Personally, I felt concerned about the idea of Lindblom being exposed in a return-to-play scenario. Luckily, it seems like cooler heads will prevail, as the AP’s Stephen Whyno reports that Lindblom won’t play in actual games if the NHL return-to-play plan actually pans out.
With that relief in mind, we can just enjoy the uplifting sight of Lindblom getting back out there. You might even feel like the room is a little “dusty” watching him skate and shoot:
Lindblom optimistic about recovery; Flyers impressed to see him skate
It sounds like Lindblom is making serious progress in dealing with Ewing’s sarcoma.
“They’re going great. I don’t have a lot left,” Lindblom said of his treatments, via Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic. “I’ll have it done soon. I can see the light in the tunnel right now, and I’m trying to enjoy my life after this. I can’t complain. People have it worse, and I’m happy to be where I am right now.”
“It was great to see him out there,” Fletcher said. “He looked really good on the ice, his hands are still there. It is remarkable to think that with all the treatments that he had had, he was able to go out there today and still show the skill and still have the stamina to skate for about 35-40 minutes. It’s a great sign for him, and very exciting to think that with all going will in the future, he’s going to return to play for us …”
Fletcher spoke about how safe the Flyers’ facilities are, but there’s still some risk involved. Lindblom also has a way to go before he can totally put health concerns behind him.
But overall? This is fantastic to see, especially the sheer joy on Lindblom’s face in the photo on the left:
Cross Dallas and Pittsburgh off of the list of possible playoff hub cities for the NHL’s return-to-play plans. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the list shrunk from 10 to six possibilities.
Chicago, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Vancouver remain as possible NHL hub cities. Earlier this week, the NHL ruled out Columbus and Minneapolis/St. Paul as hub cities.
Pittsburgh, Dallas ruled out as NHL hub cities
The Stars haven’t released a comment about Dallas being ruled out yet. Meanwhile, Penguins executive David Morehouse released a statement regarding Pittsburgh not making the cut.
It’s not that shocking to see Pittsburgh ruled out, when you consider this map of COVID-19 cases, via the CDC:
Texas (111,601) and Pennsylvania (82,186) rank among the areas hit hardest by COVID-19. KERA News notes more than 17,000 cases in Dallas county alone.
The NHL might not just be making decisions about hub cities based on COVID-19 outbreak numbers, though. The league seems to be taking infrastructure in mind, too. Are practice arenas and hotels conveniently located relative to the NHL arenas? How many NHL-ready rinks are available?
It’s possible such factors helped rule out Dallas and Pittsburgh, too.
A quick look at remaining hub cities options for NHL
Let’s briefly consider the six remaining hub city options for the NHL.
As you can see, Texas (111,601) exceeds the total number of cases reported by Canada overall (101,637). Pennsylvania isn’t far behind Canada, either.
That said, Ontario (33,637) ranks as one of the hardest-hit provinces. This is where we get into logistics, again, though. Toronto ranks as a convenient market to streamline televising games, and shouldn’t lack for appropriate rinks.
Alberta suffers from more cases than British Columbia, but Edmonton officials have been pushing hard to become a hub city for the NHL. Both areas have been spared, relatively speaking — at least so far.
Los Angeles feels like it at least should be unlikely. It’s part of why California ranks among the hardest-hit states, as Los Angeles county alone accounts for 78,227 confirmed cases, and 3,027 deaths.
The area features the infrastructure and market size that could make Los Angeles an appealing NHL hub cities in many ways. Yet, even among risky ideas, this seems especially risky, though.
Las Vegas has been a frontrunner at times. Compared to Los Angeles, the area hasn’t experienced the same level of COVID-19 outbreaks. That doesn’t mean it’s untouched, though.
But, yes … relatively speaking, Vegas hasn’t been hit as hard. It also features a pretty unique array of hotels, and a solid market, making it appealing in many ways.
Chicago parallels other bigger possible NHL hub cities. Cook County reports a troubling 87,424 cases and 4,423 deaths. But Chicago also shares many of the resources the NHL may prefer in hub cities.
Overall, the six remaining potential NHL hub cities present pros and cons. It’s pretty easy to see the safer options, yet the league also must try to time things right to pull off a return to play. That continues to look like a pretty difficult needle to thread.
Every week, PHT will spotlight hockey video games you might not have heard of, ones you fondly recall, and ones we’d all like to forget. In this edition, we look at “Hit the Ice.” It’s likely best remembered as an arcade game. As you’ll find out, though, you could play “Hit the Ice” on many different machines.
With many of the games in this series, it feels like we’re reminiscing about games that cannot exist, but really they’re games that probably cannot exist as mainstream titles any longer. Bite-sized action, maybe some over-the-top humor, and possibly gory fights? EA isn’t going to release that sort of thing any longer. That said, an indie developer might come along and channel the spirit of “Ice Hockey” while adding a bunch of adult elements, for example.
We probably won’t see another game quite like “Hit the Ice,” in at least one specific way. Here’s why.
Looking at the arcade version of “Hit the Ice”
In pouring over footage of “Hit the Ice,” I felt a tinge of sadness. But it wasn’t the sort of bittersweet nostalgia one might feel while lamenting the general lack of arcade-style sports games.
Instead, it’s maybe … SOMO, the sadness of missing out?
I’m just young enough that I wasn’t quite hitting the arcades often enough to recall playing “Hit the Ice.” With that in mind, I’ll defer to others regarding how fun “Hit the Ice” was around its 1990 release.
The cartoonishness and personality seemed great, especially since it was released well before “NBA Jam” became a sensation. It looks like Taito mixed pieces of pixelated arcade games like “Wrestlefest” and The Simpsons arcade game with some of the characters (and maybe a portion of the problematic elements?) of “Punch Out!!”
The “Hit the Ice” Wikipedia page explains the inspiration for some of the game’s characters:
Iven Yakashev, spoof of a Soviet player from 1972
Phil Bunger, spoof of Phil Esposito
“Dicky” Fontaine, spoof of Dicky Moore
Al Gigliano
Johnny Novak
“Happy” Golecki (“happy-go-lucky”)
Pierre Bourdoir
Ben Dover
“Gunner” Hall, spoof of Glenn Hall
“Battleship” Boyd
Reggie Marsh
“Bo” Cleveland
So, some of that probably falls in the “So bad, it’s good” range, right?
That said, it also looked rather sluggish. The goalies also seem pretty atrocious, even relative to the time it was released.
Overall, I’ve seen enough to at least want to try it in the extremely unlikely event “Hit the Ice” would a) be in an arcade near me and b) I’d enter what would almost certainly be a magnet for germs.
The many, remarkably different versions of the game
Granted, there are other ways to play “Hit the Ice.” That actually brings me to my larger point. It isn’t the arcade style that makes “Hit the Ice” something we’ll likely never see again. Instead, it’s that “Hit the Ice” was released on so many different platforms, and rather than being carbon copies of each other, each port sounded, looked, or moved differently. Sometimes “all of the above,” so to speak.
You can go port by port in the video above this post’s headline and both see and hear what I mean. (Thanks to a very helpful and interesting video from Gaming History Source.)
First, the arcade version of “Hit the Ice”
So, the arcade version is the “full featured one.” Such features include … Dale Hunter-esque fights after goals? Sure!
It’s worth noting that even the arcade version of “Hit the Ice” features some charmingly bad skating sound effects, and other flaws. I’d imagine many would agree that such “features” are part of the fun. Consider me convinced.
16-bit capabilities didn’t keep Genesis, SNES, Turbografx versions from being different
While ad campaigns would remind you that Genesis does what Nintendon’t, gamers are used to ports being virtually identical on similar platforms. That clearly wasn’t the case during the 16-bit era, though. (See: Aladdin.)
Granted, the differences between the SNES and Genesis versions weren’t as dramatic as the Turbografx one. It was interesting, though, to see that some versions of “Hit the Ice” featured not just players you could choose, but also team names.
Also, I’m pretty sure this super sweet overhead arena sequence was designed to show off Nintendo’s “Mode 7” capabilities on the SNES:
Quite a bit got lost in translation jumping from arcade to the Genesis and SNES. The lightly-loved turbografx 16 version, though? It looked quite spartan:
Honestly, though? In losing some of the sound effects, it also seemed a little less grating. That would be a plus for any parents or people who didn’t care for games who were in its vicinity. None of that would really heal the pain of investing in a turbografx, yet it’s worth mentioning.
When you wanted to “Hit the Ice” on primitive hardware
To reiterate: there were quite a few versions of this game. Some of them weren’t even 16-bit.
At the lowest end of the power spectrum, you had the Nintendo GameBoy version. Honestly? Not bad.
OK, it obviously didn’t look like a 1:1 conversion, but considering the brick-like handheld’s limitations, it seemed like an honest effort.
The Nintendo NES version, though? Kind of a nightmare. To be fair, this port of “Hit the Ice” did not get released, so maybe it wouldn’t make your eyes bleed? Maybe the characters wouldn’t have looked like hockey white chocolate Hershey Kisses, or something?
Yet, even with that non-release, there was ambition. Apparently the NES version featured an RPG-style quest mode where you could improve your players over time. That’s pretty bold for the arcade port of a hockey game on an NES platform that was going extinct.
So, yeah, it’s difficult to imagine a game like “Hit the Ice” hitting different platforms in so many different versions. Even the embattled, follicly-challenged referee looked different game-to-game.
So, look, I’m not sure how many versions of “Hit the Ice” were worth playing, even when they were released. But the sheer variance in details — big and small — makes the ports seem like true labors of love.
Maybe sometimes the sort of things only a parent can love, but still.
Tarasenko was on the ice Monday as Blues players took part in Phase 2 of the Return to Play plan. Working out in small groups, this is the step that precedes a possible full training camp beginning in mid-July.
“You start slow, you start with the basics, do some exercises where you remember the feeling,” Tarasenko told the Blues website. “I think it’s going to [come back] pretty quick. You work on the basics and move to a harder, harder level. Hopefully when camp opens, everybody will be ready. And we’re going to play to win again.”
Tarasenko dislocated his shoulder in an Oct. 29 game against the Kings and was expected to miss five months. In February he hit the ice for the first time and he nearly rejoined the Blues on a mid-March road trip.
“It’s like a big trade that you make and getting a great player,” said Blues coach Craig Berube earlier this month. “We haven’t had him all year and our team’s been very successful. Now we got Vladdy coming back, he’s a great player for us, he’s done a great job working back, being in really good shape and being ready to go.”
Despite his absence, the Blues ended up with the best record in the Western Conference. Their 94 points earned the one of the top four places in the Round Robin for Seeding along with the Golden Knights, Avalanche, and Stars.
We don’t know if the Blues will get a chance to defend their Stanley Cup title, but Tarasenko is ready to get going.
“The closer you get, the more positive emotions you have, the more happy you are for seeing the boys for the first time, skating with them,” he said. “I was lucky to go on a couple road trips [before the pause] and feel that atmosphere. I’m ready to come back and play some hockey.”
• Should the season resume, the NHL is looking at a July 30 start date in hub cities that will be determined in the next week. [NY Post]
• Making the case for Theo Fleury to be part of the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class, which will be announced Wednesday. [TSN]
• Taking a look at the history of the Blues’ jerseys, from worst to first. [Hockey by Design]
• Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov on returning to the ice: “[I]t feels a little more real that hockey is almost back.” [Inquirer]
• The IIHF has announced dates and locations for its 2021 tournaments. [The Ice Garden]
• Will Martin Brodeur eventually rise up the management ranks like Joe Sakic and Steve Yzerman? [The Hockey News]