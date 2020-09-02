MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

The Wraparound: Stars have second chance to close out Avalanche

By Sean LeahySep 2, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of Wednesday’s NHL playoff games with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

Check out the NHL Bubble Wrap for details on Tuesday's playoff games.

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAMES

Game 6: Avalanche vs. Stars (DAL leads 3-2) – 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): The Colorado Avalanche jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first period, including the final four goals in this stretch coming in a 2:36 span, en route to the three-goal win to stave off elimination. Colorado has scored six goals in both games they have won this series.

The Avalanche became the second team in the last nine years to start three different goalies in the same playoff series when Michael Hutchinson made his first career postseason start in Game 5 after Pavel Francouz was deemed unfit to play and did not dress.

Goalies were a story for the Dallas Stars as well in Game 5, with Ben Bishop starting for the first time since August 13; he had been “unfit to play” and had not dressed since Game 3 of the Second Round against Calgary when he backed up Anton Khudobin. Bishop allowed four goals in the first period before being replaced prior to the end of the period by Khudobin.

“This game was so bad,” said Stars interim head coach Rick Bowness, “we’ve got a lot to digest here before we get to that point [deciding which goalie for Game 6].”

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in Game 5, continuing his scoring streak. He has recorded a point in all 13 games this postseason – becoming the fourth different player in NHL history to start a postseason with a point in 13 straight games

The last Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs was last season’s Stanley Cup Final, when St. Louis won at Boston, 4-1, to clinch the franchise’s first-ever championship.

THURSDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 6: Flyers vs. Islanders (NYI lead 3-2) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 6: Golden Knights vs. Canucks (VGK lead 3-2) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
Todd Reirden returns to Penguins as assistant coach

todd reirden penguins
Getty Images
Associated PressSep 2, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Todd Reirden is back with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team hired Reirden as an assistant coach under Mike Sullivan on Tuesday, just over a week after Reirden was fired as head coach of the Washington Capitals following a playoff loss to the New York Islanders.

This is Reirden’s second stint in Pittsburgh. He served as an assistant under Dan Byslma from 2010-14 before leaving to join the Capitals. Reirden worked four seasons as an assistant under Barry Trotz, helping guide Washington to its first Stanley Cup in 2018.

Reirden replaced Trotz in the summer of 2018 and went 89-46-16 in two years but was let go last month after failing to lead Washington past the opening round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Penguins also hired Mike Vellucci as an assistant. Vellucci spent last season as the general manager and head coach of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pittsburgh’s affiliate in the American Hockey League.

The hires are part of a restructured coaching staff following Pittsburgh’s upset loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. The Penguins let assistants Mark Recchi, Sergei Gonchar and Jacques Martin go after falling to Montreal in four games.

Panthers hire Bill Zito as new general manager

bill zito panthers
Blue Jackets / YouTube
By Sean LeahySep 2, 2020, 10:04 AM EDT
The Florida Panthers have announced that Bill Zito will be the 11th general manager in franchise history.

Zito, 55, had been with the Blue Jackets’ since 2013 and served as associate GM and senior vice president of hockey operations after leaving the agency he founded, Acme World Sports. He replaces Dale Tallon, whose contract expired this season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill Zito as General Manager of the Florida Panthers,” said Panthers owner Vinnie Viola in a statement. “Bill is an excellent mind in our game today who proved during his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets that he possesses great prowess for evaluating talent and building success. He brings great experience to our club and possesses a strong business acumen.”

Over the last seven years Zito has played an big role in building the Blue Jackets. He ran their AHL team in Cleveland, which won the Calder Cup in 2016, and has since seen a number of players make an impact with the NHL side, like Josh Anderson, Joonas Korpisalo and Oliver Bjorkstrand. On the international side, he’s been a part of two bronze medal winning USA Hockey entries at the IIHF World Championship. In 2015 he was part of the management team and in 2018 was the team’s GM.

Zito comes into the job with plenty of work to do to turn around the franchise. Unrestricted free agents this off-season include Mike Hoffman, Evgenii Dadonov, Brian Boyle, and Mark Pysyk. Florida has a little over $20M in cap space, per CapFriendly, but how much will Viola want to spend as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues and revenues drop?

The Panthers have made the postseason only twice in the last eight seasons and have not won a playoff round since 1996. This season they had a 35-26-8 record before the March pause and were knocked out in the Stanley Cup Qualifying Round by the Islanders in four games.

MORE: NHL investigating Dale Tallon for alleged racist comments

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahySep 2, 2020, 9:25 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB wins 4-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Lightning 3, Bruins 2 (2 OT) (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-2)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Avalanche 6, Stars 3 (recap)
Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Confident Stars, Avs sorting through goalie plans for Game 6

Associated PressSep 2, 2020, 9:18 AM EDT
Dallas remains one victory away from its first berth in a conference finals in more than a decade, so there’s no finger-pointing among the Dallas Stars after failing to take advantage of their first opportunity to eliminate the Colorado Avalanche from the NHL playoffs.

Goaltender Ben Bishop would be an easy target after a blowout loss in Game 5 of the best-of-seven, second-round series that continues Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN) with the Stars holding a 3-2 lead.

Too easy, Stars coach Rick Bowness said after watching his team yield five first-period goals – four by Bishop – during a 6-3 loss on Monday night.

”If you’re pointing fingers at Ben Bishop, you’re pointing fingers in the wrong directions,” Bowness said. ”None of us were ready to go. … First finger-point at me, and then work your way down. Ben Bishop is not near the top.”

Bishop, who had not played since Aug. 13, was a surprise Game 5 starter after being deemed unfit to play earlier in the day.

And while, he claimed responsibility for the poor performance, teammates insisted it wasn’t the goalie’s fault because they played poorly in front of him.

Bishop was pulled late in the opening period, leaving Anton Khudobin to finish up instead of getting an expected day off after winning Game 4 the previous night.

”This has nothing to do with our goalies,” Stars forward Andrew Cogliano said.

”I think Bish is the best goalie in the league when he’s playing at the top of his game, and we have full confidence in him,” Cogliano added. ”Our first 10 minutes was an absolute joke. … He’ll put it on himself, but let’s be honest, we were atrocious in the first 10 minutes.”

Bowness said Tuesday he had not made a decision about which goaltender will start Game 6.

The coach did, however, defend going with Bishop on Monday night, even though the team’s regular starter didn’t participate in the morning skate earlier in the day.

”When your No. 1 goalie comes to you and says he feels good and he’s ready to play,” Bowness said, ”it makes it an easy decision.”

Meanwhile, Colorado coach Jared Bednar also declined to name a starting goalie for Wednesday night.

With Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz sidelined by injury, Michael Hutchinson made his first career NHL playoff start for the Avalanche in Game 5. He finished with 31 saves, becoming the third goaltender to win a game for Colorado this postseason.

While Bednar would not discuss his plans for Game 6, he did confirm Grubauer is not an option for Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the coach said he wasn’t surprised by how well Hutchinson played on Monday.

”I have confidence in Hutch. He’s an experienced goalie. He’s been around. He’s got something to prove. He’s been working real hard. He’s an unbelievable person. Makes it easy to cheer for,” Bednar said.

”It makes it easy for our guys to play in front of him,” the coach added, ”and I was kind of expecting the performance we got to be honest, and hoping he can repeat it a few more times.”

The Stars are confident they’ll fix their mistakes and play better in front of their goaltender, too, whether it’s Bishop or Khudobin.

”We’ll look at that and try to correct it, but then you flush it,” Cogliano said. ”It’s a series, we’re up 3-2, and that’s all that matters right now.”