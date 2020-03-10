MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs should get boost with Morgan Rielly return

By Adam GretzMar 10, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT
Some much needed good news for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Top defenseman Morgan Rielly will be back in the lineup for their massive game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after he missed the past two months due to a broken foot.

Rielly last appeared in a game for the Maple Leafs back on January 12 when he was injured in a brutal 8-4 loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs went 11-9-3 in his absence and enter Tuesday’s game riding a three-game losing streak.

That run came after they had rapidly improved under new coach Sheldon Keefe, going 15-6-2 in the 23 games that preceded Rielly’s absence.

While his overall offensive production has regressed from the 20-goal, 72-point performance he had a year ago, Rielly is still the Maple Leafs’ best all-around defenseman and a huge part of the team’s offense when he’s in the lineup. He plays big minutes on the power play, is their best puck-mover, and their most productive blueliner.

He is also a regular on the team’s penalty kill. They don’t have another defenseman capable of filling his role when he is not there.

The Maple Leafs are just one point ahead of the Florida Panthers for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference entering play on Tuesday.

Goaltending help on the way as Mrazek returns for Hurricanes

Hurricanes
By Adam GretzMar 10, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Injuries have been a pretty big hurdle for the Carolina Hurricanes recently in their push for a playoff spot.

Not only are they without two of their top defensemen — Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce — but they have also been down to their third-and fourth-string goalies due to the injuries to James Reimer (lower-body) and Petr Mrazek (concussion).

They will be getting one of them back on Tuesday when Mrazek gets the start against the Detroit Red Wings.

Both goalies were injured six games ago in Toronto, resulting in emergency goalie David Ayres taking their spot and getting the win.

With Mrazek and Reimer sidelined, the Hurricanes then went on to lose the next four games before finally snapping that streak with back-to-back wins against the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins this weekend.

In 39 appearances this season Mrazek has a 20-16-2 record with a .904 save percentage.

Alex Nedeljkovic and Anton Forsberg split the playing time over the past couple of weeks. Together, they had a sub-.900 save percentage in the six games.

Reimer has also been back on the ice this week and has accompanied the Hurricanes on their current road trip.

They enter Tuesday’s game against the Red Wings sitting in the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, owning a tiebreaker over the New York Islanders.

NHL on NBCSN: Flyers go for 10 wins in a row

Flyers
By Adam GretzMar 10, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

It is a big night for the Philadelphia Flyers as they not only have an opportunity to jump into sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division, but also extend their current league-best winning streak to 10 consecutive games.

They have a chance for both when they the Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN) in a massive Eastern Conference matchup.

The Flyers have been one of the hottest teams in the league for more than a month now and have rapidly climbed the Metropolitan Division standings. It also goes beyond this most recent winning streak.

Overall they are 19-5-1 in their past 25 games (best record in the league during that stretch) and have started to look like a true Stanley Cup contender.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

This surge by the Flyers is part of what makes them such a fascinating team, because back in early January it looked like the 2019-20 season was on track to be more of the same in Philadelphia. A middling team that was going to hang around the playoff bubble, but not really take a significant step in either direction.

But, if there is one thing that is true of the Flyers, it is that they are capable of running off 10 wins (or 10 losses!) in a row at any given time in any random season. They love their massive streaks. A year ago they had an eight-game winning streak. The year before it was a 10-game losing streak. The year before that, it was a 10-game winning streak.

Now they are one win away from another 10-game streak.

The driving force behind this current run has been the play of second-year goalie Carter Hart. He has been incredible since returning to the lineup from injury, and for the season has been nearly unbeatable on home ice (where the Flyers play on Tuesday). In 24 starts at home this season Hart owns a 20-2-2 record to go with an almost unbelievable .944 save percentage. By comparison, he is just 4-10-1 with an .857 save percentage in his appearances away from Philadelphia.

On the other side, let’s not lose track of how good the Bruins have been lately, either.

They enter Tuesday’s game with the league’s second-best record (behind only the Flyers) in their past 25 games with an 18-6-1 mark.

They have a six-point lead over Tampa Bay for the top spot in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference playoff race and are tied with the Lightning for the league’s best goal differential (plus-51).

David Pastrnak enters Tuesday’s game as the league’s third-leading point producer (94 points) and is tied with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in the goal scoring race (48 goals).

He is emerging as Boston’s top MVP candidate and one of the leading contenders in the entire NHL.

Push for the Playoffs: Pressure is on Maple Leafs

NHL Playoff Race
By Adam GretzMar 10, 2020, 9:28 AM EDT
Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2019-20 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

There is a potential Round 1 playoff preview in Toronto on Tuesday night when the Maple Leafs play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It is still only a potential Round 1 matchup at this point because the Maple Leafs are suddenly feeling quite a bit of pressure from a Florida Panthers team that is not quite ready to go away just yet.

Toronto enters Tuesday’s action riding a three-game losing streak (all on a Western Conference road trip that saw them lose to three of the league’s bottom teams) while having lost 10 of their past 17 games overall. It has been a maddening run of inconsistency where they have struggled to solidify their standing as a playoff team. Their recent slump, combined with the Panthers stacking a couple wins together (including Monday’s impressive 2-1 win against the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues) has closed the gap between the two teams to just a single point. They now face a very real risk of not only dropping into a Wild Card spot, but perhaps even out of the playoff picture entirely. It is something that seemed almost unimaginable at the start of the season.

Given the expectations this team had at the start, as well as their struggles at times this season, their precarious spot in the playoff race would create enough pressure on its own. Now they have an absolutely brutal three-game stretch ahead of them this week that will see them play Tampa Bay, Nashville, and Boston. If they are going to solidify their standing in the playoff race, they are going to have to earn it.

While much of the criticism for this year’s Maple Leafs team falls on their defense and goaltending, the big culprit on their recent losing streak has been an offense that has gone cold, scoring just three goals in the three games (including only one over the past two games).

On Monday, coach Sheldon Keefe put his lines into a blender in an effort to help jumpstart the offense. He split up the Auston MatthewsMitch Marner duo, putting Matthews with Zach Hyman and William Nylander, while Marner skated alongside John Tavares and Kasperi Kapanen.

The Maple Leafs are also getting top defenseman Morgan Rielly back on Tuesday night after he missed the past two months due to a broken foot.

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

WESTERN CONFERENCE

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets
Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

TODAY’S GAMES WITH PLAYOFF CONTENDERS

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET
Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET
Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET
New York Rangers vs. Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET
New York Islanders vs. Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m. ET

EASTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via Hockey Reference)

Boston Bruins — 100 percent
Tampa Bay Lightning — 100 percent
Washington Capitals — 100 percent
Philadelphia Flyers — 99.9 percent
Pittsburgh Penguins — 94.2 percent
Carolina Hurricanes — 76.2 percent
Toronto Maple Leafs — 67.1 percent
New York Islanders — 63.9 percent
Florida Panthers — 44.5 percent
Columbus Blue Jackets — 35.3 percent
New York Rangers — 18.5 percent
Montreal Canadiens — 0.4 percent
Buffalo Sabres — Out
Ottawa Senators — Out
New Jersey Devils — Out
Detroit Red Wings — Out

WESTERN CONFERENCE

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES 

St. Louis Blues — 100 percent
Colorado Avalanche — 100 percent
Vegas Golden Knights — 98.9 percent
Edmonton Oilers — 98.3 percent
Dallas Stars — 97. 9 percent
Calgary Flames — 66.5 percent
Vancouver Canucks — 64.1 percent
Minnesota Wild — 56.2 percent
Winnipeg Jets — 49.9 percent
Nashville Predators — 47.1 percent
Arizona Coyotes — 19.2 percent
Chicago Blackhawks — 2 percent
Anaheim Ducks — Out
San Jose Sharks — Out
Los Angeles Kings — Out

THE DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE

Detroit Red Wings — 18.5 percent
Ottawa Senators — 13.5 percent
Los Angeles Kings — 11.5 percent
Ottawa Senators* — 9.5 percent
Anaheim Ducks — 8.5 percent
Buffalo Sabres — 7.5 percent
New Jersey Devils — 6.5 percent
Chicago Blackhawks — 6 percent
Montreal Canadiens — 5 percent
New Jersey Devils** — 3.5 percent
Nashville Predators — 3 percent
Vancouver Canucks — 2.5 percent
New York Rangers — 2 percent
Florida Panthers 1.5 percent
New York Islanders — 1 percent

(* SJ’s 2020 first-round pick owned by OTT)
(** ARZ’s lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick owned by NJ. If top three, moves to 2021)

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers — 110 points
Connor McDavid, Oilers — 96 points
David Pastrnak, Bruins — 94 points
Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche — 93 points
Artemi Panarin, Rangers — 93 points

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals — 48 goals
David Pastrnak, Bruins — 48 goals
Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs — 46 goals
Leon Draisaitl, Oilers — 43 goals
Mika Zibanejad, Rangers — 39 goals

PHT Morning Skate: Help on way for Kings; Simmonds has no regrets

NHL News
By Adam GretzMar 10, 2020, 8:05 AM EDT
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Ottawa Senators’ current CEO dispute is another ugly chapter for the franchise. (Sportsnet)

• The San Jose Sharks made it official and signed defenseman Radim Simek to a four-year contract extension on Monday. (Fear The Fin)

• There is help and a reason for optimism on the way for the Los Angeles Kings. (The Hockey News)

• The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly signing NCAA star forward Drew O’Connor. (Pensburgh)

Wayne Simmonds has no regrets about waiving his no-trade clause to join the Buffalo Sabres. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• The Toronto Maple Leafs need a Tampa Bay state of mind. (Toronto Sun)

• The Calgary Flames are looking forward to getting back to work. (Calgary Herald)

• There have been some growing pains for Mathew Barzal, but he has played well even while the rest of the New York Islanders have slumped. (Newsday)

• When coaches have no answers. (Defending Big D)

• Would making the playoffs do more harm than good for the Minnesota Wild? (Fansided)

• What should Columbus Blue Jackets fans want from the stretch run of the regular season? (The Cannon)

• The Detroit Red Wings signed 10-year pro Alex Biega to a one-year contract extension. The 31-year-old has played in 48 games for the team this season. (Detroit Red Wings)

