NHL Bubble Wrap: Gurianov’s huge game; Stars, Islanders advance

By Adam GretzAug 21, 2020, 2:22 AM EDT
  • Denis Gurianov has a night to remember with four goals in a series clinching win.
  • Miro Heiskanen keeps making his early Conn Smythe Trophy case.
  • Barry Trotz and his New York Islanders eliminate his former team.

New York Islanders 4, Washington Capitals 0 (Islanders win series 4-1)

The Islanders made it look easy at times. They completely shut down the Capitals offense during this series and moved on to the Second Round with a very convincing Game 5 win on Thursday night. Outside of a small handful of quality chances that were turned aside by Semyon Varlamov, the Capitals were never consistently a threat to score and quietly went out in Game 5 the same way they played the entire postseason.

Dallas Stars 7, Calgary Flames 3 (Stars win series 4-2)

In the first six minutes it looked like we were headed for a Flames rout and a Game 7 this weekend. Instead, it ended up being a Stars rout and the Flames going home. The Stars scored seven consecutive goals to erase an early three-goal deficit to to advance to the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row. Denis Gurianov, Miro Heiskanen, and Joe Pavelski all had huge games for the Stars, while everything started to slip away from the Flames with a couple of poorly timed penalties.

Three Stars

1. Denis Gurianov, Dallas Stars. The Stars need to play this guy more. He does not get a ton of ice-time, but when he does he always seems to make an impact and is becoming one of their most reliable goal scorers. He finished with five points on Thursday, including a four-goal effort in the Stars’ 7-3 series clinching win. He scored 20 goals in 64 regular season games, while only averaging 12 minutes of ice-time per game.

2. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars. He is not only the best defenseman on the Stars, he is rapidly becoming one of the best all-around defensemen in the NHL. He is also very high on the early Conn Smythe Trophy watch list for the way he has played this postseason. He had four points on Thursday and started the Stars’ comeback with a first period power play goal.

3. Anthony Beauvillier, New York Islanders. He continued his big postseason in Game 5 with a pair of goals, helping the Islanders jump out to a 2-0 lead. It would be all the offense they needed. He now has six goals and nine total points in his first nine playoff games this season and has been one of the Islanders’ go-to players offensively. He is a big reason they are advancing to the Second Round.

Highlights of the Night

Beauvillier’s second goal was a beauty, from the passing, to the finish. The only negative: The late hit from Tom Wilson.

It is a four-goal game for Gurianov!

Radek Faksa with the game-winning goal.

Factoids

  • Gurianov is just the sixth rookie to collect a five-point game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and only the second to do it in a series-clinching game. [NHL PR]
  • Beauvillier is just the second Islanders player to ever score series-clinching goals in a single postseason. [NHL PR]
  • Heiskanen is just the seventh different defenseman to record at least four points in a series-clinching win. [NHL PR]

Friday Schedule

Game 6: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Flyers lead series 3-2)
Game 6: Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, 9:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN (Canucks lead series 3-2)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Gurianov scores 4 goals as Stars crush Flames, advance to Second Round

By Adam GretzAug 21, 2020, 1:23 AM EDT
This was not the Dallas Stars team we expected to see. It was better. Much better.

The Stars erupted for seven consecutive goals on Thursday night, for a series-clinching 7-3 win in Game 6 against the Calgary Flames.

Denis Gurianov led the way with four goals to help the Stars erase an early three-goal deficit.

It would have been almost impossible for the Stars to get off to a worse start in this game as they surrendered three goals before even attempting a shot.

Not a shot on goal. An attempted shot.

It was at that point that Stars coach Rick Bowness called a timeout, ripped into his team at the bench, and then sat back and watched the offensive onslaught unfold.

It all started to turn around when Flames forward Milan Lucic took an awful, careless, and just flat out ill-advised goaltender interference penalty by shoving a Stars defender into Anton Khudobin at the whistle. That gave the Stars a power play and an open door to walk through. They capitalized on that with a Miro Heiskanen goal late in the first period, setting the stage for a huge rally.

Gurianov scored his first two goals of the game three minutes into the second period to tie the game.

Following another Lucic penalty (this time for delay of game, puck over the glass) Radek Faska scored to give the Stars their first lead of the game, and they never looked back.

The Stars ended up scoring five of their seven goals in the second period.

It all wrapped up a series where the Stars offense erupted in a way we really have not seen this season. The Stars scored 21 goals in the six games, including at least five goals in three of them. This from a team that was one of the worst offensive teams in the league during the regular season and looked absolutely punchless in the Round Robin phase of the Return To Play.

Along with Gurianov’s four-goal effort, the Stars also received another absolutely massive game from Heiskanen as he finished with four points of his own (one goal, three assists).

As for the Flames, this is the second year in a row their postseason comes to an end in the First Round and it is worth wondering what sort of change they could be looking at this offseason. There always seems to be trade rumors swirling around some of their bigger names at the top of the lineup, but that really was not the problem this season and it certainly was not the problem on Thursday.

The problem on Thursday was Lucic — a player that was supposedly acquired specifically to give them more of an edge come playoff time — taking two horrific penalties and their goalies — Cam Talbot and David Rittich — giving up some fluky, weird, and bad goals in an elimination game.

The Stars will play the Colorado Avalanche in the Second Round.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Stars win series 4-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Stars 7 Flames 3
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 20, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule. You can find Second Round matchup scenarios here.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT) (recap)

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI win 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Islanders 4, Capitals 0 (recap)

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS wins 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1 (recap)

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK wins 4-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL wins series 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary, 8 p.m. ET – NBC (*if necessary)

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

2020 nhl playoff schedule

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Second Round matchup scenarios

By Sean LeahyAug 20, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The First Round of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is coming to an end. There are three series remaining and things could be wrapped up by Friday night if the Stars, Flyers, and Canucks win their next games. As we wait to see how the Second Round shapes up, let’s take a look at some NHL playoff scenarios for the next round of matchups.

Thursday’s NHL playoff scenarios
Islanders 4, Capitals 0 (NYI wins series 4-1): The Islanders will play the Flyers (if Philadelphia eliminates Montreal) or the Bruins (if Montreal eliminates Philadelphia) in the Second Round.

Game 6: Stars vs. Flames (DAL leads 3-2), 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN: livestream: A Stars win means they will play the Avalanche in the Second Round and the Golden Knights would play the winner of the Blues-Canucks series.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

If the No. 1 seed Flyers eliminate the Canadiens, they will play the Islanders.

The No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Lightning will play either the Bruins or Canadiens in the Second Round
They will play Bruins if the Flyers eliminate the Canadiens.

The No. 4 seed Boston Bruins will play either the Lightning or Islanders in the Second Round
They will play the Lightning if the Flyers eliminate the Canadiens. They will play the Islanders if the Canadiens eliminate the Flyers.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The No. 1 seed Vegas Golden Knights will play either the Blues, Canucks or Flames in the Second Round
They will play the Flames if Calgary eliminates the Stars.

The No. 2 seed Colorado Avalanche will play either the Stars, Blues, or Canucks in the Second Round
They will play the Stars if Dallas eliminates the Flames.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Beauvillier, Varlamov help Islanders eliminate Capitals

By Adam GretzAug 20, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT
The New York Islanders did what they do best on Thursday night and completely shut down the Washington Capitals in a 4-0 Game 5 win.

That win will send the Islanders to the Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row where they will play either the Philadelphia Flyers or Boston Bruins.

For the Capitals, it is the second year in a row they have been eliminated in the First Round after losing in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes a year ago. This time they lost to a divisional rival and their former coach, Barry Trotz.

On Thursday it was Anthony Beauvillier continuing his great postseason with a pair of goals to get the offense rolling, while Semyon Varlamov stopped all 21 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the playoffs. Nick Leddy and Josh Bailey also added empty-net goals in the closing minutes.

But for as good as Beauvillier and Varlamov were, the story of this game — and series, for that matter — was the way the Islanders just systematically shut down the Capitals offense and did not give them an inch anywhere in the offensive zone. As good as Varlamov played, this was not a case of a hot goalie stealing a series. This was an organized, well-coached, and disciplined team carrying the play and dominating the series. And pretty much every objective and subjective argument you want to use backs that up. The Islanders were the better team when it came to scoring chances, expected goals, 5-on-5 goals, and just consistently frustrated a Capitals team that was never able to find its rhythm against a stingy Islanders defense.

It continues what has been a wildly unexpected 180 degree turnaround from the team we saw at the tail end of the regular season when the Islanders were quite literally backing into the playoffs as one of the coldest teams in the league.

But thanks to the return of a healthy Adam Pelech (a huge addition to their defense), the fourth line getting healthy, and trade deadline acquisition Jean-Gabriel Pageau getting a chance to make an impact the Islanders been one of the hottest teams in the Return To Play, now owning a 7-2-0 record in the restart.

As for the Capitals, well, you can be sure there are going to be some changes this offseason. This is now two straight years without a playoff series win, Braden Holtby is an unrestricted free agent and may have just played his final game as a member of the Capitals, and it is very likely that coach Todd Reirden’s seat is piping hot after his team looked completely out of gas and helpless in that series.

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI win series 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Islanders 4, Capitals 0

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.