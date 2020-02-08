MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Alex Ovechkin 700 goals
Stunning Numbers as Alex Ovechkin closes in on 700 goals

Feb 8, 2020
GR8NESS: OVI’S CHASE FOR 700: As Alex Ovechkin approaches 700 career NHL goals, PHT is going to examine all aspects of his goal-scoring prowess. We’ll break down and provide context for his amazing stats, project if he can top Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894, and take a look at his most important goals.

We have some more numbers for you as Alex Ovechkin closes in on the 700-goal mark. In this edition, we take a look at his performance in a more historical context compared to some of the NHL’s other all-time greats.

He enters Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers with 698 career goals.

Second-fastest to ever reach the 700-goal mark

Assuming he scores two goals within his next 20 games played, Ovechkin will be the second-fastest player to ever reach the 700-goal mark, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (886 games). He will be just the third player to ever do it in fewer than 1,200 games, joining Gretzky and Brett Hull (1,157 games).

That accomplishment is impressive enough on its own without any additional context.

But add in the context that Ovechkin broke into the league and played the bulk of his prime in one of the lowest goal-scoring eras ever, while almost every other 700-goal club member played in one of the highest goal-scoring eras, and it becomes even more impressive.

There is no slowing down Part 1

It is expected that players will see their production slow down as they get deeper into their 30s, but it has not happened with Ovechkin.

His 0.59 goal per game average between the ages of 30-34 is almost identical to what he did between the ages of 20-29 (0.63).

Phil Esposito and Bobby Hull are currently the only players in league history to average more goals per game between the ages of 30-34.

Not enough? Esposito and Gordie Howe are the only members of the 700-goal club that have ever led the league in goal-scoring after turning 30. Howe did it once. Esposito did it three times.

Ovechkin has already done it three times and is in a position to do it a fourth time this season.

There is no slowing down Part 2

At his current pace this season Ovechkin is on track to score 60 goals this season, which would make it the second-highest total of his career. He is, again, 34 years old.

So let’s keep that age in mind and check in with the best goal-scoring seasons ever at that age (or older).

First, let’s consider that he already has 40 goals in the Capitals’ first 53 games of the season. Here is where that stands among all players in NHL history, age 34 or older, through their team’s first 53 games

Now, the best goal-per-game performances over a full season for the same age range in NHL history. Keep in mind Ovechkin still has nearly 30 games remaining this season. He is still on track for a performance that is nearly unmatched in NHL history for his age.

John Bucyk remains the only player in NHL history to ever actually score 50 goals after turning 34 years old.

Ovechkin is on pace for 60 goals this season.

The 60-goal mark has only been reached four times since the start of the 1995 season: Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr during the 1995-96 season, Ovechkin during the 2007-08 season, and Steven Stamkos during the 2011-12 season. Lemieux was 30 years old when he did it. The other three instances all came for players age 23 or younger.

Decade-and-a-half of dominance where no one is close to him

Here are the NHL’s goal leaders since the start of the 2000-01 season:

  1. Alex Ovechkin: 698
  2. Jarome Iginla: 534
  3. Patrick Marleau: 510
  4. Marian Hossa: 481
  5. Sidney Crosby: 455

Ovechkin, of course, did not start playing hockey until the 2005-06 season.

He is first in goals scored from this era despite being 15th in games played.

He has 164 more goals than any other player. The gap between him and Jarome Iginla at the top is the same as the gap between Iginla at No. 2 and Phil Kessel, the 23rd ranked goal-scorer player from that era.

This is just a crazy number

During Ovechkin’s career (14.5 seasons at the moment) he has scored 19 percent of the Capitals’ totals goals during that stretch.

By comparison, during Gretzky’s first 15 seasons in the NHL he only scored 14 percent of his team’s goals with the Oilers and Kings.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL Trade Deadline primer: Ilya Kovalchuk, Montreal Canadiens

NHL Trade Deadline
Feb 8, 2020
The NHL trade deadline is later this month (February 24, 3 p.m. ET) so the Pro Hockey Talk crew will be taking a closer look at some individual players that could be on the move. Today we focus on Montreal Canadiens forward Ilya Kovalchuk.

Player: Ilya Kovalchuk
Current team: Montreal Canadiens
Position: Forward
Contract Situation: Unrestricted free agent after this season with a salary cap of just $700,000.

Why the Canadiens might trade him: When Kovalchuk and the Kings went their separate ways earlier this season, the Canadiens picked him up for next-to-nothing at a time where they were desperate for healthy forwards that could score. Given how his time with the Kings went expectations were low and there was some legitimate concern as to how much the 3x-year-old winger still has left. As it turns out, he does still have something left. The problem is the Canadiens are almost certainly not going to make the playoffs, he is a free agent after this season, and he could bring a return.

If the Canadiens can take a mid-season reclamation project and turn it into a second-round pick or something of similar value it would make it all worth it. Kovalchuk has said he isn’t focussed on a trade at the moment and is instead committed to trying to help the Canadiens climb back into the playoff race.

That seems extremely unlikely to happen, so a trade makes the most sense because you’re getting a return for nothing more than a 15-20 game commitment.

Teams that could/should be interested: Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues

What he provides: Offense. He still provides offense.

His days as being one of the league’s best goal scorers are in the rear-view mirror, but he can still make an impact with the puck on his stick and produce at a second-line (and maybe even borderline first-line) level.

Even when you include his time with the Kings the past two seasons — a situation that just never seemed to be a good fit for either side — he has averaged a 20-goal, 50-point pace over 82 games since returning to the NHL, while his overall game has looked significantly better since arriving in Montreal.

It really, truly, looks like he just needed to get away from the Kings and into a better situation.

He was injured for a part of the 2018-19 season, never seemed to gain the trust of last year’s coaching staff in Los Angeles even when he was healthy — a relationship that had clearly soured — and his style of play just never seemed to mesh with how the Kings play or the talent on the roster.

Predicted Destination: I want to say Columbus, because the Blue Jackets need offense and do not have a ton of draft pick assets to deal from. So cheap options could be the focus. Here’s the problem: Let’s say the asking price for Kovalchuk is a second-or third-round pick. Over the next two drafts the Blue Jackets only have one such pick at this moment (a third-round pick in 2021). There’s no way they should give up their first, and there may not be a match prospect-wise.

So I am going to stay in the Metropolitan Division and say the New York Islanders. The Islanders also have a desperate need for offense, and there is history between Kovalchuk and Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello. Lamoriello traded for Kovalchuk in New Jersey many years ago, he signed him to that massive contract, there seems to be a mutual respect between the two men, and the Islanders were reportedly interested in signing Kovalchuk when he returned to the NHL a year ago.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Ovechkin 700: Opponents helpless vs. NHL’s best goal-scorer

Feb 8, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin arrived in Washington in the summer of 2005 wearing mismatched flip flops and Daisy Duke shorts. He looked like a lost tourist.

Ovechkin went No. 1 in the draft and was touted as a can’t-miss prospect, but Capitals teammates wondered aloud if this guy really was supposed to be the new face of the franchise, much less an elite player.

A decade and a half later, Ovechkin is the grinning, gap-toothed face of NHL goal-scoring, much to the continued bewilderment of his opponents.

The big Russian left winger is on the verge of becoming just the eighth player to score 700 career goals thanks to a once-in-a-generation combination of physicality, power and a unique shot that has made him nearly impossible to stop.

”He just can score from anywhere,” Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano said. ”You sort of think teams would come up with a game plan to stop him, but you can’t.”

No game plan has worked. Like the cutter flustered batters knew was coming from New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera, Ovechkin comes at goaltenders and defensemen with the same relentless, masterful approach – and the numbers keep climbing.

Ovechkin has never scored fewer than 32 goals in a season, and his 11 seasons of 40 or more trails only Wayne Gretzky for the most in league history. He has averaged 0.5 goal every playoff game, 10th-best all time, and contributed to winning the Stanley Cup and postseason MVP honors in 2018.

A dozen goaltenders and defenders who have tried to contain Ovechkin described the task to The Associated Press as his milestone approached.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

”Whatever small inch you give him, he’s going to find a way to throw it through your legs from the blue line top cheese and you’re like, ‘What the heck just happened?”’ said Colorado forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who faced Ovechkin in the 2018 final with Vegas. ”Maybe you’re thinking your goalie should have it and you look at the replay like, ‘OK, that was a heck of a shot.’ … It’s just that at any time in a game he can have an off night and out of nowhere, boom, he can have a hat trick.”

Bellemare made that observation just days before Ovechkin had no shots with six minutes left against Los Angeles. He then scored once to tie it, a second time to give Washington the lead and a third into an empty net to seal another win.

Those were goal Nos. 696, 697 and 698.

PROLIFIC SNIPER

Ovechkin’s job from day one has been to shoot the puck as much as possible. He has an NHL-best 5,483 shots since 2005-06. No other player has 4,000. Ovechkin’s stick – an open blade with a big curve at the toe – and how he releases a shot also puts him in a class of his own.

”His puck flies not straight,” said Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has allowed nine goals to Ovechkin. ”It’s kind of changing direction every time, so it’s pretty hard to stop for a goalie. It’s like knuckleball.”

A knucklepuck with a 6-foot-3, 235-pound linebacker’s strength behind it. It’s not just Ovechkin’s release but how the puck feels when it gets on net.

”His shot is absolutely a rocket or missile,” said Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen, who has given up six of Ovechkin’s goals. ”He shoots from anywhere and he shoots it hard and heavy.”

LETHAL SPEED

Ovechkin has made a living – roughly $113 million so far with another contract expected to start in 2021-22 – by not only making goalies but the league’s best defensive defensemen miss. Norris Trophy winner Drew Doughty believes the only way to slow Ovechkin down is to get in his face in the neutral zone before he can pick up steam.

Problem is, even at 34 and past the prime of most scorers, Ovechkin still has the lower-body strength and footspeed to glide around opponents like they’re pylons.

”He still has that ability from when he was younger to beat you one-on-one, so you can’t just play the shot or you can’t just back off,” said Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole, who battled Ovechkin for years as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. ”You’re in a bit of a quagmire when you’re playing against him just because there’s so many ways that he can beat you and he is so good, he’s so good at cutting to the middle, too, on his off side and letting these pucks go through traffic.”

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

There is no safe area when it comes to defending Ovechkin.

”He can make moves and shoot from anywhere and it can go in,” Kings forward Trevor Lewis said. ”Most guys, if you keep them to the outside and they’re shooting, they’re not going to bury it every time. But it seems like every shot he takes, it’s got a chance to go in.”

Connor Hellebuyck vividly remembers his first encounter with Ovechkin as a rookie. The Winnipeg goaltender felt like the scene played out in slow motion before the puck barely stayed out, but he allowed two goals to Ovechkin in a game a couple of years later.

”He came down and ripped what looked like a little snap shot from the top of the circle,” Hellebuyck recalled. ”It came off so heavy and I got such a good beat on it, but I was able to watch it completely pass me and I missed it.”

OVI’S OFFICE

It’s the elephant in the room. Everyone knows, at some point, Ovechkin will rifle a blazing one-timer from the left faceoff circle on the power play. It is telegraphed almost every time, and yet it has proven to be one of the most potent shots in the history of the sport.

”It’s sometimes hard to get it by a shot-blocker but sometimes it’s easy,” Doughty said. ”And he’s going to be able to get it by one way or the other. You just have to be on the same page as your goalie to be able to make the save or make the block. We all know it’s coming, but that shot’s so good.”

Ovechkin on the power play is such an institution that teammates told Bellemare when he entered the league not to try to chase him on the penalty kill and look like a fool. Bellemare is in awe of how much opponents can focus on him and still end up watching him celebrate another goal.

”We watch video, we study, but still, it keeps happening,” he said. ”This is what it is. Everybody’s trying to play their best game when we meet that guy, and still he finds a way to go through you. This is what is unbelievable.”

Ovechkin last season became the oldest player to lead the NHL in goals since Phil Esposito in 1974-75. He refuses to reflect on his accomplishments until he hangs up his skates.

”I’m still playing,” Ovechkin said. ”After career, yeah, I’m pretty sure me and my family and my friends are gonna talk about it. But now, we, and me personally, I’m gonna try to concentrate about just go out there and do my job.”

The Buzzer: Elvis rolls on for Blue Jackets; Matthews hits 40

Feb 7, 2020
2 Comments

THREE STARS

1. Elvis Merzlikins, Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets rookie needed only 16 saves to record his second straight shutout in a 2-0 win over the Red Wings. He’s now undefeated in his last eight appearances, the longest win streak by a Blue Jackets rookie goaltender ever. Merzlikins also took over the NHL lead in shutouts with five. According to the NHL, only nine different rookie goaltenders in league history have picked up a win in nine-plus consecutive regular season appearances.

2. Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs forward reached 40 goals for the second time in his career during a 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks. He also added three helpers, including one on John Tavares‘ winner. In tying his career high in goals, Matthews became the fifth player in franchise history to record multiple 40-goal seasons, joining the likes of Darryl Sittler, Lanny McDonald, Rick Vaive, and Mats Sundin.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild

Down 2-0, the Wild staged a comeback and Eriksson Ek played hero by snapping a 2-2 tie with 25.7 seconds to go with his second of the game.

Devan Dubnyk was tremendous with 31 saves, including this late blocker stop on Radek Faksa:

PASSING PLAYS OF THE NIGHT

• Facing his former team, Jimmy Vesey made an impact during a 3-2 Sabres win over the Rangers. He scored what ended up as the game-winning goal and assisted on another. That assist kicked off a lovely sequence that was finished by Sam Reinhart:

Zach Werenski broke the franchise single-season record for goals by a defenseman with his 17th following this excellent set up:

STATS OF THE NIGHT

Zemgus Girgensons has five goals in eight games at Madison Square Garden since the start of the 2015-16 season. (Jourdon LaBarber)

SCORES
Sabres 3, Rangers 2
Maple Leafs 5, Ducks 4 (OT)
Blue Jackets 2, Red Wings 0
Wild 3, Stars 2

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Report: Penguins’ John Marino sidelined with broken cheek

Feb 7, 2020
The Pittsburgh Penguins have another significant injury to deal with.

Defenseman John Marino reportedly broke three bones in his cheek on Thursday night in the team’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning when he was hit in the side of the face by a Steven Stamkos slap shot.

It was initially believed that Marino had escaped significant injury, but further evaluation on Friday revealed the nature of the injury.

The injury news was initially reported Dejan Kovacevic of DKPittsburghsports.

The play happened late in the third period. You can see it here.

No team in the NHL has missed more man games due to injury this season than the Penguins, and it is not just the number of games that have been an issue. It is also the quality of player that has been sidelined. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin, Patric Hornqvist, Justin Schultz, and Nick Bjugstad have all missed significant time this season. And now they have to add Marino to that list.

At this point there is no timeline for how long he could be out of the lineup.

The Penguins’ current injured list already includes Guentzel, Dumoulin, and Bjugstad.

Make no mistake, this is a costly injury for the Penguins.

Not only has Marino been one of the league’s best rookies this season, he has been one of the most impactful defensive players in the entire league (regardless of position or experience level) and has helped transform the Penguins’ defense into a Stanley Cup contending unit. But with Dumoulin and Marino now out of the lineup, they are going to be missing their two best defensive players on that blue line.

Along with his defensive play, Marino also has five goals and 20 assists offensively. He scored a goal in Thursday’s game before the injury.

The Penguins acquired Marino during the offseason from the Edmonton Oilers for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.