Wild’s Dumba fined $5,000 for slashing Vegas’ Reaves

Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 2:33 PM EST
NEW YORK — Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for slashing Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the punishment, which is the maximum allowable amount under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Golden Knights-Wild game on Tuesday night, when Dumba hit Reaves with his stick in the midsection. Reaves was doubled over in pain for a bit before leaving the ice. Dumba had taken a big hit from Reaves along the boards just before the slash. Neither of those plays drew a penalty.

Reaves took two penalties in the game, roughing and high-sticking, for different incidents. The Wild beat the Golden Knights 4-0.

After Ovechkin who could be next for 700 goals?

By Adam GretzFeb 12, 2020, 2:39 PM EST
GR8NESS: OVI’S CHASE FOR 700: As Alex Ovechkin approaches 700 career NHL goals, PHT is going to examine all aspects of his goal-scoring prowess. We’ll break down and provide context for his amazing stats, project if he can top Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894, and take a look at his most important goals.

Alex Ovechkin gets his next shot at reaching the 700-goal mark on Thursday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Colorado Avalanche in what could be a potential Stanley Cup Final preview.

Scoring 700 goals is obviously significant because it’s only been done by seven other players in league history (Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito, and Mike Gartner).

It takes a nearly impossible combination of elite, Hall of Fame talent to be that sort of impact goal scorer, as well as the durability and good fortune to remain healthy and play long enough in the NHL to compile that many goals.

After Ovechkin reaches the mark, it may be a long time before we see another player hit the 700-goal mark.

Even 600  goals seems like it could be a long way off from happening again.

Here, we take a look at the top-16 active goal scoring leaders in the NHL after Ovechkin and how far away they are from the two milestones.

San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau is the next closest player to 600, but his age and current goal scoring pace (15 goals per 82 games the past two years) make even that seem like an impossible task. He would need to maintain his current pace for another two full seasons (taking him through his age 42 season) after this one to reach it.

After that, who else here has a realistic shot?

Ilya Kovalchuk, Eric Staal, Joe Thornton, Zach Parise, Jeff Carter, Corey Perry, Phil Kessel, Joe Pavelski, and Patrice Bergeron are probably out due to their ages and the number of goals still standing between them.

Sidney Crosby would still seem to have a track to 600, but he would need to average 30 goals per season for the next eight years to reach 700. He is a legend and one of the best all-time players, but that is asking way too much. Injuries taking out so much of his prime will keep him from joining that club. The same is probably true for his Pittsburgh teammate Evgeni Malkin, as well as Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos (both of whom would need to average at least 30 goals over the next seasons). Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, and John Tavares are the other three youngest players on the list, and even they would need to average 30 goals per season over the next seven-eight years to hit the 600-mark.

This is what makes Ovechkin’s pursuit of the mark — as well as Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record — so impressive. He has not only been the most dominant and consistent goal scorer in the league, but he has to this point remained remarkably healthy.

The next 600-or 700-club member is probably in the next wave of NHL superstars: The group of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, David Pastrnak, Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine, and Jack Eichel.

Here is where they are right now.

In terms of the number of goals MacKinnon is the closest out of this group, but he is also the oldest. It took him a few years to become the superstar offensive force that he is now, but he is one of the league’s best.

Pastrnak, McDavid and Matthews are all on the right trajectory given their age, production, and long-term upside. But even they have a huge path ahead of them that is going to require consistent production and, most importantly, the good fortune to avoid injury and remain on the ice.

It is possible that one or two players on that list could do it, but we are probably more than a decade (or more) away from actually seeing it. If it even happens for any of them.

Thursday night’s coverage of Capitals-Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET) will be the second half of an NHL doubleheader on NBCSN, immediately following originally-scheduled coverage of Flyers-Panthers, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. Pre-game coverage at 6 p.m. ET with NHL Live.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Jets sign coach Paul Maurice to multi-year contract extension

By Adam GretzFeb 12, 2020, 1:26 PM EST
The Winnipeg Jets announced on Wednesday that they have signed head coach Paul Maurice to a multi-year contract extension to remain behind the team’s bench.

No terms on the contract (financial or number of years) were released by the team.

Maurice has been the Jets’ head coach since the middle of the 2013-14 season and has compiled a 264-183-53 record, leading the team to the playoffs three different times.

Given the way the Jets faded down the stretch in the second half last year, as well as the fact Maurice was entering the final year of his contract and coaching a team that had seen its entire defense be decimated over the offseason, there was an expectation that he could find himself on the hot seat. Despite the undermanned nature of their defense, the Jets have managed to hang around in the Western Conference playoff race. They enter play on Wednesday one point out of a Wild Card spot.

One of the biggest factors in their ability to remain in the race has been the play of starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. He has been a game-changer and season-saver in the team’s net, currently carrying a .919 save percentage (far above the league average) despite facing one of the league’s heaviest workloads in terms of games played and shots faced. As long as he has been playing at a Vezina caliber level, the Jets have had a chance.

This is Maurice’s 22nd years as an NHL head coach, having also previously worked for the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes (on two separate occasions) and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

His 724 career wins are currently seventh on the NHL’s all-time list.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

My Favorite Goal: Sedins give Canucks fans one last memory

By Sean LeahyFeb 12, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
Welcome to “My Favorite Goal,” a regular feature from NBC Sports where our writers, personalities and NHL players remember the goals that have meant the most to them. These goals have left a lasting impression and there’s a story behind each one.

Today, Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat recalls the memorable overtime winner by Daniel Sedin in the final game at Rogers Arena for the Sedin twins.

Bo Horvat was in his fourth NHL season when the Sedins played their last one. On the night of their final game at Rogers Arena, the twins gave Canucks fans one last memory when Henrik set up Daniel for the power play winner in overtime.

Sellers have plenty of inventory ahead of NHL trade deadline

Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 11:30 AM EST
Chris Kreider watched teammates Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes handle all the speculation before getting traded a year ago and saw others do the same in previous seasons.

With the New York Rangers still in the process of transitioning to contender status, it is Kreider’s turn, and he’s dealing with it his way.

”I think I’d be disingenuous to try to embody how someone else went about this situation, so I’m just trying to be myself every day,” Kreider said. ”I feel like my name’s been out there for the last seven years. It’s just the nature of the beast.”

Kreider may be bracing for a trade that seems inevitable. The NHL standings suggest the Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings are clear sellers ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

While Kreider is the biggest name likely on the move, there is no shortage of talent available. New Jersey’s Sami Vatanen and Wayne Simmonds, Ottawa’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Ron Hainsey, Detroit’s Mike Green and Trevor Daley, and Los Angeles’ Tyler Toffoli and Trevor Lewis are all pending free agents.

There is also Senators forward Anthony Duclair who can be a restricted free agent, and Kings defenseman Alec Martinez is drawing interest with a year left on his contract. The Kings have already traded goaltender Jack Campbell and forward Kyle Clifford to Toronto and made no secret they are open for business.

”We all signed up for the plan,” first-year Kings coach Todd McLellan said. ”We know where we’re going with the team and what we want to do with it. So, none of this approach to the deadline has been a shocker to us as a coaching staff.”

Duclair was traded three times his first five NHL seasons, so his approach hasn’t changed despite being in the midst of an impressive comeback year.

”I’ve been through it for a couple of years in a row now,” Duclair said. ”I just try to focus on the team and I just try to win, help the team win as many games as possible and we’ll go from there.”

A Massachusetts native who played at Boston College, Kreider has been linked to the Bruins and the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, who have more than stayed afloat amid significant forward injuries.

He said last month at All-Star weekend that the Rangers winning games would go a long way to keeping the group together. Despite five victories in seven games after the break, New York is still nine points back of a playoff position and Kreider is almost certainly gone unless he signs an extension.

The same goes for Lewis, who might be the perfect kind of low-risk deadline pickup that has proven to be the blueprint for recent Cup winners. Kings general manager Rob Blake is attempting to quickly rebuild, but players are in wait-and-see mode.

”I talk to my agent quite a bit, but it’s kind of up to them with what they want to do,” Lewis said. ”Obviously when you play your whole career somewhere, I’m sure they know you’d like to stay. We’ll see what happens.”

GIANT-KILLING FLYERS

The Flyers are on the playoff bubble and have had their share of inconsistencies. But Philadelphia has shined against the top four teams in the Eastern Conference, picking up 12 of a possible 18 points against Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Pittsburgh.

”We’re a tough team to play against,” winger Jakub Voracek said. ”It can give us a lot of confidence that against the top teams in the league that we really perform very well. Playing good defense, the goalie shows up every time we play the big teams and we just play a good overall game.”

The Flyers fell flat last week in a 5-0 loss to the Devils before bouncing back to beat the Capitals 7-2.

”It’s just important to stick together and get game after game the same kind of efforts,” center Sean Couturier said. ”You look at our lineup, we have some depth. I think we can match up with anyone in the league. It’s just a matter of doing it night after night.”