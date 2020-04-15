MORE: POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

New York Rangers: Biggest surprises and disappointments so far

By Adam GretzApr 15, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the surprises and disappointments for the New York Rangers.

Adam Fox ended up being far more impactful than Jacob Trouba

While the Rangers’ mega offseason was highlighted by the addition of Artemi Panarin (who has proven to be worth every penny) they also did a lot of work to their defense.

Kevin Shattenkirk was bought out, highly touted prospect Adam Fox was acquired and signed, and Jacob Trouba came in from the Winnipeg Jets.

While Fox was always viewed as a high-ceiling prospect, Trouba was the player that was expected to make the most immediate impact this season. It did not work out that way at all. While Trouba struggled through a disappointing debut season in New York, Fox rapidly emerged as not only the Rangers’ most impactful defenseman, but one of the rising stars in the league. He has not received as much league-wide fanfare as Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes in Colorado and Vancouver, but the gap between them is not that large at all. Fox has been an immediate sensation both offensively and defensively and looks like he has a chance to be a cornerstone piece to the Rangers’ blue line for the foreseeable future.

Henrik Lundqvist gets phased out

It is a little surprising the way it happened, while also disappointing to see his time with the Rangers end the way it seems destined to end.

For more than a decade Lundqvist has been the face of the franchise. Heck, at times he has been the franchise. For years he helped propped up a shaky defense and elevate the Rangers to a level that exceeded their talent level, helping to make them a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. He is the greatest goalie of his era, and one of the best to ever do it. Now his future with the team seems cloudy at best.

As the 2019-20 season went on, it became clear that Lundqvist is no longer a significant part of the Rangers’ plans as he was mostly relegated to backup duties in the Rangers’ three-headed monster rotation.

While Lundqvist still has one year remaining on his contract beyond this one, the team seems ready to roll with the young duo of Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev. So much so that Lunqvist started just five of the team’s 32 games after January 1 this season.

What happens next remains to be seen. Is there a trade to be made? A buyout that allows him to become a free agent and choose his destination in a quest to finally get his name on the Stanley Cup? Or perhaps even just calling it a career.

Chris Kreider stays

At the start of the 2019-20 season it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that Kreider was going to be on the move before the trade deadline.

Even though the front office made huge additions in the offseason, it was still a team in the middle of a rebuild and Kreider was a player that seemed poised to bring a strong return.

While the possibility of a contract extension was always on the table, it just always seemed to be a long-shot and the least likely option. But with the Rangers inching back toward playoff contention, and a strong core starting to emerge that could make the Rangers a playoff team as soon as next season, the two sides were able to hammer out a deal to keep him in New York on a seven-year, $45.5 million contract. Given Krieder’s age the term definitely carries some long-term risk, but it is not an outrageous salary cap hit for what he can still provide.

He should still be a quality, productive top-line winger for a few more years before it becomes an issue.

The centers turned out to be a little better than expected

If you were to look at the Rangers’ roster at the start of the season the one big question mark that may have existed was their depth down the middle. And while that still may be the case when it comes to the bottom lines, the top-two duo of Mika Zibanejad and Ryan Strome exceeded any and all expectations.

Zibanejad has always been a fine, productive player, but he ended up being a perfect match alongside Panarin and has turned in a massive offensive performance that has helped form one of the league’s best top-line duos this season.

The bigger surprise was on the second line where Strome has had a career year offensively and is a 22-goal, 68-point pace offensively. He has played his best hockey since joining the Rangers in the middle of the 2018-19 season. He will still be a restricted free agent after this season.

MORE RANGERS:
Looking at the 2019-20 New York Rangers
Rangers’ long-term outlook

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

What is the Rangers’ long-term outlook?

New York Rangers
Getty
By Adam GretzApr 15, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to review where each NHL team stands at this moment until the season resumes. Here we take a look at the long-term outlook for the New York Rangers.

Pending Free Agents

The Core

There are a lot of very intriguing pieces in place here and a lot to like about where this team can go in the very near future.

Artemi Panarin is a superstar, while Mika Zibanejad (still signed for two more years after this one) has proven to be a perfect complement for him on the top line.

Kaapo Kakko may have experienced some growing pains in his rookie season, but he still has star potential and they have two outstanding young defensemen in Anthony DeAngelo and Adam Fox to be the foundation of the defense. DeAngelo is a restricted free agent this summer and has played his way into a raise, but the in-season trade of Brady Skjei should give them enough flexibility under the salary cap to easily get a new deal completed with him.

Add in the return of Chris Kreider and a couple outstanding young goalies in Igor Shesterkin and Alexander Georgiev and they have some of the most important pieces of a contending team in place — top-line players, including a handful of already elite (and potentially elite) players.

Those are the most difficult pieces to find in any rebuild, and the Rangers have them. They definitely have some work to do around the edges with the depth, but it is a heck of a lot easier to find the complementary pieces than it is to find the core pieces.

Long-Term Needs

It mostly comes down to depth. At forward, center depth could still be a concern in the short-term if Ryan Strome is unable to duplicate his offensive performance this season.

Defensively, they have some big question marks after Fox and DeAngelo.

Marc Staal remains a fraction of what he used to be and still has a fairly significant salary next season. Jacob Trouba was supposed to be a big addition, he was a disappointment this season and still carries a huge salary cap hit for the next six years with a no-movement clause that will kick in this summer. They need him to be significantly better than he has been for that $8 million price tag he carries.

It would also be a huge boost to their long-term outlook if Kakko became a star. That would be a game-changer for them to have another elite winger to help take some of the pressure off of the top-line and give opponents another big-time scoring threat to worry about.

They also need a solution to the Henrik Lundqvist situation.

Long-Term Strengths

Goaltending is a potentially intriguing one due to the presence of Shesterkin and Georgiev. If you are going to phase out a legend the way the Rangers did this season, you better have one hell of an option already in place. As it turns out, the Rangers might have two of them.

Goalie is always the X-factor position in the NHL and can be the biggest difference-maker on the ice. It would be foolish to expect Shesterkin to maintain the .932 save percentage he has had in his first 12 appearances, but the upside is there for both of them to be outstanding NHL goalies. If it plays out that way, the Rangers could have the position set for the next decade.

They also have one of the league’s best offensive players in Panarin to serve as their franchise player, and the potential of Kakko to join him in that class.

Looking even further ahead, they also have two first-round draft picks in the 2020 draft class.

MORE RANGERS:
• Looking at the 2019-20 New York Rangers
Rangers biggest surprises and disappointments so far

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NBCSN’s Hockey Happy Hour: Keith’s double OT goal caps comeback vs. Predators

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour continues this week with memorable playoff comebacks.

Chicago’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2015 began with a memorable comeback, as the Blackhawks faced an early 3-0 deficit in Game 1 of their First Round series against the Nashville Predators. Starting goalie Corey Crawford was pulled in favor of Scott Darling, who stopped all 42 shots he faced the remainder of the game. The Hawks scored four unanswered goals, capped by Duncan’s Keith’s double-overtime winner, to claim the early series lead.

Gord Miller and Joe Micheletti called the matchup from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Wednesday, April 15 on NBCSN
NHL Hat Trick Trivia hosted by P.K. Subban – 5 p.m. ET (livestream link)
• Blackhawks vs. Predators (2015 Round 1, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 16 on NBCSN
Our Line Starts podcast – 5 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Flyers (2018 Round 1, Game  6) – 5:30 p.m. ET

NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA HOSTED BY P.K. SUBBAN WEDNESDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
NBCSN will present a 30-minute program, titled NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban. Hosted by the Devils defenseman, the show will feature fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Featured guests on the debut episode include Lightning forward Patrick Maroon, Justin Abdelkader of the Red Wings and celebrity chef Jeff Mauro.

OUR LINE STARTS THURSDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
A 30-minute episode of NBC Sports’ weekly NHL podcast, Our Line Starts, hosted by Liam McHugh, will feature an interview with Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.

Watch P.K. Subban host NHL Hat Trick Trivia on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyApr 15, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBCSN will air NHL Hat Trick Trivia Hosted by P.K. Subban on Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET.

The show will feature fans answering a trio of hockey trivia questions from their homes, along with appearances from NHL players and celebrities, for the chance to win NHL prizes. Featured guests on the debut episode include Lightning forward Patrick Maroon, Justin Abdelkader of the Red Wings and celebrity chef Jeff Mauro.

NBCSN Hockey Happy Hour schedule:

Wednesday, April 15 on NBCSN
NHL Hat Trick Trivia hosted by P.K. Subban – 5 p.m. ET
• Blackhawks vs. Predators (2015 Round 1, Game 1) – 5:30 p.m. ET

[NHL HAT TRICK TRIVIA LIVESTREAM – 5 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Thursday, April 16 on NBCSN
Our Line Starts podcast – 5 p.m. ET
• Penguins vs. Flyers (2018 Round 1, Game  6) – 5:30 p.m. ET

OUR LINE STARTS THURSDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN
A 30-minute episode of NBC Sports’ weekly NHL podcast, Our Line Starts, hosted by Liam McHugh, will feature an interview with Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

More information about NBC Sports’ Hockey Happy Hour can be found here.

PHT Time Machine: The wildest hockey mascot mishaps

NHL Mascots
YouTube
By Adam GretzApr 15, 2020, 2:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We like to take an occasional look back at some significant moments in NHL history. This is the PHT Time Machine. Today we follow up on our previous look at doomed jersey and mascot ideas by remembering some of the wildest mascot meltdowns, from S.J. Sharkie to Wild Wing.

Wild Wing Plays With Fire

The Anaheim Ducks are no stranger to mascot mishaps.

In their very first game (which featured the most insane pre-game introduction in the history of the NHL) they tried to introduce the Mighty Ice Man, an idea that was so poorly received that he was pretty much canceled before the end of the opening game.

Then there is Wild Wing, their actual mascot, who might be one of the most intimidating mascots in the league.

His big blunder came just before the team’s home-opener during the 1995-96 season when a pre-game stunt went horribly wrong.

From the Los Angeles Times, describing the scene:

“Wild Wing,” who gets dropped from The Pond rafters via guy wire like a bloated Halloween pinata before every Ducks home game, was handed the assignment of a lifetime, so to speak, before this one: Take a flying leap over a hellish wall of flames without the aid of a safety or a single cheerleading Decoy toting a cute purple and green fire extinguisher.

“Wild Wing” had completed the course without a hitch during practice but under the spotlight, with the pressure on, he stumbled on the trampoline that was supposed to propel him to safety and instead bellyflopped onto the flaming gas jets.

There is really not much else to add as that pretty much captured the spirit of the whole thing.

The person inside the mascot costume was fine and was back out in the stands mid-way through the first period.

S.J. Sharkie Gets Stuck

Let’s go back to March 12, 1999, when a game between the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks had to be delayed because S.J. Sharkie, the Sharks cuddly mascot, ended up getting stuck high above the ice surface.

As part of the pre-game routine the Sharks had attempted to lower him from the rafters when the entire thing went horribly wrong and left him dangling precariously above the ice surface.

The entire ordeal can be seen here, and while the video is more than 10 minutes long it is well worth watching just to hear the commentary.

N.J. Devil Goes Through The Window

I will always have a fond memory of N.J. Devil because I witnessed him fire some sort of T-shirt gatling gun into a crowd of people before Game 1 of the 2012 Stanley Cup Final in New Jersey. What is that you ask? Imagine a T-shirt cannon, but on steroids. He made real headlines a couple of years ago when he made an appearance a kids party and literally ran through a glass window for … reasons?

Harvey The Hound Loses His Tongue

The Battle of Alberta is so intense that it doesn’t just stay on the ice with the players. It also extends to the coaches and … mascots?

Former Oilers coach Craig MacTavish had seen enough of Harvey The Hound’s tongue and ripped the whole thing out of his mouth.

Careful On The Ice

This attempt at filming a commercial for a Minnesota Golden Gopher sponsor was derailed by a lovable polar bear unable to maintain its balance on the ice.

For more stories from the PHT Time Machine, click here.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.