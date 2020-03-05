MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Sean Monahan #23, T.J. Brodie #7 and Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Calgary Flames celebrate
The Buzzer: Brodie leads Flames to OT win; sizzling Flyers win seventh straight

By Scott CharlesMar 5, 2020, 1:23 AM EST
Three Stars

1) Ivan Provorov, Philadelphia Flyers

Wins on the road have been tough to come by for the Flyers this season, but they earned two points in a 5-2 victory against the division-leading Washington Capitals Wednesday. Provorov had a goal and an assist as the surging Flyers picked up their seventh straight win and moved to within one point of the Capitals for the Metro Division lead. Provorov and the rest of the Flyers defensive group have recorded an NHL-best 43 goals this season. The 23-year-old blueliner scored 6:36 into the final period to give the Flyers a 4-2 lead and wrap up the critical inter-division victory.

2) Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks

Rakell needed every second of overtime to lead the Ducks to a 4-3 victory against the Colorado Avalanche. The Swedish forward fired a wrist shot from the top of the right circle and notched his first goal since January 31 with 1.2 seconds remaining in OT. Rakell also assisted on Brendan Guhle’s marker which gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead at 13:40 of the opening period.

3) TJ Brodie, Calgary Flames

With less than 11 seconds remaining in overtime, Brodie fired a wrist shot from the slot to propel the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Sean Monahan couldn’t finish a feed from Johnny Gaudreau prior to the game-winning goal, but never gave up on the play. He collected the rebound, skated around the net and found an open Brodie in between the circles. The Flames erased a two-goal third-period deficit with goals from Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk to force the extra session. Calgary sits in third place in the Pacific and trails the Vegas Golden Knights by five points for first place in the division.

Highlights of the Night

Derek Grant masterfully kicked a puck over to Kevin Hayes to help the Flyers take a one-goal lead in the second period.

Nick Foligno delivered a perfect saucer pass to Gustav Nyquist when the Blue Jackets opened up a two-goal lead on the Flames.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog feathered a wrist shot from the right circle to even the score at 2-2 late in the first period.

Blooper of the night

Coyotes forward Carl Soderberg ends up with credit for this fluky power-play goal.

Push for the Playoffs

Notable injury

James van Riemsdyk blocked a shot and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a broken right hand.

Stat of the Night

Scores

Philadelphia Flyers 5, Washington Capitals 2

Calgary Flames 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (OT)

Anaheim Ducks 4, Colorado Avalanche 3 (OT)

Arizona Coyotes 4, Vancouver Canucks 2


Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rakell stuns Avalanche with late overtime goal

Rickard Rakell #67 of the Anaheim Ducks celebrates a game-winning overtime goal
By Scott CharlesMar 5, 2020, 12:48 AM EST
Rickard Rakell scored with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Rakell snapped a 15-game goalless drought when his wrist shot sailed over the glove of Pavel Francouz shortly before the horn sounded.

Andrew Agozzino, Brendan Guhle and Sam Steel also scored for the Ducks as they broke a two-game losing streak.

Nathan MacKinnon scored his 34th of the season at 7:19 of the third period to even the score at 3-3, but the Avalanche seven-game winning streak came to an end.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado and Francouz made 26 saves as the nine-game point streak lives on.

Avs need to fortify comeback trail

The Avalanche fell to 1-11-3 when trailing after the second period and need to improve if they plan on playing deep into the spring of 2020. MacKinnon, a Hart Trophy candidate, willed his team back into the game with an inspirational goal early in the third period, but the team was unable to finish the job.

Colorado will find themselves in a situation during the Stanley Cup Playoffs where they need to erase a third-period deficit. The journey to a Stanley Cup Final is filled with obstacles and drawing on a successful experience in the regular season would help their confidence when faced with adversity.

The Avalanche trail the Blues by two points for the top spot in the Central Division and Western Conference.

 


Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

James van Riemsdyk breaks hand in win against Capitals

Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing James van Riemsdyk
By Scott CharlesMar 4, 2020, 11:05 PM EST
Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk suffered a broken right hand in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 5-2 victory against the Washington Capitals Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was injured at 10:41 of the first period when Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler’s shot deflected off No. 25’s hand.

“I’m not sure the severity of it,” Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault told reporters after Philadelphia climbed to within one point of the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. “There are different breaks but he took that shot right on the tip there. I’ll find out tomorrow for how long.”

JVR has 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 66 games this season.

Philadelphia recalled Joel Farabee from the American Hockey League and expect him to be in the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday. Farabee has only played in one game with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms since being sent down in late February.


Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Streaking Flyers closing in on Metro lead

Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores a goal
By Scott CharlesMar 4, 2020, 9:52 PM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers moved within one point of the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals Wednesday.

Kevin Hayes and Ivan Provorov each had a goal and an assist as the Flyers won their seventh straight game. Brian Elliott made 25 saves and picked up his second win this season against the Capitals. Travis Konecny, Tyler Pitlick and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia.

James van Riemsdyk left in the first period after blocking a shot with his right hand and did not return

“I’m not sure the severity of it,” Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault told reporters after the win. “There are different breaks but he took that shot right on the tip there. I’ll find out tomorrow (Thursday) for how long.”

Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored, but Washington fell for the second time in the previous three games. Four points separate the top three teams in the Metro and a slump could cost the Capitals, Flyers or Pittsburgh Penguins home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Provorov sealed the victory for the Flyers with a wicked wrist shot that sailed past the glove of Braden Holtby in the third period. Jakub Voracek patiently waited at the blueline until the young defenseman was able to join the rush and gave the Flyers a 4-2 lead. Philadelphia leads the NHL with 43 goals scored by defensemen this season.

The Flyers took a 3-1 lead in the second period with consecutive goals by Konecny and Hayes.

Konecny converted on the power play shortly after one of his attempts was waived off following a video review. Provorov took a shot from the point that Holtby couldn’t control and Konecny buried the rebound.

Hayes expanded the Flyers lead when Derek Grant wisely kicked a fluttering puck toward the other side of the crease for the tall center to finish. It was the 23rd goal and 40th point of the season for Hayes, his first with Philadelphia after signing a lucrative seven-year deal this summer.

Eller opened the scoring for Washington with a skillful backhand-forehand combination at 14:09 of the first period. Richard Panik and Carl Hagelin assisted on the play.

Hathaway helped the Capitals cut the Flyers’ deficit to 3-2 with a bar-down wrister from just above the crease in the second period.


Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Avalanche host Ducks on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyMar 4, 2020, 9:15 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Avalanche edged the Red Wings 2-1 on Monday night in Detroit to extend their winning streak to a season-best seven games. That win streak is tied with the Blues for the longest active streak in the NHL. Monday’s win also marked Colorado’s ninth straight road win, extending a franchise record. It also matched the longest road win streak by any team this season (Rangers recently won nine straight). The longest road win streak in NHL history is 12 games, done by Minnesota in 2014-15 and Detroit in 2005-06. The Avs need four more road wins to set the new mark.

Since Jan. 16, the Avalanche have been the best team in the NHL and have become contenders to take the top spot in the Western Conference. In that span, Colorado has won 15 of 19 games (15-3-1) and has had two win streaks of five-plus games.

The Ducks most recently played Sunday night, falling 3-0 to the Devils on home ice, the final game of a six-game homestand. Anaheim had won two straight coming into that matchup, taking victories over the Oilers and Penguins before losing to New Jersey. A win would have given the Ducks their first 3-game win streak since they began this season 3-0-0.

Sunday’s loss marked the fifth time the Ducks have been shut out this season. It was a snap back to reality for Anaheim, who had scored 12 goals over their three games prior to Sunday. They’ve now been shut out in three of their last 10 games. It doesn’t get easier, considering the Avalanche have been the league’s best defensive team for nearly two months.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche
WHERE: Pepsi Center
WHEN: Wednesday, March 4, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Ducks-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE
Gabriel LandeskogNathan MacKinnonVladislav Namestnikov
Matt NietoJ.T. CompherJoonas Donskoi
Valeri NichushkinTyson Jost – Martin Kaut
Vladislav KamenevPierre-Edouard Bellemare – Logan O’Connor

Ryan GravesSamuel Girard
Ian ColeErik Johnson
Nikita ZadorovMark Barberio

Starting goalie: Pavel Francouz

DUCKS
Sonny MilanoRyan GetzlafDanton Heinen
Rickard RakellAdam HenriqueJakob Silfverberg
Max JonesSam Steel – Kiefer Sherwood
Nicolas Deslauriers – David Backes – Carter Rowney

Brendan Guhle – Josh Manson
Jacob LarssonMichael Del Zotto
Christian Djoos – Matt Irwin

Starting goalie: John Gibson

Liam McHugh will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Keith Jones and Anson Carter and NHL insider Bob McKenzie. Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

NBC Sports will take fans inside the sounds and passion of hockey with a one-hour special “Wired: Stadium Series – Kings vs. Avalanche” immediately following coverage of Ducks-Avalanche on NBCSN

NBC Sports will utilize an all-female crew to broadcast and produce game coverage of Sunday’s Blues-Blackhawks game, coinciding with International Women’s Day and marking the first NHL game broadcast and produced solely by women in the U.S.

Kate Scott (play-by-play) will call the action alongside U.S. Olympic gold medalists Kendall Coyne-Schofield (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) and AJ Mleczko (analyst) from United Center in Chicago, Ill. Game production will be led by producer Rene Hatlelid and director Lisa Seltzer.