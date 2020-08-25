MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Lightning’s Bogosian, Coleman combine for one of the best goals of NHL Playoffs

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT
While we’ve seen Blake Coleman score some highlight-reel goals, Zach Bogosian is not one of the Lightning players you’d expect to factor into a beauty. Yet, Bogosian and Coleman absolutely did that for the 1-1 goal in Game 2 of Lightning – Bruins (watch it on NBCSN; stream here).

Again, the most surprising part was seeing Bogosian deke and dangle around Torey Krug and the Bruins to set this play up. That said, Coleman made a great diving play to actually score the goal. You can watch that tremendous tally in the video above this post’s headline.

Interestingly, Bogosian was on the wrong end of surprising moments, too. His stick breaking on a shot helped open the door for the Bruins’ 1-0 goal:

The Lightning have been putting together a better effort to try to tie this series, and that Bogosian – Coleman goal could end up being crucial.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s Second Round matchup between the Bruins and Lightning. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Bruins-Lightning stream at 7 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In a matchup between the last two Presidents’ Trophy winners, Boston came out on top in Game 1. The Bruins scored three straight goals – one in each period, by Charlie Coyle, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand – before Tampa’s Victor Hedman scored midway through the third, and again with an extra attacker with 1:14 left, but the Lightning fell short as the Bruins took a 1-0 series lead.

David Krejci has tallied a point in each of the last seven games (3G-7A), the longest playoff point streak of his career. Krejci won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and has 113 points in 141 career playoff games (39G-74A). He leads Boston with 10 points and seven assists this postseason.

Tampa was 0/3 on the power play in Game 1, and went 0/10 in five games against Columbus in the First Round. At 11.1% (2/18), the Lightning power play this postseason is second-worst among remaining teams. The power play is an area where Steven Stamkos is severely missed – he led Tampa with 10 power play goals during the regular season. Stamkos is yet to play this postseason after suffering an injury during training camp; he has not played since February 25.

WHAT: Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Tuesday, August 25, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Islanders 4, Flyers 0 (recap)
Game 2: Wednesday Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET – NBC (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VGK leads 1-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Golden Knights 5, Canucks 0 (recap)
Game 2: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 3: Thursday, Aug. 27, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Saturday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 6: Tuesday, Sept. 1 – TBD
*Game 7: Thursday, Sept. 3 – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 3 Dallas Stars (DAL leads 2-0)

Series preview
Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3 (recap)
Game 2: Stars 5, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Game 4: Friday, Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Game 5: Sunday, Aug. 30 – TBD
*Game 6: Monday, Aug. 31 – TBD
*Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2 – TBD

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bruins’ transition from Rask to Halak in net going smoothly

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT
Jaroslav Halak was ready for this opportunity. 

For most of his NHL career, Halak has been part of a strong duo in goal — whether it was his days in Montreal with Carey Price, his stay in St. Louis with Brian Elliott, or his time on Long Island with Thomas Greiss.

Since he joined the Bruins in the summer of 2018, Halak has handled his fair share of the workload. Since 2018-19, he’s started 66 of the Bruins’ 152 games. The effort to give both goalies rest has worked as Boston came within a win of the Stanley Cup last season and finished this shortened regular season with the best points percentage (.714) in the NHL and the Presidents’ Trophy.

Rask and Halak have also combined for the second-best 5-on-5 save percentage (.932) over the last two seasons and earned the 2019-20 Williams M. Jennings Trophy for fewest goals allowed.

With Rask opting out in the First Round, it’s Halak’s net going forward, with Dan Vladar, who’s yet to play an NHL game, serving as backup.

And since Halak took over as the No. 1, the Bruins have not lost a game (4-0) and he’s posted a .932 even strength save percentage. Those four playoffs wins, by the way, are equal to the total he’d earned since his memorable run during the 2010 postseason with Montreal.

Halak’s last win came Sunday in Game 1, a 3-2 victory over the Lightning. Halak kept Tampa off the scoreboard until midway through the third period, and was busy in the second period with 18 saves.

“He’s an unbelievable goaltender,” David Pastrnak said of Halak. “A lot of experience, he’s been in the league for a while. [He’s a] great guy and works really hard every single practice. He’s been really good for us and we just have to help him out a little more too.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy lauded Halak’s effort in the middle period, describing his performance as “dominant.”

As the Bruins prepared for Game 2 Tuesday night (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream), Cassidy also has to think ahead. Game 3 will be Wednesday night and there will be the question of whether the 34-year-old Halak makes starts on back-to-back days or the inexperienced rookie gets an opportunity. How the series looks after Tuesday night could answer that question.

“Let’s get through the game [Tuesday] night, might also be a situation where we are in the series,” Cassidy said on Monday. “Sometimes you’ve got to look at your lineup and say, ‘OK, do we have the luxury of making any changes, how it will affect us, how does it affect the group throwing another guy in there?’ 

“I think our guys play hard no matter who’s in there. They said it before with Vladar, he competes in practice every day, just signed a new deal, happy for him. But at the end of the day, I think it’ll be a decision we probably make Wednesday morning after we sort through the game on Tuesday and see where Jaro is at physically, and have Danny prepared Tuesday night.”

Like other teams this postseason who have a 1A/1B goalie set up, the Bruins have long been fine with whomever is in goal. Halak has earned that with his play since coming to Boston and four wins after taking over for Rask will only increase that confidence as they look to make another deep playoff run.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL fines Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella $25K

By Sean LeahyAug 25, 2020, 1:42 PM EDT
2 Comments

John Tortorella has been fined $25,000 by the NHL for “conduct during a media availability” following the Columbus Blue Jackets’ elimination in Game 5 last week to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After Columbus was knocked out in Game 5, the Blue Jackets head coach was in no mood to answer questions. Tortorella cut short his post game videoconference after two questions and was clearly frustrated from the beginning.

“I’m not going to get into the touchy-feely stuff and the moral victories and all that. You guys be safe,” were his final words before walking off the podium.

Tortorella has a long history of being fined for the NHL. This isn’t even his first fine this season. In fact, this one is the league collecting on the “conditional” fine it handed him in January after he criticized officials for a time-keeping error. He needed to keep on his best behavior until Dec. 29, 2020 to get out if it. He lasted eight months.

We’ll see if Blue Jackets fans start another GoFundMe campaign.

According to The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, Tortorella’s fines have amounted to $162,000 in his NHL coaching career. The NHL Foundation, where the money goes towards, is probably very thankful.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.