not played yet this postseason. He had core muscle surgery in March and then suffered a lower-body injury during his return to play training. He last played on Feb. 25 and has not been ruled out of returning this postseason, but head coach Jon Cooper said he will not play this series. Nikita Kucherov left Tampa’s last game early with an undisclosed injury but Cooper said he’s expected to be in the lineup for Game 1. He’s second on the team in points this postseason (16) after putting up his fifth straight 30-goal season.

After surrendering a 3-1 series lead to Philadelphia in the Second Round, the Islanders responded with a dominant performance in Game 7 and did it in unsurprising fashion – with defense. The hallmark to what Barry Trotz has brought over is the stingy play on the back end for the Isles. Last season, in Trotz’s first go-round with New York, they allowed the fewest goals in the NHL to become the second team in history to allow the most goals in one season and fewest in the next. This season, the Islanders finished ninth in defense (2.79 goals against/game) and this series could very well come down to this end of the ice as Tampa brings the league’s top offense (3.47 goals/gm during reg. season).

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 7, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 7, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (TBL lead 1-0)

Game 1: Lightning 8, Islanders 2. (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

***

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

***

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)