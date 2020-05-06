MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST

Rangers coach Quinn explains what makes Panarin special

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rangers head coach David Quinn gets a firsthand look at how dominant Artemi Panarin can be, so it makes sense that he’d provide interesting insight on the superstar winger.

During the latest episode of NBC Sports’ “Our Line Starts” podcast, Quinn explained that he believes Panarin is a unique talent. “Sneaky strength” is part of what makes Panarin special, according to Quinn.

Quinn explains what sets Panarin apart

It’s not sheer brute strength in the most direct, muscle-mass sense. Instead, Quinn explains that Panarin possesses significant hand and stick strength. Combine that with a world-class hockey IQ, and it helps explain why Panarin is so tough to stop.

Quinn cites a specific example of those qualities producing strong results for the Rangers. Back in late February, Panarin overpowered and beguiled multiple Islanders defenders to set up Mika Zibanejad‘s overtime goal:

Panarin sits tied with David Pastrnak for third in scoring this season with 95 points (32 goals, 63 assists [all career-highs]). The Hart Trophy argument improves for Panarin when you dig deeper. Take, for instance, Panarin standing atop the entire league by Evolving Hockey’s Goals Above Replacement metric:

Quinn Rangers Artemi Panarin GAR

More on the Rangers in “Our Line Starts”

Whether you prefer the “eye test,” enjoy supplementing sensory details with “fancy stats,” or delight in all of it as a hockey buffet, it’s clear that Panarin is a superstar. He’s also a lot of fun to watch, especially when he breaks out one of his goal celes.

Rangers head coach Quinn touched on other Rangers talking points with Liam McHugh and Anson Carter.

One of the more interesting bits revolves around how Henrik Lundqvist handled the competition with Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev. It’s not surprising to learn that Lundqvist shows class, but it’s noteworthy nonetheless. Especially considering Mats Zuccarello‘s righteous anger regarding the treatment of Lundqvist from late April.

Check out the full episode in whatever format you prefer. There’s video above this headline, and an audio version below. Here’s a guide for different topics in case you want to skip around:

3:20-4:55 Quinn’s assessment of Rangers’ season
4:55-7:30 Zibanejad, and Panarin’s second half MVP push
7:30-9:45 Lundqvist’s demotion and the dilemma in goal
9:45-11:40 Learning from Bill Belichick
11:40-13:15 Taking over for the legendary Jack Parker
15:25-19:45 Quinn’s memory of his draft day in 1984
19:45-24:10 Fallout from Quinn’s hemophilia diagnosis
25:40-28:00 BU’s crushing loss in 2015 NCAA title game

 

Where else you can listen:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1482681517

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/nbc-sports/our-line-starts

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7cDMHBg6NJkQDGe4KHu4iO?si=9BmcLtutTFmhRrNNcMqfgQ

NBC Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/nbcsports

More on the Rangers’ 2019-20 season:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Wayne Gretzky’s advice to top NHL prospects: ‘Embrace every moment of it’

By Sean LeahyMay 6, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There will be an 2020 NHL Draft at some point, but for now the top hockey prospects will have to wait. As they continue training at home, five of the potential early-round picks joined Wayne Gretzky for a conversation during the latest #HockeyAtHome episode.

Alexis Lafreniere, Jamie Drysdale, Jake Sanderson, Quinton Byfield, and Tim Stutzle took part in a video call with The Great One and were given this advice as they prepare to take the next step in their hockey careers.

“My advice to you is embrace every moment of it,” Gretzky said. “It’s the greatest game in world. To play in the National Hockey League is a thrill, it’s a pleasure, and it’s an honor. And when you think you’ve worked hard, you work that much harder because there’s nothing like being an NHL player. And if you get that early on in your mind how great the game is and everything that goes with it — the practices, the travel, the media — you’ll embrace it that much quicker.”

The 2020 draft was supposed to be in Montreal on June 26-27, but was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whenever it is rescheduled it will be held virtually. The next step is the NHL figuring out if It should take place before or after the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

The prospects then flipped the tables on Gretzky and got to ask him a question. Drysdale wanted to know if No. 99 played today who would be his most-desired linemates.

“There’s so many good players, that’s a tough question because you guys like [Sidney] Crosby and [Auston] Matthews and [Mitch] Marner and [Alex] Ovechkin, Connor [McDavid], and [Leon] Draisaitl” Gretzky said. “For me, probably Connor because of his speed, he would open up the ice, and Ovechkin because if we get him the puck you know he’s going to hit the net or at least have a chance to score, so, those two guys would be fun to play with.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Kings say Jeff Carter won’t be back if season resumes

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Los Angeles Kings announced that Jeff Carter won’t be able to play if the 2019-20 season resumes.

Carter, 35, missed the last 10 games before the pandemic pause due to a core injury. The Kings explained that, since travel is restricted, Carter hasn’t been able to see a specialist regarding his injury.

“Part of the issue is he needs to travel to see a certain specialist to get a further diagnosis and nothing can be taking place right now,” Kings GM Rob Blake said via the team website on Wednesday. “He’s continuing a rehab program from home. He hasn’t been around the practice rink in that aspect, but I wouldn’t expect him to be able to play if our season were to start in the next couple of months.”

Honestly, it would be pretty silly to push Carter to play at anything but obvious full-strength.

Yes, the Kings entered the pause on a league-leading seven-game winning streak, but they did so with Carter on the mend. And even with that red-hot run, the Kings would just be playing out the schedule. They only have pride to play for as the second lowest-ranked West team.

Expect other Carter-type veteran players being “shut down” for 2019-20, at least among cellar dwellers. (Joe Thornton and other graybeards may need to keep themselves occupied by tragically shaving said beards.)

The Kings are better off not risking further injury to Carter. Also, Carter’s playing time could go to someone who could better use those reps.

Actually, that brings up a larger discussion surrounding Carter. What happens next, and in the longer run?

Will we see much of Carter suiting up for the Kings in the future?

Carter isn’t totally useless even in a more modest form, but it might sting his pride to be limited to 17 goals and 27 points this season. Carter’s headed for three straight seasons under 20 goals after being one of the league’s most dynamic snipers for quite some time.

All of the losing in Los Angeles probably wears on Carter almost as much as the literal wear-and-tear.

So, is there room for a “soft retirement” onto LTIR? Consider the structure of Carter’s contract starting in 2020-21:

2020-21: $5.273M cap hit, $2M salary
2021-22: $5.273M cap hit, $2M salary

Trading Carter’s cap hit to a budget team seemed like a logical direction, although there were possible stumbling blocks discussed in December 2018. But with the Kings in a rebuilding phase, and Carter struggling at times physically, maybe an extended LTIR trip might make sense? Could we even see Carter’s contract move around during the time of the Seattle expansion draft?

Let’s face it. Draft lottery machinations are likely to be the most exciting thing for Kings fans to consider over the next few months. There may be parallels for Carter, as off-ice shuffling might be more intriguing to watch than how the former All-Star fares on the ice. You know, if he eventually returns.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Hecht, Briere lead Sabres in most recent playoff win

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMay 6, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This week’s Hockey Happy Hour on NBCSN (5-7 p.m. ET) will feature memorable “on this date” games in playoff history.

The Sabres and Rangers clashed in a high-scoring affair combining for nine goals in the contest. Led by Jochen Hecht’s two goals and Daniel Briere’s three assists, the Sabres emerged with a 5-4 victory to claim what remains their most recent playoff series win, 13 years to the day.

Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk and Pierre McGuire called Game 6 from Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

Emrick reflects on significant hockey moments that have taken place on May 6 over the years throughout the broadcast.

Wednesday, May 6 on NBCSN
#HockeyAtHome: Wayne Gretzky Interviews Top 2020 Draft Prospects – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Buffalo vs. New York Rangers (2007 Round 2, Game 6) – 5:30 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Thursday, May 7 on NBCSN
NHL Player Gaming Challenge – 5 p.m. ET (Live stream)
• Boston vs. Philadelphia (2010 Round 2, Game 4) – 6 p.m. ET (Live stream)

Sunday, May 10 on NBC
• 2018 Olympics Women’s Gold Medal game: USA vs. Canada – 3 p.m. ET

#HOCKEYATHOME: WAYNE GRETZKY INTERVIEW WITH TOP 2020 DRAFT PROSPECTS – WED. 5 P.M. ET,  NBCSN
The hockey legend will interview five of the top prospects in the upcoming 2020 NHL Draft – Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, Jamie Drysdale, Jake Sanderson and Tim Stuetzle – as part of the NHL’s #HockeyAtHome series.

NHL PLAYER GAMING CHALLENGE – THUR., 5 P.M. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will present the NHL Player Gaming Challenge at 5 p.m. ET, between Arizona vs. Boston. The competition features Clayton Keller and Conor Garland representing the Coyotes against Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk of the Bruins. The month-long initiative will pit NHL players from all 31 clubs facing off against each other in EA Sports NHL 20.

Following the hour-long broadcast at 5 p.m. ET, a matchup between Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers and Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Washington Capitals will be available on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports YouTube channel.

USA-CANADA (2018 OLYMPICS WOMEN’S GOLD MEDAL GAME) – SUN., 3 P.M. ET, NBC
Team USA and Canada faced off in the gold medal game at the PyeongChang Olympics in 2018. Behind the game-winning shootout goal by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, the Americans won, 3-2, to claim their second-ever Olympic gold medal. The win also snapped the Canadians’ streak of four straight Olympic titles.

Airing on Mother’s Day, the broadcast will have numerous new elements, including NBC Sports’ NHL host Kathryn Tappen interviewing Team USA captain Meghan Duggan on her memories about the gold medal game and celebrating Mother’s Day as both a mother and as a daughter. NBC’s broadcast will also feature a Mother’s Day tribute essay penned by Mike Emrick, as well as a profile on American forward Hilary Knight, who scored the opening goal for Team USA in the 2018 gold medal game.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.

IIHF postpones men’s Olympic qualifiers to August 2021

By Sean LeahyMay 6, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The tournament to determine the final three spots in the 2022 Olympic men’s hockey groups has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IIHF made the announcement on Wednesday, stating that the qualification tournament will be pushed back a year to August 2021. Slovakia, Latvia, and Norway are set to host when play resumes next summer.

Group D: Slovakia, Belarus, Austria, Poland
Group E: Latvia, France, Italy, Hungary
Group F: Norway, Denmark, Korea, Slovenia

Last week the groups for both the men’s and women’s Olympic tournament were revealed with the qualifying teams earning a trip to Beijing.

Group A: Canada, USA, Germany, China
Group B: Russia, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Qualifier 3
Group C: Finland, Sweden, Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2

According to the IIHF, the postponement needs to approved by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee.

“We are fortunate that we still have some time to play these tournaments, and so that a move to August 2021 will still allow these teams to be able to ice their best players,” said IIHF President Rene Fasel.

MORE:
IOC postpones 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics
Gretzky: NHL players in Olympics ‘much better for everyone’

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.