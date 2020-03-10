Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2019-20 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

There is a potential Round 1 playoff preview in Toronto on Tuesday night when the Maple Leafs play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It is still only a potential Round 1 matchup at this point because the Maple Leafs are suddenly feeling quite a bit of pressure from a Florida Panthers team that is not quite ready to go away just yet.

Toronto enters Tuesday’s action riding a three-game losing streak (all on a Western Conference road trip that saw them lose to three of the league’s bottom teams) while having lost 10 of their past 17 games overall. It has been a maddening run of inconsistency where they have struggled to solidify their standing as a playoff team. Their recent slump, combined with the Panthers stacking a couple wins together (including Monday’s impressive 2-1 win against the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues) has closed the gap between the two teams to just a single point. They now face a very real risk of not only dropping into a Wild Card spot, but perhaps even out of the playoff picture entirely. It is something that seemed almost unimaginable at the start of the season.

Given the expectations this team had at the start, as well as their struggles at times this season, their precarious spot in the playoff race would create enough pressure on its own. Now they have an absolutely brutal three-game stretch ahead of them this week that will see them play Tampa Bay, Nashville, and Boston. If they are going to solidify their standing in the playoff race, they are going to have to earn it.

While much of the criticism for this year’s Maple Leafs team falls on their defense and goaltending, the big culprit on their recent losing streak has been an offense that has gone cold, scoring just three goals in the three games (including only one over the past two games).

On Monday, coach Sheldon Keefe put his lines into a blender in an effort to help jumpstart the offense. He split up the Auston Matthews–Mitch Marner duo, putting Matthews with Zach Hyman and William Nylander, while Marner skated alongside John Tavares and Kasperi Kapanen.

The Maple Leafs could also be getting top defenseman Morgan Rielly back on Tuesday night after he missed the past two months due to a broken foot.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

WESTERN CONFERENCE

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET

Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET

New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET

New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Boston Bruins — 100 percent

Tampa Bay Lightning — 100 percent

Washington Capitals — 100 percent

Philadelphia Flyers — 99.9 percent

Pittsburgh Penguins — 94.2 percent

Carolina Hurricanes — 76.2 percent

Toronto Maple Leafs — 67.1 percent

New York Islanders — 63.9 percent

Florida Panthers — 44.5 percent

Columbus Blue Jackets — 35.3 percent

New York Rangers — 18.5 percent

Montreal Canadiens — 0.4 percent

Buffalo Sabres — Out

Ottawa Senators — Out

New Jersey Devils — Out

Detroit Red Wings — Out

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES

St. Louis Blues — 100 percent

Colorado Avalanche — 100 percent

Vegas Golden Knights — 98.9 percent

Edmonton Oilers — 98.3 percent

Dallas Stars — 97. 9 percent

Calgary Flames — 66.5 percent

Vancouver Canucks — 64.1 percent

Minnesota Wild — 56.2 percent

Winnipeg Jets — 49.9 percent

Nashville Predators — 47.1 percent

Arizona Coyotes — 19.2 percent

Chicago Blackhawks — 2 percent

Anaheim Ducks — Out

San Jose Sharks — Out

Los Angeles Kings — Out

THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Detroit Red Wings — 18.5 percent

Ottawa Senators — 13.5 percent

Los Angeles Kings — 11.5 percent

Ottawa Senators* — 9.5 percent

Anaheim Ducks — 8.5 percent

Buffalo Sabres — 7.5 percent

New Jersey Devils — 6.5 percent

Chicago Blackhawks — 6 percent

Montreal Canadiens — 5 percent

New Jersey Devils** — 3.5 percent

Nashville Predators — 3 percent

Vancouver Canucks — 2.5 percent

New York Rangers — 2 percent

Florida Panthers 1.5 percent

New York Islanders — 1 percent

(* SJ’s 2020 first-round pick owned by OTT)

(** ARZ’s lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick owned by NJ. If top three, moves to 2021)

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers — 110 points

Connor McDavid, Oilers — 96 points

David Pastrnak, Bruins — 94 points

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche — 93 points

Artemi Panarin, Rangers — 93 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals — 48 goals

David Pastrnak, Bruins — 48 goals

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs — 46 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers — 43 goals

Mika Zibanejad, Rangers — 39 goals

—