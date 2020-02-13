MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Bruins’ Chara fined $5,000 for cross-checking Gallagher

By Adam GretzFeb 13, 2020, 1:15 PM EST
1 Comment

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Thursday that Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowable fine under the CBA — for cross-checking Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher on Wednesday night.

He will not be suspended.

The incident happened early in the second period and resulted in both players being penalized. Gallagher received two minutes for roughing, while Chara was given a two-minute minor for cross-checking.

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

The Bruins won the game 4-1 thanks to another hat trick from NHL goal scoring leader David Pastrnak.

This is the third consecutive day the DoPS has issued a fine for a stick infraction, previously fining Vancouver’s Antoine Roussel for slashing Yannick Weber on Monday, and then issuing a fine to Minnesota’s Mathew Dumba for slashing Ryan Reaves during their game on Tuesday.

It probably shouldn’t be a surprise that Chara managed to get away with only a fine instead of a suspension. Going back to the 2015-16 season only 10 of the 25 cross-checking incidents that rose to the level of player discipline resulted in an actual suspension.

Of the 20 cross-checking incidents over the past three seasons, only six of them resulted in a suspension.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

Conor Garland establishing himself as key piece of Coyotes’ future

By Adam GretzFeb 13, 2020, 12:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Conor Garland knew he had to make the most of his first opportunity in the NHL.

Players that fit his profile (not only a fifth-round draft pick, but also one that has always had to carry around the “undersized” label) do not typically get many opportunities to stick.

If they do not make a strong first impression, there may not be a second one.

Garland not only seized his chance last season, he has run with it and over the past calendar year become one of the Arizona Coyotes’ best offensive players and a significant part of their up-and-coming core.

“Something me, and my dad, and my trainer always discussed a lot is that you have to be ready for your first chance in the NHL whenever it comes,” Garland told NBC Sports Wednesday.

“As a smaller guy, and as someone that was drafted in the fifth round, you might only get one or maybe two chances at most. So when I got that call I was obviously ecstatic about getting to play in the NHL, but also realizing that if you have three or four average games you might get sent back to the AHL and never get a call again. I just wanted to play my game, play my style, and do what got me called up to try and stay every day.”

That initial call to the NHL was the result of an unending run of injuries to the Coyotes’ roster, as well as Garland himself showing steady development in the AHL, building confidence, and starting to regain the scoring touch he displayed in his final two years in the QMJHL when he was one of the league’s top scorers and the 2014-15 MVP.

“The Coyotes put so much work into me, especially in that first year and a half where things weren’t going well and I was struggling and not scoring,” said Garland. “But after Christmas my second year as a pro, I really took off offensively and got my confidence back and started to become the player I was in Juniors. The more games you get, the more confidence you get and I feel that way up here in the NHL now. You just have to focus on getting better every day, and I think I did. It took a while, but I finally got there.”

Now that he is there, he hasn’t stopped scoring.

Entering Thursday, Garland leads the team with 19 goals, while his 32 since his debut are 13 more than any other player on the team during that stretch.

He has also been one of the most efficient scorers in the entire league.

Since making his NHL debut, he has averaged 1.20 goals per 60 minutes of even-strength hockey, while averaging more than 10 shots on goal per 60 minutes. Both of those numbers place him in the top-15 of the entire NHL (out of nearly 600 players with at least 500 minutes of ice-time).

And there is not really much to suggest it is a fluke or not sustainable. The shot volume is there, he has strong underlying numbers across the board, and a knack for getting to the net.

“One thing you notice about all the smaller players in the league that have success, they are all tenacious,” said Garland. “There are not many small perimeter players in the NHL. Obviously I don’t have a great shot so I have to get to the net.”

Even though the Coyotes have slumped over the past month (3-7-4 since January 9) they occupy a playoff spot in the Western Conference and have a promising core to build around. It’s a core that Garland has rapidly become part of.

He has spent the past 20 games playing on the Coyotes’ top line next to their big in-season addition, Taylor Hall, a duo that has developed an instant chemistry and been — by far — Arizona’s most dangerous line combination offensively. When they are together the Coyotes shot attempt and scoring chance share climb to over over 56 percent, while they average nearly three-and-a-half goals per 60 minutes, a massive increase over what the team produces when one (or neither) is on the ice.

“I don’t think he’s going to have a hard time building chemistry with anyone,” said Garland. “He can carry a line on his own. Sometimes he definitely does stuff that wows me. You can be thinking it’s time for a change and there’s nothing there, and then all of a sudden he breaks free and it’s a 3-on-2 for us. His raw speed, his power, his ability to handle the puck is just crazy.

“I just want to keep getting him the puck more and more and keep finding him. I think there’s more opportunities for me to find him, and that’s something I’m working on. I’m definitely fortunate to be able to play next to him.”

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Detail-oriented DeBoer hoping to get Vegas back in playoffs

Associated PressFeb 13, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
1 Comment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Peter DeBoer could have chosen a life inside a courtroom arguing in front of a judge’s bench, considering he has law degrees from th the University of Windsor and the University of Detroit.

Instead, he’s enjoyed a mostly successful career behind an NHL bench. In each of his first seasons with the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks, he took his team to the Stanley Cup final.

But in December, just 33 games into his fifth season with San Jose, the Sharks fired him after a lackluster start. He wasn’t out of work long. The Vegas Golden Knights hired him just over a month later.

The 51-year-old veteran coach can make strong arguments he can guide the three-year old franchise back to the postseason.

”They’re right in the middle of being one of those teams that has the opportunity to win now and for the near future,” DeBoer said. ”Sometimes when you’re bringing in some new concepts and some new ideas there’s some hesitation in the play that shows up on the ice just because guys are overthinking instead of reacting. The one thing I’ve appreciated, (this is a) really smart group. They’ve seemed to have incorporated what we’re asking them to do without slowing them down, and that’s been important.”

Vegas was 24-19-6 when Gerard Gallant was fired as coach last month. Under DeBoer, the Golden Knights are 4-3-2 and have outscored their opponents 31-27, even after back-to-back losses, including Tuesday’s 4-0 setback in Minnesota. Their shots per game have increased slightly from 34.0 to 34.9, while their shots-allowed have decreased from 30.5 to 27.8 per contest.

The Golden Knights have shown a commitment to hustling, they’re making an extra effort to block shots, they exit the defensive zone and they move in transition quicker and more cleanly.

Since DeBoer’s arrival, forwards Paul Stastny and Mark Stone are tied for 28th in the league with 10 points each, while defenseman Shea Theodore has registered nine of his 37 points (24.3%)

”The second he stepped into that room he had a lot of good things to say,” Theodore said. ”I think he’s got some really important systems that he put in place that makes us a stronger team. A lot of times it forces us to communicate. Maybe work a little bit harder towards the puck and I think key things that bring our game together.”

In a stacked Pacific Division, the Golden Knights will need to get through an upcoming tough slate if they want to make the postseason for a third consecutive season.

”There’s always a game plan for whatever team we’re playing against,” Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson. ”He’s just very detailed and I think that that shows because we got a lot of speed on the team and a lot of guys with high hockey IQs. That helps with the playing style that he’s come in and tried to push on us. It’s been working and we’re having fun with it.”

If they need further convincing they’ve got the right man, the Knights need only look at what he’s done after breaks in play, whether it’s been the All-Star Break, an Olympic break or the 2012 lockout.

DeBoer is 174-137-49 overall after those breaks, an average record of 15-12-4 with his three previous teams. In his more successful tenures, with New Jersey and San Jose, he is 138-96-36, an average mark of 17-12-4 after the breaks.

”I got to spend three years with him, he’s a great coach there’s no doubt in my mind,” Sharks forward Timo Meier said after DeBoer was hired. ”I think everybody here knew he was gonna get a job somewhere else. Obviously, they’re a good team. They’ve got loud fans. … It’s a good chance for him.”

The consensus is that DeBoer’s mindset and attention to detail will steer the Golden Knights in the right direction. He admits he uses his law background to his advantage, an important edge to have in convincing a group that was fond of Gallant, many of whom took the blame for his ousting.

DeBoer believes it’s not just their job to prove themselves, but also his job to persuade his players he’s the right person to lead the charge.

”I definitely apply my legal degree every day,” DeBoer said. ”Both in preparation for what we’re giving the players, but also in actually sitting down and making a case to them why we’re asking them to do certain things, both for their own good and for the good of the team.

”That’s today’s athlete, you have to tell them why and you have to convince them why it’s good for them and why it’s good for the team.”

Carter Hart’s new mask honors late Ray Emery

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 13, 2020, 9:51 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Thursday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Carter Hart returned to the Flyers’ net Monday after missing a month due to an abdominal strain. During the 4-1 win over the Panthers, he debuted a new lid that honors a former NHL goalie.

Along with a tribute to teammate Oskar Lindblom, who’s battling Ewing’s sarcoma, Hart’s mask features images of the late Ray Emery and his nickname, “Razor.” Painted by artist Franny Drummond of PaintZoo, who has done masks for Steve Mason, Devan Dubnyk, Brian Elliott, and Jimmy Howard, among others, Hart asked for one honoring the former Flyers netminder.

“I wanted to pay tribute to a guy who was, from what I heard … the boys said they loved him,” Hart via NHL.com. “I never met him, but any time you lose a guy in the goalie fraternity of that importance, it’s very sad. I just wanted to pay tribute to him.”

Emery was 35 when he drowned in Lake Ontario in July 2018. He played 88 games for the Flyers over two different stints in Philadelphia.

John Forslund will call the action from BB&T Center alongside Pierre McGuire. Paul Burmeister hosts studio coverage alongside analysts Patrick Sharp and Mike Johnson.

Thursday night’s coverage of Capitals-Avalanche will be the second half of an NHL doubleheader on NBCSN, immediately following originally-scheduled coverage of Flyers-Panthers, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. Pre-game coverage at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Where does Alex Ovechkin sit in MVP race?

By Adam GretzFeb 13, 2020, 9:15 AM EST
1 Comment

GR8NESS: OVI’S CHASE FOR 700: As Alex Ovechkin approaches 700 career NHL goals, PHT is going to examine all aspects of his goal-scoring prowess. We’ll break down and provide context for his amazing stats, project if he can top Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894, and take a look at his most important goals.

Thursday night’s coverage (livestream link) of Capitals-Avalanche will be the second half of an NHL doubleheader on NBCSN, immediately following originally-scheduled coverage of Flyers-Panthers, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. Pre-game coverage at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live.

When it comes to the 2019-20 NHL MVP race Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has not yet received a ton of attention.

The discussion at this point is mostly centered around players like Nathan MacKinnon, Edmonton teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and Boston’s David Pastrnak.

As the season goes on, and assuming Ovechkin continues on his current path, that should begin to change.

At least if the voting follows the same trend it has in recent years.

Entering the Capitals’ game on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET NBCSN), Ovechkin is in the middle of a back-and-forth goal-scoring race with Pastrnak and Toronto’s Auston Matthews for the top spot.

As he continues his pursuit of 700 career goals (just two away), he is on track to score 50 goals for the ninth time in his career (which would tie an NHL record) and has a very real shot at his second 60-goal season.

He also has a very good chance of winning an NHL record ninth goal scoring crown.

That is where his name is going to get put into the MVP race.

The argument for him

Leading the league in goals isn’t always enough to win the award, but it is almost certainly enough to get a player near the top-five of the voting. Especially if they play on a good team, as Ovechkin currently is.

We can look at past voting results to get a sense for how Ovechkin’s season might be perceived when ballots are due at the end of the regular season.

Going back to the 1999-00 season, players that finished with at least a share of the NHL’s goal-scoring crown had an average finish of 6th in the Hart Trophy voting, while 12 of those players finished somewhere in the top-five. All but four finished inside the top-10. The only ones that finished outside of the top-10 were Ovechkin during the 2013-14 season (team missed playoffs), Jonathan Cheechoo in 2005-06 (his teammate and linemate, Joe Thornton, won) Rick Nash in 2003-04 (team missed playoffs), and Milan Hejduk in 2002-03.

[COVERAGE OF AVS-CAPITALS BEGINS AT 9:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Among players that won the goal scoring crown outright during that stretch, they averaged a top-five finish in the MVP voting.

The bottom line here is goals ultimately get noticed, and when you score the most goals for a good team that is going to put you in the discussion. The Capitals are leading the Metropolitan Division (again) and in contention for yet another Presidents’ Trophy, and Ovechkin has doubled up every other player on his team in goals and has scored 20 percent of the Capitals’ total goals.

The argument against him

What’s interesting about Ovechkin in that context, however, is he hasn’t always received quite as many votes as other top goal scorers in recent years.

Of the 17 players to win the goal-scoring crown outright since the start of the 1999-00 season, only six of them did not receive at least one first-place vote. Ovechkin represents three of those occasions, including three of the past four since the start of the 2005-06 (and each of the past two seasons).

The only other outright winners to not get at least one first-place vote were Cheechoo, Hejduk, and Pavel Bure. Ovechkin and Bure were the only players to not receive a first-or second-place vote, something that has happened to Ovechkin twice during that stretch (including this past season).

Bure played on a team that missed the playoffs, while Cheechoo and Hejduk were teammates of the winners that season (Thornton-Cheechoo; Hejduk-Peter Forsberg).

I think a lot of it comes down to the negative perception of Ovechkin’s game and playing style from critics that followed him around for a significant portion of his career.

When the Capitals did not win, it was always about Ovechkin not playing the right way, or being too one-dimensional, or not doing enough to lift his team whether it was fair or not.

The problem for Ovechkin this year is there are several players around the league that truly have been more impactful in all phases of the game, while Ovechkin’s biggest value right now is driven almost entirely by his ability to score goals.

In the end, it is probably going to play out for him the way it has in recent years: If he wins the goal crown outright he will probably get enough third, fourth, and fifth places votes to get a top-10 (maybe even top-five) finish in the Hart Trophy race, but ultimately end up behind some combination of MacKinnon and McDavid and another couple of contenders.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.