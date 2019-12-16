More from PHT THE BUZZER | PHT POWER RANKINGS | NHL ON NBC SCHEDULE
Hall focused on helping Coyotes make playoffs following trade

By Sean LeahyDec 16, 2019, 9:59 PM EST
It took a few days and plenty of speculation, but Taylor Hall trade watch is over and the forward is feeling good about his change in fortune.

Following Monday’s trade to the Coyotes, Hall left a Devils team sitting 30th in the NHL to join one atop the Pacific Division with an eye on making the postseason for the first time since 2012.

“I think the opportunity I have with the Arizona Coyotes is awesome,” Hall said on a Monday evening conference call. “To jump that many points in the standings overnight and to join a team that is in first place. Hockey guys will tell you that as the season goes on and the playoff push is really starting to become more important, hockey becomes so fun. I’ve only played five playoff games but those five playoff games, I can remember those in great detail because they were so fun and really was the highlight of my NHL career. So much opportunity for me in the next few months and really just looking forward to that, meeting with the group.”

Hall, who will wear No. 91 in Arizona, is likely to make his Coyotes debut Tuesday against the Sharks.

“It’s a rare opportunity, potentially once in a lifetime, where you get a chance to acquire a player of this caliber, with his background, that again we think fits directly a need that we have if we want to be a contending team,” said Coyotes general manager John Chayka. “He’s got great character, he’s a good person, and he’s an elite player in the League. So to check all those boxes was something we felt we couldn’t miss out on if the price is right, and we felt like it was.”

[RELATED: Devils send Taylor Hall to Coyotes for picks, prospects]

How Hall’s time in New Jersey ended was a possibility, but given GM Ray Shero’s aggressiveness in free agency Hall, who can become an unrestricted free agent this summer, being traded in mid-December was low on the list of expected outcomes.

The Devils’ poor start could not be saved and head coach John Hynes was fired on Dec. 3. That started the countdown clock to a Hall trade. Since it was very unlikely he was going to sign an in-season extension, there was no choice for Shero but to recoup assets. 

When trade talks heated up Friday the Devils made the decision to keep Hall out of the lineup against the Avalanche. Nothing materialized that night, so he was scratched Saturday in Arizona. It was only a matter of time before a deal was made, and no one was more happy to see it all come to a conclusion than Hall.

“The first day was fine, missing the first game was fine, but after that, you start to think a little bit,” Hall said. “Really, I was just anxious to get moved and see where I end up, and obviously it’s a great spot for me. So that’s what kind of transpired. It’s been a whirlwind few days, but at the end of the day, it looks like I’ll be playing hockey [Tuesday] night, so I’m happy.”

It’s still early days, but the potential of Hall lining up alongside Clayton Keller and Phil Kessel makes for a dangerous top line. Chayka will certainly wait before gauging Hall’s interest in an extension, so for now his focus is on winning hockey games.

“I’ve been open to anything and I haven’t closed the book on signing with any team prior to July 1,” Hall said. “Talking to John Chayka, that’s something we can discuss as time goes on, but I think both sides are really comfortable with just playing and letting the contract stuff sort itself out. Really, that’s not what I’m focused on. I just want to come and help win games, get to the playoffs, and do some damage there.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Hat tricks for Acciari, Perron; Korpisalo owns Capitals

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 16, 2019, 11:09 PM EST
THREE STARS

1. Noel Acciari, Florida Panthers

The first hat trick of Acciari’s career helped Florida to a 6-1 rout of the Senators and ended the Panthers’ three-game losing streak. The three-goal night was also the first multi-goal game of his career.

2. Joonas Korpisalo, Blue Jackets

Korpisalo registered 30 saves and Oliver Bjorkstrand provided a pair of goals in the 3-0 shutout of the Capitals. The shutout was the third of Korpisalo’s career and he’s yet to lose to Washington in three career starts. Columbus’ win put head coach John Tortorella into 15th place all-time with 635.

3. David Perron, Blues

St. Louis scored four consecutive goals en route to a 5-2 win over the Avalanche. After going down 2-1 midway through the second period, the Blues scored twice in a 36-second span, with Perron tying the game on the power play. He’d complete the fifth hat trick of his career late in the third period with an empty netter to seal the victory.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NIGHT

• Acciari’s second goal came via some lovely dangling from Jonathan Huberdeau, who had four assists on the night. Huberdeau now has 400 points in 500 career NHL games:

Artemi Panarin is wondering how this puck did not cross the goal line:

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCIPLINE CORNER

Ryan Ellis on Pavel Buchnevich. Two-minute minor enough?:

• What about this hit by Tom Wilson on Vladislav Gavrikov?

Taylor Hall gets dealt to the Coyotes
Hall is hoping to play some playoff hockey in Arizona
Kovalchuk and the Kings are finally breaking up
Crawford will return to Blackhawks bench from suspension on Jan. 2
Farabee gets suspended three games
STATS OF THE NIGHT

SCORES
Predators 5, NY Rangers 2
Panthers 6, Senators 1
Blue Jackets 3, Capitals 0
Blues 5, Avalanche 2
Oilers 2, Stars 1

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Marc Crawford will return to Blackhawks’ bench after suspension

Marc Crawford Suspension
Getty
By Adam GretzDec 16, 2019, 7:27 PM EST
Assistant coach Marc Crawford has been away from the Chicago Blackhawks since Dec. 2 as the team investigated incidents of player abuse during his previous NHL coaching stops.

The team announced on Monday evening that Crawford will remain suspended through Jan. 2 following the investigation, and will then return to the team’s bench.

Crawford and the team both released statements. Those statements address the incidents, the investigation, the suspension, and the steps Crawford has taken.

The Blackhawks said they do not condone his previous behavior, and during their review confirmed that Crawford proactively sought counseling in an effort to improve.

He began the counseling in 2010 and has continued to go through on a regular basis.

Crawford’s statement

Crawford issued a few more in-depth statement. Here is an excerpt.

Recently, allegations have resurfaced about my conduct earlier in my coaching career. Players like Sean Avery, Harold Druken, Patrick O’Sullivan and Brent Sopel have had the strength to publicly come forward and I am deeply sorry for hurting them. I offer my sincere apologies for my past behavior.

I got into coaching to help people, and to think that my actions in any way caused harm to even one player fills me with tremendous regret and disappointment in myself. I used unacceptable language and conduct toward players in hopes of motivating them, and, sometimes went too far. As I deeply regret this behavior, I have worked hard over the last decade to improve both myself and my coaching style.

I have made sincere efforts to address my inappropriate conduct with the individuals involved as well as the team at large. I have regularly engaged in counseling over the last decade where I have faced how traumatic my behavior was towards others. I learned new ways of expressing and managing my emotions. I take full responsibility for my actions.

You can read the full statements via the Blackhawks’ website.

The incidents

Just before Crawford stepped away from the Blackhawks, former NHL player Sean Avery told the New York Post that Crawford had kicked him back in 2006 when they were with the Los Angeles Kings. Several other players that played under Crawford also came forward with stories, including Harold Druken, Patrick O’Sullivan, and Brent Sopel.

Druken called Crawford “hands down the worst human being I’ve ever met” for his verbal and physical abuse that included derogatory comments about Druken’s background.

O’Sullivan had also shared similar stories about Crawford’s coaching tactics.

Other incidents around the league

• The stories regarding Crawford started to resurface following Bill Peters’ exit from the Calgary Flames.

Peters resigned from the Flames after it was revealed he used a racial slur against former player Akim Aliu when he was head coach of the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. That was followed by defenseman Michal Jordan detailing how Peters had punched and kicked players on the Hurricanes’ bench, a claim that was backed up by then-assistant coach Rod Brind’Amour.

•  Shortly after Mike Babcock was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs, a story surfaced detailing how he made then-rookie Mitch Marner rank his teammates from hardest working to least hardest working, and then informed the players at the bottom of the list of Marner’s ranking.

• Former Red Wings forward Johan Franzen also shared his own personal experiences with Babcock, calling him the worst person he had ever met.

More: Crawford on leave from Blackhawks

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers’ Farabee gets 3-game suspension for interference

Farabee Suspension
NHL
By Adam GretzDec 16, 2019, 6:11 PM EST
Philadelphia Flyers rookie forward Joel Farabee will miss the team’s next three games as he serves a suspension for interference. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the ruling on Monday evening.

Farabee, 19, was ejected from the Flyers’ 7-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets for a late hit injuring Mathieu Perreault.

Here is a look at the hit as well as the NHL’s explanation for the suspension.

Jets treating Perreault as if he has a concussion

The Jets have not officially diagnosed Perreault with a concussion, but coach Paul Maurice said on Monday they are going to proceed as if he does have one.

“You can pass your tests and still have concussion like symptoms. We’ll take any of those symptoms and just say ‘we’re running it through the protocol,'” said Maurice. “It’s all the same thing anyway. We’re going to get him on a bike and see how he feels. We’ll get him into more activity and see how he feels.

“Just because a guy doesn’t test out with a concussion, doesn’t necessarily change the way you treat him.”

Just before leveling Perreault, Farabee was cross-checked from behind in front of the Winnipeg net. After getting back to his feet he sought out Perreault and leveled him with a late hit long after the puck was gone. The DoPS mentions in its video that Perreault is not eligible to be hit on this play and has no reason to believe he will be.

The lateness of the hit, as well as the injury, all factored into Farabee’s suspension.

He will miss games against the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo Sabres, and Ottawa Senators. He will be eligible to return to the lineup on Dec. 23 against the New York Rangers.

In 27 games this season the 2018 first-round pick (No. 14 overall) has three goals and eight assists.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Devils send Taylor Hall to Coyotes for picks, prospects

Taylor Hall Trade
Getty
By Adam GretzDec 16, 2019, 4:50 PM EST
Taylor Hall is on his way to the Arizona Coyotes as part of a blockbuster trade with the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils announced on Monday they have traded Hall — the 2018 league MVP —  in exchange for Arizona’s 2020 first-round draft pick (conditional), their 2021 third-round draft pick (also conditional), and prospects  Nick Merkley, Nate Schnarr and Kevin Bahl.

The Coyotes are also acquiring Blake Speers as part of the trade.

The Devils are retaining 50 percent of Hall’s salary. He is in the final year of a contract that pays him $6 million this season. He is eligible for unrestricted free agent after this season.

The conditions on the two draft picks are as follows, via the Devils:

If Arizona’s 2020 first-round selection is in the top three, New Jersey will receive Arizona’s first-round pick in 2021.

The conditions on the 2021 pick are as follows: the third-round pick in 2021 becomes a second-round selection if Arizona wins a Stanley Cup Playoff round OR Taylor Hall re-signs in Arizona. The third-round pick in 2021 becomes a first-round selection if Arizona wins a Stanley Cup Playoff round AND Taylor Hall re-signs in Arizona. If neither condition happens, New Jersey still receives the 2021 third-round pick.

While the Colorado Avalanche were the odds on favorites to land Hall, the Coyotes started to become a contender for him over the weekend as the Devils continued to hold him out of the lineup.

“Taylor Hall is one of the elite talents in the game today; a Hart Trophy winner, a high-end playmaker and one of the NHL’s most talented forwards,” Coyotes general manager John Chayka said in a team statement announcing the trade. “We are beyond thrilled to add Taylor to our team as we continue in our mission of bringing a Stanley Cup home to Arizona.”

He is expected to join the Coyotes in San Jose for their game against the Sharks on Tuesday.

The Coyotes perspective

This is a huge win for the Coyotes because it gives them the exact type of player they need at minimal cost. They have the defense and goaltending to compete right now, while the addition of Hall gives them the front-line scorer they desperately need.

It also continues to show the Coyotes are all-in on trying to win right now. They made a huge splash over the summer by acquiring Phil Kessel from the Pittsburgh Penguins, and now picked up a former league MVP just a few months later. And they did so without having to give up a significant part of their future. None of the prospects involved are among the Coyotes’ top young players, while the condition on the first-round pick protects them in the event the miss the playoffs and land a top-three pick in the lottery.

Even if Hall doesn’t re-sign after the season it’s a worthy gamble for a team that needs to win and show its fan-base that it’s going to do what it takes to put a winner on the ice. When you have a chance to add a player like Hall for that cost you have to do it.

They are in first place in the Pacific Division at the time of the trade, while their acquisition of Hall keeps him away from their primary competition within the division. That includes the suddenly fading Oilers who could have absolutely used Hall.

The Devils perspective

This has to be disappointing for Devils fans.

Just a few years after getting Hall in one of the most lopsided one-for-one NHL trades in recent memory, they have to say goodbye after getting just one playoff appearance and one postseason victory out of his time with the team.

Is it a great return, or even a good return? No, it is not. It is a quantity over quality deal as none of the prospects involved project as top-line players, while they also forfeit the small chance the 2020 pick could be a top-three pick. But there’s also probably not much they could do about that. It was becoming increasingly clear Hall was not going to re-sign in New Jersey, and with only a few months remaining on his deal they didn’t have a ton of leverage to hold out for a massive return.

It is also the latest crushing blow to the 2019-20 season that started with such high hopes but has turned into bitter disappointment.

The Devils won the 2019 draft lottery, acquired P.K. Subban, Nikita Gusev, and Wayne Simmonds over the summer, and were going to get a full season of a healthy Hall after he missed most of the 2018-19 season due to injury. But the lack of quality goaltending, a bunch of blown leads, and a roster that simply wasn’t as good as they hoped has the team at the bottom of the NHL standings and in sell mode ahead of the NHL trade deadline. With Hall gone and head coach John Hynes fired, replaced by Alain Nasreddine, the significant changes have already started. These probably will not be the only changes.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.