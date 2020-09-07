MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
nhl covid-19 test
Getty

NHL announces sixth straight week of zero positive COVID-19 tests

By Adam Gretz
For the sixth consecutive week the NHL reported zero positive COVID-19 tests during the Phase 4 portion of its Return To Play plan.

The league announced on Monday that 2,534 tests were administered in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles during the week of August 30 through September 5 with zero positives among them.

The league has not had a positive test since 24 teams originally reported to the two hub cities at the end of July.

The league has not reported a positive test since July 13 when it had two positives during Phase 3 (training camp). There were 43 positives just prior to that during the Phase 2 portion (small group workouts at team facilities).

Now that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have advanced to the Conference Finals there are four teams (Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders) remaining. All remaining games in the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final will be played in the Edmonton bubble.

The Western Conference Final began on Sunday night with a 1-0 Stars win over the Golden Knights.

The Eastern Conference Final begins on Monday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders-Lightning stream: NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Final

By Sean Leahy
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Islanders and Lightning. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

These teams traveled for the first time since this postseason began, leaving Toronto for the Edmonton bubble, and will now meet after having not played each other in seven months following three regular-season matchups. The Islanders won the first two before the Lightning took the most recent one on Feb. 8.

Tampa last played a week ago when they eliminated Boston with a double-overtime victory in Game 5 of that series. The Islanders defeated Philadelphia, 4-0, on Saturday night to advance to their first Conference Finals in 27 years.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 35 wins during the regular season, his third straight season finishing with the most or tied for the most wins of any goalie in the league and he’s been in net the entirety of this postseason for Tampa. The 2019 Vezina Trophy winner struggled last postseason when the Lightning was swept (0-4-0, 3.82 GAA, .856 SV%) but his numbers this postseason show why they have lost just two games in elimination play in these playoffs: 1.91 GAA, .931 SV%.

Semyon Varlamov (39 starts) and Thomas Greiss (29 starts) split time in net during the regular season a year after Greiss and Robin Lehner shared the crease. This postseason it’s been Varlamov as the primary starter (14 starts to Greiss’ 2) but after a pair of sub-par outings in Games 5 and 6 last round against the Flyers, Trotz opted to go with Greiss for Game 7. The result was a 16-save shutout – the first of Greiss’ postseason career and his only clean sheet this entire season.

Steven Stamkos was second on the team in both goals (29) and points (66) this season but has not played yet this postseason. He had core muscle surgery in March and then suffered a lower-body injury during his return to play training. He last played on Feb. 25 and has not been ruled out of returning this postseason, but head coach Jon Cooper said he will not play this series. Nikita Kucherov left Tampa’s last game early with an undisclosed injury but Cooper said he’s expected to be in the lineup for Game 1. He’s second on the team in points this postseason (16) after putting up his fifth straight 30-goal season.

After surrendering a 3-1 series lead to Philadelphia in the Second Round, the Islanders responded with a dominant performance in Game 7 and did it in unsurprising fashion – with defense. The hallmark to what Barry Trotz has brought over is the stingy play on the back end for the Isles. Last season, in Trotz’s first go-round with New York, they allowed the fewest goals in the NHL to become the second team in history to allow the most goals in one season and fewest in the next. This season, the Islanders finished ninth in defense (2.79 goals against/game) and this series could very well come down to this end of the ice as Tampa brings the league’s top offense (3.47 goals/gm during reg. season).

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, September 7, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

NHL Power Rankings: Heiskanen, Theodore lead Conn Smythe race

NHL Power Rankings
Getty
By Adam Gretz
It is a pair of Western Conference defenseman leading this week’s Conn Smythe Trophy race as Miro Heiskanen of the Stars and Shea Theodore of the Golden Knights claim the top spots in the latest NHL Power Rankings.

For Heiskanen, it is a familiar spot for him as his 2020 postseason performance has put the second-year standout on a superstar trajectory. Theodore, however, has been a steady riser the past couple of weeks given his performance for the Golden Knights on their run to the Western Conference Final.

Who else makes the cut in this week’s Conn Smythe watch?

To the rankings!

1. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars. He has been so good for the Stars, leading their offense (21 points in 17 games … as a defenseman!) and playing lockdown defense. If the Stars keep winning the Conn Smythe is his to lose. Or at least it should be.

2. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights. Theodore has (very quietly) been awesome in his three years with the Golden Knights, but this postseason has been a breakout performance for him as he leads the Vegas blue line. He drives possession, has been outstanding defensively, and is a constant threat in the offensive zone with the puck on his stick. After this postseason it will be impossible to call him underrated or overlooked. Everyone is going to know exactly how good he is.

3. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. There has only been one game this postseason where he did not find the scoresheet. He has 18 points in 13 games, two overtime game-winning goals (including a series-clinching goal) and assisted on another overtime series clinching goal to send the Lightning to another Eastern Conference Final.

4. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights. A stunningly good two-way player that is playing some of the best hockey of his career this postseason. An elite playmaker, a top-line goal-scorer, and the best defensive winger in the league. Worth every asset and dollar the Golden Knights paid to get him.

5. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders. He may not be the Islanders’ top scorer this postseason (his 13 points in 16 games is still impressive), but he has been their best player and a difference-maker on every shift. Entering Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final he has played 253 minutes of 5-on-5 hockey this postseason, during which time the Islanders have outscored their opponents by a 12-5 margin, controlled 54 percent of the total shot attempts and 56 percent of the scoring chances, and 63 percent of the expected goals (all via Natural Stat Trick).

6. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. One of the top-five offensive players in the league, Kucherov really took off in the Second Round against Boston with seven points over the final four games of that series (all Tampa wins). He and Point are helping to make up for the absence of Steven Stamkos, who has been ruled out for the entire Eastern Conference Final.

7. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders. I just think he has been one of the biggest game-changers for this team. He fits their defensive structure and mindset perfectly, has played a huge role in shutting down two great offensive teams in Washington and Philadelphia, and he has been one of their top goal-scorers in the playoffs. He deserves a lot of recognition here.

8. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars. Benn’s offense has declined significantly the past couple of seasons and it has at times resulted in some harsh criticism. But he has come through in a big way this postseason and is helping to drive a shockingly good offensive performance from the Stars.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for Conference Finals of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean Leahy
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday, Sept. 6 in the hub city of Edmonton. Now that the First Round and Second Rounds are complete, the full schedule for the 2020 NHL Conference Finals playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 1-0)

Game 1: Stars 1, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 12, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Sept. 14, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN

*if necessary

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Lightning beat Bruins (4-1)
Islanders beat Flyers (4-3)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Canucks (4-3)
Stars beat Avalanche (4-3)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Lightning vs. Islanders 2020 Eastern Conference Final Preview

By Adam Gretz
The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders have taken slightly different paths to the 2020 Eastern Conference Final.

The Lightning are the team that is expected to be here. They have been one of the league’s elite teams for six years now and are making their fourth different trip to the Conference Final during that stretch.

How good have they been during that time? Just consider that since the start of the 2014-15 season no team in the league has won more regular season games (297) or playoff games (46) than the Lightning. The only thing they are missing to cement their greatness is the Stanley Cup itself. They have been so close so many times but have not yet been able to finish the job. Is this their year?

The Islanders, meanwhile, are here to crash the party. Last year they were the plucky underdogs and feel good story, unexpectedly making the playoffs after losing their franchise player and going further without him than they ever did with him. While the 2019-20 season has been a bit more of a roller coaster, they have taken that success one step further and reached a point in the season their fans have not experienced in 27 years by convincingly beating two of the East’s best teams. Do they have one more performance like that in them?

We are about to find out.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Game 1: Monday, Sept. 7, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Friday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET – USA (livestream)
Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC

*if necessary

OFFENSE

The Islanders were one of the league’s worst offensive teams during the regular season and one of the worst teams to enter the bubbles. But thanks to the addition of Jean-Gabriel Pageau (who really did not get a chance to play much with the team during the season) and some huge contributions from core players Mathew Barzal, Anders Lee, Josh Bailey, and Brock Nelson the Islanders have found a level of offense during these playoffs they have not had at any point over the past two seasons.

Barzal is their franchise player and is always a treat to watch.

But for as good as the Islanders have been in the playoffs offensively, the Lightning still come into this series as the more dangerous team offensively. Even with Steven Stamkos still sidelined due to injury.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season the Lightning’s 562 regular season goals are not only the most in the NHL, they are 39 more than the next closest team (Toronto at 523). Only two other teams (Toronto and Washington) scored more than 500 goals during that two-year stretch.

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point are constant threats, while they have an absurd level of depth throughout their forward lines especially after the trade deadline additions of Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, giving them an outstanding third line. They also have Victor Hedman, Mikhail Sergachev, and Ryan McDonagh bringing offense from the blue line.

The Islanders’ offense has played great for four weeks, and deserves a ton of credit for that.

The Lightning offense has played great for years and is the better unit.

Advantage: Lightning

DEFENSE

This is an interesting one because even though the Lightning are known for their star power at forward, they still have an outstanding defense as well.

Victor Hedman is a constant contender for the Norris Trophy. Mikhail Sergachev is an emerging star. Ryan McDonagh is still solid as a top-four defender. Kevin Shattenkirk has fit in perfectly as a complementary player instead of having to be “the guy.” They have great individual talent on their blue line, and they turn it into success on the ice. They are far from a one-dimensional team, they can prevent goals almost as well as they score goals.

The Islanders, on the other hand, are a group that is better than the sum of its parts.

That’s not meant to be a slight toward the players on their defense, either. There are a lot of really good, overlooked players here, with Adam Pelech being at the head of that class. His absence in the second half of the season was a big part of their slide, and his presence has been felt in these playoffs. But the key to the Islanders’ success defensively is a disciplined, structured team-wide approach that take away everything from their opponents. They have spent this entire postseason frustrating and shutting down every star player and team that has lined up across from them, and have done so in dominant fashion. This isn’t a team simply getting by on goaltending or luck. They dominated Washington and Philadelphia (two of the top teams in the East).

Advantage: Islanders, but it is close.

Goaltending

Letting Robin Lehner walk in free agency and replacing him with Semyon Varlamov was a huge risk, but it has worked out just fine for the Islanders. Maybe Lehner is still the better goalie, but the duo of Varlamov and Thomas Greiss has given the Islanders what they need. And they have been able to rely on both of them in the playoffs, so much so that starting Greiss (the backup) in a Game 7 resulted in a shutout win. They have both been outstanding at different times in the playoffs.

The Lightning, however, have one of the best goalies in the league in Andrei Vasilevskiy.

He has been a Vezina Trophy finalist in each of the past three seasons and won the award during the 2018-19 season.

Putting a goalie like that behind a team with these forwards and this defense is almost unfair.

The Islanders have two really good goalies, but the Lightning have one great goalie.

Advantage: Lightning

Special teams

On paper the Lightning would seem to have the advantage here on the power play given the talent they have at their disposal. They have not been great on the man-advantage during the playoffs (virtually identical success rate to what the Islanders have done) but it has been the better performing group over the larger sampling of the entire season.

Both penalty kill units have also been identical from the very start of the regular season, which should not be a huge surprise given how well both teams play defensively and the level of goaltending they are capable of getting.

The Lightning might get a slight edge in this department just because the power play is capable of being a little more dangerous with the talent they can put on the ice, but really this matchup is close to being a push.

Advantage: Lightning, but barely

Prediction

Lighting in seven: The Lightning are the better team, but this is not going to be an easy series. Far from it, actually. The Islanders earned their spot here and are a legitimate threat to win it given the way they have played this postseason and the way they completely shut down the Capitals and Flyers (that series may have gone seven games, but the Islanders controlled nearly every game in it). There is no reason to think they can not do it again. But this is going to be the best overall team they have faced yet, and it is a team that does not really have a significant weakness. The Lightning have been so close so many times in recent years, and this is the year they break through. It is their time.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 