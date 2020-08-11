MORE: FINAL NHL STANDINGS | NHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE | STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF HUB
Flames grind out Game 1 win against Stars

By James O'BrienAug 11, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT
When the Flames went up 2-0 in Game 1 against the Stars, it looked like it would be a blowout, or at least a flat, one-sided contest. Instead, the Stars made Game 1 close, but the Flames managed to hang on to win 3-2 and take a 1-0 series lead.

Flames beat Stars in Game 1; Tkachuk – Perry fight

Did the Stars sleepwalk a little into Game 1, or was this a matter of the Flames merely taking control? Either way, Dillon Dube dominated much of the early proceedings, scoring both of Calgary’s first-period goals, including a beauty for the 2-0 tally:

(That is not the sort of goal a defensive-minded team like the Stars can easily stomach.)

Dube wasn’t always at the center of good things, mind you, as he delivered a bad cross-checking hit on Jason Dickinson in the first period. But Dube was buzzing early, and could really make the Flames dangerous if he’s a regular threat.

Speaking of threats, there was a bit of a pest war during the first period. Matthew Tkachuk fought with Corey Perry, almost acknowledging a passing-of-the-pest-torch:

(Frankly, the Stars would take the trade-off of both Perry and Tkachuk being off of the ice for five minutes each and every time.)

If nothing else, the Stars showed that they’re not just going to roll over. They tied things up with two goals just nine seconds apart during the middle frame:

Rasmus Andersson regained the Flames’ lead with a goal five minutes later, however.

From there, it was a grindy affair between the Flames and Stars. On most nights, you could call that the Stars’ type of game, but it wasn’t as useful in Game 1, being that the Flames never trailed. It’s not the greatest sign for the Stars that:

  • They kept Calgary’s top stars off of the board.
  • There weren’t many penalties in the game.
  • And they still couldn’t really muster much of an attack in the third period.

Dallas has to hope for a sharper start to Game 2, which takes place on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Actually, the Stars might want a shaper finish, too. Maybe find a way to clone that second period effort? It will also be interesting to see if Ben Bishop can shake off whatever’s keeping him unfit to play, although Anton Khudobin was far from the Stars’ problem in Game 1.

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (Calgary leads series 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Calgary 3, Dallas 2
Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lightning – Blue Jackets 5 OT Game 1: Fourth-longest in NHL history, Saves record for Korpisalo

By James O'BrienAug 11, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT
The Lightning and Blue Jackets made plenty of history as Tampa Bay won 3-2 during the fifth overtime period, giving the Bolts a 1-0 series lead vs. Columbus.

Game 1 of the Lightning – Blue Jackets game registered 150:27 of time, the fourth-longest in NHL history. If you look at overtime runtime, they played 90:27 of OT time. Wonderfully named Mud Bruneteau scored in the sixth overtime in 1936 to win the longest NHL game ever. Joonas Korpisalo and others rank high in NHL history after the 5 OT marathon of Blue Jackets – Lightning in Game 1.

Take a look at some of the history made, and records broken:

Lightning – Blue Jackets Game 1: Fourth longest game in NHL history

10 Longest Overtime Games in NHL History (Game winner, overtime minutes listed)

1. March 24, 1936: Mud Bruneteau, Detroit, 6OT (116:30), at Montreal Maroons (1936 NHL Semis)
2. April 3, 1933: Ken Doraty, Toronto, 6OT (104:46), vs. Boston (1933 NHL Semis)
3. May 4, 2000: Keith Primeau, Philadelphia, 5OT (92:01), at Pittsburgh (2000 Eastern Conference Semis)
4. Aug. 11, 2020: Brayden Point, Tampa Bay, 5OT (90:27) vs. Columbus (First Round, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs)
5. April 24, 2003: Petr Sykora, Anaheim, 5OT (80:48), at Dallas (2003 Western Conference Semis)
6. April 24, 1996: Petr Nedved, Pittsburgh, 4OT (79:15), at Washington (1996 Eastern Conference Quarters)
7. April 11, 2007: Henrik Sedin, Vancouver, 4OT (78:06), vs. Dallas (2007 Western Conference Quarters)
8. March 23, 1943: Jack McLean, Toronto, 4OT (70:18), at Detroit (1943 NHL Semis)
9. May 4, 2008: Brenden Morrow, Dallas, 4OT (69:03), vs. San Jose (2008 Western Conference Semis)
10. March 28, 1930: Gus Rivers, Montreal, 4OT (68:52), vs. New York Rangers(1930 NHL Semis)

Where Joonas Korpisalo’s 85 saves ranks in NHL history

Joonas Korpisalo made 85 out of 88 stops in Game 1, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 61 out of 63 for Tampa Bay. Korpisalo passed Kelly Hrudey’s 73 saves for the most saves since the NHL began officially tracking stats in 1955-56.

That’s where things get a little fuzzier. That aforementioned 1936 game may have set the true standard with 90 saves:

Stat-keeping wasn’t as comprehensive then, however, so Korpisalo owns the record since 1955-56.

Seth Jones sets ice time mark, and other records/stats

Ice time numbers have only been tracked since 1997-98, making it an even less complete stat. Even so, Jones logged 65:06 TOI, setting a new record since it was officially tracked:

1. Seth Jones: 65:06 TOI, 2020
2. Sergei Zubov: 63:51, 2003

Other top minute-eaters were Zach Werenski (61:14), and Victor Hedman (57:38). Hedman is quite noteworthy since it was unclear if he would even be able to play in Game 1.

Some other stats:

  • Andrei Vasilevskiy (61 saves) passed Nikolai Khabibulin (60) for the Lightning franchise playoff record for saves.
  • The Blue Jackets almost blocked as many shots (62) as they managed shots on goal (63) in Game 1 against the Lightning.
  • Not much rest for either team. The Blue Jackets and Lightning face off in Game 2 scheduled for Thursday afternoon (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
  • Both Brayden Point and Victor Hedman fired nine SOG apiece in Game 1. Alexandre Texier and David Savard tied for the Blue Jackets team lead with seven SOG each.
  • Savard was credited with a ridiculous 11 blocked shots, and five hits. He was already bloodied early in Game 1, so maybe save an extra slice of pizza for Savard.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

*if necessary

Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream: 2020 NHL Stanley Cup First Round

Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 11, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues with Tuesday’s First Round matchup between the Blackhawks and Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream at 10:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Vegas has made the playoffs in each of their first three seasons as a franchise. They reached the Stanley Cup Final in their first season and lost in the First Round in seven games against San Jose last year. The Blackhawks are back in the playoffs after missing out the past two years. Their qualifying round win over the Oilers was their first playoff series win since winning the 2015 Stanley Cup.

Vegas finished the regular season with 86 points and were the third seed in the West. However, they won all three of their round robin games to clinch the No. 1 seed in the First Round. Chicago finished the regular season with 72 points and were the lowest seed in the West to reach the playoffs (No. 12). They beat Edmonton in four games in the Qualifying Round.

The Golden Knights won two of three regular season meetings between these teams. Robin Lehner started for Chicago in their first meeting on October 22 (Vegas won in shootout).

WHAT: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
WHERE: Rogers Place – Edmonton
WHEN: Tuesday, August 11, 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: Mike Emrick, Pierre McGuire
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Blackhawks-Golden Knights stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN (livestream)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

*if necessary

NHL schedule for First Round of 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2020 nhl playoff schedule
Getty Images
By Sean LeahyAug 11, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto. The league has released the 2020 NHL playoff schedule for the First Round.

The top four teams during the regular season in both conferences played a three-game round robin for seeding in the First Round. The eight winners of the best-of-5 Qualifying Round advanced to the First Round. The losing teams from the Qualifying Round have been entered into Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery.

Below is the 2020 NHL playoff schedule.

Note: Teams are re-seeded after each round.

EASTERN CONFERENCE (Scotiabank Arena)

No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 8 Montreal Canadiens

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Montreal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Montreal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia at Montreal, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Philadelphia at Montreal, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Philadelphia at Montreal – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Montreal at Philadelphia – TBD

No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 7 Columbus Blue Jackets (TB leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT) (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Columbus at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Tampa Bay at Columbus – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Columbus at Tampa Bay – TBD

No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 6 New York Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 12: NY Islanders at Washington, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: NY Islanders at Washington, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Washington at NY Islanders, 12 p.m. ET – USA Network
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Washington at NY Islanders, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Thursday, Aug. 20: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Washington at NY Islanders – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: NY Islanders at Washington – TBD

No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 5 Carolina Hurricanes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Carolina at Boston, 11 a.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Boston at Carolina, 12 p.m ET – NBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston at Carolina, 8 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Carolina at Boston – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Boston at Carolina – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Carolina at Boston – TBD

*if necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE (Rogers Place)

No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 8 Chicago Blackhawks

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Chicago at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Thursday, Aug. 13: Chicago at Vegas, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET – NBC
Sunday, Aug. 16: Vegas at Chicago, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Chicago at Vegas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Vegas at Chicago – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Chicago at Vegas – TBD

No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 7 Arizona Coyotes

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Arizona at Colorado, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Saturday, Aug. 15: Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. ET – CNBC
Monday, Aug. 17: Colorado at Arizona, 5:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Arizona at Colorado – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: Colorado at Arizona – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Arizona at Colorado – TBD

No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 6 Calgary Flames (CGY leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Flames 3, Stars 2 (recap)
Thursday, Aug. 13: Calgary at Dallas, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Dallas at Calgary, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: Dallas at Calgary, 2 p.m. ET – CNBC
*Tuesday, Aug. 18: Calgary at Dallas – TBD
*Thursday, Aug. 20: Dallas at Calgary – TBD
*Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas at Calgary – TBD

No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 5 Vancouver Canucks

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Vancouver at St. Louis, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 14: Vancouver at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Sunday, Aug. 16: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Monday, Aug. 17: St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
*Wednesday, Aug. 19: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD
*Friday, Aug. 21: St. Louis at Vancouver – TBD
*Sunday, Aug. 23: Vancouver at St. Louis – TBD

*if necessary

2020 nhl playoff schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

