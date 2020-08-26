MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

What will the 2020-21 NHL season look like?

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 12:33 PM EDT
The NHL’s Return to Play has gone smoothly after one month. The games have been compelling and sometimes make you forget that there are no fans in attendance. Most importantly, the league has reported four consecutive weeks with zero positive COVID-19 tests.

There are still three rounds to go and another month-plus of the playoffs before we can look at it as a total success. While we wait to see how this NHL season finishes, what about next season?

We don’t know what the world will look like when the league’s tentative Nov. 17 start date for training camps arrives. Opening the 2020-21 NHL regular season on Dec. 1 is written in pencil, but it’s a target.

But how will next season look? Will teams be flying across North America for games in empty arenas? Is there a scenario where we see multiple bubbles in order to complete a schedule with all 31 teams?

“I don’t want to rule out anything because I think there are so many alternatives and possibilities and ways this might play out,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told NHL.com’s Dan Rosen. “I can’t tell you we’ve thought necessarily about a divisional bubble. I don’t think our current format for bubbles would work for the regular season, particularly because our objective is to play a full season and I’m not sure how we do that in the format we’re currently utilizing. It’s already a significant amount of time just to complete our playoffs in that type of bubble format. I don’t think it’s going to look like what we’re currently doing, but could it be a variation of what we’re currently doing. I wouldn’t rule that out any more than I would rule out any number of other alternatives.”

There also would be the question of whether the U.S.-Canada border is still closed come November and if a bubble proposal would feature games in both countries or only one. We won’t have answers for some time and the league has the flexibility to adjust given the global COVID-19 situation.

Daly added that the tentative Dec. 1 start date could be pushed back depending on a number of factors. The NHL will be observing what happens in sports at various levels globally before going forward with next season.

“We don’t have to make that decision today, similar to other decisions we make along the way in this process,” he said. “We want to inform ourselves to the greatest extent possible before making definitive judgments and decisions on things that don’t need to be decided today. We’ll use all those information points, all those data points to make those decisions at an appropriate time.”

NHL Critical Dates calendar (subject to change)

Sept. 22: Stanley Cup Final begins
Oct 4: Last possible date to award Stanley Cup
Oct. 9-10: 2020 NHL Draft (must follow end of Cup Final and take place before free agency)
Mid-Oct.: Free agent period opens
Nov. 17: Training camps open for 2020-21 season
Dec. 1: 2020-21 NHL season begins

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Bruins 3, Lightning 2 (recap)
Game 2: Lightning 4, Bruins 3 (OT) (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET – USA Network (livestream)
Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 1-1)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Canucks 5, Golden Knights 2 (recap)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

*if necessary

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

*if necessary

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Vladimir Tarasenko needs another shoulder surgery, out at least five months

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
Vladimir Tarasenko‘s shoulder problems will not go away.

The Blues forward left the Edmonton bubble during their First Round series with Vancouver to get his surgically-repaired shoulder looked after it was bothering him. On Wednesday, GM Doug Armstrong said that Tarasenko will require another procedure and won’t be re-evaluated for five months.

Tarasenko played only 10 games during the regular season after injuring his shoulder in late October. He required surgery and did not return to the Blues’ lineup until their exhibition game against the Blackhawks July 29. He played all three Round-Robin games and the first two against the Canucks before exiting the lineup.

“That surgery [in October] didn’t take the way that we had hoped,” Armstrong said. “It wasn’t successful. He’s going to go back in and have more surgery next week, and it’s serious in the sense that he won’t be with us and he won’t be re-evaluated until five months after the date of the surgery.”

That would take this situation into 2021 where the 2020-21 NHL season could be under way. The league has set Dec. 1 as a tentative start date but that could be pushed back depending on the global COVID-19 situation.

Another shoulder surgery is a troubling sign for Tarasenko, who will turn 29 in December. He’d only missed 15 games between the 2014-15 and 2018-19 NHL seasons. The team is confident that whenever he returns to the lineup he’ll be back to his old goal-scoring self.

“I’m not concerned about the work ethic and the approach he’s going to take to put himself in a great spot,” Armstrong added, “but time is going to tell on how quickly and the impact he can have when he gets back.”

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Mike Green retires after 15-year NHL career

By Sean LeahyAug 26, 2020, 10:50 AM EDT
Mike Green told Tarik el-Bashir of The Athletic that he’s retiring after 15 seasons and 880 NHL games with the Capitals, Red Wings and Oilers.

“Being an athlete isn’t the only part of who I am,” the 34-year-old Green said. “I am a husband, father, son, brother, uncle. I’ve been very fortunate to turn my passion into my profession, but at this point in my life, I’m considering other things that I feel called to do.”

The 29th overall pick in the 2004 NHL draft by the Capitals, Green made his debut during the 2005-06 season. His offensive abilities from the blue line began to show with the 2007-08 season when he scored 18 times. He followed that up with 31 in 68 games the next season, which included 18 on the power play. That year he also scored in eight straight games to set the record for most consecutive games with a goal by a defenseman.

Green ends his NHL career with 150 goals, 501 points. He was a two-time First Team NHL All-Star and was voted a Norris Trophy runner-up in back-to-back seasons (2009 and 2010).

After 10 seasons in Washington, Green moved on to the Red Wings where he would spend the next four and a half seasons battling various injuries. He was dealt to the Oilers in February, but a knee injury put him out after two games and the pause prevented him from returning. Later, he was one of several NHL players who opted out before the NHL Return to Play began. That time off allowed him to examine his life and career.

“Through this whole thing, it’s sort of highlighted some things,” he told el-Bashir. “That hockey was abruptly removed from my life, it was tough for a while. But as the future was more and more uncertain, I became more aware of the things that are now the big things in my life — like my daughter crawling and laughing, teaching my son to fish. These are things you think you’re present for, and you think you’re around for when you’re playing. But your mind as a professional athlete, a lot of times, is thinking about the big stage and performing.”

Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Back to backs in the bubble: NHL teams adjust to new normal

Associated PressAug 26, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Jon Cooper doesn’t even need to talk to his players to know who is skating and who is resting on a non-game day.

For his Tampa Bay Lightning and the other teams in the NHL playoffs, there are far more days with games. With the league trying to speed through this unusual postseason, every second-round series has at least one back-to-back scheduled – some have multiple sets – and players and coaches are forced to adapt to managing energy and strategy with the Stanley Cup waiting at the end.

”You’ve just got to trust that your guys are doing the right things for themselves,” Cooper said. ”Part of it is getting your body ready and getting on the ice, and tying up the skates again is not always the best thing for you. Maybe it’s an outdoor activity or maybe it’s clearing the mind but still getting the body going and get the lactic acid out of your legs. There’s so many different things.”

Back-to-backs are a normal part of the regular season and become more of a rarity in the playoffs, when series are typically spread out over two weeks for better quality hockey and a longer spotlight on the sport. Back-to-back games were part of the qualifying and first rounds to narrow the field, but Boston coach Bruce Cassidy was surprised to see them in the second round with only eight teams left.

That means his Bruins and Cooper’s Lightning play Game 3 on Wednesday night roughly 24 hours after starting Game 2. The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders face a similar, slightly longer turnaround between games Wednesday afternoon and Thursday night.

Cassidy before the start of the series hinted at possibly needing to press new backup goaltender Dan Vladar into his NHL debut because of the schedule, but roster management stretches far beyond the net.

”It’ll be interesting to see how players react, and it’s going to be up to the coaches to decide who looks fresh, who looks like they have energy and can execute and perform on the ice,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. ”Each team is going to have some hard decisions as each game moves forward.”

Players don’t see it as a choice. Maybe it’s a luxury.

New York’s Leo Komarov said, ”It’s nice to play games, not sit at a hotel.” Even so, he and his teammates understand there’s a fine line between staying sharp and not wasting energy between games.

”You’ve just got to do whatever you need to do to feel your best,” Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy said. ”You kind of understand what you need to do and how to take care of your body over the years. I think you just automatically do it. It’s not really one thing or the other. I think it’s also just being a professional and taking care of your body.”

This kind of schedule could benefit older teams with more experienced players who have a routine of rest and rehab. Or maybe there’s more spring in young legs to be able to handle playing as many as four games in five and a half days.

”I think you just take the time to recover on the off days,” Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg said. ”It’s more of an individual schedule there, too – what you want to do to recover.”

Recovery is crucial because these games are more intense and demanding than back-to-backs in the regular season. Coaches know that, which is why many if not most teams don’t even practice between games this deep in the playoffs.

”We had a full season, we had a three-week camp, we’ve ironed out a lot of things during the first round. It’s not like you’re throwing in any trick plays or anything like that,” Cooper said. ” It’s about having the body ready to go and everybody’s different. …

”The one thing back-to-backs do is it puts more stress on players’ bodies, having less turnaround, less rest, but both teams go through it.”

All the teams are going through it now in the Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. It remains to be seen if the condensed schedule continues when the conference finals begin soon in Edmonton, though every indication is the back-to-backs are preferred to staying in quarantine longer.

”Just rest up, I guess,” Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said. ”Rest up because we’re playing a lot of hockey.”