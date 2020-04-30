MORE: NHL POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST
Mario Ferraro / YouTube

YouTube channel allows Sharks’ Ferraro to show different side

By Sean LeahyApr 30, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT
Mario Ferraro is home in Toronto trying to find ways to keep busy during the NHL pause. Aside from sticking to his workout routine, the Sharks defenseman now has more time than usual to dedicate to his YouTube channel, where you’ll find very little hockey content.

The channel started when the 21-year-old Ferraro was playing with Des Moines of the USHL. What began with streaming games like first-person shooters, eight-ball pool, and the NHL series has evolved into reviewing tech products. If you’re looking for opinions on headphones, laptops or cell phones, he has them. You’ll also find non-tech videos as well as his channel evolved. Looking for a quarantine workout? You’re in luck. Want to see him avoid injury by throwing a boomerang? It’s there.

As we wait to see when hockey will return, Ferraro has plenty of time for content creation.

“I’m still trying to find new ways to entertain people on YouTube, especially during the time that we’re going through right now,” he told NBC Sports. “It’s mostly just a hobby of mine that I enjoy and developed over the past few years.”

If you’re looking for the Sharks rookie to dish on hockey, you won’t find much on the channel. Other than one question and answer session with fans, Ferraro’s decision to focus on tech is by design.

“Hockey is my number one, that comes first before everything,” he said. “I wanted to separate YouTube with hockey purposely because I feel like YouTube is a different side of me that I like to express and show people. I feel like if they want to see hockey they know where to go to watch the hockey part of things. I try to keep them separate because I’m always at the rink and I’m always training for hockey throughout the summer, whether it’s during the year I’m playing lots of games, and so my mind is always on hockey. YouTube is a way to relax myself mentally and get away from it for a bit because it’s definitely important to rest and recover before you get back at it.”

Ferraro’s tech savviness has made him the IT guy on Sharks, who found out about the channel in early October and delivered plenty of ribbing. While he still isn’t allowed to handle the dressing room music — being a rookie and all — it’s not rare for a teammate or staff member to toss a tech-related question his way. 

During the season Ferraro’s publishing schedule depends on how he’s feeling. It’s obviously tougher to create when you’re  busy with games, practices and travel, but now the window is wide open, and he’s hoping to use his channel to provide a small distraction.

“I feel like providing any sort of entertainment for viewers that are at home is kind of a good idea that can help them,” he said. “My goal is to put a smile on people’s faces, help lift them up in times like these. It’s a way of passing time for me. I really enjoy it. I have a lot of fun with it.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Looking at the 2019-20 Winnipeg Jets

By Sean LeahyApr 30, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
With the 2019-20 NHL season on hold we are going to take a look at where each NHL team stands at this moment with a series of posts examining their season. Have they met expectations? Exceeded expectations? Who has been the surprise? All of that and more. Today we look at the Winnipeg Jets.

Record: 37-28-6 (71 games), fourth in the Central Division, sixth in the Western Conference.
Leading Scorer: Tie between Kyle Connor (38 goals, 73 points) and Mark Scheifele (29 goals, 73 points)

In-Season Roster Moves
• Claimed Luca Sbisa off waivers from Ducks.
• Claimed Nick Shore off waivers from Maple Leafs.
• Acquired Dylan DeMelo from Senators for a 2020 third-round pick.
• Acquired Cody Eakin from Golden Knights for 2021 conditional fourth-round pick.
• Reached agreement to mutually terminate Dustin Byfuglien‘s contract.

Season Overview

Before the Jets even played a 2019-20 preseason game, they lost a big piece. Dustin Byfuglien’s decision to take a leave of absence to contemplate his future ended seven months later with a mutual agreement to terminate the defenseman’s contract. Having already traded away Jacob Trouba and letting Ben Chiarot and Tyler Myers walk in free agency, the blue line took a hit before the puck even dropped.

There were also losses up front when Mark Letestu was ruled out for six months with heart muscle inflammation and Bryan Little suffered a perforated ear drum.

That set a tone for the season as the Jets streaked their way — good and bad — to the first Western Conference wild card spot  at the time of the NHL pause. How much of a roller coaster has it been? The Jets took 28 out of 36 points from November to early December, and then squandered that gained ground with a five-game losing streak and a 3-8-1 skid in January.

Their biggest weapons — Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Patrik Laine, Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers — have all led the way offensively. Neal Pionk, who was acquired from the Rangers in the Trouba trade, impressed on defense with positive possession numbers and 45 points. Then you have Connor Hellebuyck, a heavy Vezina Trophy frontrunner, who also deserves some Hart Trophy consideration. The netminder leads the league in shutouts (6), even strength save percentage (.927) and 5-on-5 shots against (1,530).

Entering the NHL break on a four-game winning streak gave the Jets hope that they were peaking at the right time. They’re two points behind the Stars (Dallas has two games in-hand) and were doing a good job of staving off teams like the Predators, Canucks, and Wild, who are right on their heels.

Highlight of the Season

A new extension and on the verge of 40 goals — it’s been a pretty good season for Kyle Connor:

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Season on Ice: Flyers want to continue Stanley Cup pursuit

Associated PressApr 30, 2020, 9:13 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gritty is the home school teacher the world needs right now. The furry Flyers mascot offers an education of sorts each weekday on Instagram with “ Gritty’s 1/4 Hour of Power,” and his top student one day this week was forward Joel Farabee.

Gritty played charades with Farabee and the muted mascot held up signs for his pupil to read on the subject of bees. Example: “In Ancient Egypt, people paid their taxes with honey.”

But would extra honey count against the salary cap?

Farabee and the Flyers may have been brushing up on a second-round postseason scouting report instead of getting a science lesson this week had the season not been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Flyers were the toast of the NHL in early March — they were happy to raise a glass to their prosperity — because of a hot streak that turned them into a postseason threat.

Just how far the Flyers could have gone will never be known – though a proposed plan involves bringing teams back in a few empty NHL buildings to complete some, if not all, of the remaining regular-season games before opening the playoffs – so the slim chance remains they can pick up where they left off March 12, at 89 points (41-21-7) and rising.

But good health and momentum can be tricky to rediscover after a lengthy layoff and there’s no promise better days would be ahead for the Flyers, or any other team, should the season potentially resume in July.

“There’s no doubt that we were playing our best hockey of the season at the time,” coach Alain Vigneault said Wednesday. “Our team was in a good place. It will be all our jobs, from coaches to management to players, to get back to that good spot that we were in.”

Vigneault made all the right moves for the Flyers in his first season on the bench, leading them on a nine-game winning streak that ended in a 2-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on March 10, their last game of the suspended season. Carter Hart, just 21, played every bit like the franchise goalie the Flyers expected. And homegrown talent such as Scott Laughton, Travis Sanheim, Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny — drafted amid a franchise rebuild — all turned a team with modest expectations into an Eastern Conference contender.

The Flyers scored an average of 4.33 goals per game and allowed an average of 1.89 during their nine-game streak and hadn’t lost consecutive games since an 0-3-1 stretch from Dec. 31–Jan. 4. The Flyers are 39-0-3 this season when they are tied or leading after two periods.

“Once we get back at it, I’m very confident with the focus of our group that we’ll be at the same page as everybody else and it’s going to be our job to work hard, work smart and do the right thing and get back to where we were,” Vigneault said.

Over the last month, Vigneault, who coached two teams in the Final, retreated to Florida and kept busy on the golf course before he eventually drove home to Gatineau in western Quebec, Canada. Vigneault has seen and heard the devastating effects the COVID-19 disease has on his loved ones. His girlfriend, Monica Cotton, is an emergency nurse at Ottawa Hospital and his sister Nicole Vigneault works for Quebec Health, both doing to their part to help those in need.

The Flyers coach, though, has been helpless like so many others when it comes to communication and contact with senior parents.

“My parents are 84 and 86. They are both in a senior residence. They’ve both been isolated since Day One,” Vigneault said. “My mom’s having a little bit more of a challenging time there mentally in the past few months. My dad is still sharp as he can be. There’s no doubt him going through this by himself, he’s very lonely.”

Vigneault said he’s talked to only five Flyers since the season ended and leaves Chris Osmond and Dan Warnke, the team’s strength and conditioning coaches, to keep tabs on the roster.

“Everybody is trying to stay safe. At the same time, when the season starts again, we want to be as ready as we can,” Vigneault said.

When that might be, no one really knows.

But with Philadelphia at 45 years and counting without a Stanley Cup, what’s a few more months?

“I am very confident that we can get something together that’s going to be very efficient for the players, very efficient to get our team ready,” Vigneault said. “Hopefully that’s what happens.”

Wild will seek spark anew from surging Fiala when NHL’s back

Associated PressApr 30, 2020, 9:09 AM EDT
4 Comments

Frozen by the virus shutdown but not forgotten was Kevin Fiala‘s emergence, a surge that gave the Minnesota Wild a glimpse of the go-to scorer they have lacked for much of their history.

Emelia Parise will remember it as well as anyone.

Zach Parise‘s daughter became quite the fan as her father’s teammate racked up 14 goals and 12 assists over the last 18 games before NHL play was halted. When school was still in session earlier this year, Parise’s 6-year-old twins, Emelia and Jaxson, took part in a pick-a-local-sports-hero project with their classmates who were well aware of Parise’s occupation.

”I’d say 90% of them wrote Zach Parise’s their favorite. Except for my daughter. She wrote Kevin Fiala,” Parise said recently. ”So that’s how things are going in my household right now.”

Who could blame her? The 23-year-old left wing had already matched his career best with 23 goals and blown by his personal assists record (31). Fiala leads the league with four game-winning goals.

”He’s been playing awesome for us,” Parise said. ”He was on a tear before this thing ended up happening, so hopefully he can keep that momentum.”

If the 2019-20 season ever resumes, Fiala’s sequestering spot at his summer home in Gothenburg, Sweden, ought to help him recapture some of that mojo. There, society has operated under fewer restrictions, allowing Fiala the opportunity for daily ice time. He has skated with fellow NHL players Anton Blidh, Pierre Engvall and John Klingberg to try to stay in shape.

”It’s very important for me to be consistent and just continue like I finished, if it continues or if it’s going to start next season, you know?” Fiala said on Wednesday on a video conference call with reporters. ”I’m comfortable I can do that.”

He later added: ”I don’t want it to be just one season. I have a lot of work to do, and I’m still a young player. My career is hopefully still long.”

The only pure scorer with true take-over-a-game ability the Wild have had in their two decades is Marian Gaborik, who had 38 goals in 2005-06 and 42 in 2007-08. The only other Wild player to ever top the 35-goal mark was Eric Staal, with 42 goals in 2017-18. Whenever the NHL gets the green light to stage games again, the spotlight will be on Fiala as he attempts to continue his development into the top-line star the Wild have been waiting for.

”He’s the guy where fans are starting to get out of their seats now,” goalie Alex Stalock said last month before the shutdown. ”Not only can he do it, with the moves and be a defenseman, but the puck finds the back of the net, and that’s not easy to do.”

Fiala’s production in February and March provided some validation for former general manager Paul Fenton’s otherwise unsatisfying 15 months on the job. Acquired just before the trade deadline from Nashville for another underperforming first-round draft pick, right wing Mikael Granlund, Fiala finished with only 13 goals in 83 games between the Predators and the Wild.

This season started similarly slow for him, as the Wild fell immediately into a big hole in the Western Conference standings. Fiala didn’t score until November. Over a 17-game stretch from Dec. 17 through Feb. 1, he had only one goal. He began to find a groove after that, though, with those slick stick skills and keen ice vision coming to the surface and helping the Wild climb back into the playoff chase.

When coach Bruce Boudreau was fired on Feb. 14, the promotion of Dean Evason to replace him gave Fiala the comfort of a familiar voice who already knew his game inside and out. They played three seasons together in the AHL in Milwaukee, Nashville’s primary affiliate.

”Honestly, I didn’t have the patience sometimes, so we got sometimes into a fight,” Fiala said, ”but when I look back, I was always happy I did it that way, and I was happy he was my coach, because he taught me a lot of things.”

Evason’s bid to shed the interim tag and become the next bench boss has been held up by the pandemic. His connection with Fiala sure won’t hurt his candidacy.

”The team was rolling,” Fiala said. ”We had some huge wins in the end, and just one point right now outside of the playoffs, especially with that start we had, we want to get back.”

PHT Morning Skate: Jarry’s focus; Nylander’s evolution

By Sean LeahyApr 30, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• A pending restricted free agent this summer, Tristan Jarry is keeping his focus on finishing this season with the Penguins. [Tribune Review]

• The Ducks know all about how quickly a respiratory illness can spread after a number of players fell ill in December. [OC Register]

• Blue Jackets’ defenseman Ryan Murray is keeping a positive attitude despite his injury history. [The Score]

• Free agency is going to be interesting whenever it takes place. That’s why Jake Muzzin is feeling fortunate to have already inked his extension with the Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]

• How William Nylander has evolved into a key piece of the Maple Leafs’ offense. [TSN]

• A fun look at the best and worst jerseys in Devils history. [Hockey by Design]

• Former NHLer Ryan Callahan has been named director of player development for the new Selects Boys’ program at Bishop Kearney High School. [Democrat & Chronicle]

• It’s time for the Panthers to create a new third jersey. [Little Box Cats]

• The Hurricanes and Panthers could be swapping AHL cities relatively soon. [News and Observer]

• Oilers forward Gaetan Haas has signed a one-year, $915,000 deal. [Oilers Nation]

• Finally, Victor Hedman talks to Roger Bennett of “Men in Blazers” about his journey from Sweden to the NHL and more:

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.