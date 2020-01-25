Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Metropolitan Division won’t win the 2020 NHL All-Star Game after winning the 2019 edition. The Atlantic Division dispatched the Metro 9-5 in the first round. The Atlantic awaits the winner of the Central vs. Pacific Divisions.

As you’d expect, the game had a lot of goals, plenty of laughs and smiles, with very little defense.

Shea Weber did throw a rare check, though.

WATCH OUT! Shea Weber is out here throwing the body around. 😂@CanadiensMTL | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/rEY3eNBWOa — #NHLAllStar on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 26, 2020

The gap between the two teams was exaggerated, though. David Pastrnak and Anthony Duclair both generated a hat trick and assist apiece, although their third goals were both empty-netters. Tyler Bertuzzi (four assists) and Victor Hedman (1G, 3A) were the Atlantic’s other four-point players.

Seth Jones (1G, 3A) ranked as the Metro’s only four-point producer.

Three Metro players (Chris Kreider, Kris Letang, and Jaccob Slavin) and one Atlantic (Mitch Marner) finished that round without a point.

T.J. Oshie got a big cheer for his nice goal:

Andrei Vasilevskiy enjoyed the best performance of the four goalies, stopping six out of seven shots. The Atlantic carried a 22-16 SOG advantage overall.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.