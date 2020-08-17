MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Lightning
Getty

Lightning hold on to take commanding 3-1 series lead on Blue Jackets

By Adam GretzAug 17, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Tampa Bay Lightning are one step closer to moving on in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Thanks to their 2-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday afternoon, they now have a commanding 3-1 lead in their First Round series and will have a chance to close it out on Wednesday afternoon. That would go a long way toward erasing the bitter taste that last year’s First Round meeting between these two has certainly left behind.

For the Lightning, this game was all about the trio of Barclay Goodrow, Blake Coleman, and Yanni Gourde.

That line was their best one way all day and seemed to be the only line that was able to push the pace. They scored both of Tampa Bay’s goals during a five-minute stretch early in the second period and completely shut down the Blue Jackets offense when they were on the ice. When that unit was on the ice the Lightning attempted 14 of the 19 total shot attempts, outscored Columbus 2-0, and dominated the scoring chances.

When that line was off the ice it was all Columbus.

Depth lines like this are incredibly important come playoff time because no team’s star players are going to be able to carry the offense every single night. There has to be a third (and sometimes) fourth line that can pick up the slack, and Tampa Bay received that in a big way on Monday.

Two of those players (Goodrow and Coleman) were acquired by the Lighting at the trade deadline in separate deals with San Jose and New Jersey.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

As for Columbus, well, this game has to feel like another punch to the gut in what has been an incredibly close series on the scoreboard.

Through four games the Lightning have only outscored the Blue Jackets by a 9-8 margin. All three Lightning wins have been by a single goal, including the five overtime thriller in Game 1 and Monday’s Game 4 win that pushed Columbus to the brink of elimination. What has to make Monday’s game so frustrating from a Blue Jackets perspective is that this was probably their best, most complete, and most impressive effort of the series. In Game 3 if felt as if Tampa Bay was starting to take over and show its dominance. Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella wondered after the game if his team had simply hit a wall.

But they came out on Monday and spent much of the afternoon getting the better of the play. At times in the second and third periods it seemed liked Tampa Bay was barely holding on.

Making matters worse for Columbus is that just when it looked as if it was going to get off to a great start with an early Oliver Bjorkstrand goal, an offside challenge from Tampa Bay negated it and kept the game scoreless.

You can see that play in the video below.

There is no way to tell how Monday’s game would have gone had that goal stood, but it was a frustrating start to what ended up being a frustrating game for the Blue Jackets.

Now they find themselves in a position where they have to win three games in a row to move on.

As long as Joonas Korpisalo keeps playing the way he has in goal (and he was great again on Monday) they are going to have a chance, but they are going to need to find a way to generate a little more consistent offense on Andrei Vasileskiy and Tampa Bay’s defense to pull this off.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Hurricanes-Bruins stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Hurricanes-Bruins stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 17, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s First Round matchup between the Hurricanes and Bruins. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

With Tuukka Rask opting out, Jaroslav Halak got the start for Boston and stopped 29 of 30 shots. Goals from Charlie Coyle and Sean Kuraly put the Bruins ahead 2-0 before Nino Niederreiter cut the deficit to one. Brad Marchand put in the insurance marker in an empty net in the closing minute.

Part of a dynamic duo with Tuukka Rask that captured the Jennings Trophy this season for fewest goals allowed as a team, Jaroslav Halak, 35, made his second start of this postseason in Game 3 after playing against the Flyers in the Round Robin. Prior to this postseason, Halak had last started a playoff game in 2015 with the Islanders when he played the entire seven-game series against the Capitals in the opening round, losing 2-1 in Game 7.

Andrei Svechnikov left Game 3 late in the third period with a lower-body injury after getting tangled up with Zdeno Chara. Svechnikov, 20, has seven points in six playoff game this year.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Monday, August 17 – 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Hurricanes-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Coyotes-Avalanche stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Coyotes-Avalanche stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 17, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Monday’s First Round matchup between the Coyotes and Avalanche. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Coyotes-Avalanche stream at 5:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Darcy Kuemper continued to be the star man for Arizona, making 49 saves in a 4-2 win on Saturday. Derek Stepan opened the scoring with his first goal of the playoffs while veteran Brad Richardson scored Arizona’s second. Taylor Hall and Lawson Crouse both scored empty-netters late in the game. Andre Burakovsky and Mikko Rantanen scored for Colorado.

Kuemper’s 49 saves in Game 3 matched his career high, which he set in Game 4 of the qualifying round against Nashville. In seven postseason games, Kuemper has tallied his top-four save totals of the season and has a 4-3 record with a 2.70 GAA and .933 SV%

In the second game of a back-to-back, Pavel Francouz got the start in Game 3 and allowed two goals on 21 shots. Philipp Grubauer had started four of Colorado’s first five games this postseason, including both Games 1 and 2 against Arizona.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WHAT: Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Monday, August 17 – 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Coyotes-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

NHL reports third straight week of zero positive COVID-19 tests

nhl covid-19 tests
Getty
By Adam GretzAug 17, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the third week in a row the NHL has reported zero positive COVID-19 test results from its hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton.

The league reported in its latest round of testing that 5,640 tests were conducted this past week with zero positive results.

The NHL entered the two “bubbles” in late July for Phase 4 of its return to play format that saw 24 teams enter the Round Robin and Qualifying Round phases. Eight teams have already been eliminated from postseason play and exited the bubbles with 16 remaining in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

It has been more than a month since the NHL has reported a positive test in the Return To Play.

The league reported 43 positive tests during Phase 2 (small group workouts at team facilities) of the Return To Play and two positive tests during Phase 3 (training camp). There have been no positive tests reported for the NHL since the middle of July. The 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs are currently in the First Round and continue on Monday.

MORE:
• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 17, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (PHI leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Flyers 1, Canadiens 0 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 2-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 3-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Islanders 2, Capitals 1 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (BOS leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston, 4 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

[NBC 2020 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB]

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK lead 3-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT) (recap)
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Blues 3, Canucks 2 (OT) (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.