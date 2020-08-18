MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Carter Hart’s star continues to rise for Flyers

By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
The position of Flyers goaltender is one that has a very up and down history. Bernie Parent, Ron Hextall, Antero Niittymaki, Roman Cechmanek, Ilya Bryzgalov, Dominic Roussel — it’s a mixed bag of results for the franchise.

Carter Hart is the latest entrant into the arena, and so far has given hope that an issue that has dogged the Flyers has been solved. Since making his NHL debut in Dec. 2019, the 22-year-old netminder has made 74 appearances and recorded a .918 5-on-5 save percentage, which puts him 23rd among goalies with at least 70 games played over that span. (That ESSV% also puts him tied for fifth in franchise history.)

He’s also made a little history along the way becoming the youngest goalie to win his NHL debut since Carey Price in 2007. He was also the first goalie in NHL history to record multiple winning streaks of seven-plus games at the age of 21 or younger and the youngest goalie in franchise history to earn a postseason win and shutout.

As the Flyers have developed into a Stanley Cup contender in their first year under Alain Vigneault, the pressure to win in Philadelphia hasn’t affected Hart.

“I just got to do my job,” he said. “That’s what it comes down to at the end of the day. That criteria is just stopping pucks. When it’s time to play the game, that’s all I have to worry about. We got a great crew in front of us that makes my job a lot easier.”

The first season and a half of Hart’s NHL career has been an education. He’s observed his teammates, seeing how they handle the day-to-day grind of the long schedule and curated his own routine. Most importantly, he’s seen how he needs to take care of his body, especially as a goaltender, in order to be ready for every start.

Putting in the work

On the ice, working with Flyers goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh has accelerated Hart’s development. Dillabaugh came from the Kings organization where he worked with Jonathan Quick as he became one of the NHL’s top goaltenders.

“Dilly has been great for me and [Brian Elliott],” Hart said. “We have a good relationship on and off the ice. We have good dialogue between all three of us. I think that’s real important between a goalie and coach is that good communication. He does a really good job of preparation and getting ready before practice. Honestly before games, a couple chats. I think it’s really important to have a good relationship with your goalie coach.”

“That goaltender-goalie coach relationship is a key one in any organization,” said Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault. “There’s no doubt that that one there is a strong one. Carter is a young goaltender that’s working on his game and trying to get better. He’s putting in the time and he’s putting in the preparation. There’s no doubt that rapport, that understanding at what needs to be done between a goalie coach and a goaltender, both with Carter and Brian is obviously there.”

The work Hart’s put in is paying off. After a strong regular season, aside from a stinker in Game 2 against Montreal that saw him get pulled, he’s been outstanding with a .966 ESSV% in five starts. That 5-0 defeat to the Canadiens was forgettable and the type of game that could stay with some young players. That’s where a lack of playoff experience could be beneficial in this case. Just go out and play. No time for nerves or to let a bad game linger.

Hart bounced back in Game 3 with a 23-save shutout to give Philadelphia a 2-1 series lead.

“It’s a good thing that he’s a little too oblivious to some things as a goalie in Philadelphia,” said Jakub Voracek after Game 3. “He’s really strong mentally. He’s a young kid that works really hard. He’s pretty impressive the way he bounces back, even since last year. If he had a bad game, he always came back and he was strong. I think that’s what good goalies do. Sometimes you have a tough night.”

The Flyers have been strong at bouncing back after losses. The last time they dropped consecutive games was a four-game losing streak in early January. As NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jordan Hall noted, Philadelphia has followed up their last nine losses with regulation victories and outscored opponents 41-17.

Hart might be the youngest starter in the NHL, but 79 regular season and playoff games into his career he’s provided stability for the Flyers in a major area of need.

“He’s a great young goalie. A lot of potential,” said Sean Couturier. “He’s just a true pro ever since he got in. He does a lot of little things right. On and off the ice he prepares himself like a true pro. You can just respect that from a young guy, a young goalie. He’s doing everything he can just to get better.

Philadelphia leads their best-of-seven series with Montreal 2-1. Game 4 is Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN (livestream).

By Adam GretzAug 18, 2020, 10:15 AM EDT
The NHL postseason has produced its share of unexpected results, but one of the more overlooked surprises might be the early domination from the Islanders.

They have won six of their first seven games overall and enter Tuesday’s Game 4 (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN; livestream) against the Capitals with a chance to complete a four-game sweep.

It is not so much the fact the Islanders are having success that is the surprising development here.

It is the way they ended up getting to this point and the way they are systematically shutting down the Capitals. This has been a complete 180 switch from what we saw from them during the stretch run of the regular season and another dramatic swing in a season that has been full of them for New York.

When the 2019-20 season began expectations for the Islanders were mixed. On one hand, they were a playoff team a year ago, had swept the Penguins in the First Round, and still have one of the league’s best coaches in Barry Trotz. But there was also a school of thought that they could be due for a regression because their underlying numbers were not particularly strong and a lot of their success seemed to be goaltender driven.

They seemed to settle the debate early in the season when they went on a 15-0-2 run to climb to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. But that would prove to be the high point of their season as they completely went in the tank after that. Their underlying numbers were still mostly lousy, and once their 17-game point streak ended on Nov. 25 they finished the regular season with a 19-20-8 record over the next 47 games. That included a horrific 2-7-4 stretch to finish the season with a seven-game losing streak. It was a sinking ship going nowhere.

Now? They easily dismissed the Panthers in the Qualifying Round and have spent the first three games against the Capitals rendering their offense completely useless. They are not just beating them, they are breaking them.

So what’s changed?

Let’s start with the fact they managed to get some players back in the lineup due to the season pause, with the most significant of them being defenseman Adam Pelech.

When he went down in late December the Islanders viewed that as a potentially devastating blow to their defense, and the results afterwards seemed to back that up. He may not be a household name around the league but he is one of their best defenders and they had nobody to fill that spot in their top-four. Along with him, their forward depth is significantly better now with the returns of Casey Cizikas, Leo Komarov, and the trade deadline addition of Jean-Gabriel Pageau (who has been great in the playoffs) from the Senators. None of them are offensive superstars, but they fit the Islanders’ defensive style of play.

Goaltending helps as well. A lot of the Islanders’ success a year ago was built on the foundation in net that had been set by Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss. But after December 1 there was a noticeable dip in the play from Greiss and his new platoon partner Semyon Varlamov. Over the their final 44 games of the regular season their 5-on-5 save percentage of .914 was 23rd in the NHL, while their all-situations mark of .904 was 19th. When your team is getting cratered in the shot chart and getting below average goaltending it is going to produce a really bad result. And it did exactly that for the Islanders. In the playoffs, though, the Islanders are not only shutting down the Capitals systematically, Varlamov has been great the entire postseason and solidified the spot.

In the end, you can not say enough about how much the Islanders have completely controlled the first three games of this series. This might be some of the best hockey they have played over the past two years at any point (including the 15-0-2 run earlier this season) because they are not only winning, but they are actually playing the way they are perceived to play. Even when they had success these past two seasons it has not always been the most impressive style of play. They give up shots, they give up chances, they lean on their goalies to bail them out, they wait for you to make a mistake then they pounce it.

This, however, is not that style of hockey. This is legit shutdown hockey that has seen the Islanders take one of the best rosters in the league in Washington and completely crush it. This is the team the Islanders have been perceived to be.

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 3-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (Series tied 2-2)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Blues 3, Canucks 1 (recap)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

The Wraparound: Golden Knights, Islanders look to close out First Round series

By Sean LeahyAug 18, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
The Wraparound is your daily look at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’ll break down all of the NHL playoff games on Tuesday with the all-important television and live streaming information included.

James Reimer in net for another Bruins playoff comeback?

• The NHL reports zero positive COVID-19 tests for a third straight week.

NHL GAMES TODAY

Game 4: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1) – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamTwo days after his first postseason loss, Carter Hart spoiled Carey Price’s 33rd birthday by posting a 23-save shutout and becoming the youngest Flyers goalie to record a playoff shutout (22 years, 3 days). Jakub Voracek was the game’s only goal scorer, just 5:21 into the first period, as the Flyers bounced back from their first loss of the postseason to take a 2-1 series lead.

Game 5: Flames vs. Stars (Series tied 2-2) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamIn his 141st career playoff game, Joe Pavelski scored his first career postseason hat trick, which was capped by a game-tying goal with 11.9 seconds remaining, before Alexander Radulov scored in overtime as Dallas tied up its series with Calgary at two games apiece. Pavelski became the 10th different player to score a postseason hat trick at the age of 36 or older, and first since Brett Hull did it with Detroit in 2002. Pavelski’s third goal was the latest tying goal in Stars/North Stars playoff history.

[Full NHL First Round schedule]

Game 4: Capitals vs. Islanders (NYI lead 3-0) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestreamMathew Barzal, who led New York during the regular season with 60 points, scored his first career playoff overtime winner to push the Capitals to the brink of elimination and move the Islanders one win away from reaching the Second Round for the second straight season. Only four teams in NHL history have come back to win a playoff series after trailing 3-0. Most recently, the Kings accomplished this, beating the Sharks in the 2014 First Round en route to winning the Stanley Cup. The Islanders are actually one of the franchises to accomplish this – doing so in 1975 before losing in the following round.

Game 5: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights (VGK leads 3-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN; livestream: Chicago jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period behind goals from Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore. Shea Theodore then scored 18 seconds after Highmore’s goal to cut the deficit to one. Scoreless hockey ensued for the remainder of the game until Alex DeBrincat put home the insurance marker in an empty net with 11 seconds left in regulation as Chicago handed Vegas its first loss this postseason and avoided elimination.

WEDNESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 5: Blue Jackets vs. Lightning (TB leads 3-1) – 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Hurricanes vs. Bruins (BOS leads 3-1) – 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Coyotes vs. Avalanche (COL leads 2-1) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (joined in progress)
Game 5: Canadiens vs. Flyers (PHI 2-1) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Canucks vs. Blues (Series tied 2-2) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

NHL Bubble Wrap: Three more playoff series on the brink; ROR roars for Blues

By James O'BrienAug 18, 2020, 2:02 AM EDT
  • Three of the four Game 4s resulted in teams take 3-1 series leads. Could we see a handful of shorter series in the First Round?
  • The defending champions, on the other hand, tied their series.
  • Speaking of the defending champions, and the team they beat to win the 2019 Stanley Cup, both the Blues and Bruins flexed their muscles in their Game 4 NHL playoff games on Monday.

NHL Scores from Monday in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1 (Tampa Bay leads series 3-1)

By no means has it been easy for the Lightning. Then again, maybe that’s a blessing in disguise? They’ve had to grind away to build a 3-1 series lead against the rugged Blue Jackets. It’s fitting that the Lightning won this one on the strength of supporting cast members, including two depth acquisitions in Barclay Goodrow (1G, 1A) and Blake Coleman (assist). Andrei Vasilevskiy was key, too, stopping 28 out of 29 shots.

Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1 (Colorado leads series 3-1)

While Darcy Kuemper saved the Coyotes in Game 3, no one could bail them out of the beating the Avs handed them in Game 4. Colorado never really missed a beat in Game 4, continuously building off of the strong start of a 3-0 first period. Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon were among those who were brilliant. Here’s hoping that neither Cale Makar or MacKinnon suffered anything from the rough stuff at the end.

Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (Boston leads series 3-1)

For much of that Game 4, it looked like the Hurricanes would maintain their 2-0 lead. Then again, it probably should’ve been a bad sign that Carolina hadn’t fired a shot on net for most of the the third period. Eventually, the Bruins broke through following an odd goal by Jake DeBrusk, and never really looked back. Boston quickly flipped a 2-0 deficit to a 4-2 lead, and while Carolina got a goal back, they’re now staring at the brink of elimination instead of a 2-2 series tie.

Blues 3, Canucks 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Consider this the night when the two teams who battled in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final (and, by standings but not by round robin, also finished atop their conferences) looked like themselves. While the Bruins presented the surge a truly powerful team can pull off, the Blues revealed their strength over most of Game 4 against the Canucks. Ryan O'Reilly made the biggest difference in doing so, as we will discuss …

Three Stars

1. Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

As a Selke finalist once again, it’s not as though Ryan O’Reilly wasn’t looking like Ryan O’Reilly in 2019-20. Still, maybe some needed a reminder after the Blues stumbled a bit into the NHL Return to Play. “ROR” really made the difference in the Blues’ Game 4 win, factoring into their three goals with two goals (including the GWG) and an assist. Impressive stuff for a player who also likely factored heavily in limiting the Canucks’ dangerous young scoring weapons.

2. Nazem Kadri, Colorado Avalanche

What a tremendous start to the postseason for Kadri. Even for those who believed he’d be a nice addition for the Avalanche, it’s gotta be surprising to see him do this well. Kadri scored two power-play goals and also managed an assist as Colorado absolutely obliterated the Coyotes. He also wisely stayed out of some of the rough stuff. Maybe he’s learned from past mistakes with the Maple Leafs?

3. Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins

DeBrusk already made a huge difference with the odd goal he scored by getting behind Haydn Fleury and then avoiding a sprawling James Reimer. But DeBrusk also scored a very big second goal as the Bruins went from down 2-0 to winning Game 4 by a score of 4-3. With David Pastrnak on the shelf, the Bruins will need DeBrusk and others to occasionally contribute performances like these.

Highlights of the Night

These extended highlights capture the Bruins’ comeback quite well, and can give you a chance to judge that huge Charlie McAvoy hit on Jordan Staal, too:

From sheer aesthetics, there was a Cale Makar goal that was more impressive in the Avs’ win. But this Ryan O’Reilly goal was both big and impressive, rather than kicking a dead horse:

Factoids

TUESDAY’S NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Game 4: Flyers vs. Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1) – 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Flames vs. Stars (Series tied 2-2) – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 4: Capitals vs. Islanders (NYI lead 3-0) – 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Game 5: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights (VGK lead 3-1) – 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.