MORE: POWER RANKINGS | OUR LINE STARTS PODCAST | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Pacific wins close All-Star Game final, Pastrnak gets MVP

By James O'BrienJan 25, 2020, 11:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

After two lopsided games in round one, the Atlantic and Pacific Divisions combined for a close All-Star Game final. Ultimately, Connor McDavid set up Tomas Hertl for the winner as the Pacific squeezed by the Atlantic 5-4.

David Pastrnak received the All-Star Game MVP (and car) despite the Atlantic falling short. The Pacific shared that $1 million winning check. (So they’re probably not sweating Pastrnak getting MVP.)

Again, the game was competitive and (gasp) there were even some … saves?

Matthew Tkachuk bested his brother Brady Tkachuk, although the two antagonized us all by not fighting. They didn’t even give each other noogies. The most memorable exchange between the two came when Matthew muscled the puck away from Brady to set up an Elias Pettersson goal.

Matthew Tkachuk also shook off questions about teaming up with Leon Draisaitl and McDavid. Despite Tkachuk’s comments, the buzz builds as the Flames will soon meet the Oilers in games with billboard-based bulletin board material.

Personally, I think Hertl might deserve the MVP as a weekend award of sorts. He scored four goals in round one, the final game-winner, and donned the Bieber mask. Regardless, it was a fun weekend of All-Star hockey.

Read up on the two first-round games:
Atlantic 9 – Metropolitan 5
Pacific 10 – Central 5
Oh, and Laila Anderson introduced the Blues

Get caught up on All-Star Skills

Recent All-Star Game winners, MVPs

Winners:
2019: Metropolitan 10 – Central 5
2018: Pacific 5 – Atlantic 2
2017: Metropolitan 4 – Pacific 3
2016: Pacific 1 – Atlantic 0
2015: Team Toews 17 – Team Foligno 12
2012: Team Chara 12 – Team Alfredsson 9
2011: Team Lidstrom 11 – Team Staal 10
2009: East 12 – West 11 (OT)
2008: East 8 – West 7
2007: West 12 – East 9

MVPs:
2019: Sidney Crosby
2018: Brock Boeser (quite memorably)
2017: Wayne Simmonds
2016: John Scott (also very memorably)
2015: Ryan Johansen
2012: Marian Gaborik
2011: Patrick Sharp
2009: Alex Kovalev
2008: Eric Staal
2007: Daniel Briere

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Memorable All-Star Game moments abound as Pacific dominates Central

Pacific Central All-Star Game Kane
Getty Images
By James O'BrienJan 25, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Central Division couldn’t provide a crowd-pleasing victory, but that second game should leave hockey fans with fun memories. It also sets the stage for a fascinating All-Star Game final featuring a Battle of the Tkachuks. Ultimately, the Pacific advanced by dominating the Central 10-5.

Memorable All-Star moments

Leon Draisaitl said he’d just try to get off the ice if he shared surface with nemesis Matthew Tkachuk as a teammate. Draisaitl had to make himself scarce after Tkachuk set him up with a nice feed for a goal, then:

Rivalries don’t just add spice to the All-Star Game for players. Fans sometimes enjoy awkward-funny moments, too. It doesn’t get much better than St. Louis fans cheering for Patrick Kane helping the Central, then realizing it was Kane and resuming their boos:

Blues fans experiencing mixed Kane feelings stands as one of those things you’ll remember years from now. Even if it means feeling icky.

Pacific cruises against Central

This game featured a lot of energy, but it was one-sided.

Tomas Hertl enjoyed maybe the best performance of the first round of ASG contests. He scored four goals, shaking off that Bieber blunder. Just about all of his goals were pretty.

That said, David Rittich is in the running. He played a big role in the game being so lopsided, as Rittich stopped nine out of 10 shots. Much has been made about Rittich enjoying himself this weekend, and he performed well too.

Matthew Tkachuk had a good game (2G, 2A) alongside frenemy Draisaitl (3G, 1A). Unlike in the earlier game, the Pacific got to such a high goal total without empty-netters.

Kane probably had the best game of any Central players with two goals. Roman Josi (2A) was in the running, too, as were Mark Scheifele and Tyler Seguin (both with 1G, 1A).

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL All-Star Game 2020: Pastrnak, Duclair power Atlantic past Metro

Atlantic beats Metro
Getty Images
By James O'BrienJan 25, 2020, 9:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Metropolitan Division won’t win the 2020 NHL All-Star Game after winning the 2019 edition. The Atlantic Division dispatched the Metro 9-5 in the first round. The Atlantic awaits the winner of the Central vs. Pacific Divisions.

As you’d expect, the game had a lot of goals, plenty of laughs and smiles, with very little defense.

Shea Weber did throw a rare check, though.

The gap between the two teams was exaggerated, though. David Pastrnak and Anthony Duclair both generated a hat trick and assist apiece, although their third goals were both empty-netters. Tyler Bertuzzi (four assists) and Victor Hedman (1G, 3A) were the Atlantic’s other four-point players.

Seth Jones (1G, 3A) ranked as the Metro’s only four-point producer.

Three Metro players (Chris Kreider, Kris Letang, and Jaccob Slavin) and one Atlantic (Mitch Marner) finished that round without a point.

T.J. Oshie got a big cheer for his nice goal:

Andrei Vasilevskiy enjoyed the best performance of the four goalies, stopping six out of seven shots. The Atlantic carried a 22-16 SOG advantage overall.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Laila Anderson introduces Blues All-Stars — with gusto

By James O'BrienJan 25, 2020, 8:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

No doubt, the best parts of All-Star introductions come in seeing who gets the biggest cheers (and loudest boos). Usually, we’re talking about players, coaches, and maybe a celebrity like Jon Hamm. The 2020 NHL All-Star Game provided a unique moment, though: Laila Anderson received a big cheer, and then introduced the hometown Blues’ All-Star representatives.

Let me say this: Anderson did a great job. The “good luck charm” showed potential as an announcer.

Laila Anderson introduces Blues at All-Star Game

Anderson introduced Jordan Binnington, David Perron, Alex Pietrangelo, and Ryan O'Reilly. Anderson announced each Blues All-Star with gusto, too:

Good stuff.

Quite a year for Anderson (and the Blues)

This continued another great stretch for the Blues’ “good luck charm.” If getting the bobblehead treatment wasn’t enough, Anderson was also immortalized in trading card form:

Let’s recall the year Anderson experienced:

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: 2020 NHL All-Star Game enhanced broadcast

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJan 25, 2020, 7:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBC Sports will stream a first-of-its-kind digital-only presentation of the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday night on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, showcasing new puck and player tracking technology that will deliver data and information in real time as the NHL’s top players compete for $1 million.

The new puck and player tracking technology will be emphasized prominently throughout the digital broadcast, highlighting elements such as skating speed, shot speed, skating distance and shift times. In addition, graphic identifiers for players and the puck will be utilized as they move on the ice.

In addition to live coverage on NBC, NBC Sports will produce a digital-only second-screen presentation on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app showcasing puck and player tracking data that will be presented in real time. The action kicks off on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 8 P.M. ET]

Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analysts Pierre McGuire and Brian Boucher will call the NHL All-Star Game on NBC.

NBC Sports’ live digital-only presentation on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app showcasing puck and player tracking data will highlight elements such as skating speed, shot speed, skating distance and shift times. In addition, graphic identifiers for players and the puck will be utilized as they move on the ice.

Kenny Albert and AJ Mleczko will call NBC Sports’ digital presentation of the All-Star Game on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

MORE NHL ALL-STAR COVERAGE:
Looking back at the 1988 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis
Florida Panthers to host 2021 NHL All-Star Game
Canada edges U.S. in entertaining debut of Elite Women’s 3-on-3
2020 NHL All-Star Skills: Winners, fun moments, Hertl as Bieber
Shea Weber reclaims NHL Hardest Shot title
NHL All-Stars enjoy ‘really hard’ and ‘unique’ Shooting Stars event
Bettman responds to IIHF president’s Olympic decision deadline
Crosby, Kane, Ovechkin highlight NHL’s All-Decade Team