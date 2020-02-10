MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
NHL Trade rumors
NHL Trade Deadline primer: Alec Martinez, Los Angeles Kings

By Adam GretzFeb 10, 2020, 4:47 PM EST
With the NHL trade deadline getting close (February 24, 3 p.m. ET) the Pro Hockey Talk crew will be taking a closer look at some individual players that could be on the move. Today we focus on Los Angeles Kings defenseman Alec Martinez.

Player: Alec Martinez
Current team: Los Angeles Kings
Position: Defense
Contract Situation: Signed through the end of the 2020-21 season at a salary cap hit of $4 million per season.

Why the Kings might trade him: Quite honestly it would make almost zero sense for the Kings to not trade him this seasonHe still has one more year remaining on his contract so there isn’t as much pressure to move him as, say, teammate Tyler Toffoli, but this is absolutely the time for the Kings to maximize their return for him. They are completely out of the Western Conference playoff race and are probably a couple of years away from being a playoff team again, and at that point Martinez won’t be a part of the team anyway. If he is, he will be a fraction of the player he is now. The player he is now is only a fraction of the player he was a couple of years ago. His trade value is only going to go down from here.

Teams that could/should be interested: Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs (maybe?), Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Columbus Blue Jackets

What he provides: At his peak Martinez was a really good No. 2 or 3 defenseman that could provide some solid offense from the blue line (especially given the system he played in) and play a sound defensive game. Not a superstar by any means, but a good player that could be a key cog in a championship defense.

He is not quite that player anymore.

He is 32 years old, his offensive production has completely dried up and even his defensive game has regressed a bit the past two seasons.

Here is where Martinez ranks among the 178 defenders that have logged at least 500 minutes of 5-on-5 hockey this season in a number of defensive measures (via Natural Stat Trick):

Total shot attempts against per 60 minutes: 117th
Scoring chances against per 60 minutes: 118th
Expected goals against per 60 minutes: 104th

Those put him in the bottom half of the league.

Will a change of scenery help and a better supporting cast help?

The Carolina Hurricanes are in the market for a defenseman with Dougie Hamilton out for what could be most (if not all) of the remaining season. The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently without Brian Dumoulin and John Marino — their two best defensive players — and could use a short-term stop-gap. They do not have much flexibility beyond this season, however, given the long-term commitments they have on defense and their salary cap situation. The Maple Leafs need defense both short-term and long-term (Tyson Barrie and Jake Muzzin are both unrestricted free agents after this season) but I don’t know that Martinez is the solution to either problem. They acquired Muzzin from the Kings under almost identical circumstances at this time a year ago. Vegas and Florida have obvious needs on defense, but salary cap space is an issue for both and there would either need to be salary retained or salary moving back the other direction. Columbus could also be a sleeper destination if the injury to Seth Jones is serious enough.

Predicted Destination: Nashville makes sense for something along the lines of a second, future fourth-round pick, and maybe a fringe prospect. Even with all of their struggles this season the Predators are still very much alive in the playoff race and still control their own path. They also have more than enough salary cap space to add him and have five draft picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 draft. Their defense, once a major strength, has taken a hit this season with the departure of P.K. Subban and injury to Ryan Ellis. Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm, and Ellis is still a very formidable top-three when are all healthy, and Dante Fabbro is an intriguing young player, but there is a pretty big gap in talent once you get beyond that group.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Ovechkin goes for 700 vs. Islanders on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 10, 2020, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Alex Ovechkin is two goals shy of becoming the eighth player in NHL history to reach 700 goals. He’ll have the opportunity to reach the milestone on Monday night when the Capitals host the Islanders in the final game of a four-game homestand.

If Ovechkin reaches 700 tonight (or in any of his next 18 games), he’ll be the second-fastest to reach the milestone in NHL history, behind Wayne Gretzky (886 GP) and above Brett Hull (1,157 GP). He’s currently on pace to be the quickest player to go from 600 to 700 goals. If he does it against the Islanders tonight, it will have taken him just 150 games to go from No. 600 to No. 700.

Of the seven players with 700-plus career goals, three scored their 700th goal against the New York Islanders: Marcel Dionne (October 1987), Wayne Gretzky (January 1991) and Jaromir Jagr (March 2014).

Ovechkin, the No. 1 overall pick in 2004, has 698 goals in 1,138 career NHL games.

If Ovechkin reaches 50 goals this season, he will tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most 50-goal seasons in NHL history (9). Ovi would become the second-oldest player to have a 50-goal season, behind only Johnny Bucyk, who scored 51 goals at 35 years old in 1970-71 season.

The originally-scheduled matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets will be shown on NBCSN in the Tampa Bay, Columbus and New York local markets. Viewers in the Washington D.C. market can find Caps-Islanders on NBC Sports Washington. You can watch the livestream of Lightning-Blue Jackets here.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Islanders-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

ISLANDERS
Anders LeeMathew BarzalJordan Eberle
Anthony BeauvillierBrock NelsonJosh Bailey
Ross JohnstonDerick BrassardMichael Dal Colle
Matt MartinCasey CizikasLeo Komarov

Devon ToewsRyan Pulock
Nick LeddyJohnny Boychuk
Noah DobsonScott Mayfield

Starting goalie: Thomas Greiss

CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas BackstromTom Wilson
Jakub VranaEvgeny KuznetsovT.J. Oshie
Carl HagelinLars EllerRichard Panik
Brendan LeipsicNic DowdGarnet Hathaway

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson
Martin Fehervary – Dmitry Orlov
Jonas SiegenthalerNick Jensen

Starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov

NHL Trade Deadline primer: Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Ottawa Senators

NHL Trade Rumors
By Adam GretzFeb 10, 2020, 5:57 PM EST
With the NHL trade deadline getting close (February 24, 3 p.m. ET) the Pro Hockey Talk crew will be taking a closer look at some individual players that could be on the move. Today we focus on Ottawa Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Player: Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Current team: Ottawa Senators
Position: Center
Contract Situation: Unrestricted free agent after this season with a salary cap hit of $3.1 million.

Why the Senators might trade him: He is one of the final remaining pieces of their 2017 Eastern Conference Final team and, like everyone before him, is destined to be sold off to the highest bidder at the trade deadline as the scorched earth rebuild rolls on. Like the overwhelming majority of the Senators’ current roster, he has no contract beyond this season. Unlike the majority of the Senators’ roster, he can bring back a strong return in a trade even as a rental. If he will not re-sign (what incentive would there be for him to want to?) they have to trade him.  The Senators already have five picks in the first rounds of the 2020 draft (including two first-round picks) and there is no reason to believe Pageau will not bring back another first-round pick (and probably something else).

Teams that could/should be interested: Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers

What he provides: For most of Pageau’s career his value has always centered around his defensive play, especially on the penalty kill where he is a constant threat to score a shorthanded goal. His defensive metrics aren’t as good as you might expect given his reputation as a shutdown center, but the Senators absolutely bury him with defensive zone starts on a rebuilding team that is lacking in talent around him. That is going to hurt any player’s defensive numbers no matter how good they are.

What is standing out about him this year is the offense.

He is on track for a career year offensively and is scoring at a 32-goal pace. His career high in goals entering this season was only 19 goals. He has already topped that mark. That boost comes from a 17.4 percent shooting percentage that is driven by a bonkers run in November where he scored 11 goals in 13 games on only 31 shots. None of that will continue long-term, but sometimes a player just has a year where everything clicks for them. This is that year for Pageau.

In a normal year he is a 15-20 goal third-line center, and a darn good one.

The Oilers are in desperate need for scoring depth after the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl duo and are actually in a position where adding someone like Pageau might make sense. The playoffs are within reach, and their path through the first two rounds in the Pacific Division (provided they can stay in the top-three of that division) is manageable where no potential opponent is clearly better than them. They also have the advantage of having the two best players on the ice in any given matchup. Getting him would also keep him away from their chief rival — and another team that should have interest in him —  the Calgary Flames.

Predicted Destination: Having said all of that the Colorado Avalanche are still the team that stands out here. Adding Pageau as a third-line center behind Nathan MacKinnon and Nazem Kadri would make this already loaded roster a monster for teams in the Western Conference to deal with. The Avalanche spent the offseason boosting their forward depth with the additions of Kadri, Joonas Donskoi, Valeri Nichushkin, and Andre Burakovsky. Adding Pageau down the middle could really help put them over the top. The Avalanche are swimming in salary cap space (more than every team in the league other than the Columbus Blue Jackets) and giving up what should be a late first-round pick and a prospect for a chance at the Stanley Cup is worth the price.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Oilers sign Darnell Nurse to two-year, $11.2M extension

Oilers
By Adam GretzFeb 10, 2020, 2:30 PM EST
The Edmonton Oilers were able to avoid a potential restricted free agent headache this summer by signing defenseman Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract extension on Monday.

Nurse’s new deal will pay him an average salary of $5.6 million during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. He will be eligible for unrestricted free agency when this deal ends. Had he not signed a new contract before July 1 of this year he would have been a restricted free agent this summer.

The Oilers drafted Nurse in the first round (No. 7 overall) of the 2013 draft. Over the past five years he has become one of the Oilers’ top defensemen, averaging more than 23 minutes per night. He has not missed a game since the 2016-17 season. In 55 games this season he has four goals and 20 assists.

Nurse said on Monday (via the Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman) that he did not want contract negotiations to carry over to the summer, and that the shorter term deal helped keep his salary cap number down. At 25 years old and with already 334 games in the NHL on his resume it seems unlikely that he has much development ahead of him. What you see at this point is probably what you are going to get, and what you are going to get is a good second-pairing defenseman on a contender. But if he can maintain this level of play during this contract, and perhaps show even some improvement, he could be in line to cash in as an unrestricted free agent given his age.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Power Rankings: Alex Ovechkin’s top 10 goals

By Adam GretzFeb 10, 2020, 1:08 PM EST
GR8NESS: OVI’S CHASE FOR 700: As Alex Ovechkin approaches 700 career NHL goals, PHT is going to examine all aspects of his goal-scoring prowess. We’ll break down and provide context for his amazing stats, project if he can top Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894, and take a look at his most important goals.

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we keep the focus on Washington Capitals forward and his pursuit of 700 NHL goals.

We will be taking a look at the top-10 goals of his career (so far) with a focus on the brilliant and the important.

We are also not limiting this to just regular season goals. Playoff goals are also included, even though they do not technically count toward his pursuit of 700 goals.

Which goals do we like the best?

To the rankings!

SIMPLY THE BEST

1. “The Goal.” Even before he played a game in the NHL everyone that followed the sport had an idea as to what he could be capable of. He was one of the most anticipated prospects since Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, and was so sought after that the Florida Panthers attempted to draft him a year early arguing that because of leap years he should have been eligible for the 2003 NHL draft (obviously it did not work). He wasted no time in making his presence felt in the NHL, scoring 50 goals and 100 points in his rookie season. That rookie season was highlighted by the signature goal of Ovechkin’s career when he did this against the Arizona Coyotes.

It is not just the absurdity of the goal that puts it at the top of the list. It’s the fact that this is the goal and the play that really started to put him on the NHL’s map as the next great superstar.

The opposing coach in Arizona that night? None other than Wayne Gretzky, the player whose all-time goals record Ovechkin is chasing down.

2. Starting the postseason comeback. This one checks both boxes for brilliance and importance. April 24, 2009, Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the New York Rangers. The Capitals entered the game trailing the series 3-1 and facing elimination. They would go on to win the next three games to advance. During that important Game 5 win, Ovechkin did this.

This turned out to be the Capitals’ first postseason series win with Ovechkin.

3. Spin-o-rama pass to himself. This goal does not get enough attention, and I almost thought about putting it at the very top. Ovechkin passes the puck to himself off the boards while doing a spin-o-rama, then beats Canadiens goalie Carey Price while getting hauled down and falling to the ice.

4. Dangling the Devils during the 2014 season. A random mid-December game against the New Jersey Devils provided one of the most electrifying goals of Ovechkin’s career. After picking up a loose puck at his own blue line, Ovechkin went 1-on-2 against Jon Merril and Travis Zajac, split them ease, and then effortlessly beat Cory Schneider on the back hand.

Watch it here

[NHL on NBCSN: Ovechkin’s chase for 700th goal continues Monday at 7 p.m. ET]

5. The Hot Stick Goal. The goal itself isn’t anything out of the ordinary for Ovechkin. Of the 698 goals he has scored in his career probably probably 150 of them (or more) have looked just like this: A quick shot off the rush the just flat out beats an opposing goal. But what makes this one such a top goal is that it was his 50th goal of the season (third time for him) and was followed with his famous “hot stick” celebration.

Watch it here.

THE IMPORTANT AND MILESTONE GOALS

6. Starting the championship run. During the 2017-18 playoffs Ovechkin and the Capitals finally cleared the biggest postseason hurdle: Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. While Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s Game 6 overtime series-clincher is the one that Capitals fans will remember, this is the goal that helped set the stage for it. Game 3, in Pittsburgh, with series tied 1-1, Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal with 67 seconds to play in regulation to give the Capitals the series lead and help swing the series in their favor. It was a pretty awesome goal, too, as he batted the puck in out of mid-air after the initial shot hit the post. He has never scored an overtime playoff goal, but this is just as good.

7. Setting the tone in Game 7. Beating the Penguins seemed to lift the weight of the world off the Capitals’ shoulders and gave them an opportunity to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning (by overcoming a 3-2 series deficit) in the Eastern Conference Final. They won Game 7, on the road, with Ovechkin setting the tone just one minute into the game with a signature goal from his office.

Watch it here

8. Dueling hat tricks. The best and most memorable head-to-head game of the Ovechkin-Crosby era came during the second round of the 2009 playoffs when both players recorded hat tricks in a 4-3 Capitals win. Ovechkin completed his hat trick (with the eventual game-winning goal) on this shot.

9. 500th goal. One of his big milestone goals scored in the most fitting way for him: On the power play, from the circle, standing there all by himself. The way it is meant to be.

Watch it here.

10. 1,000th point. Ovechkin entered the 1,000 point club in style with a goal against Pittsburgh, scoring just 35 seconds into the game.

Watch it here.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.