Avalanche keep rolling on the road, defeat Wild

By Scott CharlesFeb 9, 2020, 11:20 PM EST
The Colorado Avalanche have their eyes on a big prize this spring. In order to reach their destination, winning tight, physical games and collecting victories on the road will be major assets.

On Sunday, the Avalanche checked a lot of boxes in their 3-2 win against the surging Minnesota Wild. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog scored as Colorado closed a five-game road trip with a 4-1 record.

“We have done a great job dialing up that playoff mentality, that desperate mentality,” defenseman Ian Cole told Pierre McGuire. “We are trying to catch up to St. Louis, we need points.”

Minnesota’s three-game winning streak came to an end as the Wild missed out on two crucial points in their quest to climb the Western Conference standings. Kevin Fiala scored once again, but Minnesota remains four points and three teams shy of returning to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Youthful Avalanche wise beyond their years

A championship window can close as quickly as it opens.

For the Avalanche, there is a young nucleus in place, and the time to strike is quickly approaching. MacKinnon is playing at a Hart Trophy level, Cale Makar looks like he has played in the NHL for over a decade and Joe Sakic’s offseason maneuvers have helped turn a one-line team into a complete team.

Additions aside, one of the biggest signs that Colorado is ready to take that quantum leap has been its maturity.

“We have done a great job learning as the season goes,” Cole continued. “We would lose some leads earlier this season. We are continuing to dial in that end of game situational play. We are maturing quickly. For a young team, that’s great to see. We have to keep playing.”

Goaltender Controversy?

The Avalanche will need one of their goaltenders to force Jared Bednar’s hand and establish themselves as the starting goaltender.

Pavel Francouz made 34 stops in the win and improved to 13-4-2 in 19 starts. In the final period, Francouz’s stable play in net helped the Avalanche remain calm and protect a one-goal lead.

Philipp Grubauer has been the preferred goaltender and has received the lion’s share of the work this season, but Francouz is stating his case to seize control. A steady backup goaltender is important during the regular season, but in the playoffs it could lead to compromised decision-making when it matters most. Colorado is not hoping one goaltender’s play slips, instead they are yearning for one of those two netminders to separate themselves.

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

The Buzzer: Shesterkin shining on Broadway; Athanasiou, Wings upset Bruins

Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers covers the puck against the Los Angeles Kings
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesFeb 9, 2020, 11:27 PM EST
Three Stars

1) Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

The Blueshirts have been very fortunate to have Henrik Lundqvist between the pipes since 2005 and the goaltender of the future appears to be arriving on Broadway sooner than expected. Shesterkin made 42 saves to help lead the Rangers to a 4-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden Sunday. The young Russian netminder has improved to 5-1-0 in six starts this season and continues to push for more playing time. While Lundqvist is unlikely to be moved at the trade deadline, Shesterkin’s consistent play has allowed Jeff Gorton to consider moving Alexandar Georgiev in the next few weeks. A crowded crease creates playing time concerns for all parties involved, but for the rebuilding Rangers, it’s a good problem to have for the time being.

2) Andreas Athanasiou, Detroit Red Wings

Everyone knew wins would be tough to come by for the Red Wings this season, but the plan was to have a few pieces continue their development. Athanasiou was expected to be one of those players after scoring 30 goals last season. Sunday, he scored his seventh and eighth of the season in Detroit’s surprising 3-1 victory against the Boston Bruins. The 25-year-old broke a 1-1 tie with a short-side snipe midway through the third period. He later added an empty-net goal to seal the victory for the Red Wings.

3) Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

The Blackhawks took an early two-goal lead, but the Jets stormed back in their third consecutive victory. Winnipeg scored five unanswered and moved into sole possession of the first wild card in the West with a 5-2 win against Chicago. Connor scored twice and added an assist, stretching his individual point streak to three games. The speedy winger benefitted from a terrific pass from Andrew Copp to cut Chicago’s two-goal advantage in half. Connor is two goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the third consecutive season.

Highlights of the Night

Copp put the right amount of sauce on this pass to set up Connor for a shorthanded goal.

Kaapo Kakko ended a 13-game goal drought after Filip Chytil delivered a beautiful backhanded pass from the corner.

Rickard Rakell slid a puck through the legs of Jack Eichel to set up Ryan Getzlaf midway through the first period.

Stats of the Night

Scores

Detroit Red Wings 3, Boston Bruins

Anaheim Ducks 3, Buffalo Sabres 2

New York Rangers 4, Los Angeles Kings 1

Winnipeg Jets 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Colorado Avalanche 3, Minnesota Wild 2

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottMCharles.

WATCH LIVE: Wild host Avalanche on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyFeb 9, 2020, 6:15 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the fourth of five meetings between these Central Division teams this season. Colorado won 4-2 in the first meeting on October 5, which was just the second game of the season for both teams. Minnesota has won the last two games against Colorado, winning 3-2 on November 21 and 6-4 on December 27.

Minnesota has won three straight games, their second-longest winning streak of the season. They have won four of their last five (4-1-0) and six of their last eight games (6-2-0). They are coming off a 3-2 win at Dallas on Friday in which Minnesota came back from two goals down to win 3-2. Joel Eriksson Ek had his first career two-goal game and scored the game-winner with 27 seconds remaining.

The Wild are currently in a 12-game stretch in which 11 of those games are played at home. They had a seven-game homestand before playing at Dallas on Friday, while this game against Colorado is the first of another four-game homestand.

This is the final game of a five-game road trip for the Avalanche coming out of the All- Star break. Following this game, Colorado has a five-game homestand, which includes their outdoor game against the LA Kings at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Feb 15 in the 2020 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

Nathan MacKinnon, who was voted an All-Star captain for the second straight season this year, is having another MVP caliber season (was the Hart Trophy runner-up two seasons ago). The No. 1 overall pick from the 2013 Draft leads the Avalanche in all major offensive categories (31G-44A, 75 points).

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
WHERE: Xcel Energy Center
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Wild stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE
Gabriel Landeskog – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Valeri NichushkinNazem KadriAndre Burakovsky
Matt NietoTyson JostJoonas Donskoi
Matt CalvertPierre-Edouard BellemareJ.T. Compher

Ryan GravesCale Makar
Samuel GirardErik Johnson
Ian ColeNikita Zadorov

Starting goalie: Pavel Francouz

WILD
Zach PariseEric StaalMats Zuccarello
Ryan DonatoLuke KuninKevin Fiala
Jordan Greenway – Joel Eriksson Ek – Marcus Foligno
Jason ZuckerMikko KoivuRyan Hartman

Ryan SuterJared Spurgeon
Jonas BrodinMathew Dumba
Greg PaterynBrad Hunt

Starting goalie: Devan Dubnyk

Chris Cuthbert and Pierre McGuire will have the call from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul., Minn. Liam McHugh hosts studio coverage with Mike Milbury and Keith Jones.

Bernier burns Bruins: Red Wings end Boston’s winning streak at six

By James O'BrienFeb 9, 2020, 3:34 PM EST
1 Comment

The Bruins carried much of the play on Sunday, but the Red Wings ended Boston’s winning streak at six games. Jonathan Bernier and Andreas Athanasiou propelled Detroit to an upset 3-1 win on Sunday.

Busy weekend for Rask

Tuukka Rask earned a win as the Bruins beat the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Rask didn’t expect to play again on Sunday, but Jaroslav Halak had a setback with an upper-body injury. Sunday ended up being bumpy at times for Rask, including allowing a shaky goal by Brendan Perlini. Sometimes the bumps were literal, such as this puck hitting Rask in the head:

Rask stayed in the game, which is generally a good sign. Moments like those cement it being a long weekend for the veteran goalie, though.

Bernier the difference in Bruins winning streak ending

You could argue that Jonathan Bernier faced a weekend’s worth of work on Sunday. The Bruins generated 26 shots on goal through the first two periods, yet Bernier stood strong for the first 40 minutes. Boston couldn’t beat Bernier until Torey Krug broke through 33 seconds into the third.

Bernier was already enjoying sneaky-strong work in February (1-2-0 in previous three games, but with a .935 save percentage), and this ranks as one of his best efforts of 2019-20. He ended up stopping 39 out of 40 shots overall.

Speaking of breaking through, the Red Wings enjoyed serious moments of relief.

That Perlini goal was his first goal with Detroit, and just his third with the Red Wings — in his 30th game. It’s difficult to believe that a fairly talented player like Perlini (12th pick of 2014) would need that much time to finally score, but it’s been that type of season for Perlini — and the Red Wings.

Andreas Athanasiou also ended a slump by connecting on the power play, scoring his first goal since Nov. 16. Athanasiou then iced the game with an empty-netter. (Fittingly, he scored two goals on Nov. 16, too.)

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Burakovsky finding his fit with Avalanche after summer move

By Sean LeahyFeb 9, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
NBCSN's coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Sunday's matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

It became clear last season that Andre Burakovsky did not have a future in Washington. The winger was in the final year of his contract, but the team owned his rights as a restricted free agent. But inconsistent production and the Capitals’ need for salary cap space fueled a trade to the Avalanche.

After five seasons of inconsistencies, Burakovsky’s trade to Colorado and his one-year deal was a classic change of scenery move. The Capitals had other priorities heading into the 2019 off-season and it was clear it was time to move on.

In Colorado Burakovsky is taking advantage of the chance that he couldn’t keep hold of in Washington. Through 51 games he’s recorded a career high 40 points. His 17 goals is tied for the highest total in his six-season NHL career. 

“I think I have been fitting in pretty good with this team. I like everyone and everyone is good to me, so that helps,” said Burakovsky this week via the Avalanche website. “Feeling comfortable here, coming to the rink every day, you are looking forward to it and that wasn’t something I had in the past. It was not always the best time to go to the rink, but like this year I just want to go see the boys all the time.”

[COVERAGE OF AVS-WILD BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

It’s not just Burakovsky, who has 12 points in his last seven games, having a resurgent year on that second line. Valeri Nichushkin has bounced back from zero goals in 57 games last season in Dallas to 10 in 47 games in Colorado. Factor in veteran Nazem Kadri’s presence and 19 goals, and you have a line that’s been together for a month adding to the team’s depth up front. Also of note: none of those three players were with the team a season ago.

“I think we have the keys that we need to have a successful line,” said Burakovsky. “We got Val, he is like a horse out there. It is tough to get the puck from him, he is working really hard and making plays and he is having a really good year too. Obviously Naz, making all the plays and is so, so good with the puck and finding open lanes and just give it to us.”

As the Avalanche enter Sunday’s meeting with the Wild (6:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN) they sit only a few points behind the Blues for the Central Division lead with games in-hand. The division race will be something to watch down the stretch, especially in a year where many are expecting Colorado to take another big step forward.

With much of the focus on the top dogs in Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, the Avalanche will need Burakovsky to continue delivering scoring depth. It will not only pay off for the team, but also for the soon-to-be restricted free agent.

Chris Cuthbert and Pierre McGuire will have the call from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul., Minn. Liam McHugh hosts studio coverage with Mike Milbury and Keith Jones.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.