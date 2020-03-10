NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

It is a big night for the Philadelphia Flyers as they not only have an opportunity to jump into sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division, but also extend their current league-best winning streak to 10 consecutive games.

They have a chance for both when they the Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN) in a massive Eastern Conference matchup.

The Flyers have been one of the hottest teams in the league for more than a month now and have rapidly climbed the Metropolitan Division standings. It also goes beyond this most recent winning streak.

Overall they are 19-5-1 in their past 25 games (best record in the league during that stretch) and have started to look like a true Stanley Cup contender.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

This surge by the Flyers is part of what makes them such a fascinating team, because back in early January it looked like the 2019-20 season was on track to be more of the same in Philadelphia. A middling team that was going to hang around the playoff bubble, but not really take a significant step in either direction.

But, if there is one thing that is true of the Flyers, it is that they are capable of running off 10 wins (or 10 losses!) in a row at any given time in any random season. They love their massive streaks. A year ago they had an eight-game winning streak. The year before it was a 10-game losing streak. The year before that, it was a 10-game winning streak.

Now they are one win away from another 10-game streak.

The driving force behind this current run has been the play of second-year goalie Carter Hart. He has been incredible since returning to the lineup from injury, and for the season has been nearly unbeatable on home ice (where the Flyers play on Tuesday). In 24 starts at home this season Hart owns a 20-2-2 record to go with an almost unbelievable .944 save percentage. By comparison, he is just 4-10-1 with an .857 save percentage in his appearances away from Philadelphia.

On the other side, let’s not lose track of how good the Bruins have been lately, either.

They enter Tuesday’s game with the league’s second-best record (behind only the Flyers) in their past 25 games with an 18-6-1 mark.

They have a six-point lead over Tampa Bay for the top spot in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference playoff race and are tied with the Lightning for the league’s best goal differential (plus-51).

David Pastrnak enters Tuesday’s game as the league’s third-leading point producer (94 points) and is tied with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in the goal scoring race (48 goals).

He is emerging as Boston’s top MVP candidate and one of the leading contenders in the entire NHL.

Related: Push for the Playoffs: pressure is on Maple Leafs

—