MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Islanders
Getty

Beauvillier, Varlamov help Islanders eliminate Capitals

By Adam GretzAug 20, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The New York Islanders did what they do best on Thursday night and completely shut down the Washington Capitals in a 4-0 Game 5 win.

That win will send the Islanders to the Second Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row where they will play either the Philadelphia Flyers or Boston Bruins.

For the Capitals, it is the second year in a row they have been eliminated in the First Round after losing in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes a year ago. This time they lost to a divisional rival and their former coach, Barry Trotz.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

On Thursday it was Anthony Beauvillier continuing his great postseason with a pair of goals to get the offense rolling, while Semyon Varlamov stopped all 21 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the playoffs. Nick Leddy and Josh Bailey also added empty-net goals in the closing minutes.

But for as good as Beauvillier and Varlamov were, the story of this game — and series, for that matter — was the way the Islanders just systematically shut down the Capitals offense and did not give them an inch anywhere in the offensive zone. As good as Varlamov played, this was not a case of a hot goalie stealing a series. This was an organized, well-coached, and disciplined team carrying the play and dominating the series. And pretty much every objective and subjective argument you want to use backs that up. The Islanders were the better team when it came to scoring chances, expected goals, 5-on-5 goals, and just consistently frustrated a Capitals team that was never able to find its rhythm against a stingy Islanders defense.

It continues what has been a wildly unexpected 180 degree turnaround from the team we saw at the tail end of the regular season when the Islanders were quite literally backing into the playoffs as one of the coldest teams in the league.

But thanks to the return of a healthy Adam Pelech (a huge addition to their defense), the fourth line getting healthy, and trade deadline acquisition Jean-Gabriel Pageau getting a chance to make an impact the Islanders been one of the hottest teams in the Return To Play, now owning a 7-2-0 record in the restart.

As for the Capitals, well, you can be sure there are going to be some changes this offseason. This is now two straight years without a playoff series win, Braden Holtby is an unrestricted free agent and may have just played his final game as a member of the Capitals, and it is very likely that coach Todd Reirden’s seat is piping hot after his team looked completely out of gas and helpless in that series.

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI win series 4-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 2, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Islanders 4, Capitals 0

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Flames-Stars stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

flames-stars stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 20, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s First Round matchup between the Flames and Stars. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Flames-Stars stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Stars captain Jamie Benn opened the Game 5 scoring midway through the first with a shorthanded goal. Mikael Backlund got the Flames even at one with a goal in the final minute of the first period. Following a scoreless second period, John Klingberg netted the game-winner early in the third period.

Calgary’s top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm were excellent in the Qualifying Round against Winnipeg. But thus far in the First Round, they’ve been suffocated by the Stars. So much so that during Game 5, Flames coach Geoff Ward shuffled his lines a bit, moving Tobias Rieder up and dropping Lindholm down to the second line. Specifically, the Flames need their top scorers to start producing in even strength situations. Gaudreau, Monahan and Lindholm have zero even-strength points between the three of them in this series.

Flames star Matthew Tkachuk has missed the last three games after taking a hit from Jamie Benn and Jamie Oleksiak in the third period in Game 2. Ward called Tkachuk a “game-time decision” in each of the last three games, but Tkachuk has missed each one.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Thursday, August 20, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flames-Stars stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (DAL leads 3-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 4, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Stars 2, Flames 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*if necessary

MORE STANLEY CUP COVERAGE:
Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Flyers’ Matt Niskanen suspended 1 game for cross-checking

Matt Niskanen Suspension
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 20, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Philadelphia Flyers will not have defenseman Matt Niskanen when they attempt to close out their First Round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Thursday that Niskanen has been suspended one game for cross-checking Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher during a wild Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Gallagher suffered a broken jaw as a result of the play and will miss the remainder of the series.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

You can see the entire sequence, as well as the Department of Player Safety’s explanation for the suspension in the video below.

Flyers coach Alain Vigneault defended his player on Thursday, saying: “In my estimation, Gallagher got up and seemed fine, he was talking to the referees, the whole time he was on the bench, he was talking to our players for the rest of the game,” Vigneault said. “Gallagher’s a very competitive player, but I don’t think it’s Nisky’s fault he might not be as tall as some of the other guys but he competes as big, if not bigger, than anybody else. It just seemed like a hockey play that unfortunately cut [Gallagher] a little bit.”

Wednesday’s game, which the Canadiens won by a 5-3 margin, was especially intense and featured several borderline plays. Montreal’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi was ejected for boarding Travis Sanheim in the second period, while Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier leveled Artturi Lehkonen following an empty-net goal at the end of the game.

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 3-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Flyers 2, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Canadiens 5, Flyers 3 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Islanders-Capitals stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Islanders-Capitals stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 20, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Thursday’s First Round matchup between the Islanders and Capitals. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Islanders-Capitals stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Things looked bleak for the Capitals early on, as Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mathew Barzal scored within the opening 10 minutes of the game to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead. But with their season on the line, the Capitals came alive to score three unanswered goals on their way to a win. Evgeny Kuznetsov and captain Alex Ovechkin scored in a 1:54 span early in the 2nd to tie the game, and then Ovechkin potted the rd game-winner less than four minutes into the third. Braden Holtby stopped the final 19 shots he faced after allowing two goals on the first seven Islanders shots in the game.

Looking to change their luck after losing the first three games of the series, many of the Capitals players sported new haircuts and facial hair looks for Game 4. According to T.J. Oshie, captain Alex Ovechkin started up the idea in the team group chat. Some of the better looks included a bald Evgeny Kuznetsov, a buzz-cut wearing Jakub Vrana and goatees from Ovechkin, Oshie and Radko Gudas.

Nicklas Backstrom will take warmups, according to head coach Todd Reirden, and is a game-time decision.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Thursday, August 20, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Capitals 3, Islanders 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Coyotes looking to build off first playoff run in eight years

Associated PressAug 20, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
2 Comments

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes achieved a long-awaited goal by reaching the postseason for the first time in eight years. They won a series, knocking off the higher-seeded Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup qualifiers.

Arizona’s first-round playoff series against Colorado didn’t go quite as well.

The Coyotes managed to keep the first three games close thanks to Darcy Kuemper‘s stellar goaltending but were viciously bounced out of the Edmonton bubble by a combined score of 14-2 in the final two games.

”We’ve got a long way to go,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday after Arizona’s second straight 7-1 loss.

The lopsided losses will certainly leave a sour taste throughout the offseason, however long it lasts.

Longer term, the experience of playoff intensity could be a huge boost for a franchise that’s been trying to regain footing since reaching the 2012 Western Conference finals.

”Anytime you get playoff experience, it’s going to help you down the road,” Coyotes forward Derek Stepan said. ”Obviously, losing the last two games the way we did, I hope it sticks in their brain just how important every little play matters, every little detail matters this time of the year. If there’s any doubt, any questioning within your lineup, it exposes you.”

Arizona made the biggest splash of last offseason, trading for high-scoring forward Phil Kessel. The Coyotes landed another talented offensive player around the trade deadline, picking up Taylor Hall in another deal.

Arizona started the season strong and looked like a playoff team, but an injury to Kuemper sent it tumbling to 11th in the Western Conference when the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coyotes earned a reprieve when the NHL expanded the postseason bubbles to 12 teams in each conference and they capitalized, knocking off No. 6 seed Nashville in four games.

Arizona then kept Colorado, one of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams, mostly in check through the first three games before being overwhelmed by an avalanche of goals to get bounced from the Edmonton bubble.

”It’s a great learning experience we got and hopefully we can carry it into next season and learn something,” Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson said.

REPLACING CHAYKA

One of Arizona’s top priorities of the offseason will be finding a replacement for general manager John Chayka.

Considered one of the NHL’s best GMs, Chayka resigned right before the Coyotes left for Edmonton after his relationship with owner Alex Meruelo soured.

Arizona promoted assistant GM and former player Steve Sullivan to interim general manager and will likely give him a long look for the permanent job. The Coyotes may also open up their pocketbook to try landing a top-name GM, something Meruelo has proved willing to do.

KUEMPER’S SEASON

Kuemper earned an All-Star nod last season and was one of the NHL’s top goalies early this season before a lower-body injury sidelined him in December. Kuemper thrived in the Nashville series and kept Arizona in the Colorado series almost singlehandedly the first three games.

The Coyotes left Kuemper alone on an island for much of the final two games and he couldn’t keep bailing them out.

An ugly ending, but Kuemper still had a strong season, finishing with 29 wins and a 2.22 goals-against average.

FREE AGENTS

Hall, Carl Soderberg and Brad Richardson will be free agents, so the Coyotes will have some key offseason decisions to make.

Arizona would love to re-sign Hall, a former Hart Trophy winner, and Meruelo already met with him at least once. Hall finished with 10 goals and 17 assists in 35 games with Arizona.

Soderberg was a steady influence for the Coyotes after being traded from Colorado prior to the 2019-20 season, finishing with 17 goals and 18 asssits.

Richardson has been a key cog in the desert when he’s been healthy the past five years, but turned 35 this year.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Christian Fischer and Ilya Lyubushkin are all restricted free agents.