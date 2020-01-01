More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Stars rally to win 2020 Winter Classic, leave Predators in peril

By James O'BrienJan 1, 2020, 5:03 PM EST
The Dallas Stars refused to let a terrible 1-7-1 start ruin their season, and didn’t allow a big early mistake to derail them against the Nashville Predators. After falling behind 2-0 thanks largely to Corey Perry’s ejection, the Stars rallied to beat the Predators 4-2 to win the 2020 Winter Classic.

Plenty of bad blood between Stars and Predators

Perry played a big part in the Dallas Stars falling into a 2-0 hole to begin the game. Mere minutes into the contest, Perry picked Ryan Ellis‘ head with an elbow, getting thrown from the contest.

The Stars made the situation worse by adding a delay of game penalty, and the Predators eventually took advantage with those two goals. That start left most of the crowd of 85,630 — the second largest audience for any NHL game behind only the 2014 Winter Classic at Michigan Stadium — muttering, if not booing. The Stars made sure that the non-Predators contingent ended up going home happy.

Happy is not the right way to describe the mood on the ice, though.

Perry elbowing Ellis was far from the only violent moment during this outdoor game. Few were safe during the first NHL game of 2020. Notice that even aggressors were wounded, as Radek Faksa showed when he was shaken up following a questionable hit on Mattias Ekholm:

Stars win third in a row

The Stars fired Jim Montgomery not that long ago, throwing Rick Bowness right into the deep end. Bowness inspired early critics, and probably will absorb more gripes as the season goes along. But maybe this Stars team will be able to rally around their unexpected veteran coach more often than not?

Dallas improved to 23-14-4, winning their third game in a row. The Stars put themselves in a decent position to possibly get the Central Division’s third or even second seed with this run.

Instead of caving after Perry put the Stars in a bad position, they rallied. Starting with a Blake Comeau goal with a little bit more than a minute remaining in the second, Dallas rattled off four unanswered goals. After that Comeau goal, the Stars scored their three third-period goals in a 6:14 burst. One cannot help but wonder if the Stars should be more aggressive, more often.

This marks the Stars’ league-leading seventh win after trailing following a second period.

Predators in peril

When the Predators were nursing a 2-0 lead, it seemed like the headlines would be about this being a costly win. Then the Stars erased even that silver lining.

Ryan Ellis left Wednesday’s game and did not return. For a team that needs to make every game count, losing a key defenseman ranks as a brutal blow, especially if Ellis misses extended time.

The Predators saw their losing streak fatten to three games, and now stare down the barrel of a stretch where five of their next six games are on the road. For a team that’s wobbling, could that stretch push them off of a cliff?

Both teams, especially the Predators, really wanted these two points. The Stars, too, face a tough stretch soon (five of six on the road, beginning on Jan. 8). While the Predators have wilted under pressure — including this afternoon — the Stars keep showing they can roll with all sorts of punches.

Wild to host 2021 Winter Classic at Target Field

By Sean LeahyJan 1, 2020, 3:50 PM EST
DALLAS — The Winter Classic is heading to Minnesota in 2021.

The NHL announced on Wednesday that next season’s New Year’s Day outdoor game will be hosted by the Minnesota Wild at Target Field. The game will take place Jan. 1, 2021 at the home of baseball’s Minnesota Twins.

“The Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic is about taking hockey back to its outdoor roots – and there is no better place to celebrate the incredible strength surrounding our game than in Minnesota,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement. “The Minnesota Wild organization and their fans in the Twin Cities and across the state have been anxiously awaiting the opportunity to host the NHL’s New Year’s showcase and we are thrilled to be bringing next year’s game to Target Field.”

No opponent has been selected yet, but the Blackhawks, Blues, Jets, and Avalanche are among the front-runners under consideration.

The 2021 Winter Classic, which will be broadcast on NBC, will be the NHL’s 31st outdoor game and second for the Wild. In 2016 they played host to a Stadium Series matchup against the Blackhawks at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Stars’ Corey Perry ejected for elbowing Predators’ Ryan Ellis

By James O'BrienJan 1, 2020, 2:57 PM EST
The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators wasted little time in justifying the hype behind their Central Division nastiness. Officials ejected Corey Perry less than three minutes into the 2020 Winter Classic for elbowing Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis.

Perry faced a long walk to the locker room thanks to the unique Cotton Bowl venue. Ellis, meanwhile, looked like he was in a bad way leaving the game. The Predators announced that Ellis won’t return to the game because of an upper-body injury.

Predators fans already disliked Perry for hits from his Ducks days, so this won’t help matters.

The Predators received a five-minute major power-play opportunity thanks to Perry’s hit. Soon after, the Stars were also whistled for a (debatable) delay of game penalty. Interestingly, Stars coach Rick Bowness acknowledged that Perry caught Ellis with an elbow to the head during an on-the-bench interview with Pierre McGuire.

(The Stars visit Anaheim on Jan. 9. If the Department of Player Safety suspended Perry for three games or more for that hit on Ellis, then Perry would miss his return to Anaheim. Perry hasn’t been suspended since March 2013, when he sat four games for a “violent check.”)

Predators take advantage of Perry penalty

The Predators scored two power-play goals to manage an early 2-0 lead in the 2020 Winter Classic, exploiting Perry’s mistake. With 11:22 remaining in the first period, Denis Gurianov drew a penalty shot opportunity, but Pekka Rinne came out on top. The Predators ended the first period with that same 2-0 lead.

To put things mildly, the 2020 Winter Classic is off to hot start. Matt Duchene even scored the first goal of the decade:

The Predators need every standings point they can get, so we’ll see if they can make a strong start stick, or if the Stars can rally back.

Check out this now-eerie photo of Perry from an earlier practice before the Winter Classic:

Predators, Stars ready for unique atmosphere of Winter Classic

By Sean LeahyJan 1, 2020, 11:05 AM EST
DALLAS — When the NHL decided to take the Winter Classic to Texas they could have faced a handful of weather challenges putting the game on.

Rain, snow, warm temperatures, New Year’s Day could have posed challenges in building and maintaining a hockey rink inside a college football stadium. But outside of a rain storm that caused some a do-over of making the ice last weekend, the weather has been good and the issues appear to be minimal ahead for the Predators and Stars when they meet at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Wednesday (1 p.m. ET; NBC).

Both teams got a sense of their unique surroundings during Tuesday afternoon practices. The sun was setting, so glare did not become a big factor. The forecast for the game calls for clouds, which means seeing the puck might be a little easier, especially if you’re Ben Bishop or Pekka Rinne. Players were sure to test the boards and see how the puck reacts in order to get an idea before the game starts.

The other area of concern was looking around the rink and realizing that unlike an NHL arena the seats at Cotton Bowl Stadium are a decent ways away from the glass.

“The crowd is not going to be on the glass, so that’s going to be a little bit different,” said Stars defenseman John Klingberg. “But at the same time if you look up you’re going to see a lot more people. I don’t know what to expect [Wednesday] but I think it’s going to be loud and a lot of people and a lot of fun.”

“The thing that surprised me was the depth perception,” said Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis. “You’re shooting the puck and instead of looking two feet behind the glass and seeing a seat you’re now looking 40-50 yards behind. It kind of threw me for a loop for a bit.”

Goalies will have their own challenges. As long as the sun stays away glare won’t be a concern, but how the stanchions react to pucks being fired off of them will be interesting to watch early on.

“I think it’s very important, clearly, for the goalies to get out there and see the puck coming at them in the daylight, and the guys getting used to that,” said Stars head coach Rick Bowness. “It’s just getting accustomed, a little bit more comfortable on outdoor ice.”

Since mild temperatures are expected and no rain or snow is in the forecast, there likely won’t be a big need for extra gloves or undershirts for players as we’ve seen in other outdoor games. The equipment staffs are well-prepared to deal with any issues that arise once puck drops with extra everything packed. They want to allow the players to focus solely on the game — a game that will take each player time to get used to the unique environment.

“This is an amazing wonderful event but when the puck drops, you’ve got to play,” Bowness said. “And if we have to play through climatizing ourselves with the surroundings, hey, that’s what we do.”

Winter Classic: Predators focused on points to dig out of standings hole

By Sean LeahyJan 1, 2020, 10:21 AM EST
DALLAS — A question was asked to Peter Laviolette on Tuesday that delivered a simple answer from the Predators head coach.

With Nashville having lost three of their previous five games and sitting four points out of a wild card spot, could the Winter Classic (1 p.m. ET; NBC) against the Stars mark a turnaround point for the season? 

No, not in Laviolette’s eyes. For as special as the Winter Classic experience is — this will be his third one — and the importance of the points on the line are against a division rival, there will still be 33 games to play when the final buzzer sounds. Win or lose, it will not make or break Nashville’s season. 

It could, however, serve as the starting point to turn around a first half of the season that’s been up and down.

“Right now, with where we sit in the standings and where they sit, we’re within striking distance, but we’ve still got to play catch up and [Wednesday’s] game is important,” said defenseman Ryan Ellis.

The Predators feature the NHL’s ninth-worst even strength save percentage (.913), per Natural Stat Trick, and their top two scorers are Ellis and captain Roman Josi, who is also tied for the the team lead in goals (14). The offense has been balanced as they’ve averaged 3.45 goals per game and none of their forwards has 30 points yet. 

It’s a roster that was built to contend but they’ve looked anything but that through three months of the season.

So what’s been ailing the Predators? Too many off nights by too many important players.

“I just think consistency, throughout our team, throughout our lineup individually,” said Ellis. “One night we play a game and we dominate, the next night we battle and win or we battle and lose and the next night we take completely off. It’s really a tale of two teams right now. One that can be great and we know how good we are and the other that doesn’t show up some nights. That’s the difference.”

The Winter Classic is always a tricky one for teams. You have to balance enjoying the experience and being around family and friends all while focusing on earning two points. Laviolette’s coached in two of them, so he knew how to prepare his players for what to expect.

“It’s a big game for us. It’s a big opponent for us,” he said. “Just based on the recent history we’ve had with Dallas it makes it really a game that the guys are looking at. We’ve got some work to do. We know they’re a good hockey team and from the playoffs last year and to the previous meeting [4-1 loss on Dec. 14], I think guys realize that. 

“We’ve talked about all these things before we got here, so it’s not like we addressed things today. We talked about our opponent and the situation we’re in and what needs to be done. We also talked about our families being here and how we can try to separate those things. It was a great day today and a great night tonight to share with your families, but those are the things you try to walk through in the preparation for the game [Wednesday] about how you need to wake up and the focus on the details, the determination that’s going to be needed in order to be successful.”

A good start to the season (8-3-1) disappeared quickly and the Predators have dug themselves a hole where they not only need to play well, but they need the teams ahead of them in the standings to drop points along the way. Every game is big now, no matter the situation, and there are no moral victories left for a team that spent big in the summer to make a Stanley Cup run.

“We’re in a position now where playing good isn’t good enough,” said Ellis. “It’s finding the result and winning the game.”

