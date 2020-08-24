MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB

Islanders ground Flyers with Game 1 shutout

By James O'BrienAug 24, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT
The Islanders are built to win grinding, low-scoring contests, and that’s how they beat the Flyers 4-0 in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Islanders smother Flyers in Game 1; Top players mostly negated

If you told Barry Trotz before virtually any Islanders playoff game that the top players would essentially end up in a draw, he’d probably take that. Such a setup worked out well for the Islanders in Game 1 against a Flyers top-end that is pretty potent — at least on paper.

None of Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, or Jakub Voracek got much going. Really, Kevin Hayes was the most prominent Flyers player as far as scoring chances went, but Hayes couldn’t put his team on the board.

For much of Game 1, top Islanders such as Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee were quiet in their own right, but Lee put Game 1 out of reach for the Flyers when Lee scored a 3-0 third period goal.

While the Islanders dominated the first period of Game 1, the Flyers got their best work going during the second. But, even then, the Islanders rarely yielded much in the way of space or chances for the Flyers. Perhaps special teams will eventually be a saving grace for the Flyers, but the Islanders didn’t commit a single penalty late in the third. (By then, the Isles already build a 4-0 lead.)

It all made this brilliant Carter Hart save a mere footnote:

Instead, Semyon Varlamov continued a sharp 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 29-save shutout. (Varlamov became the first Islanders goalie to pitch consecutive shutouts [as an individual goalie, not as two goalies on the same Islanders team], according to Sportsnet.)

Again, this was a very Trotz-friendly game (aside from the occasional Hayes scoring chance), right down to defensive defenseman Andy Greene scoring his first playoff goal in about a decade

(It also must have made Trotz and Lou Lamoriello smile to see Jean-Gabriel Pageau score a key 2-0 goal.)

Simply put, the Flyers need to do more to pressure Semyon Varlamov, and not playing into the hands of Trotz’s Islanders.

Avalanche-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 24, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Second Round matchup between the Avalanche and Stars. Coverage begins at 9:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Avalanche-Stars stream at 9:45 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In Game 1, the Stars offense picked up right where they left off in their First Round series against the Flames. Dallas lit the lamp three times in the 1st period against Colorado, including Tyler Seguin’s first goal of the postseason. Gabriel Landeskog scored early in the second to cut Dallas’ lead to 3-2, but Alexander Radulov’s second goal of the night gave the Stars a 4-2 advantage. Nathan MacKinnon recorded his second goal of to pull the Avs back within one, but Roope Hintz’s third period tally put the game out of reach as Dallas held on for the win.

The Stars have won four straight games since they trailed 2-1 in their First Round series against Calgary, a streak during which they’ve scored 19 goals (4.75 goals/game).

Early in the second period, Avalanche starting goalie Philipp Grubauer went down in pain after a Stars shot attempt went wide of his net. Grubauer needed to be helped off the ice, and coach Jared Bednar has already ruled him out for Game 2. Pavel Francouz replaced Grubauer and allowed two goals on 20 shots.

Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson left the game midway through the first period of Game 1, returned and and played eight shifts in the second period before sitting out the third. Bednar said on Sunday that he does not expect Johnson to be available for Game 2.

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, August 24, 9:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Red Wings sign Robby Fabbri to $5.9 million, 2-year deal

Associated PressAug 24, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings signed forward Robby Fabbri to a $5.9 million, two-year contract.

Detroit announced Monday it retained the restricted free agent.

The Red Wings acquired Fabbri early in the 2019-20 season from the St. Louis Blues and he scored twice in his debut with the team. Fabbri had 32 points in 61 games last season for the league-worst Red Wings.

The Blues drafted him No. 21 overall in 2014 and he has has 46 career goals and 104 points.

NHL schedule for Second Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 24, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. Now that the First Round is complete the full 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule has been announced.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round.

Rogers Place in Edmonton will host both the NHL’s 2020 Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Here is the 2020 NHL Second Round playoff schedule.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena – Toronto)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place – Edmonton)

NHL QUALIFYING ROUND / ROUND-ROBIN RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers (3-0-0, 6 points)
Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0, 4 points)
Washington Capitals (1-1-1, 3 points)
Boston Bruins (0-3-0, 0 points)

Canadiens beat Penguins (3-1)
Hurricanes beat Rangers (3-0)
Islanders beat Panthers (3-1)
Blue Jackets beat Maple Leafs (3-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE
Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points)
Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, 4 points)
Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points)
St. Louis Blues (0-2-1, 1 point)

Blackhawks beat Oilers (3-1)
Coyotes beat Predators (3-1)
Canucks beat Wild (3-1)
Flames beat Jets (3-1)

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Flyers beat Canadiens (4-2)
Lightning beat Blue Jackets (4-1)
Islanders beat Capitals (4-1)
Bruins beat Hurricanes (4-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Golden Knights beat Blackhawks (4-1)
Avalanche beat Coyotes (4-1)
Stars beat Flames (4-2)
Canucks beat Blues (4-2)

Flyers-Islanders stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Second Round

By Sean LeahyAug 24, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s Second Round matchup between the Flyers and Islanders. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flyers-Islanders stream at 7 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders swept their three games against the Flyers during the regular season. Each contest was high scoring, with the teams combining for 22 total goals between them in three games. Carter Hart only started one game against New York this season (back in Oct.) and was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals on 14 shots. Brian Elliott started the other two meetings.

New York has reached the Second Round for a second straight season. It is their first time winning a playoff series in consecutive years since 1979-1985, a run during which they won four straight Stanley Cups. The Islanders have won seven of their first nine games this postseason. They entered the playoffs after losing 11 of their final 13 games before the pause and finished the regular season on a seven-game losing streak.

After going undefeated in the Round Robin, the Flyers claimed the top seed in the East for the first time since 2000. They ran into a tough First Round opponent in the Canadiens, but advanced in six games to claim their first series win since 2012. Dating back to Feb. 18, Philadelphia has won 16 of their last 19 games (7-2 this postseason).

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Monday, August 24, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL:  John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

