Predators name John Hynes new head coach

By Sean LeahyJan 7, 2020, 11:05 AM EST
2 Comments

John Hynes will be the next head coach of the Predators, replacing Peter Laviolette, who was fired on Monday.

The 44-year-old Hynes spent the last four-and-a-half seasons behind the Devils’ bench, leading them to the playoffs once. He compiled 150-159-45 record and was fired on Dec. 3 following a 9-13-4 start. He’s now only the third head coach in Predators franchise history.

“John Hynes is bright young coach and great leader who has a track record of both effectively developing young players and successfully motivating veterans,” said Predators GM Davie Poile in a statement. “We love his coaching resume and are confident that he has learned from every stop during his career, and has the best skill set to get the maximum potential out of our team.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity to join an organization with a history of success, a team with immense talent and a phenomenal fanbase,” said Hynes. “This organization has a strong foundation, from its ownership and executives to the entire front-office staff, and I’m excited to come in and try to maximize this team’s abilities.”

There are a number of connections between Hynes and the Predators, one being Devils GM Ray Shero, who worked as an assistant GM under Poile. Hynes also played with Nashville assistant GM Jeff Kealty at Boston University and worked within USA Hockey with Poile.

Hynes takes over a Predators team that has lost four of their last five, including the Winter Classic collapse. Nashville sits five points out of a Western Conference wild card spot as they host the Bruins Tuesday night.

This is a prime chance for Hynes to lead a turnaround of a team that is performing well despite the results. The Predators have posted positive possession and expected goals numbers (52% Fenwick, 52% xGF, per Natural Stat Trick) and are averaging 3.44 goals per game. What’s been dogging them is poor special teams — 16.8% power play, 74% penalty kill — and goaltending (.916 even strength save percentage). Better goaltending from Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros would be the start of a big turnaround that Poile believes can come from his team.

Every struggling NHL team that fires a head coach midseason is hoping to mimic the Blues from a year ago. Poile bolstered his roster over the summer in hopes of making another run at the Stanley Cup after falling short in 2017. There are 41 games left in their regular season, which means plenty of time to climb out of their hole and fix what’s been ailing them this season.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Rangers get glimpse of future as Shesterkin makes debut

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJan 7, 2020, 10:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin will get his first taste of the NHL when he starts Tuesday night against the Avalanche.

With Henrik Lundqvist not getting any younger and Alexandar Georgiev, who can become a restricted free agent this summer and is a potential trade chip, it’s time for Shesterkin, the Rangers’ fourth-round pick in 2014, to show what he can do.

“It’s so important to me,” said Shesterkin after Monday’s practice. “It’s a really good day.”

Shesterkin, who will become the first Russian-born goaltender to play a game for the Rangers, has excelled through 23 games with AHL Hartford. He’s posted a .932 save percentage, tops among all AHL goalies with at least 1,000 minutes played, three shutouts, and has helped the Wolf Pack to a 15-4-3 record in games he’s played. He comes into his NHL debut after stopping 106 of the last 110 shots he’s faced.

This now means the Rangers will carry three goaltenders for the foreseeable future as long as Shesterkin plays well. It’s not an ideal situation and will only give rise to rumors that Georgiev will soon be on the move to a team looking for backup help.

“I just think it’s a natural progression when you have a guy playing as well as he was in the American Hockey League, you call him up and you give him an opportunity,” said Rangers head coach David Quinn. “Because of his position, it’s probably taken longer than it should have. If you had a defenseman or a forward that was doing the things that he was doing in the [AHL], he would have been up sooner.

“We’re just taking it right now day by day. That’s really all we’ve really thought about, the present right now. Right now, we’ve got three goalies. He played his way into this opportunity. It has nothing to do with Hank or Georgie. Those guys have really given us a chance most nights. It’s really more about Igor.”

Shesterkin’s contract features a clause that would allow him to leave North America to go back and play in Europe or the KHL. Also, he doesn’t require waivers should he be sent back to the AHL. Georgiev requires waivers now that he’s played 60 games.

Dubbed the successor to Lundqvist’s throne, what would strong play from Shesterkin mean for the future of The King, who is signed through the end of next season? That remains to be seen.

“He’s been doing really well in Hartford and preparing for his first opportunity up here,” said Lundqvist, who will serve as the backup Tuesday night. “The day-to-day approach for me doesn’t change. I can only control what I can control. The big change was really I’m going to say two years ago, when we decided as an organization to restart everything. For me, I have to just focus on my game and prepare and be ready for when I can play. But now, it’s an opportunity for Igor to play. [Georgiev] has been playing well when he’s been in net. I can’t look too far ahead. I have to take it day by day.”

The 24-year-old Shesterkin played five seasons in the KHL after being drafted. The Rangers and their fans have been waiting for his arrival for a long time and now that it’s arrived he’s eager to carve out a place on the NHL roster full-time.

“I had goal to come here [to North America] and try to play. But now I have a new goal,” Shesterkin said via the Rangers website. “I want to play hard, work hard every day. I want to play here.”

Tuesday night’s coverage will be hosted by Paul Burmeister with Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp. John Forslund, Mike Milbury and Pierre McGuire will call the action from Madison Square Garden.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

IIHF president gives NHL deadline on Olympic participation decision

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyJan 7, 2020, 9:20 AM EST
Leave a comment

IIHF president Rene Fasel has given the NHL and NHLPA a deadline to decide whether players will be at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Speaking at World Junior Championship this past weekend, Fasel said he would like an answer from Commissioner Gary Bettman by the end of August.

“We would like to have a decision as early as possible if they’re coming to Beijing – ‘Yes’ or ‘No,'” Fasel said. “In Pyeongchang there was a late ‘No.’ Especially the North American teams, U.S. and Canada, had some problems to find the players and to build up a good team.

“If there is a ‘No,’ these teams should have time to prepare a competitive team to go to the Olympics in 2022. We want to have an early answer from NHLPA and NHL if they’re coming or not.”

The NHL announced in April 2017 — 10 months before the opening ceremonies in Pyeongchang — that players would not be going to the Games in South Korea.

Nine countries have already qualified for the men’s tournament with the final three spots to be decided in August during the qualifying tournament. Fasel is hoping for an answer from the NHL before pucks drops.

“We are working on an early decision made by the NHL and NHLPA,” Fasel said. “We need to know before that.”

NHL players participated in five straight Games from 1998 to 2014, but the league passed on going to Pyeongchang in 2018 citing costs and having to shut down midseason for two weeks. The League has been looking into hosting another World Cup of Hockey, which was last held in Toronto in 2016. A 2020 edition was postponed due to labor uncertainty and last month Bettman announced there will be no tournament in 2021.

“The Olympics is a unique platform we can use, especially in Asia, with the best on best format,” said Fasel, who is set to step down as IIHF president in 2020. “Asia represents two-thirds of the world’s population. I consider Gary a smart person. At the end he will come, I hope.”

It’s clear that NHL players want to go to Beijing, but the owners have not been keen on the idea. We’ll see how big of a topic it becomes in the next round of Collective Bargaining Agreement talks. We’ll also wait and see just how serious Bettman and the NHLPA take this deadline from Fasel, especially knowing how much the IIHF wants NHL players to participate.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Life after Laviolette; Kovalchuk impresses in Habs debut

By Sean LeahyJan 7, 2020, 9:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The firing of Peter Laviolette shows thats GM David Poile still believes his team has a chance this season. [Tennessean]

• Ilya Kovalchuk impressed in his first game with the Canadiens. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Should the Maple Leafs sell high on William Nylander? [Faceoff Circle]

• The son of Penguins co-owner Ron Burkle was reportedly found dead in Los Angeles. [CBS Pittsburgh]

• Mike Sullivan deserves all the praise with how he’s found ways to get the Penguins to succeed through all of their injuries. [Pensburgh]

• Jim Rutherford is working the phones seeking a winger to replaced the injured Jake Guentzel. [Tribune Review]

• The big difference between Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid? The supporting casts around them. [TSN]

• Oilers GM Ken Holland stating the obvious: “When you’ve got Connor McDavid and you’ve got Leon Draisaitl … I believe the window to try to be in the playoffs is now.” [Sportsnet]

• Jacob, 8, wanted a Maple Leafs cake. The bakery used the Maple Leaf Foods logo instead. [CBC]

• How close are the Bruins to undergoing a shakeup? [Boston Herald]

• A good look at the strong season that Hurricanes forward Lucas Wallmark is having. [Canes and Coffee]

• The Flyers, regression and the second half of the NHL season. [Sons of Penn]

• Is Aaron Dell the new No. 1 goalie in San Jose? [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• U.S. goalie Arthur Smith will be one of the few black athletes among the 1,800 competitors from 70 countries at 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games which opens Thursday in Lausanne, Switzerland. [NHL.com]

• “As [Jets defenseman Sami] Niku was preparing for his NHL return, a report was making the rounds on Monday morning from Finnish media outlet Yle Urheilu, one that suggested Niku was unhappy with how he was being handled in the organization — going as far to say that he was readying a trade request.” [Winnipeg Free Press]

• What the 2020 Winter Classic meant to the NHL, Dallas and the southern hockey fan. [Sporting News]

• Goaltending has been looking up for the Devils of late. [All About the Jersey]

Troy Brouwer was signed by the Blues for forward depth but has found it difficult to stick in the lineup. [Post-Dispatch]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Varlamov, Islanders get shutout; McDavid dazzles

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders
Getty Images
By Scott CharlesJan 7, 2020, 1:09 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1) Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers captain made you forget about his three-assist performance with a spectacular goal of his own in the third period of Edmonton’s 6-4 win against Toronto. McDavid danced around Morgan Rielly and then fooled Michael Hutchinson with a nifty deke. It is always something special to see one of the NHL’s brightest stars finish a sequence by utilizing his creativity and high-end skill.

2) Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders

The Islanders needed a win at home after dropping four straight games at Nassau Coliseum. They relied on stellar goaltending and commitment to defense to shut down the high-flying Avalanche and pick up a 1-0 win. Varlamov made 32 saves, including 12 in the third period in his first game against his former team since signing a four-year deal with New York this summer. It was only the second time Colorado was shut out this season.

3) Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets

Blake Wheeler did the right thing by dishing the puck to Ehlers on a shorthanded 2-on-0 opportunity. Ehlers created a neutral zone turnover due to an active stick, then the Jets captain rewarded him for the extra effort. The Danish winger also added an assist in the Jets’ 3-2 victory over the Canadiens.

Highlights of the Night

McDavid is in a world of his own

Carey Price denies Kyle Connor’s point-blank attempt

Blooper of the Night

Derick Brassard made sure Anders Lee didn’t lose his mouthguard during his celebration

Stats of the Night

NHL Scores

Edmonton Oilers 6, Toronto Maple Leafs 4

Winnipeg Jets 3, Montreal Canadiens 2

New York Islanders 1, Colorado Avalanche 0

Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Los Angeles Kings 2

Scott Charles is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.