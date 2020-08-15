MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Lightning
Lightning finally break through on Korpisalo, win Game 3

By Adam Gretz Aug 15, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT
The scoreboard may not entirely show it at the moment, but the Tampa Bay Lightning are starting to take over against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Thanks in large part to an absolutely dominant second and third period performance on Saturday, the Lightning were able to hold on for a 3-2 win to take a 2-1 lead in their First Round matchup.

When you look at these two teams on paper it is not hard to see which one has the superior talent.

It is Tampa.

That is not meant as any disrespect to a fierce Blue Jackets team that has given the league fits this season and is a worthy playoff team and a worthy opponent for any NHL contender. It is simply the fact that Lightning roster is loaded with All-Stars and individual award winners. It is, by almost every objective measure, a great team and has been for several years now. None of that mattered last year when the Blue Jacket stunned them in a four-game sweep, and it had not yet mattered through the first two games of this series that resulted in a split and a lot of saves from Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo. Hockey can be funny sometimes like that.

But on Saturday night the Lightning really started to show some of flashes of dominance they are capable of when everything is clicking, and they finally started to break through the wall that Korpisalo has constructed around his net.

The Lightning received goals from Alex Killorn, Brayden Point, and Victor Hedman in Saturday’s win, with the latter two coming during a second period onslaught that saw Tampa Bay begin to shift the game — and maybe the series? — in its favor.

Point’s goal extended his current point streak to six consecutive games and snapped a 1-1 tie, while Hedman followed it up with a goal of his own just a few minutes later.

Even though Columbus’ Eric Robinson scored an early third period goal to cut the deficit back to one, the Blue Jackets were never really able to mount much of a push after that and it never really felt like they were a threat to tie the game. Tampa Bay’s territorial domination over the final two periods resulted in a 59-13 edge in total shot attempts and a 26-7 shots on goal advantage.

This is not really a new development in this series. The Lightning controlled the pace over the first two games of the series as well — maybe not to that extent — but were simply unable to beat a white-hot goalie that has been doing everything in his power to single-handedly will his team to victories.

On Saturday, they were finally able to break through with three goals on 34 shots. Maybe not an offensive explosion by the standard the Lightning have set for themselves, but given that in Games 1 and 2 they managed just four goals on 125 shots over eight periods of hockey (including five overtimes) it sure seemed like it was.

One of the other big turning points in on Saturday came in the first period when the Blue Jackets had an extended 5-on-3 power play but were unable to score. At one point Emil Bernstrom had a fantastic look at a wide open net but simply misfired on his shot. The Blue Jackets did not score on the power play, something that turned out to be a big missed opportunity.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (5OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Blue Jackets 3, Lightning 1 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

By Sean Leahy Aug 15, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens (Series tied 1-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canadiens 5, Flyers 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders (NYI lead 2-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Islanders 4, Capitals 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Islanders 5, Capitals 2 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes (Bruins lead series 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Bruins 3, Hurricanes 1 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK leads 2-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2 (recap)
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads 2-1)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks (VAN leads 2-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Canucks 5, Blues 2 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (OT) (recap)
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

Blue Jackets-Lightning stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

By Sean Leahy Aug 15, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s First Round matchup between the Blue Jackets and Lightning. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Instead of dragging emotionally following a 5 OT Game 1 loss, the Blue Jackets responded with a 3-1 win against the Lightning in Game 2. Over and over again, it seems like these teams are emphasizing that you should expect the unexpected.

If we’re going with expectations, some wonder if the Blue Jackets will run out of steam soon, possibly as early as Game 3 against the Lightning.

Columbus has played 422:01 in five games over eight days since Aug. 6, the equivalent of a little more than seven games. In that span, the Jackets have played in seven overtime periods. Considering the taxing style John Tortorella demands, and the strain both the Maple Leafs and Lightning can put on a defense, you’d think something has to give.

Logically, Game 3 might represent when the Lightning may get to the Blue Jackets and Joonas Korpisalo. Then again, what about this series (and the First Round sweep from the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs) has been logical?

(Tuning in, though? That’s logical.)

WHAT: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
WHERE: Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
WHEN: Saturday, August 15, 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Gord Miller, Mike Milbury, Brian Boucher
HOW TO WATCH: You can watch the Blue Jackets-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

By Sean Leahy Aug 15, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT
NBC’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Saturday’s First Round matchup between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream at 8 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here

Thanks to Reilly Smith‘s overtime goal on Thursday the Vegas Golden Knights were able to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their First Round series against the Chicago Blackhawks.

They have a chance to take complete control of the series and potentially push the Blackhawks to the brink of elimination if they can get a win on Saturday night in Edmonton.

The Golden Knights have been perfect since returning to play and carry a 5-0 record in the return to play into Saturday’s game.

Vegas will be making a couple of lineup changes on Saturday, with Marc-Andre Fleury getting the start in goal after sitting behind Robin Lehner for the first two games of the series. Forwards Paul Stastny and Tomas Nosek will also be out of the lineup, while Max Pacioretty will be making his return to the lineup.

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Saturday, August 15, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
ON THE CALL: Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks (VGK leads 2-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT) (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

Dominant Darcy: Kuemper keeps Avalanche under wraps, Coyotes win Game 3

By James O'Brien Aug 15, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT
It took until Game 3, but Darcy Kuemper stole a victory for the Coyotes against the Avalanche. Late goals exaggerated the scoring to 4-2, yet the bottom line was that Kuemper was incredible, and the Coyotes crawled back into their First Round series, shrinking the Avs’ series lead to 2-1.

Make no mistake about it; this Coyotes Game 3 win was all about Kuemper stifling the Avalanche.

The Count on Kuemper plan works for Coyotes vs. Avalanche in Game 3

Look, it’s not as though the Coyotes were unaware of Kuemper’s ability to steal a game.

The big goalie pulled that off for much of the Coyotes’ series against the Predators, and Kuemper almost pulled it off against the Avalanche in Game 1. This time around, the Coyotes could count on Kuemper to steal Game 3, making 49 saves.

It’s now the fifth time in the last seven games that Kuemper faced at least 40 shots on goal. Is that a sustainable plan? Well, Kuemper’s making it look more and more viable for the Coyotes.

Derek Stepan scored the only goal of the first period, while Brad Richardson broke a 1-1 tie with a big 2-1 goal in the second.

From there, the Coyotes scored an empty-net goal, Mikko Rantanen gave the Avalanche a flicker of hope with a 3-2 goal with less than a minute left, and then Lawson Crouse iced the game with another empty-netter.

Despite closing off a back-to-back set, the Avalanche fired a ton of shots on Kuemper, generating a 51-23 shots on goal advantage overall. But Kuemper was just that brilliant, and Arizona was opportunistic.

Did the Avalanche maybe overthink things by starting Pavel Francouz in a back-to-back after Philipp Grubauer won Game 2 on Friday? That’s easy to say in hindsight, and maybe a bit unfair, especially since Francouz quietly put together a fantastic 2019-20 regular season. But it has to be frustrating for the Avalanche to exert that level of effort and leave Game 3 empty-handed against the Coyotes.

It’s also tough to beat up too much on some of the top Avalanche players. Between Nathan MacKinnon (seven), Cale Makar (seven), Gabriel Landeskog (three), and Rantanen (four), those Avs fired 21 SOG, almost as many shots as the Coyotes mustered. Sometimes you run into a hot goalie, and only Andre Burakovsky (two goals in as many games) has been able to have much luck against Kuemper lately.

The underdog Desert Dogs could become a real problem for the heavily favored Avalanche if Colorado can’t start getting more traction against Kuemper.

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes (COL leads 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 (recap)
Friday, Aug. 14: Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2 (recap)
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

