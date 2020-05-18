MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Bettman: NHL considering ‘8 or 9’ locations to resume season

By Sean LeahyMay 18, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT
It’s a new week, which means new ideas for the NHL to explore with in order to figure out a proper and safe way to resume the 2019-20 season.

On Monday, Commissioner Gary Bettman was part of the Leaders Week sports business conference and discussed the many issues the league and the Players’ Association are facing. As that work continues, nothing can be implemented until a green light is given by medical professionals and local governments.

“I don’t think anybody has a fixed timetable, particularly in North America right now,” Bettman said, via Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com. “We have been working very hard since we took the pause on March 12 to make sure that whatever the timing is, whatever the sequencing is, whatever physical ability we have in terms of locations to play, that we’re in a position to execute any or all of those options. There is still a great deal of uncertainty.”

The hub city idea continues to be discussed and it appears like the league will end up going with two locations. According Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, Las Vegas and Columbus have emerged as favorites as they represent the two conferences.  Bettman said “probably eight of nine different places” that can handle “a dozen or so teams in one location” are being considered.

Any potential spots would need adequate hotel space, proper rink accommodations and the capacity for coronavirus testing for all personnel involved.

“I am told that there can be enough capacity, and certainly over the next couple of months, there will be more capacity,” Commissioner Bettman said. “But that is a fundamental question, and we certainly can’t be jumping the line in front of medical needs.”

If and when play does resume, a 24-team playoff is looking likely, with the possibility of play-in games. The NHL-NHLPA Return to Play committee spoke over the weekend with talks expected to continue this week.

Bettman said last week that canceling the rest of the season has not been considered. If the play resumes over the summer, then the league is prepared to begin a full 2020-21 schedule as late as December.

“We’d like to complete this season,” Bettman said. “We’d like to award the Stanley Cup, the most treasured trophy and the most historic trophy in all of sports. And our fans are telling us overwhelmingly that’s what they’d like us to do, because people have an emotional investment in this season already.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Crosby’s first playoff OT goal tops Lightning

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 18, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT
This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature four notable milestone and record performances.

The Penguins and Lightning combined for four goals in the first period, with each team scoring twice. The game remained tied at two, leading to an overtime period in which Sidney Crosby scored his first and only career playoff overtime goal to give Pittsburgh the 3-2 victory. The Penguins evened the series at one and the win played a role in the teams journey to the first of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire had the call from CONSOL Energy Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Monday, May 18 on NBCSN
NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban (Episode 6) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Lightning vs. Penguins (2016 Eastern Conference Final, Game 2) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Tuesday, May 19 on NBCSN
NHL’s Who Wore It Best? (Episode 1) – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Capitals vs. Golden Knights (2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Wednesday, May 20 on NBCSN
#HockeyAtHome: Meet & Greet – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Stars vs. Canucks (2007 Round 2, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Thursday, May 21 on NBCSN
NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Lightning vs. Blue Jackets (2019 Round 1, Game 4) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Saturday, May 23 on NBC
• 2014 Olympics Men’s Preliminary Round: USA vs. Russia – 3 p.m. ET

NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN  – MON., 5 P.M. ET,  NBCSN
Hockey Hall of Famer and Kings president Luc Robitaille will join the sixth episode of NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. The show features fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Additional guests on the episode include Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey, NHL referee Wes McCauley and model Camille Kostek.

NHL’S WHO WORE IT BEST? – TUES., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NHL’s Who Wore It Best? will feature hockey writers, broadcasters and insiders debating the best players to wear each jersey number in NHL history. The five-week series will air on NBCSN every Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. The premiere episode features NBC Sports’ Pierre McGuire who takes part in debating the following jersey numbers: 92, 91, 88, 81 and 77.

#HOCKEYATHOME: MEET & GREET – WEDS., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen will co-host a 30-minute program that features Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Torey Krug of the Bruins meeting fans virtually during the league’s hiatus in a memorable digital experience.

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THURS., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present the final broadcast of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, between Philadelphia vs. Toronto. The competition features James van Riemsdyk representing the Flyers against Zach Hyman of the Maple Leafs. The month-long initiative pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.

Following the hour-long program at 5 p.m. ET, a matchup between Thatcher Demko and Adam Gaudette of the Canucks and Ryan Reaves and Alex Tuch of the Golden Knights will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

TEAM USA-RUSSIA (2014 OLYMPICS) – SAT., 3 P.M. ET, NBC
Team USA and Russia faced off in the preliminary round at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Tied at two, the Americans selected forward T.J. Oshie to participate in six shootout attempts, including the shootout-winner in the eighth round.

Emrick, Olczyk and McGuire called the preliminary round game in Sochi. The 3-2 Team USA shootout victory ranked as NBCSN’s most watched hockey game ever at the time.

The enhanced presentation of this matchup will feature NBC Sports’ Liam McHugh interview with shootout hero Oshie about his memories on the historic game. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a special Memorial Day essay penned by Emrick.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports' Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.

NHL Power Rankings: Six best playoff series of the decade

By James O'BrienMay 18, 2020, 12:26 PM EDT
What things do you look for in choosing the best NHL playoff series of the past decade?

The nail-biting action of sudden-death overtime? Grudges that inspire handshake line death threats?

(Please don’t say “lots of neutral-zone trap.” Even Jacques Lemaire would probably rather go fishing or something than watch that.)

During the weekend, the NHL and NHLPA made some traction toward a possible return to play, according to Pierre LeBrun. Even so, it’s pretty clear that if the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs happen, it will require some juggling.

Would it all really be worth it? That’s an extremely fair question to ask. Even so, all of this free time and the possible resumption of play give us a chance to think about how great, baffling, and nerve-wracking playoff hockey can be.

Let’s look at the six best NHL playoff series of the decade. In no way am I combining certain ones and generally cheating, kind of making it more than six series. I would never do that.

6. Sharks, Golden Knights engage in one wild Game 7

Personally, I don’t think it’s out of place to put last year’s Golden Knights – Sharks series on this list. And, yes, it can make it on this list based on the strength of that bewildering Game 7 alone.

In a vacuum, that Game 7 already inspires wonder.

Cody Eakin got whistled for that controversial major penalty when he bloodied Joe Pavelski. In mere minutes, the Golden Knights’ 3-0 Game 7 lead vanished as the Sharks scored a ridiculous four power-play goals. Almost as remarkably, Jonathan Marchessault showed that Vegas wouldn’t just quit, sending it to overtime. Then barely-used Barclay Goodrow scored a tremendous series-winner:

Sprinkle in added context and that Game 7 gets spicier.

Both Eakin and Pavelski are now on other teams. The Golden Knights fired Gerard Gallant this season, replacing him with DeBoer, who Gallant called a “clown” during that series. Heck, even Goodrow is out of San Jose now.

5. Flyers complete “reverse” sweep against Bruins, Round 2 in 2009-10

It’s hard to believe it, but Pro Hockey Talk came into existence during the 2009-10 season, forming around the 2009-10 trade deadline. Let me tell you: the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs served as a playoff run that’s tough to top.

Beyond Patrick Kane‘s funky overtime goal becoming the first Stanley Cup-clincher for PHT, Jaroslav Halak and the Habs served up two stunning upsets to the Capitals and Penguins in respective seven-game series.

(The baffled face of Bruce Boudreau became quite the gift for meme enthusiasts.)

But the sheer chaos of the second-round series between the Bruins and Flyers takes the cake.

The Flyers became what was then the third (and now the fourth) NHL team to rage back from a 3-0 series deficit. Even according to those standards, Philly poured in extra drama.

It was almost a little too on-the-nose. Just like in the series, the Bruins took a jarring 3-0 lead in Game 7. Also like the series, the Flyers refused to roll over, eventually winning Game 7 4-3 in overtime thanks to a Simon Gagne goal.

4. Bruins torment Maple Leafs in Game 7’s, especially in 2012-13

Aside from a respectable first-round series loss to the Capitals in 2016-17, every Maple Leafs season since 2005-06 ended in one of two ways:

  • Missing the playoffs.
  • Or losing to the Bruins in a heartbreaking Game 7.

We didn’t know it yet, but the “it was 4-1” nightmare ended up being the most horrific part of a terrifying trilogy. After serving as the slasher movie villain who wouldn’t die in 2012-13, the Bruins kept hunting down the Maple Leafs in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

(Nazem Kadri definitely served as the horror movie character who investigates that strange noise. Or maybe he was the person who did something last summer? I can’t decide.)

That Game 7 on May 13, 2013 remains dizzying. The Maple Leafs were up 4-1 5:29 into the third period, yet that lead unraveled during a series of events that remains hard to believe. Ultimately, Patrice Bergeron ended the series at 5-4 with an overtime-winner.

Again, repeated Game 7 letdowns open up these old wounds, and create new ones for Maple Leafs fans. Ouch.

3. Another seven-game series between the Capitals and Penguins (2016-17)

How about we just cobble together all of the great series the Capitals and/or Penguins were in during the decade? When in doubt, go with Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin.

After all, they both faced the Lightning in seven-game series. For sheer brutality and inanity, you could absolutely argue that the Flyers beating the Penguins in six games in 2011-12 should be a top-five series. And, of course, it was epic when the Capitals finally slayed the Penguins dragon in 2017-18.

But in boiling down this list to a manageable size, let’s go with another series that went seven between these two teams.

A truly fantastic Capitals team seemed to “choke,” falling behind 3-1 in the series. It’s easy forget that they defiantly forced a Game 7, though, because the Penguins ended up winning 2-0. Some rare tough moments for Braden Holtby set the stage for that redemptive run to win the Stanley Cup in 2018.

2. A riotous 2011 Stanley Cup Final series between the Canucks and Bruins

For a long time, I thought this series should be number one. It tops the list if you weigh memorable moments most heavily.

No doubt, the riots in Vancouver after Game 7 were ugly. It was also hard to look away.

The messiness started before all of the property damage, though. Tim Thomas didn’t want to “pump Roberto Luongo’s tires.” Brad Marchand was, well, Brad Marchand to the Sedin twins. An Aaron Rome hit on Nathan Horton backfired for the Canucks.

There was just so much going on. And, going by my tiebreaker standards, the Canucks also finally beat the Blackhawks earlier in that postseason.

But the actual hockey was hit-or-miss, at least compared to the best-of-the-best. Just look at the anticlimactic Game 7 itself, which the Bruins won 4-0.

Still, that was some wild stuff.

1. Kings beat Blackhawks in best NHL playoff series of the decade (2013-14)

As tempted as I was to go with riots and deflated tires, the epic back-and-forth between two of the best teams of the decade ultimately swayed me.

From 2009-10 through 2014-15, the Blackhawks and Kings won five of the six Stanley Cups. That 2014 Western Conference Final ended up being the peak of that rivalry.

From a Game 5 that required double overtime, to a Game 7 that also stretched beyond regulation, the hockey was truly sublime.

No doubt, the Kings pulling off the fourth-ever “reverse sweep” helped sway me, too. Los Angeles didn’t just come back from a 3-0 deficit against the Sharks. They absolutely roared back, winning those last four games by a combined score of 19-5.

Drew Doughty claimed he saw fear in the eyes of his Sharks opponents. Can you blame him for saying that after such a rally?

It turned out that the Kings would not be denied that postseason, and I cannot deny that their battle with the Blackhawks was the best of a strong decade of playoff series for the NHL.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Domi could see NHL playoffs for first time in extended format

Associated PressMay 18, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Max Domi is still waiting to suit up in the playoffs for the first time. If the NHL expands its postseason format to complete the 2019-20 season, he might get that chance this year,

The Montreal Canadiens sat 12th in the Eastern Conference and were destined to be on the outside looking in for a third straight spring – and the fourth time in five years – when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to press pause March 12.

Plenty of scenarios have been rumored as possibilities if the NHL decides to resume, with the latest being a 20- or 24-team playoff tournament. A 20-club format wouldn’t include the Canadiens, but they’d just sneak in under the second option. Montreal was 24th in the overall standings at 31-31-9, and 24th in points percentage, when the season was suspended.

”Oh man, it’s my dream to play in the playoffs. It’s everyone’s dream,” said Domi, a veteran of 375 NHL games. ”It’s very difficult to get there. … I can’t speak to what it’s like. I haven’t experienced that.”

Drafted 12th overall by the Phoenix Coyotes in 2013, Domi’s last postseason outing came in the spring of 2015 with the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights.

He didn’t get close to the playoffs in three seasons with the Coyotes before getting traded to the Canadiens for Alex Galchenyuk in June 2018. Montreal finished with 96 points last season, but fell short of the East’s second wild card.

The 25-year-old has been part of big moments – he played in three straight Memorial Cups with London and was a member of Canada’s gold-medal winning 2015 world junior team – and watched his father, former Toronto Maple Leafs tough guy Tie Domi, battle in memorable postseason clashes.

Now he wants his turn.

”Everyone elevates their game to a whole other level,” Max Domi said of grinding for the Stanley Cup. ”It’s night and day from an 82-game regular-season schedule.”

Skilled enough to make plays and distribute the puck, the 5-foot-10, 192-pound forward isn’t afraid to throw his weight around, trash talk opponents or go to the tough areas of the ice.

If the NHL holds a postseason tournament this summer and the Canadiens are included, it could be a chance for Domi, who’s set to become a restricted free agent after completing the final season of a two-year, $6.3-million contract, to show his value.

”We believe in each other,” Domi said of a team that would be backstopped by a rested Carey Price in goal. ”We know we can win hockey games. Whoever that’s against, wherever that is, I’m sure we’ll be ready to play.”

A natural wing, the Canadiens have converted Domi into a center, with mixed results, behind No. 1 option Phillip Danault. Domi had 28 goals and 72 points in 2018-19, but had just 17 goals and 44 points through 71 games before this season was halted.

”I very much still enjoy playing center,” he said. ”That’s something that I never would have thought I enjoyed doing as much as I do. I’ve been a winger for my pro entire career leading up to this. Then trying center I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is a whole different game.’ I really enjoyed it.”

Domi, who’s been self-isolating and training in Toronto during the novel coronavirus outbreak, has worked on faceoffs with coaches and veteran teammates – he bumped his average up four points to 48.9 per cent this season – but has also been moved back to the wing at times.

But wherever he lines up, getting a shot at showing his wares in the playoffs trumps all.

”I will definitely be ready to go,” Domi said. ”I’m excited about that opportunity whenever it comes.”

PHT Morning Skate: Players play Fortnite for charity; Progress for NHL return?

2020 NHL Draft players Fortnite charity return
Getty Images
By James O'BrienMay 18, 2020, 9:20 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

Progress in return from Pandemic? 2020 NHL Draft updates

• Pierre LeBrun reports that the NHL and NHLPA made some progress regarding a possible 24-team playoff format. Naturally, LeBrun adds that there’s still a lot of work to be done. (TSN, with more at The Athletic [sub required], also check LeBrun’s Twitter thread)

• LeBrun, Bob McKenzie, and others gave recent updates that don’t sound great for an early-June 2020 NHL Draft. There’s still a lot of “to be determined” to all of this, of course. (Various reports, including Thursday’s edition of TSN Insider Trading.)

• Senators owner Eugene Melnyk spoke with FAN 590’s Roger Lajoie about a number of topics on Sunday. In expressing excitement for the 2020 NHL Draft, Melnyk said fans should start seeing signs of a competitive team as early as the 2020-21 season. “Now’s the time to enjoy the fruits of our labor.” (FAN 590/Ottawa Citizen)

• Speaking of drafts, David Staples painstakingly compared NHL experts vs. writers/pundits to see how well draft rankings pan out. Seems like it’s very close. If you’re even mildly interested to find out how accurate prognostications can be, this is worth a look. It might be even if you just want to kill some time. (Edmonton Journal)

• Chris Therien took the longform approach with his thoughts on how sports may change thanks to COVID-19. (Flyers)

Other hockey/NHL links (Fortnite fun included)

• Elliotte Friedman provides the lowdown on a class-action lawsuit being settled involving minimum wage in the CHL. (Sportsnet/CHL release)

• Looking back at how Dave Andrews helped to shape the AHL as we know it. (The Score)

• Really great look at Kings prospect Jaret Anderson-Dolan, who was raised by his two moms: Fran and Nancy. (Los Angeles Times)

J.T. Compher and Zach Hyman teamed up to create “The NHLPA featuring Fortnite.” More than 60 NHLPA members are participating in the event, which is scheduled to stream on Monday from 2-5 p.m. ET. They’re playing as trios in the battle royale video game, with a charity prize pool of $200K. Hyman will be commentating, while Compher is going to be building walls very quickly and what not with teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Nieto. (More on the event at NHLPA.com/event is set to stream on Twitch)

• Emily Kaplan put together a brilliant “grudge report” list. Kaplan picks one thing that each of the NHL’s 31 fan bases can’t seem to let go. Good stuff. (ESPN)

• Wild defenseman Matt Dumba saw his 2018-19 season cut short when he got injured fighting Matthew Tkachuk. Dumba contemplates a season ending prematurely for the second year in a row. Also, big news: he has a new dog. (Pioneer Press)

[More: November PHT Q&A with Dumba, which included his thoughts on fighting.]

• Darren McCarty dished on feuding with Claude Lemieux, fuming at Mike Babcock (but picking up some coaching tips), on the “Locked on Wings” podcast. (Locked on Wings/The Detroit News)

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.