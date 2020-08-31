MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Nikita Kucherov leaves Lightning – Bruins Game 5 with possible injury

By James O'BrienAug 31, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT
Lightning star Nikita Kucherov appeared to leave Game 5 with an injury about a period after taking a high stick from Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara.

You can see the moment in the video above. Kucherov left the ice late in the first period after taking that high stick from Chara, but many wondered if Kucherov was forced to stay off the ice after going to the “quiet room.” A period later, that wasn’t so clear. Kucherov left the ice on his own volition during the second period. While it’s uncertain, one would hypothesize that Kucherov was still feeling the effects of that high-sticking.

No doubt, if this is indeed a serious injury, this is huge — whether the Lightning advance to the 2020 Eastern Conference Final, or the Bruins win Game 5 and push this second round series longer. Tampa Bay’s already been dealing with Steven Stamkos‘ injury absence, so losing Kucherov would be significant.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 31, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Second Round matchup between the Bruins and Lightning. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Bruins-Lightning stream at 7 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After thumping the Bruins 7-1 in Game 3, the Lightning picked up right where they left off in Game 4 of this Second Round series. Ondrej Palat tallied two goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves to give the Bolts a 3-1 win and a 3-1 series lead over Boston.

Boston as never won a series after trailing 3-1 (0-24 all-time). Tampa has never lost a series when leading 3-1 (7-0 all-time).

The Bruins are on the cusp of becoming the latest club to win the Presidents’ Trophy in the regular season and fall short in the playoffs. No Presidents’ Trophy winner has won the Stanley Cup since the Blackhawks in the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season. The last team to pull off the feat in a full season was the 2007-08 Red Wings.

Between the pipes, Vasilevskiy has held up his end of the bargain. After struggling in last spring’s stunning First Round loss at the hands of the Blue Jackets, the 26-year-old netminder has won nine of 12 starts this postseason with a .927 save percentage and 1.98 GAA. He’s seen plenty of rubber too – his 344 saves are second-most in these playoffs.

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Monday, August 31, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Lightning stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB leads 3-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 31, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
NBCSN's coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday's Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage of begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The Stars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 11 minutes of the game, then scored twice in 32 seconds in the third period to take a 5-2 lead and held on for a 5-4 victory. Dallas is now one win from reaching the Conference Finals for the first time since 2008.

Pavel Francouz was pulled in the third period after allowing five goals on 26 shots. With Philipp Grubauer injured, 30-year-old Michael Hutchinson made his postseason debut. Hutchinson stopped all three shots he faced in just over nine minutes of play.

Miro Heiskanen’s assist gave him 13 points this postseason, which broke a tie for the most points by a Stars/North Stars defenseman in a single postseason. Heiskanen has a point in each of the last five games and can tie the longest point streak by a defenseman in franchise history if he earns a point in Game 5.

Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon registered an assist in Game 4, continuing his scoring streak – he has recorded a point in all 12 games this postseason, which is already an Avalanche/Nordiques playoff franchise record.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, August 31, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, AJ Mleczko, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 31, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

What is driving the Stars’ offensive breakout?

By Adam GretzAug 31, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
The Stars have pushed one of the top Stanley Cup contenders to the brink of elimination and are a win away from reaching the Western Conference Final for the first time since the 2008.

On its own nothing about that sentence should be overly shocking.

The Stars won a lot of games during the regular season, and they were at pretty much this exact same point in the playoffs a year ago.

What is surprising about their success this season is the way they are winning.

They enter Game 5 of their Second Round series against the Avalanche on Monday (9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream) as one of the highest scoring team in the league since the 16-team playoff field began play a couple of weeks ago. Since the start of the First Round the Stars have already scored 40 goals in their 10 playoff games, and when looking at it from a goals-per-game angle there is really only one other team that has been close to them (Colorado).

To fully grasp what is happening here we need to at least consider how much the Stars struggled offensively coming into the playoffs.

  • During the regular season they finished 26th in the league in goals per game, and managed just five total goals in their three Round-Robin games.
  • Since the start of the 2018-19 season, the only three teams in the league that scored fewer goals per game have been the Kings, Ducks, and Red Wings — three of the worst teams in the league.
  • Over the past three years the Stars have had only one other 10-game stretch where they scored at least 40 goals, and that came earlier this season between October 28 and November 22 when they went on a 9-0-1 run. Last year they never scored more than 31 goals over any 10-game stretch.

This just isn’t something they do. When they have found success, it has typically been on the strength of goaltending and the fact they have two No. 1 defenders on their blue line in Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg.

Those factors are still there right now (Heiskanen is an early Conn Smythe contender), but they are also getting offense.

Where is that offense coming from?

The power play

This is the one area where the Stars have been very respectable offensively the past two years, finishing in the top half of the league (13th and 11th) in terms of power play success rate.

The Stars’ big problem offensively in recent years has been a lack of depth beyond their top five or six players (only three forwards had more than 30 total points a year ago). But while that depth has been a question mark, there has still been enough talent at the top of the lineup to put a functioning power play unit together.

During this 10-game run that power play unit has converted on 28.6 percent of its opportunities. Just for perspective, the top power play unit in the NHL from the regular season converted on 28.2 percent of its chances (that power play unit belonged to Tampa).

The top line is dominating again

The trio of Alexander Radulov, Jamie Benn, and Tyler Seguin has been the Stars’ go-to line for three years now, and at times over that stretch has been the only line carrying them.

They are starting to do that again.

Over the past 10 games that trio has spent nearly 100 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time together, a stretch that has seen them outscore their opponents by a 9-2 margin and completely dictate the pace of the game in terms of shot attempts and scoring chances. Seguin hasn’t really started to pile up points just yet, but Benn and Radulov have been outstanding over the past two weeks.

They found some secondary help

The Stars spent big over the summer on Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry with the hopes they could solve some of the secondary scoring issues. And while Pavelski had a slow start and did not come close to matching his 40-goal performance from a year ago, he has been everything the Stars could have hoped for in the playoffs with seven goals in the first 13 games.

Keep in mind, the Stars played 13 playoff games a year ago and did not have a single player score more than five goals in those games.

Then there is Denis Gurianov, probably the most overlooked player on this team — maybe within the team itself. The rookie finished the regular season as the Stars’ leading goal-scorer (20) despite averaging just a little more than 12 minutes of ice-time per game and only being a secondary part of the power play. His role has increased a little in the playoffs (still only 14 minutes per game) and is, again, leading the team in goals (8).

The fact the Stars’ top-two goal scorers in the playoffs are NOT a part of their top line is perhaps the most encouraging development for them because it means that top trio does not have to be counted on to carry the offense. Add in players like Roope Hintz and Radek Faksa making an impact on the power play, and there are a lot of positives here.

Some luck

Yes, there is a little of that going on here and it’s not bad a thing. Every Stanley Cup team always has some luck on its side at some point. And when your team scores on more than 11 percent of its shots over a 10-game stretch, when that team hasn’t been close to that in years, there is an element of luck to that.

Some of it is simple puck luck and shooting luck (like that Cale Makar turnover on Sunday).

Some of it is running into a couple of teams (Calgary and Colorado) that do not have the strongest goaltending. That has been especially true in this series where Pavel Francouz has struggled in place of Philipp Grubauer.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.