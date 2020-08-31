MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 31, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Second Round matchup between the Bruins and Lightning. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Bruins-Lightning stream at 7 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

After thumping the Bruins 7-1 in Game 3, the Lightning picked up right where they left off in Game 4 of this Second Round series. Ondrej Palat tallied two goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves to give the Bolts a 3-1 win and a 3-1 series lead over Boston.

Boston as never won a series after trailing 3-1 (0-24 all-time). Tampa has never lost a series when leading 3-1 (7-0 all-time).

The Bruins are on the cusp of becoming the latest club to win the Presidents’ Trophy in the regular season and fall short in the playoffs. No Presidents’ Trophy winner has won the Stanley Cup since the Blackhawks in the 2012-13 lockout-shortened season. The last team to pull off the feat in a full season was the 2007-08 Red Wings.

Between the pipes, Vasilevskiy has held up his end of the bargain. After struggling in last spring’s stunning First Round loss at the hands of the Blue Jackets, the 26-year-old netminder has won nine of 12 starts this postseason with a .927 save percentage and 1.98 GAA. He’s seen plenty of rubber too – his 344 saves are second-most in these playoffs.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Monday, August 31, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TB leads 3-1)

Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 31, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT
6 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Flyers 4, Islanders 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Islanders 3, Flyers 1 (recap)
Game 4: Islanders 3, Flyers 2 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1,  7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 5 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (TBL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Lightning 7, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 4: Lightning 3, Bruins 1 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK lead 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 4: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3 (recap)
Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 3-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Stars 4 (recap)
Game 4: Stars 5, Avalanche 4 (recap)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Friday, Sept. 4 – TBD

*if necessary

MORE: PHT Second Round predictions

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

What is driving the Stars’ offensive breakout?

By Adam GretzAug 31, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Stars have pushed one of the top Stanley Cup contenders to the brink of elimination and are a win away from reaching the Western Conference Final for the first time since the 2008.

On its own nothing about that sentence should be overly shocking.

The Stars won a lot of games during the regular season, and they were at pretty much this exact same point in the playoffs a year ago.

What is surprising about their success this season is the way they are winning.

They enter Game 5 of their Second Round series against the Avalanche on Monday (9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream) as one of the highest scoring team in the league since the 16-team playoff field began play a couple of weeks ago. Since the start of the First Round the Stars have already scored 40 goals in their 10 playoff games, and when looking at it from a goals-per-game angle there is really only one other team that has been close to them (Colorado).

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

To fully grasp what is happening here we need to at least consider how much the Stars struggled offensively coming into the playoffs.

  • During the regular season they finished 26th in the league in goals per game, and managed just five total goals in their three Round-Robin games.
  • Since the start of the 2018-19 season, the only three teams in the league that scored fewer goals per game have been the Kings, Ducks, and Red Wings — three of the worst teams in the league.
  • Over the past three years the Stars have had only one other 10-game stretch where they scored at least 40 goals, and that came earlier this season between October 28 and November 22 when they went on a 9-0-1 run. Last year they never scored more than 31 goals over any 10-game stretch.

This just isn’t something they do. When they have found success, it has typically been on the strength of goaltending and the fact they have two No. 1 defenders on their blue line in Miro Heiskanen and John Klingberg.

Those factors are still there right now (Heiskanen is an early Conn Smythe contender), but they are also getting offense.

Where is that offense coming from?

The power play

This is the one area where the Stars have been very respectable offensively the past two years, finishing in the top half of the league (13th and 11th) in terms of power play success rate.

The Stars’ big problem offensively in recent years has been a lack of depth beyond their top five or six players (only three forwards had more than 30 total points a year ago). But while that depth has been a question mark, there has still been enough talent at the top of the lineup to put a functioning power play unit together.

During this 10-game run that power play unit has converted on 28.6 percent of its opportunities. Just for perspective, the top power play unit in the NHL from the regular season converted on 28.2 percent of its chances (that power play unit belonged to Tampa).

The top line is dominating again

The trio of Alexander Radulov, Jamie Benn, and Tyler Seguin has been the Stars’ go-to line for three years now, and at times over that stretch has been the only line carrying them.

They are starting to do that again.

Over the past 10 games that trio has spent nearly 100 minutes of 5-on-5 ice-time together, a stretch that has seen them outscore their opponents by a 9-2 margin and completely dictate the pace of the game in terms of shot attempts and scoring chances. Seguin hasn’t really started to pile up points just yet, but Benn and Radulov have been outstanding over the past two weeks.

They found some secondary help

The Stars spent big over the summer on Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry with the hopes they could solve some of the secondary scoring issues. And while Pavelski had a slow start and did not come close to matching his 40-goal performance from a year ago, he has been everything the Stars could have hoped for in the playoffs with seven goals in the first 13 games.

Keep in mind, the Stars played 13 playoff games a year ago and did not have a single player score more than five goals in those games.

Then there is Denis Gurianov, probably the most overlooked player on this team — maybe within the team itself. The rookie finished the regular season as the Stars’ leading goal-scorer (20) despite averaging just a little more than 12 minutes of ice-time per game and only being a secondary part of the power play. His role has increased a little in the playoffs (still only 14 minutes per game) and is, again, leading the team in goals (8).

The fact the Stars’ top-two goal scorers in the playoffs are NOT a part of their top line is perhaps the most encouraging development for them because it means that top trio does not have to be counted on to carry the offense. Add in players like Roope Hintz and Radek Faksa making an impact on the power play, and there are a lot of positives here.

Some luck

Yes, there is a little of that going on here and it’s not bad a thing. Every Stanley Cup team always has some luck on its side at some point. And when your team scores on more than 11 percent of its shots over a 10-game stretch, when that team hasn’t been close to that in years, there is an element of luck to that.

Some of it is simple puck luck and shooting luck (like that Cale Makar turnover on Sunday).

Some of it is running into a couple of teams (Calgary and Colorado) that do not have the strongest goaltending. That has been especially true in this series where Pavel Francouz has struggled in place of Philipp Grubauer.

MORE:
Heiskanen takes over top spot in Conn Smythe Watch
Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule


Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL announces fifth straight week of zero positive COVID-19 tests

By Adam GretzAug 31, 2020, 2:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NHL has gone another week without a single positive COVID-19 test during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Monday’s announcement marks the fifth consecutive week the league has reported zero positive test results from the Toronto and Edmonton hub cities.

According to the NHL, 2,814 tests were administered between August 23-29, with zero tests coming back positive.

The league has been in its two bubbles since late July. They began with 24 teams taking part in the postseason, each with a 52 member traveling party that was tested on a daily basis.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

The NHL has not reported a positive COVID-19 test since the week of July 13 when there were two positive tests during summer training camps. There were 43 positive tests during Phase 2 (small group workouts at team facilities) prior to that. There have been more than 25,000 tests conducted by the league since they entered the bubbles.

As of Monday, eight teams remain in the playoffs. After this round, the Conference Finals will be played in Edmonton, which will also be the site of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule
• PHT Second Round Predictions

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL Power Rankings: Heiskanen takes over top spot in Conn Smythe Watch

By Adam GretzAug 31, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In this week’s Conn Smythe Trophy edition of the NHL Power Rankings we have a new name at the top.

Miro Heiskanen climbs into our No. 1 spot as he has helped the Stars jump out to a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Avalanche.

Heiskanen is driving an offense that has stunned everyone this postseason, while also being their go-to player defensively. He has made a noticeable impact in every phase of the game and has been one of the postseason’s most consistently impressive players.

The Stars are a win away from reaching the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2008, and Heiskanen’s rise to superstardom is one of the biggest reasons why.

Who else makes the list this week?

To this week’s NHL Power Rankings!

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

1. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars. Already highly regarded coming into this season, his performance so far is not only putting him in the running for the Conn Smythe, it is also going to help make him one of the favorites for the 2020-21 Norris Trophy.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche. The Avs are in a world of trouble against the Stars, but you can not blame MacKinnon. His play is one of the reasons why you should not immediately dismiss the possibility of a comeback. He has been the most dynamic offensive player in the playoffs and a constant force every single time he is on the ice. He has four goals and eight points through four games against Dallas.

3. Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights. His line, which also features Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson, is just steamrolling the Canucks right now. Stone is at the center of all of it. They paid a steep price to get him and made a huge financial commitment ($9.5M per year), but he is absolutely worth it.

4. Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning. Point’s play is a big reason the Lightning have been able to overcome the absence of Steven Stamkos and keep winning. He has recorded at least one point in all but one of Tampa’s games, has three multi-point games, and two overtime goals. He may not be the biggest star in the lineup, but he is one of their most important players.

5. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, New York Islanders. What a pickup he has turned out to be. Pageau is a new name on this list and has really helped jumpstart the Islanders offense with seven goals. He has also played a huge role defensively for a team that has shut down and frustrated every star player it has faced.

[Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule]

6. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights. Another new name this week, Theodore has been one of the most overlooked components to this Golden Knights team. He is one of their big-minute eaters on the blue line, helps drive possession, and has been a huge offensive driving force. Another of their expansion draft steals three years ago.

7. Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders. He has a .935 save percentage and two shutouts in his first 12 starts this postseason. The combination of their defensive play and his play in net has made every Islanders game seem like a “first goal wins” kind of event.

8. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks. If I had more confidence in the Canucks’ ability to come back I would have him higher because he has been one of the most impactful players in the playoffs. But I am having a hard time seeing the Vancouver being able to win three in a row against Vegas, which means Pettersson’s run might end this week.

9. Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars. This postseason has been somewhat of an resurgence for Benn, and it is helping to drive the Stars’ offensive turnaround. They have been the best offensive team since the playoffs began, with Benn being especially hot over his past 10 games.

10. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. Point’s performance has kind of overshadowed what Kucherov has been able to do, but he is still one of the main cogs in the Tampa machine. He has 10 points over the past five games, including eight points in the first four games against the Bruins.

NHL Power Rankings honorable mentions: Quinn Hughes (Canucks), Carter Hart (Flyers), David Krejci (Bruins), Josh Bailey (Islanders), Anthony Beauvillier (Islanders), Bo Horvat (Canucks).

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.