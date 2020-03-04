MORE: POWER RANKINGS | TRADE TRACKER | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores a goal
Streaking Flyers closing in on Metro lead

By Scott CharlesMar 4, 2020, 9:52 PM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers moved within one point of the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals Wednesday.

Kevin Hayes and Ivan Provorov each had a goal and an assist as the Flyers won their seventh straight game. Brian Elliott made 25 saves and picked up his second win this season against the Capitals. Travis Konecny, Tyler Pitlick and Scott Laughton also scored for Philadelphia.

James van Riemsdyk left in the first period after blocking a shot with his right hand and did not return

“I’m not sure the severity of it,” Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault told reporters after the win. “There are different breaks but he took that shot right on the tip there. I’ll find out tomorrow (Thursday) for how long.”

Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway scored, but Washington fell for the second time in the previous three games. Four points separate the top three teams in the Metro and a slump could cost the Capitals, Flyers or Pittsburgh Penguins home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Provorov sealed the victory for the Flyers with a wicked wrist shot that sailed past the glove of Braden Holtby in the third period. Jakub Voracek patiently waited at the blueline until the young defenseman was able to join the rush and gave the Flyers a 4-2 lead. Philadelphia leads the NHL with 43 goals scored by defensemen this season.

The Flyers took a 3-1 lead in the second period with consecutive goals by Konecny and Hayes.

Konecny converted on the power play shortly after one of his attempts was waived off following a video review. Provorov took a shot from the point that Holtby couldn’t control and Konecny buried the rebound.

Hayes expanded the Flyers lead when Derek Grant wisely kicked a fluttering puck toward the other side of the crease for the tall center to finish. It was the 23rd goal and 40th point of the season for Hayes, his first with Philadelphia after signing a lucrative seven-year deal this summer.

Eller opened the scoring for Washington with a skillful backhand-forehand combination at 14:09 of the first period. Richard Panik and Carl Hagelin assisted on the play.

Hathaway helped the Capitals cut the Flyers’ deficit to 3-2 with a bar-down wrister from just above the crease in the second period.


James van Riemsdyk breaks hand in win against Capitals

Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing James van Riemsdyk
By Scott CharlesMar 4, 2020, 11:05 PM EST
Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk suffered a broken right hand in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 5-2 victory against the Washington Capitals Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was injured at 10:41 of the first period when Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler’s shot deflected off No. 25’s hand.

“I’m not sure the severity of it,” Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault told reporters after Philadelphia climbed to within one point of the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. “There are different breaks but he took that shot right on the tip there. I’ll find out tomorrow for how long.”

JVR has 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) in 66 games this season.

Philadelphia recalled Joel Farabee from the American Hockey League and expect him to be in the lineup against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday. Farabee has only played in one game with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms since being sent down in late February.


WATCH LIVE: Avalanche host Ducks on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyMar 4, 2020, 9:15 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Avalanche edged the Red Wings 2-1 on Monday night in Detroit to extend their winning streak to a season-best seven games. That win streak is tied with the Blues for the longest active streak in the NHL. Monday’s win also marked Colorado’s ninth straight road win, extending a franchise record. It also matched the longest road win streak by any team this season (Rangers recently won nine straight). The longest road win streak in NHL history is 12 games, done by Minnesota in 2014-15 and Detroit in 2005-06. The Avs need four more road wins to set the new mark.

Since Jan. 16, the Avalanche have been the best team in the NHL and have become contenders to take the top spot in the Western Conference. In that span, Colorado has won 15 of 19 games (15-3-1) and has had two win streaks of five-plus games.

The Ducks most recently played Sunday night, falling 3-0 to the Devils on home ice, the final game of a six-game homestand. Anaheim had won two straight coming into that matchup, taking victories over the Oilers and Penguins before losing to New Jersey. A win would have given the Ducks their first 3-game win streak since they began this season 3-0-0.

Sunday’s loss marked the fifth time the Ducks have been shut out this season. It was a snap back to reality for Anaheim, who had scored 12 goals over their three games prior to Sunday. They’ve now been shut out in three of their last 10 games. It doesn’t get easier, considering the Avalanche have been the league’s best defensive team for nearly two months.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche
WHERE: Pepsi Center
WHEN: Wednesday, March 4, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Ducks-Avalanche stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE
Gabriel LandeskogNathan MacKinnonVladislav Namestnikov
Matt NietoJ.T. CompherJoonas Donskoi
Valeri NichushkinTyson Jost – Martin Kaut
Vladislav KamenevPierre-Edouard Bellemare – Logan O’Connor

Ryan GravesSamuel Girard
Ian ColeErik Johnson
Nikita ZadorovMark Barberio

Starting goalie: Pavel Francouz

DUCKS
Sonny MilanoRyan GetzlafDanton Heinen
Rickard RakellAdam HenriqueJakob Silfverberg
Max JonesSam Steel – Kiefer Sherwood
Nicolas Deslauriers – David Backes – Carter Rowney

Brendan Guhle – Josh Manson
Jacob LarssonMichael Del Zotto
Christian Djoos – Matt Irwin

Starting goalie: John Gibson

Liam McHugh will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Keith Jones and Anson Carter and NHL insider Bob McKenzie. Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Flyers vs. Capitals: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyMar 4, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The top two teams in the Metropolitan Division face off as the streaking Flyers head south to take on the Capitals, who return home from a two-game road trip. The Capitals have been on top of the division for nearly the entire season, leading the Metro for 134 out of a possible 154 days this season. The Flyers on the other hand have only led the Metro Division for two days since division re-alignment in 2013 (most recently the morning of Feb. 27, 2018).

Philadelphia heads down I-95 after sweeping a home-and-home with the Rangers on Friday and Sunday to extend their win streak to a season-long six games. It’s their longest win streak since winning eight straight from mid-Jan. to early Feb. last season. The Flyers have scored 4+ goals in each game during their current win streak.

Since Jan. 8, the Flyers are 16-5-1. Their 33 points are tied for the most in the NHL over that span and their 3.73 goals/game over the same period lead the NHL.

Washington returns home following a 4-3 win in Minnesota on Sunday to push their Metro lead back to three points over the Flyers. Since their season-worst four-game losing streak a couple weeks ago, the Caps have won three of their last four.

Alex Ovechkin now has five goals in his last six games, including two goals in the first period of Sunday night’s win. He’s six goals shy of passing Mike Gartner for seventh all-time.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: Wednesday, March 4, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Flyers-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Evgeny KuznetsovTom Wilson
Jakub VranaNicklas BackstromT.J. Oshie
Carl HagelinLars EllerIlya Kovalchuk
Richard PanikNic DowdGarnet Hathaway

Brenden DillonJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovNick Jensen
Jonas SiegenthalerRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

FLYERS
Claude GirouxSean CouturierJakub Voracek
Scott LaughtonKevin HayesTravis Konecny
James van RiemsdykDerek GrantTyler Pitlick
Michael RafflNate ThompsonNicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan ProvorovMatt Niskanen
Travis SanheimPhilippe Myers
Robert HaggJustin Braun

Starting goalie: Brian Elliott

Liam McHugh will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Keith Jones and Anson Carter and NHL insider Bob McKenzie. Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk and Brian Boucher will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Markstrom’s absence shows his importance to Canucks

Canucks
By Adam GretzMar 4, 2020, 3:34 PM EST
The Vancouver Canucks have a massive game on Wednesday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes.

Not only are they looking to snap a three-game losing streak and break out of a funk that has seen them lose nine out of their past 13, but they are just two points ahead of the Coyotes in the Western Conference playoff race. They have quickly gone from first place in the Pacific Division, to bubble team just trying to get in the playoffs. Wednesday is your classic four-point game that could either see the Canucks take a major step toward distancing themselves from the Coyotes in the standings, or leave the door wide open for the Coyotes to eventually catch them and move ahead of them.

Probably the biggest issue facing the Canucks at the moment is the injury situation.

Brock Boeser, one of their top overall players, remains out of the lineup, while two of their top defensemen — rookie of the year candidate Quinn Hughes and veteran Tyler Myers — are both game-time decisions for Wednesday.

The biggest injury, though, is the one that has currently sidelined starting goalie Jacob Markstrom.

He is been out of the lineup for more than a week now (and is still at least one week away from returning, and maybe more), a stretch that has seen the Canucks go 0-3-0 and surrender 14 totals goals. Since the start of February the Canucks are just 1-4-1 in the six games Markstrom has not started, while their two backups (Thatcher Demko and Louis Domingue) have a combined .882 save percentage during that stretch.

That is a problem.

Their struggles without him are a testament to how much of an impact Markstrom has made for the Canucks this season when healthy.

For as much progress as they have made this season, and for as good as Hughes has been on their back-end, this still is not a particularly strong team defensively. Entering play on Wednesday, the Canucks rank among the bottom-six teams in the NHL in several defensive metrics, including total shot attempts against per 60 minutes, shots on goal against, scoring chances against, and expected goals against. That is a problem. The one thing that has consistently bailed them out this season and helped mask those flaws has been the play of Markstrom in net. For the season, he sits among the top-eight goalies in both overall save percentage and even-strength save percentage.

Given the number of shots and chances the Canucks give up on a nightly basis, Markstrom is easily one of the two or three most impactful players on the entire roster right up there with Hughes and Elias Pettersson. And given the position he plays and how dependent the Canucks’ defense is on his play, there is an argument to be made he is the most impactful player on the team.

This has been a huge season for Markstrom, not only for what it’s meant for the team, but also for what it’s meant for him personally. He is eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season, and he has made a pretty convincing case that he has a ton of value to the Canucks.

They have seen it when he is in the lineup with the way he’s helped get them back into a playoff position. And they are seeing it now when he’s not there to help stabilize their defense.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.