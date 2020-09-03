MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Getty

NHL Bubble Wrap: Hutchinson comes through again for Avalanche

By Adam GretzSep 3, 2020, 12:01 AM EDT
  • We will have our first Game 7 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • Michael Hutchinson is the surprising star for the Colorado Avalanche in this series right now.
  • There is no stopping Nathan MacKinnon.

Colorado Avalanche 4, Dallas Stars 1 (Series tied 3-3)

Their power play can not score, they are without one of their top defenseman, and they are using their third-string goalie. Through it all, the Avalanche have still managed to win back-to-back games to tie their series with the Stars and force a Game 7 on Friday night. Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen each had two points in the win, while Cale Makar and Nikita Zadarov also added goals from the blue line. The only concern for the Avalanche right now is the injury concerns continued to mount as Conor Timmins and Gabriel Landeskog both left the game. Landeskog was injured when he was accidentally cut on the leg by Makar’s skate blade.

Three Stars

1. Michael Hutchinson, Colorado Avalanche. This is just a completely wild development in this series. Hutchinson was so bad during the regular season in Toronto that the Maple Leafs couldn’t even use him as a backup, while his save percentage over the past two seasons has been an .888 mark that placed him near the absolute bottom of the league. Of the 71 goalies that have appeared in at least 20 regular season games the past two seasons, Hutchinson ranked 70th in the league. The only goalie with a worse mark has been Calvin Pickard with an .862 mark. There is also the fact that he had never started a playoff game until Game 5 on Monday night. But in his two starts, with the Avalanche facing elimination, he has turned aside 61 out of 65 shots and helped the Avalanche get to Game 7 on Friday.

2. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche. Even with Landeskog in the locker room due to injury the Avalanche’s top line still came through. Rantanen assisted on Cale Makar’s second period goal that goes in the books as the game-winner, and then scored a beautiful goal in the third period to help put the game away.

3. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche. Just an unstoppable offensive force right now. He has recorded a point in all 14 Avalanche games this post season, has at least two points in eight of those games, and is already at 25 points in those 14 games. That would be a 145-point pace over 82 games during the regular season.

Highlights of the Night

This was the goal of the night for the Avalanche.

Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen is on his way to being a superstar and scored another goal on Wednesday night, but Colorado has an emerging superstar defenseman of its own in Cale Makar. Here he is scoring the game-winning goal on Wednesday.

Zadarov gets the Avalanche on the board and quickly ties the game after Heiskanen’s early goal.

Factoids

  • MacKinnon’s 14-game point streak is the tied for the second-longest point streak to start a postseason in NHL history. [NHL PR]
  • Hutchinson is the seventh goalie in NHL history to record his first two career playoff wins in games where his team is facing elimination. He will need a third win if he starts on Friday night. [NHL PR]
  • Miro Heiskanen has a seven-game point streak for the Dallas Stars. [NHL PR]

Thursday Schedule

Game 6: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream (Islanders lead series 3-2)
Game 6: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks, 9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN Livestream (Golden Knights lead series 3-2)

 

• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 2, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 3-3)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD – NBCSN (livestream)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Hutchinson, MacKinnon help Avalanche force Game 7 against Stars

Avalanche Stars Game 7
Getty
By Adam GretzSep 2, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT
The Colorado Avalanche are not going away without a fight.

Thanks to their 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night, the Avalanche have erased a 3-1 series deficit and forced a Game 7 in their Second Round matchup.

It is the first Game 7 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and will take place on Friday night in Edmonton.

The Avalanche received goals from Nikita Zadorov, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon, while Michael Hutchinson picked up his second win in a row in net by stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced.

Things looked bleak for the Avalanche early when Hutchinson allowed a soft goal to standout Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen.

But Zadorov’s goal came just two minutes later to tie the game, while Makar eventually gave the Avalanche the lead midway through the second period.

Rantanen scored an important insurance marker midway through the third period.

MacKinnon recorded an assist on Rantanen’s goal, and then added an empty-net goal of his own, to increase his lead in the postseason scoring race. He is now up to 25 points in 14 postseason games, including the Round-Robin phase. Just for some perspective on that number, Ryan O'Reilly and Brad Marchand led the postseason in scoring a year ago with 23 points. They reached that number 24 and 26 games respectively.

MacKinnon is the first player since Wayne Gretzky in 1993 to record at least 25 points in 14 playoff games or fewer. He has a point in every Avalanche game so far this postseason, including eight games with at least two points.

Even when they trailed the series by a 3-1 margin it was hard to count the Avalanche out given the offensive firepower and talent they have. You had to know there was always a chance they could go on a roll and rip off a couple of wins, and they have done exactly that.

But it is still pretty remarkable the way they have been able to do it, especially given the obstacles they have faced during the series.

They have been without Erik Johnson, one of their top defenseman, since the first game of the series, and have also lost two goalies with Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz both going down. That forced them to turn to Hutchinson. Before his start in Game 5 earlier this week he had never started an NHL Playoff game in his career, and had managed only an .888 save percentage in the regular season over the past two seasons.

In this series he has stopped 61 out of the 65 shots he has faced (a .938 save percentage).

Making matters worse on Wednesday was the fact they played most of the game with only five defenseman after Conor Timmins was injured early in the second period, and also briefly lost captain Gabriel Landeskog after he was hit in the leg by the skate blade of Makar. Landeskog eventually returned to the team’s bench later in the third period.

They have also overcome a power play unit that had badly struggled the entire series and was 0-for-5 on Wednesday, including on an early four-minute double-minor advantage.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 3-3)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD – NBCSN

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahySep 2, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Wednesday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage of begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Avalanche jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first period, including the final four goals in this stretch coming in a 2:36 span, en route to the three-goal win to stave off elimination. Colorado has scored six goals in both games they have won this series.

Colorado became the second team in the last nine years (Ducks 2014 Second Round) to start three different goalies in the same playoff series when Michael Hutchinson made his first career postseason start in Game 5 after Pavel Francouz was deemed unfit to play and did not dress. Goalies were a story for the Stars as well in Game 5, with Ben Bishop starting for the first time since August 13; he had been “unfit to play” and had not dressed since Game 3 of the Second Round against Calgary when he backed up Anton Khudobin. Bishop allowed four goals in the first period (19 shots faced) before being replaced prior to the end of the period by Khudobin.

Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in Game 5, continuing his scoring streak. He has recorded a point in all 13 games this postseason – becoming the fourth different player in NHL history to start a postseason with a point in 13 straight games.

All five games in this series have been high scoring as the teams have combined for 43 goals – an average of 8.60 per game – only three series have been higher- scoring through five games in the last 25 years:

2012 Quarterfinals: Penguins-Flyers – 50
1995 Quarterfinals: Penguins-Capitals – 44
1995 Quarterfinals: Flames-Sharks – 44
2020 Second Round: Stars-Avalanche – 43

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Wednesday, September 2, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (Series tied 3-3)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Stars 1 (recap)
Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD – NBCSN (livestream)

Trade: Blues clear cap space, send Jake Allen to Canadiens

jake allen trade
Getty Images
By Sean LeahySep 2, 2020, 12:52 PM EDT
Jake Allen is on his way to Montreal after the Blues and Canadiens announced the NHL’s second off-season trade in the last week.

The Blues are getting two 2020 draft picks in the trade — one in the third round, another in the seventh. St. Louis is also sending a 2022 seventh-rounder Montreal’s way with Allen.

“With the flat [salary] cap next year and probably moving forward, we wanted to create some space for this summer,” said Blues GM Doug Armstrong.

Allen was the Blues’ second-round pick in 2008 and he played 289 games over nine seasons with the team. He lost the starting job last season as Jordan Binnington helped lead St. Louis to the 2018-19 Stanley Cup. During the First Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, head coach Craig Berube went back to Allen for three games against the Canucks, helping them get back into their series.

It’s been a while, but Allen is no stranger to Montreal having played parts of two seasons there in the QMJHL after being drafted.

For Montreal, this trade makes goaltending a very expensive area in the their lineup for 2020-21. Between Allen, who has one year left on his deal, Carey Price, and Charlie Lindgren, the Canadiens have over $15M in cap space tied up in goal. It will also allow Price to lessen his workload in-season to keep the 33-year-old fresh for potential postseason play.

As Armstrong continues to work out a plan to keep Alex Pietrangelo, this move clears $4.35M off their salary cap. Defenseman Vince Dunn will also need a new contract as a pending restricted free agent, but the captain obviously is atop the to-do list. Per CapFriendly, St. Louis now has a little over $75M committed for the 2020-21 season. The cap ceiling will be $81.5M next season.

“Obviously I don’t think we’ve made any secret that we’d love to get Alex signed,” said Armstrong. “I think Alex has made it know that he would like to sign here, so we’re going to have to work through that. At the end of the day, it’s a math equation.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.