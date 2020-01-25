Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

After two lopsided games in round one, the Atlantic and Pacific Divisions combined for a close All-Star Game final. Ultimately, Connor McDavid set up Tomas Hertl for the winner as the Pacific squeezed by the Atlantic 5-4.

David Pastrnak received the All-Star Game MVP (and car) despite the Atlantic falling short. The Pacific shared that $1 million winning check. (So they’re probably not sweating Pastrnak getting MVP.)

Again, the game was competitive and (gasp) there were even some … saves?

Matthew Tkachuk bested his brother Brady Tkachuk, although the two antagonized us all by not fighting. They didn’t even give each other noogies. The most memorable exchange between the two came when Matthew muscled the puck away from Brady to set up an Elias Pettersson goal.

Matthew Tkachuk also shook off questions about teaming up with Leon Draisaitl and McDavid. Despite Tkachuk’s comments, the buzz builds as the Flames will soon meet the Oilers in games with billboard-based bulletin board material.

Personally, I think Hertl might deserve the MVP as a weekend award of sorts. He scored four goals in round one, the final game-winner, and donned the Bieber mask. Regardless, it was a fun weekend of All-Star hockey.

Get caught up on All-Star Skills

Recent All-Star Game winners, MVPs

Winners:

2019: Metropolitan 10 – Central 5

2018: Pacific 5 – Atlantic 2

2017: Metropolitan 4 – Pacific 3

2016: Pacific 1 – Atlantic 0

2015: Team Toews 17 – Team Foligno 12

2012: Team Chara 12 – Team Alfredsson 9

2011: Team Lidstrom 11 – Team Staal 10

2009: East 12 – West 11 (OT)

2008: East 8 – West 7

2007: West 12 – East 9

MVPs:

2019: Sidney Crosby

2018: Brock Boeser (quite memorably)

2017: Wayne Simmonds

2016: John Scott (also very memorably)

2015: Ryan Johansen

2012: Marian Gaborik

2011: Patrick Sharp

2009: Alex Kovalev

2008: Eric Staal

2007: Daniel Briere

