oskar lindblom extension
Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom signs three-year, $9M extension

By Sean LeahyJul 22, 2020, 1:56 PM EDT
It’s been a great month for Oskar Lindblom. On July 2, the Flyers forward rang the bell to signify the end of his treatments for Ewing’s sarcoma. On Wednesday, he inked a fresh contract extension.

The 23-year-old Lindblom signed a three-year, $9 million deal to remain with the Flyers. He could have been a restricted free agent in the off-season.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Flyers for the next three seasons,” Lindblom said. “The support that the organization, the fans, and the entire NHL has given me has been quite overwhelming. I can’t wait to get back skating with the boys and being the professional hockey player I know I can be. I want to thank the Flyers for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to the day I’m back and contributing to the team’s success.”

At the time of his diagnosis in December, Lindblom, a 2020 Masterton Trophy finalist, was tied for the team lead in goals (11), and had recorded 18 points in the Flyers’ first 30 games.

Despite going through treatments Lindblom still found time to visit his teammates during the season. He made several trips to home games, was in the team photo, and skated during Phase 2 of the NHL’s Return to Play.

It’s unknown if Lindblom will join the Flyers when they head to Toronto next week.

“I wouldn’t certainly put any limits on Oskar,” said Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher. “We’ll obviously do everything we can to protect him, but he’s looking forward to restarting his life and his career. Whatever that means, we’ll find out.”

Neely questions Pastrnak, Kase, who may not practice with Bruins until Toronto

By James O'BrienJul 22, 2020, 2:50 PM EDT
Cam Neely told media members that his “best guess” is that David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase won’t practice with the Bruins until the team reaches the Toronto hub city. Maybe most interestingly, Neely criticized some of the decisions Pastrnak and Kase made as the Bruins continue the NHL Return to Play process.

Limited opportunities to shake off rust

Now, it’s possible that Pastrnak and Kase might be able to get a Bruins practice in before the team plans on traveling to Toronto on (Sunday) July 26. It’s just that, like with many parts of this process, things are up in the air.

“It’s hard to say right now,” Neely said, via NBC Sports Boston. “My best guess would be [they will practice] in Toronto. There are hopes that it will be before we leave [Boston], but my best guess is Toronto.”

Pastrnak hasn’t gotten much time in with the Bruins, while Kase hasn’t practiced with them in training camp yet. To state the obvious: that’s far from ideal.

Brad Marchand recently said that “it doesn’t take long for chemistry to bounce back” for Marchand, Pastrnak, and Patrice Bergeron. And that’s probably true.

But what about Kase?

The speedy winger only managed to suit up for six Bruins games after being traded from the Ducks. During that time, Kase rarely got up to speed, as he failed to score a goal and only recorded a single assist. If anyone could have benefited from more time getting acclimated with still-new Bruins teammates, it was Kase.

Neely disappointed with Pastrnak and Kase; Quick look at Bruins schedule

You can chalk up some of these issues to “the nature of the beast.” We live in tumultuous times amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s not always possible for best-laid plans to actually pan out.

That doesn’t mean Neely isn’t disappointed with Kase and Pastrnak, who may have had a smoother transition to Bruins team activities if they arrived in Boston earlier.

Kase and Pastrnak don’t rank as the Bruins only headaches during training camp. Key players like Charlie McAvoy also missed time, while Tuukka Rask did his best to shake off concerns about a fractured finger.

Yet in the cases of Kase and Pastrnak, the Bruins seem a little steamed that this is a headache that maybe could have been controlled. It will be interesting to see if any hard feelings hold over, or if this is something that the Bruins move on from.

With some drama brewing, it might be helpful to ponder the upcoming Return to Play schedule for the Bruins, leading into the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers:

Rest of this week: Bruins squeeze in practices, wrap up training camp as best they can.

July 26: Bruins plan on arriving in Toronto hub city. Players need multiple negative COVID-19 tests to join the team on charter planes, so we’ll see if the Bruins and other teams experience disruptions there.

July 30: Bruins face Blue Jackets in an exhibition game (7 p.m. ET)

Aug. 2: Round Robin game versus Flyers (NBC, 3 p.m. ET)

Aug. 5: Round Robin game against Lightning (NBCSN, 4 p.m. ET)

Aug. 9: Final Round Robin game versus Capitals (time, network to be determined).

Kase and Pastrnak setbacks shouldn’t be too disruptive to Bruins overall

In the framework of this week, it’s rotten that Pastrnak and Kase might not practice with the Bruins.

Overall, though? Between that exhibition game and the three Round Robin contests, the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers open up space for Pastrnak, Kase, and others to shake off the rust. It may not be ideal, but it’s probably nothing to get too bent out of shape about.

UBS reaches 20-year deal for Islanders’ arena naming rights

Associated PressJul 22, 2020, 11:21 AM EDT
NEW YORK — The New York Islanders have reached a 20-year naming rights deal for their new arena with wealth management service UBS.

The facility on the grounds of the Belmont Park racetrack will be called UBS Arena at Belmont Park, and it is projected to open in time for the 2021-22 NHL season.

A $1.5 billion project, it will also include surrounding redevelopment expected to generate some $25 billion in economic activity. The Islanders and UBS said Wednesday that 30% of construction contracting dollars are earmarked for state-certified minority- and female-owned businesses, with an additional 6% to service-disabled, veteran-owned businesses.

”UBS Arena will stand as a beacon of strength, resilience, achievement and community, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with our loyal fans,” said Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky. ”We’re thrilled to be partners with UBS on this transformational project that will be so important to the New York economy for decades.”

UBS and Oak View Group, which is leading the arena project, plan for 30% of its permanent jobs to go to workers who live in the area at the eastern border of Long Island and the western border of the New York City borough of Queens. There also are plans for an additional $100 million investment in transit and infrastructure enhancements, including a newly constructed Long Island Rail Road station.

UBS Arena’s exterior and interior will pay homage to iconic New York landmarks, including Grand Central Terminal, Prospect Park Boathouse and the Park Avenue Armory.

The Islanders have been splitting their games between Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. They began life as an NHL expansion team at the Coliseum in 1972, winning four straight Stanley Cups from 1980-83. But the Islanders left the arena in 2015 for Brooklyn, only to decide they were better suited for a Long Island home. They split home games between Barclays and the revamped Coliseum the last two seasons, and the Coliseum recently was shuttered by its owners.

NHL’s training camps advantage for coaches hired midseason

Associated PressJul 22, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Play a game, head for the airport. Take a day off, play another game. Squeeze in a practice when you can.

The pace of a regular NHL season is challenging enough, but coaches who take over in the middle of a season are forced to play catch-up, making changes in meetings while mostly using video to help make their points.

The NHL’s delayed restart has given six coaches hired or promoted during the season a chance at a fresh start with a training camp they never got with their current teams. The time is invaluable since all 24 teams jump right into the playoffs beginning Aug. 1.

John Hynes (Nashville), Geoff Ward (Calgary), Rick Bowness (Dallas), Sheldon Keefe (Toronto), Peter DeBoer (Vegas) and Dean Evason (Minnesota) have the chance to show what they can do with a couple of weeks featuring nothing but practices, meetings and scrimmages.

”The sole focus is on your installation, your execution, your attention to detail, your practice habits, your systematic details without having to have a ton of compete against other teams,” said Hynes, who was fired by New Jersey on Dec. 3 and hired Jan. 7 by the Predators. ”So that should help,”

Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm said players have to get used to a different voice, even if there’s not much difference in the systems being used.

”And now we really get a chance to look at the full package of what his philosophy is, how he wants us to play,” Ekholm said. ”So I think for us, that’s a really big advantage.”

Calgary forward Sean Monahan agreed, noting the Flames were learning as they went with Ward following Bill Peters’ abrupt resignation amid allegations of mistreating players.

”So to have this training camp and get familiar with some changes, and obviously doing it on the ice, that goes a long way,” Monahan said.

Having previous connections to the franchise helps. At least that’s what Ward, named interim head coach of the Flames on Nov. 29, thinks of himself, Keefe, Evason and Bowness.

”You sort of know how the players fit together, what their personalities are, what they bring to the table as a group,” Ward said. ”But sometimes you can’t always get in everything you need to because practice time is so short during an NHL season, especially in the second half.”

Keefe coached the Toronto Marlies to their first AHL Calder Cup championship in 2018. The Maple Leafs hired him to replace Mike Babcock in the first coaching change of the season back in November. Even with his familiarity with Toronto, Keefe sees having a camp now as a great advantage.

”We didn’t have much time to really sit down and tackle all the different areas we wanted to improve upon,” Keefe said.

Toronto defenseman Jake Muzzin thinks Keefe has taken advantage of this July training camp after being able to analyze how systems work with the Maple Leafs.

”He’s been able to, and all the coaches, have been able to look at tape and study video, and what works best for us, what we need to get better at, and we’re doing that here in camp right now,” Muzzin said.

Bowness was in his second season as an assistant with Dallas when the Stars fired Jim Montgomery on Dec. 10 for an off-ice issue and named him interim head coach for the rest of the season. Goalie Anton Khudobin sees having a training camp now as a break for the Stars.

”Oh for sure,” Khudobin said. ”He has more time to get ready.”

Bowness believes he already had an advantage: The Stars had won seven of eight when he was promoted so ”we didn’t have to make a lot of changes.”

Evason took over a Wild team that had won seven of 11. He went 8-4 after taking over and started this training camp by having the interim tag taken off while being given a two-year contract extension.

Vegas had only lost four straight when Gerard Gallant was fired on Jan. 15. DeBoer had a training camp with San Jose before being fired Dec. 11.

Now the slates are clean and the stakes simple with the NHL’s expanded playoff format to be played in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. The replacement coaches have healthy rosters and more time in amp before even an exhibition to space out and focus on preparation.

”All those things, I think for guys that come in halfway through the year have been an advantage for sure,” Ward said.

PHT Morning Skate: Fleury’s playoff streak; Boeser’s mission

By Sean LeahyJul 22, 2020, 9:46 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Marc-Andre Fleury is set to play in the playoffs for the 14th straight season. That streak is currently the longest active one of any athlete in the four major North America sports. [Sin Bin Vegas]

Bruce Cassidy on how he plans to use the Round Robin games to prepare the Bruins for the First Round. [National Post]

Max Domi, a Type 1 diabetic, on deciding to join the Canadiens for the Stanley Cup Qualifiers: “We’re learning more and more day by day, and I think to have that little buffer there to make sure that when I got here it was super safe — not that it wasn’t at the start — worked out great. Now that I’m here, it’s awesome, and I’m just worried about Game 1 against Pittsburgh and super excited to be part of the group now.” [Sportsnet]

• NHL coaches on reminding players not to break NHL bubble rules. [ESPN]

Brock Boeser entered summer training camp on a mission to finish off this season strong. [NHL.com]

• Why the Rangers could be the NHL’s next dynasty. [NY Post]

• How Brendan Lemieux‘s two-game suspension hurts the forward more than the Rangers. [Forever Blueshirts]

Connor McDavid on Leon Draisaitl‘s chances at both the Lindsay Award and Hart Trophy: “I think the players [in Pearson voting] will get it right with Leon. Probably should do both but I don’t have a lot of faith in the media [for Hart Trophy].” [Edmonton Journal]

• The voting for the 2019-20 Norris Trophy was a difficult choice. [The Hockey News]

• What makes Sean Couturier a great choice as a Selke Trophy finalist. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

