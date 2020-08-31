MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

The Wraparound: Lightning, Stars can move on to Conference Finals

By Sean LeahyAug 31, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of Monday’s NHL playoff games with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

• While he didn’t play, it was great to see Oskar Lindblom take warmups with the Flyers before Game 4.

MONDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF GAMES

Game 5: Bruins vs. Lightning (TB leads 3-1) – 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): After thumping the Bruins 7-1 in Game 3, the Lightning picked up right where they left off in Game 4 of this Second Round series. Ondrej Palat tallied two goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves to give the Bolts a 3-1 win and a 3-1 series lead over Boston.

Boston has never won a series after trailing 3-1 (0-24 all-time), while Tampa has never lost a series when leading 3-1 (7-0 all-time)

The Bruins are on the cusp of becoming the latest club to win the Presidents’ Trophy in the regular season and fall short in the playoffs. No Presidents’ Trophy winner has won the Stanley Cup since the Blackhawks in the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season. The last team to pull off the feat in a full season was the 2007-08 Red Wings.

Between the pipes, Andrei Vasilevskiy has held up his end of the bargain. After struggling in last spring’s stunning First Round loss at the hands of the Blue Jackets, the 26-year-old netminder has won 9 of 12 starts this postseason with a .927 save percentage and 1.98 GAA. He’s seen plenty of rubber too – his 344 saves are 2nd-most in these playoffs.

Game 5: Stars vs. Avalanche (DAL leads 3-1) – 9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN (livestream): The Stars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening 11 minutes of Game 4 and kept the Avalanche at bay to win 5-4. Dallas is now a win away from their first trip to the Western Conference Final since 2008.

How prolific has the Stars’ offense been of late? During the regular season they scored five-plus goals in a game five times. Through 13 postseason games they’ve scored five or more goals six times, including four times in their last five games.

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen continued his stellar play with an assist to record his 16th point of the playoffs. That helper allowed him to set the franchise record for most points in a single playoff by a defenseman.

The one positive for the Avs was Nathan MacKinnon extended his franchise record playoff point streak to 12 games. The last NHL play to start the playoffs with a similar streak was Red Wings forward Johan Franzen in 2010.

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Game 5: Islanders vs. Flyers (NYI lead 3-1) – 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Canucks vs. Golden Knights (VGK leads 3-1) – 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)

PHT’s 2020 Second Round previews
Bruins vs. Lightning
Flyers vs. Islanders
Stars vs. Avalanche
Golden Knights vs. Canucks
NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 31, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

NHL Bubble Wrap: Stars, Islanders, Golden Knights take control

NHL Scores
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 31, 2020, 2:02 AM EDT
  • After Sunday’s games every Second Round series is now in a 3-1 situation.
  • The Dallas Stars scored three goals in the first 10 minutes to take control against the Colorado Avalanche.
  • A couple of goaltending switches paid off on Sunday night for the New York Islanders and Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas Stars 5, Colorado Avalanche 4 (Stars lead series 3-1)

The Stars dominated the first period of their 5-4 win, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes and holding the Avalanche to zero shots on goal through the first 19 minutes of the game. They scored three power play goals and continued their stunning offensive surge in the playoffs to take a 3-1 series lead over the Avalanche. The Stars can win the series on Monday night and punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

New York Islanders 3, Philadelphia Flyers 2 (Islanders lead series 3-1)

Barry Trotz called this the worst game the Islanders have played this postseason, but they were still able to get the win. Brock Nelson scored a pair of goals, Jean-Gabriel Pageau continued his incredible postseason, and Thomas Greiss came off the bench and played a sensational game in goal to help the Islanders pick up a 3-2 win to take a 3-1 series lead over the Flyers. With one more win the Islanders will reach the Eastern Conference Final. They have not played in a Conference Final since the 1992-93 season when it was still known as the Wales Conference.

Vegas Golden Knights 5, Vancouver Canucks 3 (Golden Knights lead series 3-1)

The Golden Knights entered the third period trailing by a goal. They ended up winning the game by two goals. That is because they scored three goals during a six-minute stretch early in the third period to take control of the game and the series against the Vancouver Canucks. Marc-Andre Fleury got the start in their 5-3 win and stopped 30 shots, while Max Pacioretty finished with three points (two goals and an assist). The Canucks had no answer for the line of Pacioretty, William Karlsson, and Mark Stone.

Three Stars

1. Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders. The Islanders turned to Greiss on Sunday night in the second half of the back-to-back and it worked out about as well as it possibly could have. Greiss stopped 36 out of 38 shots in the Islanders’ win and was the single biggest difference maker on the night. This was only his second appearance in the Return To Play and has looked outstanding in both games, allowing just three total goals on 59 shots. Having two good goalies is a pretty nice luxury.

2. Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights. Pacioretty can still be one of the league’s top goal scorers and he is starting to get on an absolute roll right now for the Golden Knights. With his two goals on Sunday night he has now scored five goals in his past five games, while also generating a ton of shots on goals.

3. Radek Faksa, Dallas Stars. Huge game for Faksa on Sunday as he finished with three points in the Stars’ win. He played a central role in the opening 10 minutes when the Stars scored their first three goals of the game, setting up John Klingberg‘s goal to open the scoring and then scoring on the power play just a few minutes later.

Highlights Of The Night

The Stars score two goals in 32 seconds, including Denis Gurianov‘s goal off of a bad Cale Makar turnover.

Marc-Andre Fleury can still flash the leather.

Nelson’s second goal of the game for the Islanders was made possible by some slick passing.

Factoids

  • This is the 11th time the Islanders have had a 3-1 lead in a postseason series. They won each of the previous 10 series. [NHL PR]
  • Marc-Andre Fleury is now in sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s all-time postseason wins list. [Vegas Golden Knights]
  • Miro Heiskanen has already set a Dallas Stars franchise record for most points in a single postseason by a defenseman. [NHL PR]

Monday Schedule

Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream (Lightning lead series 3-1)
Game 5: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, 9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Livestream (Stars lead series 3-1)

Fleury starts, Pacioretty dominates as Golden Knights take 3-1 series lead

By Adam GretzAug 31, 2020, 1:36 AM EDT
When the Vegas Golden Knights get on a roll they can look as unstoppable as any other team in the league.

They put that on display in the third period of their 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 4 of their Second Round series on Sunday night.

Entering the period trailing by a goal, the Golden Knights erupted for three goals in just under six minutes to storm back and take control of the game and the series. They now have a 3-1 series lead and will have a chance to reach the Western Conference Final for the second time in their first three years on Tuesday night.

Even though new starting goalie Robin Lehner recorded a shutout on Saturday (his second shutout of the series), the Golden Knights still gave Marc-Andre Fleury the start on Sunday night due to the back-to-back situation. It was just Fleury’s third start since the season resumed, and while he was not perfect he still played good enough to get the win and made a couple of standout saves, including a stunning glove save on Elias Pettersson in the second period when the game was tied.

For Fleury, it is his 81st career postseason win moving him ahead of Ken Dryden for sole possession for sixth place in the NHL’s all-time list.

While Fleury was making the most of what has become a rare opportunity for him, the line of Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, and William Karlsson was absolutely crushing the Canucks when it was on the ice.

Pacioretty scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the win, while the Canucks had absolutely zero answer for that trio.

In just under 10 minutes of ice-time during 5-on-5 play, that line combined for two goals and outshot the Canucks by a 12-5 margin.

The Golden Knights have four lines that can beat teams, but that line is becoming the driving force behind their success. Stone is one of the league’s best all-around players and Pacioretty is still a top-tier goal-scorer. Add in another strong two-way player in Karlsson and it is a line that is going to cause havoc for teams.

After being held scoreless in his first three games this postseason, Pacioretty has now scored five goals over the past five games and recorded 20 shots on goal.

Another underrated player for Vegas this postseason has been defenseman Shea Theodore, and he had another big performance in Game 4 by logging 23 minutes, recording five shots on goal, and picking up two more assists to give him 10 this postseason.

With Sunday’s win the Golden Knights have won 10 of their first 12 games since the season resumed and have been arguably the most impressive team in the bubbles.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

Nelson, Greiss help Islanders take 3-1 series lead over Flyers

By Adam GretzAug 30, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT
It doesn’t matter who the goalie is for the New York Islanders at this point, they are just going to keep shutting teams down.

Thomas Greiss stopped 36 shots and Brock Nelson scored a pair of goals for the New York Islanders on Sunday night in a 3-2 Game 4 win, giving them a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Islanders are now just one win away from their first trip to the Conference Finals since 1993 and have a chance to punch that ticket on Tuesday night.

The Islanders turned to Greiss on Sunday since it was the second half of the back-to-back, and he stepped right into the lineup and picked right up where Semyon Varlamov left off — frustrating the Flyers’ stars.

It is not just the number of saves that Greiss made, it was also the timing of the saves and what transpired after them.

On two different occasions on Sunday he made highlight reel saves to shut down Flyers’ scoring chances that were immediately followed by Islanders goals. It happened just before Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his seventh goal of the playoffs on a breakaway, and then again in the third period just before Nelson scored his second goal of the game.

That goal goes in the books as the game-winner. That goal was also set up by slick pass by Anthony Beauvillier coming out of the Islanders’ defensive zone.

It would be easy at this point to criticize the Flyers’ top players for not doing enough (they are still struggling to score) but sometimes you have to give credit to the other team. So far this postseason the Islanders have made every top player they have run into look like they are fighting it.

Simply put, this has been an absolutely incredible run for the Islanders to this point. With Sunday’s win they have now won 11 out of 14 games since the Return To Play began and have shut down pretty much every top player — and team — they have played.

Sometimes it is through a dominant defensive effort where they simply give teams no room to create anything.

Sometimes, on the rare occasion they do have a defensive breakdown, it is because their goalies are playing out of their minds. For as good as Varlamov has played this postseason, Greiss’ effort on Sunday might have been one of their best goaltending performances of the postseason.

They are playing sound defensive hockey, they are getting goals from all over their lineup, and they have two goalies playing at an exceptionally high level. That is a pretty good recipe for success. It has the Islanders one game away from reaching a level they have not been to in more than two decades.

Given the way the Islanders played from December to March, and the way they ended the regular season, it is a massive turnaround.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

