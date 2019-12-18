More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Taylor Hall Coyotes
Getty

Taylor Hall and the Coyotes need each other

By Adam GretzDec 18, 2019, 6:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

Over the next few months Taylor Hall and the Arizona Coyotes will have an opportunity to help each other reach a destination that has been painfully out of reach for both.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Coyotes haven’t been there since the 2011-12 season when they went on a stunning run to the Western Conference Final.

Meanwhile, Hall’s career has been mostly wasted by two organizations (Edmonton and New Jersey) in a way that few other No. 1 overall picks have experienced. Now in the 10th year of his career, he has had the opportunity to play in just five postseason games, winning only one. It is an almost unprecedented career for a top pick. He is just the second No. 1 overall pick to make it this far into their career (nine-plus seasons) and play in five or fewer playoff games. Goaltender Michel Plesse, the No. 1 overall pick in 1968, is the only other to experience that lack of team success.

It is impossible to blame that lack of success on Hall himself, because he has always carried his end of the bargain for every team he has played for.

He is one of only nine active players in the NHL to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

Since the 2010-11 season (his first year in the league) he is among the top-20 forwards (out of 260 with at least 400 games played) in the league in goals per game, points per game, and shots per game.

When he has been on the ice during 5-on-5 play his teams have outscored their opponents by four goals and controlled more than 51 percent of the total shot attempts during his career. Those numbers may not seem all that impressive, but consider the quality of the teams he has played for. His teams have been outscored by 347 goals and control just 46 percent of the shot attempts when he is not on the ice over the past decade. That is not the sign of a bad player, it is the sign of bad teams. By almost every objective measure (wins, playoff appearances, playoff wins, playoff series wins) he has spent his entire career playing for two of the least successful organizations in the league.

Now it is up to the Coyotes to take advantage of his skill and potentially give him a reason to want to stick around beyond this season. And Hall’s presence might be enough to help the Coyotes make a statement with their fans that a new, more successful era is upon them.

This is no longer a young, rebuilding team. It is a veteran roster with elite goaltending and a strong defense that is good enough to win right now. They are in first place in the Pacific Division, have the fourth-best record in the Western Conference by points percentage, and the third-best goal differential. They are legitimately good, and are probably the first legitimately good team that Hall has ever played for in his career (even the New Jersey team that he made the playoffs with was bad outside of his line).

The biggest thing they lack is a game-changing forward up front. They have some really good players, they have some depth, but they do not have someone that can take over a game. Phil Kessel was supposed to provide some of that offensively but it hasn’t yet worked out as planned.

Hall could provide that presence, especially if his shooting percentage (a career worst 5.5 percent so far this season) bounces back the way it could — or even should — in the second half of the season.

You know he is going to be able to drive possession. He is going to be the best playmaker on the roster and make players on his line more dangerous. Once the goal-scoring comes back he is the total package as a top-line player, and allows everyone else in the lineup to settle into roles that better fit their skillset.

If it feels like this trade raises the expectations in Arizona, it’s probably because they did. And that’s good. There is no reason why this team as constructed — with this goaltending, defense, and now an elite first-line forward — can’t not only make the playoffs, but also make some noise once they get there. The two best teams in the Western Conference (Colorado and St. Louis) wouldn’t be a potential opponent until the Western Conference Final if the Coyotes can maintain a top-three spot in the Pacific. And given the overall state of the other teams in the division, that should be a reachable goal.

It is not known what the future holds for the Hall-Coyotes relationship beyond this season. But in the short-term it is a great opportunity for the Coyotes to establish themselves as a factor in the West, and it’s a great opportunity for Hall to finally play on a team that might be able to take advantage of what he does on the ice.

It is the right trade at the right time for everyone.

More on Hall to the Coyotes

Devils trade Hall to Coyotes for prospects, picks
Hall focused on helping Coyotes make playoffs
Shero: Hall trade right move at the right time

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Avalanche vs. Blackhawks livestream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyDec 18, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2019-20 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

A couple of Central Division teams headed in opposite directions meet in the third of four regular-season matchups. The Avalanche have won the first two and, despite coming off a loss, enter this game having won eight of their last 10 (8-1-1), including those two games against Chicago back on Nov. 29 and 30. Colorado is on the right track towards a third straight playoff appearance, while the Blackhawks sit last in the division and may miss the postseason for a third consecutive year.

Perhaps overshadowed by Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, David Pastrnak, and Brad Marchand, Nathan MacKinnon is having another MVP caliber season. The 24-year- old No. 1 pick in 2013 is improving his totals each year:

Patrick Kane is once again pacing the Hawks in goals (18) and points (40) this season (he’s led Chicago in points each of the last four seasons and goals three of the last four years). Kane also scored two games ago at St. Louis, so he enters this game with four goals in the last two games and is on pace for a second straight 40-goal season (on pace for 43 after he had 44 last year…career high is 46 in 2015-16).

Corey Crawford and Robin Lehner have split time in net this season, exactly, with each starting 17 games. Chicago signed Lehner to a one-year deal this past offseason to help improve the position and alleviate some pressure off their starter. So far, Lehner, a Vezina finalist a season ago with the Islanders, could be on his way to seeing his number of starts increase.

Despite Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog returning, the Avs can’t seem to get fully healthy as defenseman Cale Makar recently hit the injury report. He’s missed the last four games with an upper-body injury. On top of this, Erik Johnson remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury, having last played on Nov. 23. Neither traveled for this road trip.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks
WHERE: United Center
WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE
Andre Burakovsky – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen
Gabriel Landeskog – Nazem KadriJoonas Donskoi
Valeri NichushkinPierre-Edouard BellemareMatt Calvert
Matt NietoTyson JostJ.T. Compher

Samuel GirardNikita Zadorov
Ian ColeRyan Graves
Calle RosenMark Barberio

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

BLACKHAWKS
Dominik KubalikJonathan ToewsBrandon Saad
Alex NylanderDylan Strome – Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatKirby DachRyan Carpenter
Dylan SikuraDavid KampfMatthew Highmore

Duncan KeithConnor Murphy
Dennis GilbertErik Gustafsson
Ollia Maatta – Adam Boqvist

Starting goalie: Corey Crawford

Kathryn Tappen will host Wednesday’s coverage on NHL Live alongside analysts Mike Milbury and Keith Jones and NHL insider Darren Dreger. For the first time, NBC Sports will feature two ‘Inside-the-Glass’ commentators on this week’s Wednesday Night Hockey broadcast, as Eddie Olczyk will join analyst Brian Boucher to call the action from ice-level. John Forslund will handle play-by-play duties from United Center in Chicago, Ill.

Flames assistant GM Chris Snow diagnosed with ALS

Chris Snow Calgary Flames
Getty
By Adam GretzDec 18, 2019, 5:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow has been diagnosed with ALS.

The team announced the news on Wednesday in a letter written by Kelsie Snow, Chris’ wife, detailing the diagnosis and the early treatment that Snow has gone through in an effort to fight the disease.

That treatment has Snow enrolled in a clinical trial “for the most encouraging ALS gene therapy treatment to come along.”

The Snow family has been devastated by ALS over the years, losing his father, two paternal uncles and a cousin to the disease. The drug that is the subject of the clinical trial that Snow is now in targets the specific genetic mutation that has impacted their family.

Kelsie writes that Snow has been enrolled in the trial for several months, and while they do not know if he is on the actual drug or a placebo, the disease does not seem to have progressed since the initial dose with his right hand and forearm being the only impacted parts of his body.

More, from the Flames:

In the simplest terms, this drug works by silencing the effects of the mutated gene, and in Miami we could see how hopeful the doctor felt. So hopeful that when I asked if he believes this drug could stop progression entirely, he said, “We don’t know, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility.”

And so we are leaning into that possibility, as hard as we can, working to stay positive and living with intention every single day. And now we believe we have results to lean into as well.

Chris has been in the trial for several months, and while we do not know whether he is on the actual drug or a placebo, the disease since that initial dose does not seem to have progressed. His right hand and forearm remain the only affected areas of his otherwise strong and healthy body.

Someone has to be the first person to live with ALS rather than die from it, and one thing I’ve always known about Chris is that he finds a way. No matter the obstacle, no matter how unprecedented the situation may be – he always, always finds a way.

You can read the letter in its entirety here, as well as get information on where and how to donate for ALS research.

Snow joined the Flames organization in 2011 as their director of hockey analytics.

He was promoted to assistant general manager in September of this year. Prior to that he was the Minnesota Wild’s hockey analytics expert between the 2006 and 2010 seasons.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

PHT Time Machine: Karma bites fan who mocked Steve Sullivan

By Adam GretzDec 18, 2019, 2:04 PM EST
2 Comments

Throughout the season we will be taking an occasional look back at some significant moments in NHL history. This is the PHT Time Machine. Today we look back to when a fan mocked Steve Sullivan for getting hit in the face by a high stick … and was then later hit in the face by a puck.

With the Chicago Blackhawks and Colorado Avalanche facing off on Wednesday Night Hockey (watch live on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET) we are hopping in the ole time machine to take a quick look back at the most absurd moment to happen between these two teams. Yes, it’s the Steve Sullivan fan incident from Jan. 26, 2001, when a heckler in the stands ended up getting a taste of his own medicine.

Chapter 1: The matchup

During the 2000-01 season the Blackhawks and Avalanche were two trains going in two very different directions.

The Blackhawks were stuck in the middle of the most irrelevant stretch in franchise history and looking completely hopeless. It was an impossibly bad 10-year run where they made the playoffs one time, were in the process of ruining the relationship with fans, and were on their fifth different head coach in four years.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, were one of the elite teams in the league. They had an All-Star laden roster that was five years removed from a Stanley Cup, had been in the Western Conference Final three more times since then, and were on their way to winning a second Stanley Cup a few months later.

It was a mismatch, and the game started exactly as you would expect with with the Avalanche racing out to an early 3-0 lead.

Chapter 2: Steve Sullivan gets high-sticked

It was at that point, midway through the second period, that an otherwise random high-sticking incident took place involving Sullivan and Avalanche forward Alex Tanguay.

As Tanguay attempted to clear the puck out of the Avalanche zone, his stick inadvertently clipped Sullivan in the face leaving a cut on the bridge of his nose. When Sullivan skated back to the bench, slumped over and in pain with a towel to his face, a glass-banger in the front row decided to start heckling the injured forward.

It did not go unnoticed by Sullivan.

Steve Sullivan Fan Incident

Banging on the glass is annoying, but I’m not going to stop you.

If you want to try to heckle the other team, just keep it clean and within the lines of good taste. You’re the fan paying the money to sit in the good seats, do what you want (again, within reason).

A good rule of thumb, though, is do not mock the injured players.

Chapter 3: Sullivan gets some revenge on the scoreboard

Maybe he was feeling some extra motivation. Maybe it was some good luck. Whatever the case, Sullivan did his best to bring the Blackhawks closer on the scoreboard by scoring a pair of shorthanded goals against Patrick Roy on the same penalty kill to cut the deficit to 3-2 late in the second period.

Sullivan was one of the few bright spots on an otherwise bad Blackhawks team, finishing the season with 34 goals including a league-leading eight shorthanded goals.

A good way for a player to silence a heckler is to do something during the game that impacts the result. For a few minutes, it looked like Sullivan might be able to do that. But again, the gap in talent between these two teams was so much that not even two shorthanded goals in less than a minute were enough to swing the result in Chicago’s favor (the Avalanche went on to win 5-2).

Chapter 4: Sullivan strikes back

It turned out to the best way to get even for Sullivan in this case was simply the opportunity to return the favor.

With the second period coming to a close, Roy attempted to clear the puck off the glass and accidentally put it in the stands where it hit an unsuspecting fan in the head.

You will never guess which fan it ended up hitting.

In the video posted above, Sullivan points out that he didn’t realize what happened until teammate Tony Amonte pointed it out to him. Sullivan then skated over to the glass and shared some “choice words” with the fan who had done the same earlier in the period.

Probably the best part of the exchange is the fans wife/girlfriend/friend holding the towel on the fan’s head, laughing, and giving Sullivan a thumbs up.

You can see everything, as well as Sullivan’s commentary, in the video above.

For more stories from the PHT Time Machine, click here.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

My Favorite Goal: Chabot, Nylander remember Matthews’ four-goal night

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 18, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Welcome to “My Favorite Goal,” a regular feature from NBC Sports where our writers and personalities remember the goals that have meant the most to them. These goals have left a lasting impression and there’s a story behind each one.

Today, Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs remember Auston Matthews‘ memorable four-goal NHL debut from 2016.

Four months after he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick, Auston Matthews made a pretty good first impression on the NHL. During his debut with the Maple Leafs, the forward scored four times against the Senators becoming the first player in league history to score four goals in his first game.

On the ice that night was Nylander, who was beginning his second season in the NHL. Watching from the press box as a healthy scratch was Chabot, who was drafted by the Senators in 2015.

The two players sat down with NBC Sports to remember an unforgettable night in NHL history.

PREVIOUSLY ON MY FAVORITE GOAL
Darren McCarty shows off goal-scoring hands during 1997 Cup Final
Alex Ovechkin scores ‘The Goal’ as a rookie
Marek Malik’s stunning shootout winner
Paul Henderson scores for Canada
• Mario Lemieux’s end-to-end masterpiece; Hextall scores again
Tomas Hertl goes between-the-legs