MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
NHL Bubble Wrap: Flyers, Canucks give hockey fans more Game 7 matchups Thatcher Demko dominance
Getty Images

NHL Bubble Wrap: Flyers, Canucks force more Game 7 playoff matchups

By James O'BrienSep 4, 2020, 2:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • It took double overtime, but the Flyers stayed alive against the Islanders to force another NHL Game 7.
  • While it seemed like it could go either way for a while, the Canucks ran away with the third period of Game 6. With that, they pushed the Golden Knights to a Game 7. 
  • So, hockey fans get two NHL Game 7 matchups on Friday (first Avalanche – Stars, then Golden Knights – Canucks) and one on Saturday (Flyers – Islanders). Totally predictable when the four Second Round series were all at 3-1, right?

Scores for Game 6 of Flyers – Islanders, Canucks – Golden Knights

Game 6: Flyers 5, Islanders 4 [double OT] (Series tied 3-3)

Let’s be honest: the Flyers were lucky to win Game 6. And, considering that all three of the Flyers’ wins came in overtime — this one nearing a third OT period — they made it this far by tiny margins of victory. But you know what they say: “It’s now how, it’s how much?” Even without winning in regulation or scoring a power-play goal during this series against the Islanders, the Flyers now hold an equal chance of advancing to the 2020 Eastern Conference Final.

Hockey, right?

Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (Series tied 3-3)

To some extent, the final score of Canucks – Golden Knights Game 6 is misleading. You might argue that Vegas outplayed (or at least outshot) Vancouver about as much as the Isles did to the Flyers. For much of Game 6, it was merely a 1-0 lead for the Canucks. Regardless, Vancouver pulled away in this one, starting with a J.T. Miller 2-0 goal about one minute into the third period.

Goaltending could pose a fascinating question with both teams turning around for a Game 7 back-to-back closer on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN (livestream). As hot as Thatcher Demko has been (more on that in a moment), could fatigue prompt Vancouver to go back to Jacob Markstrom? Also, will we see a reprise of the Marc-Andre Fleury vs. Robin Lehner controversy? After all, Lehner also potentially faces a back-to-back, and he’s been unable to outduel Demko and the Canucks in two elimination opportunities.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

NHL Three Stars: Thursday’s 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs games

1. Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

After Demko stole Game 5 for the Canucks with a 42-save masterpiece, people said: “There’s no way Demko can match that in Game 6.” He didn’t. Instead, Demko one-upped himself. The 24-year-old goalie earned his first career playoff shutout with a whopping 48-save goose egg. The Golden Knights couldn’t beat Demko despite receiving five power-play opportunities, and they were chasing a deficit from very early on.

Considering the Golden Knights’ firepower, you can’t ask for a much higher degree of difficulty. Amazing.

2. Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers

Yes, Hart allowed four goals in Game 6. But the Islanders absolutely dominated the Flyers, and Game 6 swung on another younger goalie shutting the door while a veteran (in this case, Semyon Varlamov) struggled. Hart made 49 saves, including some tough stops once Game 6 extended to overtime.

Both goalies enjoyed a bounce or two. Jordan Eberle, for one, must be losing sleep after near-misses. Yet both Demko and Hart were brilliant in must-win games.

3. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

OK, Barzal’s not going to knock you out with his one goal and one assist, especially in a losing cause. That said … goodness was Barzal ever dominant. Barzal generated nine shots on goal in Game 6, looking dangerous on virtually every shift. Via Natural Stat Trick, the Islanders generated a silly 11 high-danger chances versus just one against at even-strength with Barzal on the ice. It’s remarkable that Barzal “only” finished with two points. Not bad for a guy who wasn’t a 100-percent bet to even play.

Game 6 highlights from Flyers – Islanders, Canucks – Golden Knights

Marvel at the Flyers surviving this affair:

Some timely scoring and another incredible performance from Demko in this Canucks win:

Factoids: Demko, 3-1 series leads, Game 7 info, and more

  • Demko’s 48 saves ties Ed Belfour for the second-most saves in a shutout while a goalie faced elimination in playoff history. Dominik Hasek will be tough to ever match at first with a ridiculous 70 back in 1994. [Via Sportsnet Stats]
  • Also via Sportsnet: Demko’s 48 saves set a new playoff record for a rookie shutout.
  • This marks the second time in NHL history where at least three series went from 3-1 to a Game 7 during the same playoff round. Remarkably, four teams managed that feat during the 1992 Division Semifinals, and three of those teams completed comebacks. [Via NHL PR]

How to watch NHL Game 7 of Stars – Avalanche, Golden Knights – Canucks on Friday

Game 7: Avalanche vs. Stars (Series tied 3-3) – 4 p.m. ET, USA Network (livestream)

Game 7: Golden Knights vs. Canucks (Series tied 3-3) – 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream)

How to watch NHL Game 7 of Flyers – Islanders on Saturday

NHL Game 7: Flyers vs. Islanders (Series tied 3-3) – 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 4, 2020, 12:40 AM EDT
6 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (2OT) (recap)
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET (following Kentucky Derby coverage) – NBC (livestream)

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, 4 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: TBA

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. ET – NBC

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Another Game 7: Demko, Canucks do it again vs. Golden Knights

By James O'BrienSep 4, 2020, 12:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Before their lead ballooned during the third period, the Canucks’ Game 6 win looked a lot like their Game 5 win. The Canucks beat the Golden Knights 4-0 in Game 6 to force yet another Game 7 in an increasingly stunning Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

(Earlier on Thursday, the Flyers survived double overtime to force the Islanders to a Game 7. Back on Wednesday, the Avalanche pushed the Stars to a Game 7. Like the Golden Knights, the Stars and Islanders saw 3-1 series lead shrink to 3-3 ties.)

Now that this back-to-back is set in place, these two teams participate in Game 7 on NBCSN on Friday at 9 p.m. ET (livestream).

Here’s that Virtanen game-winner from early on:

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Demko helps Canucks push Golden Knights to Game 7

Just 2:50 into Game 6, Jake Virtanen gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead. As brilliant as Thatcher Demko was in Game 5, it would have been hard to believe that Vancouver would only need that Virtanen goal. But that ended up being true.

Much like in Game 5, the Golden Knights carried long spans of play.

After a generally even first period from a shots on goal perspective, the Golden Knights kept hammering away at Demko without any success. None of that mattered, as the Golden Knights couldn’t beat Demko. That included going a troubling 0-for-5 on the power play.

Demko managed his first career playoff shutout, stopping 48 shots.

Heading into the final frame of regulation, the Golden Knights had a chance to tie things up. Vancouver was merely nursing a 1-0 lead.

Once again, things turned on early strikes. J.T. Miller scored his first goal in some time to make it 2-0 just 1:03 into the third. A bit more than seven minutes later, Quinn Hughes beat Robin Lehner to push Vancouver’s lead to 3-0.

That advantage was inflated by a 4-0 empty-netter. Considering how Demko has been playing, you almost wonder if the Golden Knights wondered if a 2-0 score was already insurmountable.

While Demko breathed life into the Canucks to the surprise of many, the Golden Knights face some tough questions with a quick turnaround in a Game 7 on Friday (9 p.m. ET – NBCSN [livestream]). How can they get to Demko after two masterpiece performances? Should Peter DeBoer turn to Marc-Andre Fleury instead of Lehner after all of that drama, and two failed bids at eliminating the Canucks?

Those could be agonizing decisions, and anxious times for fans of each team.

For fans of hockey as a whole, though? Friday features two Game 7 battles, while Saturday gives you one more. If you thought three of the Second Round’s series would go to Game 7 after all four were at 3-1 … well, then maybe you somehow saw this coming from Demko and the Canucks?

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0. (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2. (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0. (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3. (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1. (recap)
Game 6: Canucks 4, Golden Knights 0.
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4, 9 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Oskar Lindblom plays first game for Flyers since cancer battle

Getty Images
By James O'BrienSep 3, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Oskar Linbdlom already proved how strong he is battling cancer, but Thursday represented a stunning achievement with the Flyers. For the first time since being diagnosed with bone cancer in December (and eventually celebrating his final treatment) Lindblom played over 17 minutes as Philadelphia forced a Game 7 with a 5-4 double overtime win over the Islanders.

Lindblom didn’t get eased into his Game 6 return, either. With the Flyers hemmed in their own zone against the Islanders, his first shift back lasted an uncomfortable 1:39.

“I knew I was going to play at some point,” Lindblom said afterward. “I was lucky to be out there and be with these guys.”

Midway through the first period, players on both teams tapped their sticks in honor of his incredible return.

“This kid has so much courage,” said Flyers captain Claude Giroux. “He played unbelievable, too. It’s been a long battle and this guy’s heart – you have to see it to believe it.”

The road to Oskar Lindblom returning to Flyers for Game 6, his first game since battling cancer

Consider the unlikely timeline for Oskar Lindblom to return for the Flyers in Game 6:

“I think he’s been an inspiration for us all season,” said Carter Hart. “He gives our team a huge boost of energy. It was special to see him out there with us. Hard to describe. For him to be with us, we’re so happy.”

And now Lindblom and the Flyers are a win away from the Eastern Conference Final. Like just about every step in Lindblom’s battle with cancer, this is amazing and inspiring.

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Flyers force Game 7 vs. Islanders thanks to double OT win

By James O'BrienSep 3, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Throughout Game 6, the Flyers and Islanders kept flipping the script on the narrative. Ultimately, the most important part of the Flyers – Islanders Game 6 story is how it ended. The Flyers won Game 6 in double OT by a score of 5-4, forcing the Islanders to a Game 7.

On a broken play with a serious screen in front of Semyon Varlamov, Ivan Provorov sent a seeing-eye shot into the net. The Islanders managed a 53-31 shots on goal advantage in Game 6, yet the Flyers squeezed out a win.

All three of the Flyers’ wins have come in overtime during this Second Round series.

Game 7 of Islanders – Flyers will take place on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC (livestream).

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

Twists and turns in regulation

At first, it seemed like Semyon Varlamov’s struggles might define this one.

Despite doubling up the Flyers in shots on goal (10-5) during the first period, the Islanders found themselves trailing. With goals less than two minutes apart from Kevin Hayes and James van Riemsdyk, it seemed like this Second Round series might get pushed to a Game 7. But that really just prepared us for one of several twists.

Late in the first, Derick Brassard scored a big goal to shrink the Flyers’ lead to 2-1.

That opened the door for what seemed like the turning point of Islanders – Flyers Game 6.

After a long period of deliberation, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault decided to challenge Matt Martin‘s 2-2 goal. Officials decided that there was no goalie interference involved. With that, not only did the Martin goal count, but the Islanders got a power play. Anders Lee made Philly pay with a power-play goal, putting the Islanders up 3-2.

During a short span, a 2-0 Flyers lead transformed to a 3-2 Islanders edge. About 10 minutes after the Islanders went up, Michael Raffl tied it 3-3, but Mathew Barzal restored the Islanders’ lead to 4-3 with just 30 seconds remaining in the third.

Could that be it? (Catches breath.) Nope.

Although the Flyers looked pretty flat at times early in the third, the next turning point involved another surprise. After a soft call, the Islanders went on the power play, yet Scott Laughton made a great move to tie Game 6 up 4-4 with a shorthanded goal. And then these teams would need a lot more than 60 minutes to settle Game 6 …

Islanders carry much of Game 6 vs. Flyers, including in first OT

No doubt, the Flyers were fortunate to make it to overtime. Consider that, with about five minutes remaining in the first OT period, Barzal, Anders Lee, and Jordan Eberle matched the Flyers at 20 shots on goal.

(At that moment, the total was Islanders 50, Flyers 20. Yeah. To give you an idea of Carter Hart‘s Game 6, this marked merely the second time Hart faced more than 40 SOG in 2019-20, with the last instance coming in December.)

Remember that bit about changing narratives? At least there were some “callbacks.”

Take, for instance, that failing Philly power play. Despite receiving two power-play opportunities during the first overtime — pretty rare for a single OT period in playoff hockey — the Flyers rarely got anything done. Really, the Islanders’ PK created the best chances. In fact, Travis Sanheim needed to take a penalty during Philly’ second PP of the OT, ending that not-very-promising-looking opportunity.

Speaking of promising-looking opportunities, the Flyers started to even things up more in the second OT period. If nothing else, this was extremely close to being an overtime goal for Philly:

That moment ended up not haunting the Flyers, as they won Game 6 later in that double-OT.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (Series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0. (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT). (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1. (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2. (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT). (recap)
Game 6: Flyers 5, Islanders 4 (double OT).
Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – 7:30 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.