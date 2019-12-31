More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE

Stars seeking consistency in second half under Bowness

By Sean LeahyDec 31, 2019, 10:06 PM EST
DALLAS — It’s been a bit of a weird season so far for the Stars. A 1-7-1 start was followed by a run of 14 wins in 16 games. That was followed up with four straight losses and then three wins in a row.

That third win in a row on Dec. 10 was the start of a new era in Dallas following the sudden dismissal of head coach Jim Montgomery. Assistant coach Rick Bowness has been at the wheel on an interim basis and the transition has been okay with the Stars 5-3-1 since the change.

The Stars sit third in the Central Division with 40 games played as they prepare for the 2020 Winter Classic against the Predators at the Cotton Bowl (1 p.m. ET; NBC) on New Year’s Day. 

It’s only been nine games since the hockey world and the Stars were stunned by the Montgomery news, but the players are working through it.

“It’s still a growing process. We’re trying to get better every day here,” said Stars defenseman John Klingberg. “We’ve been having a few games where we get the points we want to, but we haven’t played the way we want to. That’s a good thing that we can still get points when we don’t play as good.”

No one has coached more NHL games than Bowness, who will have been a head coach in the league for five decades as of New Year’s Day, joining only Pat Quinn and Scotty Bowman in that category. The responsibilities have certainly increased moving from an assistant’s role to taking charge of the entire team, but the players know him after he came on board a month after Montgomery’s hiring in June 2018.

Stars goaltender Ben Bishop, who was with Bowness in Tampa for four seasons, hasn’t seen a different side to the head coach since the change. Bowness has kept his upbeat personality and is always the loudest guy in the room when he greets his players in the morning.

The voice in charge behind the bench may be different now, but things have very much stayed the same for the Stars. Considering the circumstances, being able to call on someone like Bowness has been huge in keeping the team from heading in a bad direction.

“It’s kind of one of those things, even though he is a coach everybody has their own job to do,” Bishop said. “When a coach gets fired or let go you still have your job to do. I think guys continue to do their jobs and the players are the ones who go out there and execute the gameplan. As long as the players go out there and do that you’ll have a pretty good chance to win.”

The situation last season for the Stars was about adjusting to a new system under a new head coach. That took time for the Stars, who didn’t get going until last January during a second half that propelled them to within a victory of the Western Conference Final. The experience of overcoming that obstacle has helped this season, and having a dressing room full of veterans who have seen everything the NHL can offer has ensured that they remain competitive in a tough division.

“We have a good team in here,” said Joe Pavelski. “We just have a lot of honest hockey players, a lot of good people in this organization, in this room. The start, we didn’t like that. You put yourselves in such a deep hole and then we’re as hot as anyone for a while. And there’s been a few times where we turn a corner and we might get a little separation but we’ve always fallen back to the pack. 

“So we’re right there. [We’re] just a resilient group. You’ve got different ups and downs but we’ve had some extremes at some times this year. We’re looking to get some kind of consistency here in the second half.”

————

Predators, Stars gearing up for Texas-sized Winter Classic

Associated PressDec 31, 2019, 10:05 PM EST
DALLAS (AP) — Welcome to a Texas-sized NHL Winter Classic.

The annual showcase is going to be one big outdoor game when the Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium on Wednesday – even without ”Big Tex” booming out the customary ”Howdy, folks!” that visitors to the State Fair of Texas hear each fall.

More than 84,000 fans are expected for the NHL’s 12th New Year’s Day game, this one at the stadium where the boots belonging to the fair’s iconic 55-foot talking cowboy will be near the rink with an oversized, ranch-style entry arch. It is expected to be the second-largest crowd ever for an NHL game.

Part of the fair’s midway just outside the historic stadium, including a 212-foot high Ferris wheel and other carnival rides, will be open for those with tickets before and after the NHL’s southernmost outdoor game.

”It started as a bit of a pipe dream,” said Stars CEO Jim Lites, whose team hosted its first NHL draft in 2018 at its arena only a few miles from the Cotton Bowl.

Now an NHL game is being played inside the stadium that is home to the annual Red River college football rivalry game between Texas and Oklahoma that has been played during the State Fair for 90 years. The Cotton Bowl game was played there each New Year’s Day until a decade ago, and the Dallas Cowboys called it home for their first 12 seasons, from 1960-71.

”It’ll be a nice venue, have a good feel, and everybody in Texas and this area, they know about the Cotton Bowl,” Stars center Joe Pavelski said. ”I think that’s a big draw as well, come see something different there.”

Pavelski signed with Dallas as a free agent last summer after his first 13 NHL seasons with the San Jose Sharks, who hosted the Los Angeles Kings in a Stadium Series game at the home stadium of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

When the State Fair of Texas was open during its 3 1/2-week run last fall, Pavelski and his family walked around, played games and ”spent a lot of money” to win a big teddy bear.

The ultimate prize Wednesday will be two points for the winner between the two teams that met in a first-round playoff series last April that the Stars won in six games. Both are coming off distinctly different back-to-back games.

Nashville had 5-2 and 6-4 losses to Pittsburgh, with goalie Pekka Rinne pulled from the first game and Juuse Saros yanked from the second. The Predators, after adding free agent forward Matt Duchene last offseason, are 11th in the Western Conference standings.

”It’s a big game just because of the standings, it’s a big game because of playing them in the playoff last year, the first game we lost this year,” Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. ”Big two points, but obviously very special to play in the Winter Classic.”

The Stars won 4-1 on Dec. 14 in Nashville, their only meeting so far this season.

”Just based on the recent history that we’ve had with Dallas, it makes really a game that I think the guys are looking at that we’ve got some work to do,” said Nashville coach Peter Laviolette, though he wanted his team to enjoy the experience Tuesday, which included a family skate for both teams.

Dallas, hitting the halfway point of its regular season that began with a horrendous 1-7-1 start, is third in the conference after consecutive comeback wins (over Colorado and Arizona).

”It shows great character of our team that we are able to come back. This is a tough league and it’s not going to happen every night that you can come back in the third period,” Stars interim head coach Rick Bowness said. ”We do not want to do this again on Jan. 1. If we have to, we know we can.”

The Stars are 5-3-1 since second-year head coach Jim Montgomery was fired Dec. 10 for unspecified unprofessional conduct.

With the calendar turning to 2020, Bowness moves into his fifth decade as an NHL coach. It will be the first outdoor NHL game for the 64-year-old Canadian, and it brings back memories of his dad building a rink in the backyard for winter games. He did the same for his kids – all grown and in attendance this week – when he landed his first head coaching job with Winnipeg.

”We didn’t have a lot of rinks back then. So if you wanted to play hockey, you skated outside,” Bowness said. ”This is something that my dad would absolutely love.”

The largest crowd to see an NHL game was 105,491 at Michigan Stadium six years ago when Toronto beat Detroit in a shootout at the Winter Classic. A crowd of 76,126 was at Notre Dame Stadium last New Year’s Day when Boston beat Chicago, 4-2.

NHL officials said about 20,000 tickets have been purchased by fans for the visiting Predators, whose jerseys were inspired by the 1960s and 1970s jerseys of the Dixie Flyers, the first minor league hockey team in Nashville.

The Stars will wear green and white jerseys with elements of the 1993-94 Stars, the first season in Dallas, and the 1945-46 USHA Dallas Texans, the first minor league team in Dallas.

Weekend rain and temperatures near 70 created quite a puddle at the Cotton Bowl, forcing crews to redo logos and lines. It has cooled off since then and it could be near freezing overnight into New Year’s Day. Conditions at game time were forecast to be cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s – about average for a January day in North Texas.

World Juniors: Canada beats Czechs 7-2, plays Slovakia in quarterfinals

AP Images
Associated PressDec 31, 2019, 5:06 PM EST
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Canada routed host Czech Republic 7-2 Tuesday to complete the preliminary round at the world junior hockey championship and clinch top spot in its group.

Joe Veleno, Nolan Foote, captain Barrett Hayton, Connor McMichael, Liam Foudy, Dylan Cozens and Jared McIsaac all scored as Canada topped Group B with nine points.

Canada faces Slovakia, which finished fourth in Group A, in the quarterfinals.

Hayton and Cozens added three assists each, and goaltender Joel Hofer made 17 saves.

Vojtech Strondala and Libor Zabransky reduced Canada’s lead to 4-2 midway through the middle period, netting their goals 14 seconds apart, but Foudy answered for Canada just 10 seconds later to stretch the advantage to 5-2.

The United States placed second in Group B – a point behind Canada – and next plays Finland, the third team in Group A. It’s a rematch of last year’s final which Finland won 3-2.

The Finns were upset 5-2 by Switzerland on Tuesday. Fabian Berri scored two goals for the Swiss, while Gaetan Jobin, Simon Knak and Valentin Nussbaumer also contributed a goal each and goaltender Stephane Charlin stopped 36 shots.

Anttoni Honka and Joonas Oden scored for Finland.

All four quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday.

Earlier Tuesday, Russia secured a quarterfinal spot with a 6-1 victory over Germany to finish third in Group B with six points.

Kirill Marchenko scored twice and added three assists and Pavel Dorofeyev had two goals for the Russians, who play Switzerland in the last eight.

Sweden won Group A by beating Slovakia 6-2. Alexander Holtz scored two for the Swedes, who play the Czechs in the quarters.

Germany, last in Group B, will play the best-of-three relegation series against Kazakhstan, the bottom team in Group A.

Ducks’ Josh Manson scores bizarre own goal (Video)

By Adam GretzDec 31, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
As far as own goals go, this one by Anaheim’s Josh Manson might be one of the most cringeworthy ones you will see.

Late in the first period of their game in Vegas, the Golden Knights took the lead on a chaotic play around the net.

It seemed that all of the Ducks were waiting for a whistle, thinking that the puck had been covered by goalie John Gibson.

It was not covered. Because the referee never lost sight of the puck, play continued. It was at that point that Manson just casually tapped the puck across the goal line.

Did he think the play was over? Was he trying to slide it under Gibson to get a stoppage? Did he just temporarily lose track of what was going on? Who knows! Either way, that is a tough one to give up if you are the Ducks.

Alex Tuch ended up getting credit for the goal for the Golden Knights. It is his sixth goal of the season.

Malkin, Pageau fined for roles in game-ending scuffle

By Adam GretzDec 31, 2019, 3:01 PM EST
3 Comments

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin and Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau were both fined on Tuesday afternoon for their actions in a late-game scrum on Monday night.

Malkin was fined $5,000 for high-sticking while Pageau was hit with a $2,500 fine for roughing.

It all started when Malkin became tied up with Brady Tkachuk behind the play, with tensions quickly escalating. As the officials were trying to break it up, Pageau shoved Malkin as he started to skate away. Malkin responded by hitting Pageau up high with his stick.

The entire sequence can be seen in the video above.

Malkin is pretty fortunate to only be fined here. He was suspended for a high-sticking incident in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers just last season.

He also had to be held back by teammates and a Penguins’ equipment manager from going back on the ice to re-join the scrum after he had already left. Had he actually returned to the ice he could have been facing a lengthy suspension.

The Penguins won the game 5-2 but lost All-Star winger Jake Guentzel for the next four-to-six months.

