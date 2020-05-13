MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Bettman on 2019-20 NHL season: ‘Canceling is too easy a solution’

By Sean LeahyMay 13, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
As the NHL continues to try and figure out a sensible, safe way to resume play, Commissioner Gary Bettman said this week that canceling the season is not an option right now.

During a virtual town hall hosted by the Sharks, Bettman told members of the team’s business alliance that he remains keen on awarding the Stanley Cup this season and flexibility when it comes to the schedule is necessary.

“I believe that if the right time comes, and the right circumstances, based on all of the options that we’re considering and our ability to execute them, we’ll get this season done,” Bettman said via Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News. “I don’t want to sound Pollyanna, but canceling is too easy a solution. That means you stop working hard to do all of the things that we’re doing, and I ultimately believe that there will be an opportunity.”

Only twice in NHL history has the Cup not been awarded: 1919, due to the worldwide flu pandemic and 2005, following the season-long lockout.

The league continues to explore different ways to finish the season if and when they get the green light to do so. There’s been discussions about cities serving as hubs, teams playing in their own rinks with no fans, expanding the playoff field, and using a tournament format, among others. We’re two months into this pause, so any hope of a normal conclusion to the schedule is gone. A creative solution will be what’s needed and likely what we’re going to get.

No matter how this season comes to an end, the NHL already understands 2020-21 will be affected, possibly with a December start to the season. But that’s an issue that will be handled when the time comes.

“We would like to bring a conclusion to this season,” Bettman said. “It’s got to be fair, it’s got to have integrity, and if we have to do it over the summer on some modified basis, then we’ll do it on that basis.”

Pro women’s hockey association unveils 5-city regional plan

Associated PressMay 13, 2020, 10:29 AM EDT
The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association enters its second season with plans to regionalize its structure by basing players in five hub cities, while also continuing its Dream Gap Tour series of barnstorming stops across North America.

Groups of 25 players will practice in rinks in New Hampshire, Minnesota, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary, Alberta, where they will have access to dedicated dressing rooms, strength and conditioning facilities as well as support staff and coaches, the association announced Wednesday.

The decision to establish hub cities came out of feedback the PWHPA received from its members following its first season.

The regionalized structure allows the PWHPA to concentrate its resources on five sites, where players can hold full practices and schedule exhibition games to increase their playing time aside from a still-to-be-determined schedule of six to eight Dream Gap Tour stops.

Last year, the association had groups gathered in eight sites, some of which lacked enough players to hold a full practice. Players also had limited chances to compete in games, with few exhibition contests scheduled around the six weekend-long Dream Gap events.

“The new structure provides players with a more professional training environment on a regular basis, which will allow us to put the best product of women’s professional hockey on the ice daily,” two-time U.S. Olympian and PWHPA board president Kendall Coyne Schofield said in a statement.

The PWHPA was established a year ago following the collapse of the six-team Canadian Women’s Hockey League. Its membership is made up of about 200 players — including members of the U.S. and Canadian national teams — who pledged not to compete in the U.S.-based National Women’s Hockey League.

Unhappy with the financial limitations of the private investor-backed NWHL, the PWHPA instead is advocating for the creation of a professional league with a long-term sustainable economic model.

The PWHPA announcement comes a few weeks after the NWHL announced it is adding a sixth team – and first in Canada – by expanding into Toronto next season.

The 25-player regional rosters will be chosen following a tryout, and members not based in the regions will have an opportunity to compete in games.

“By condensing our regions a little more will allow us to provide better resources within those regions for our players,” PWHPA executive member Jayna Hefford told The Associated Press by phone.

“It was a priority for us to increase the level of commitment and to provide additional resources for our athletes to develop and perform at the highest levels,” she added. “This is by no means where we think they need to be or should be, but our goal will always be to provide the most professional experience that we can.”

PWHPA players are not paid, but they had their meal, travel, uniform and facilities costs picked up last year by numerous corporate sponsors including Budweiser, Secret, Adidas and Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union. The PWHPA also had the backing of the NHL Players’ Association and several NHL teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals, who broadcast the final two Dream Gap stops on their broadcast network.

Though the coronavirus pandemic has caused economic uncertainty for many companies, Hefford said initial discussions indicate many, if not all, of the PWHPA’s corporate partners are committed to backing the players again next season.

PHT Morning Skate: How AHL cancellation affects NHL; trade candidates for every team

By Sean LeahyMay 13, 2020, 9:30 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• “What happens if the AHL is not ready to begin the 2020-21 season?” is something NHL teams are currently wondering. [TSN]

• What comes next in the wake of the AHL canceling the remainder of the 2019-20 season? [ESPN]

• Coyotes team president Ahron Cohen has reportedly parts ways with the team. [Five for Howling]

• Naming one trade candidate from every NHL team. [Sportsnet]

• What does the future hold for Evgeni Nabokov and other Sharks coaches? [Mercury News]

• Looking at two years of the Kyle Dubas era as GM of the Maple Leafs. [Leafs Nation]

• Stars head coach Rick Bowness on what the team needs to improve when the season resumes: “That’s one area that we’re really going to focus on when camp opens is really just staying in a five-man, attacking as a five-man unit and doing it consistently and not as sporadic as we’ve been doing it.” [Dallas Morning News]

• It’s likely we won’t see Kirill Kaprizov playing for the Wild until next season. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Bobby Orr’s final years in the NHL in hockey card form. [Puck Junk]

Our Line Starts podcast: Darren Dreger on potential NHL hub cities, playoff formats

By Sean LeahyMay 13, 2020, 8:50 AM EDT
Liam McHugh and Keith Jones are joined by NHL Insider Darren Dreger, who provides updates on all the major topics of interest two months into the NHL’s pause. How soon will players return to their home cities and resume training in their facilities? Are there frontrunners for “hub” cities or potential playoff formats upon return? Will the draft come before or after the season resumes?

0:30-4:45 When will Phase 2 of NHL’s return begin?
4:45-7:35 Importance of testing, integrating families into restart plan
7:35-10:20 Long term future of salary cap, player compensation
11:15-13:35 Latest on hub city plan
13:35-14:35 24-team playoff format appears to be the frontrunner
14:35-17:00 Realistic target date to resume the season?
17:00-20:47 Will draft occur before season resumes, or after?

Arizona governor opens door for pro sports return in state

Associated PressMay 13, 2020, 8:39 AM EDT
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has opened the door for professional sports to return to the state.

Ducey said on Tuesday that professional sports, including MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL can resume without fans on Saturday. The state is slowly starting to reopen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with Ducey saying on social media that Arizona is ”trending in the right direction.”

Ducey said he’s had discussions with ”leaders of some of these leagues” but did not say which ones or elaborate on what activities might take place in Arizona. Last month, he said he’d spoken with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and was open to hosting games.

Other sports like basketball and hockey have considered playing the remainder of the regular season in hubs with several teams playing games in one location.

”It would be at this point in time, according to the CDC guidelines, without fans,” Ducey said at a press conference. Citing his public health director, he said ”we could do that safely in the state of Arizona beginning May 16.”