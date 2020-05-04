MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

NHL makes case to teams for early-June draft

By Sean LeahyMay 4, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
The NHL laid out to all 31 teams on Friday its case to hold the 2020 draft in early June.

In the memo, which Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on, it notes that the league would need a month to prepare for the virtual draft, which could lead to a decision this week. The  Board of Governors will hold a Monday conference call to discuss.

The 2020 NHL Draft was originally scheduled to be held June 26-27 in Montreal, but those plans were postponed in late March.

“There are complications. There’s no perfect solution,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said on Edmonton’s 630 CHED radio. “We think there are benefits to having the draft in June, including the fact that it’s a necessary piece of league business that has to transpire at some point and time, and our clubs are as ready for it now as they would be at any other time — and probably better prepared than they would be in the fall.”

Part of the league’s pitch is that if the 2019-20 season is completed, it would leave a tight timeframe to get the off-season schedule (draft, free agency) done before the 2020-21 campaign would take place, which potentially could be in December.

“We don’t want to have a situation where we’re shoehorning a draft lottery or a draft into a very short window of time, which we may be faced with,” Daly said.

Three main areas

There are three key topics that the league focused on. First, points percentage as of the March 12 pause would determine the draft order. Second, the lottery would go back to the old system for this season only, meaning no lotteries for each of the top three selections — only one for the top pick with teams able to move up four places, at most. That would end up with the Red Wings, who have already clinched dead last, picking either No. 1 or No. 2 overall.

The third area, which will be tricky, is dealing with conditional draft picks. The league said it would propose solutions and the teams involved would have a week to come up with an acceptable alternative for both sides or take the NHL’s idea. For example, the Sharks acquired a 2021 third-round pick as part of the Brenden Dillon trade. If the Capitals win the Stanley Cup this season that third-rounder will move to this year’s draft. It would be up to Doug Wilson and Brian MacLellan to work out a suitable resolution.

It’s still unknown how the NHL will determine the playoff format for this unique season. Will it be the traditional eight from each conference or an expanded field? Imagine if a team wins the draft lottery and months later lifts the Cup?

What about trades? One of the highlights of draft weekend is Commissioner Bettman stepping to the podium and alerting the crowd, “We have a trade to announce!” after the chorus of boos.

Here’s what the league is thinking, via ESPN.com:

The memo also addresses a critical concern for teams: their ability to make trades during the draft. Typically, teams use the draft to begin “resetting” their rosters ahead of free agency and other offseason activities. That includes making trades that help alleviate salary-cap problems. By holding the draft before the season is completed, teams would be unable to trade players from their rosters due to trade-deadline and playoff-eligibility restrictions.

According to Daly, the NHL did an analysis of the past five seasons that indicated roughly one-half of the trades made at those drafts “would still have been permissible in the context of an ‘early Draft.'” The memo states that there were 106 draft-day trades conducted, and 64 of those deals still would have been able to happen had the draft been held before the completion of those seasons.

We’re coming up on two months without hockey and the league sees this as a marketing and financial opportunity.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for fan engagement. Fans have been missing NHL hockey for a month and a half. It’ll be three months when we get to June,” Daly said.

GM reaction

As for feedback? Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said during a Fox Sports Detroit Facebook Live chat he’s no fan:

“My thought is why would you do that? Why would you need to do that?,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that are affected. Obviously, the draft position hasn’t been established. We don’t know who’s in the playoffs, who’s out of the playoffs in some cases. So there’s a lot of questions and ultimately, if [the draft] needs to be done prior to, we’ll figure it out but at this time my own opinion is I haven’t heard a good reason why we should do it prior to the end of the season, if we do conclude the season.”

Clarity is coming, but we still sit, wait and wonder when we’ll see the puck drop again.

MORE: Issues to resolve by keeping NHL draft in June

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Canadian prime minister says NHL players will need to quarantine upon entering country

Associated PressMay 3, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
The NHL could face another hurdle if the league decides to continue the 2019-20 season in the near future – getting non-Canadian resident players across the border to join their teams.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that players would – at a minimum – need to follow quarantine protocols if they were to arrive in Canada while the border remains closed due to the pandemic.

”I think it’s a question we’ll have to look into,” Trudeau said. ”Certainly at a strict minimum, anyone who arrives from another country will have to follow all the rules of quarantine in an extremely strict manner, but we’re not there yet in our discussions with the NHL.”

”We recognize that it’s a possibility, but it depends on an enormous amount of things, and I don’t want to speculate on this until there’s more discussion,” he said.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Edmonton and Toronto were being looked at as possible ”hockey pod” cities that could host the remainder of the NHL season during the summer months. Games would be played in air-conditioned arenas without fans.

Former NHL enforcer Laraque talks coronavirus fight

Associated PressMay 3, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT
A couple of weeks ago, former Montreal Canadiens tough guy Georges Laraque was running five or six days a week as he trained for a marathon.

Now, the former NHL enforcer’s biggest challenge is trying to breathe clearly as he fights COVID-19 from a hospital in Montreal.

”Now I can’t even get up without losing my breath. It’s insane,” he said.

In a series of videos from his hospital bed, the 43-year-old said he began feeling symptoms a week ago Sunday when he was helping to deliver groceries to vulnerable people in his community.

Over the next days, his condition deteriorated.

”I have pneumonia in both my lungs, they’re affected by the COVID because I have asthma, I have to have oxygen blowing through my nose,” said Laraque, who wore a hospital gown and could be seen coughing at times during the videos.

”The nights are the worst,” he said. ”At night, I have fevers a couple times a night. I have to get up and take pills.”

Laraque thanked the staff at Charles-Le Moyne hospital who have been taking care of him, and told people not to feel sorry for him because, ”I’m not the only one fighting this.”

Laraque played parts of 12 seasons in the NHL from 1997 to 2010, including eight with Edmonton. He capped his career with two seasons in Montreal.

WATCH LIVE: 2010 Olympic men’s gold medal game – U.S. vs. Canada

By Sean LeahyMay 3, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
NBC Sports will present three Team USA Olympic hockey matchups on NBC throughout the month of May, beginning this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET with the 2010 Olympic men’s hockey gold medal overtime game featuring Team USA and Canada.

Team USA and host-nation Canada clashed in the gold medal game at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010. In the preliminary round of the tournament, the U.S. team beat Canada 5-3. In a thrilling gold medal matchup, the U.S. trailed by a goal with under a minute remaining before Zach Parise tied the game at two goals apiece. In the overtime period, Sidney Crosby netted the winning goal, to clinch the gold medal for Canada. The 2010 gold medal game stands as the most watched hockey broadcast since the historic 1980 Olympics.

Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire called the gold medal game from Canada Hockey Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

You can watch the live stream here.

During the broadcast, Liam McHugh will interview Parise, reflecting on the 2010 Olympics gold medal game.

The three Team USA Olympic hockey matchups that will air on NBC in May can be found below:

Sunday, May 3
2010 Olympics Men’s Gold Medal game: USA vs. Canada – 3 p.m. ET on NBC (Live stream)

Sunday, May 10
2018 Olympics Women’s Gold Medal game: USA vs. Canada – 3 p.m. ET on NBC (Live stream)

Sunday, May 17
2014 Olympics Men’s preliminary round: USA vs. Russia – 3 p.m. ET on NBC (Live stream)

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Blues announcer Kelly plans on donating plasma to help combat COVID-19

By James O'BrienMay 1, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
About five weeks after being declared COVID-19 symptom-free, Blues announcer John Kelly is doing his part to help others affected by the coronavirus. In his case, that means donating plasma in hopes that his antibodies could help others battling illness.

Blues’ Kelly plans on donating plasma to help those dealing with COVID-19

Kelly told the Blues website how the study came about.

“A friend of mine at Washington University reached out to me and said they were doing a study like they are at places all over the world, and they feel there’s a really strong chance that people with antibodies for COVID-19 can help others who are still battling it,” Kelly said. “You donate blood, they extract your plasma and inject that plasma into very sick patients. The studies show that a lot of people that are sick are getting better because they’re using a recovered person’s antibodies to fight off the virus.

“If I can make one person better, that’s fantastic.”

A recent Wired article notes that this is called “convalescent plasma therapy.”

” … it’s an old solution; doctors used it to help treat measles patients before a vaccine was developed and it has been used on Ebola, SARS, and MERS patients, as well as during the 1918 pandemic flu.”

Now, it’s unclear if taking plasma from Kelly and others will be effective in combating COVID-19. Medical experts believe that it’s unlikely to cause additional harm, however, so good on Kelly and others for donating plasma.

O’Reilly among others also chipping in

While Kelly was directly affected, other people involved with the Blues are also helping out. For instance, Ryan O'Reilly recently contributed 270 bottles of hand sanitizer to hospitals and retirement homes.

(You can learn more about that drive here.)

Robert Thomas also helped distribute hand sanitizer earlier in April, while Jordan Binnington pitched in to help people get masks.

Nice work from the defending champs.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.