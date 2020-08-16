Pavelski, Radulov lead Stars’ comeback overtime win in Game 4

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Radulov‘s overtime goal capped off a dramatic finish as the Stars took Game 4, 5-4, over the Flames. Their First Round series is now tied 2-2.

It looked like Calgary was going to grab a 3-1 series lead as they clung to a 4-3 edge late in the third period. But Dallas forward Joe Pavelski had other ideas, putting home the tying goal with 11.9 seconds left to complete his hat trick.

Pavelski’s hat trick is the first for the Stars in the playoffs since they moved to Dallas.

The Stars’ continued to own possession into overtime, forcing Cam Talbot, who finished with 57 saves, to stand on his head. But the breakthrough finally came 16:05 into the extra period, thanks to some extra space created by a broken stick.

Flames forward Dillon Dube was forded to play the final sequence without a stick. That advantage allowed more time for Dallas to set up in the offensive zone, making it look like a power play. The freed up space afforded the opportunity for a John Klingberg one-timer, which deflected off Radulov in front for the winner.

Tobias Rieder gave Calgary the lead early in the third period with an historic shorthanded goal. He is the first player in NHL history to score his first three playoff goals shorthanded. He also is the seventh player in league history to net three shorthanded goals in one postseason joining Derek Sanderson, Todd Marchant, Wayne Presley, Wayne Gretzky, Bill Barber, and Lorne Henning.

Efforts from Rieder, Talbot and Sam Bennett (two goals) were wasted by the Flames, who failed to hold on to two different leads from late in the second period on.

Game 5 is Tuesday with a start time to be announced.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Series tied 2-2)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)

Thursday, Aug. 13: Stars 5, Flames 4 (recap)

Friday, Aug. 14: Flames 2, Stars 0 (recap)

Sunday, Aug. 16: Stars 5, Flames 4 (OT)

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD

Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

*if necessary

MORE:

• Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.