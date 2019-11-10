Blue Jackets’ Foligno ‘sick to stomach’ about hit on Avs’ Bellmare

However you feel about Nick Foligno‘s hit on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, it’s tough to watch Bellemare falling to the ice, seemingly knocked unconscious or at least to the point of losing control. It’s never a good sign when you see a player’s neck make a whiplash-like motion, either.
Apparently Foligno, captain of the Columbus Blues, agrees that it’s difficult to watch.
Foligno received a game misconduct and five-minute charging major penalty for the hit, and after Saturday’s game (which Bellemare’s Colorado Avalanche won 4-2), Foligno expressed regret about the head contact that was made.
Full quote from #CBJ Nick Foligno on the hit to #Avs Pierre-Edouard Bellemare that led to a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for the Blue Jackets’ captain: pic.twitter.com/SQmx8AXjTW
Foligno sharing word that Bellemare is OK is promising, although it’s unclear how that might translate to missing time for an Avalanche team that’s already dealing with a lot of injuries.
There are some who weren’t happy with Foligno’s play beyond that hit:
Nick Foligno went hunting earlier in the game and missed. This time around he got an elbow right to Bellemare's head. Bellemare with a classic fencing response laying on the ice. Being helped to the locker room.
Yet, Foligno deserves credit for being open about his regret for the check, even if he gave talk of a possible suspension a no-comment.
The Blue Jackets have now lost six of their last seven games, going 1-5-1 during that span. (The Avs were in a similar spot, as they lost five straight before Thursday, but have now won two in a row.)
If Columbus’ captain sits a game or more, it will only be that much tougher for the Blue Jackets to get back on track. That said, it would be tough to argue that Foligno doesn’t deserve a suspension of some kind. Foligno might even only give a token protest against such a complaint, at least judging by those public comments.
There were a handful of strong goaltending performances again on Saturday, and you can even gripe about the placement of stars here, as Greiss didn’t have the most saves in stopping 37 out of 38 shots on goal.
Greiss might have been asked to do the most of any winning goalie, though.
Not only was there no margin of error, as the Islanders beat the Panthers 2-1, but Greiss faced a mixture of quality and quantity against the Cats. According to Natural Stat Trick, Greiss faced 20 high-danger scoring chances, and the Panthers’ expected goals were at 4.41. To hold the Panthers to one goal – and only on the power play – is another great night of work for a goalie who probably deserves more hype at this point.
If you look at the bare stats alone, Nilsson had a “better” night than Greiss, allowing one goal on 39 SOG (38 to 37 saves).
We can debate Nilsson’s Saturday vs. Greiss’ Saturday, yet it’s getting tougher to reasonably argue which goalie should be starting for Ottawa — at least if the Senators don’t want to merely tank. Nilsson is now on a three-game winning streak, and his save percentage is up to a splendid .930. He’s shown some signs of being a well-above-average backup goalie for a little while now, especially since joining the Senators.
All due respect to Craig Anderson‘s tremendous accomplishments, particularly helping them come within an OT goal of advancing to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, but times haven’t been great for the veteran goalie. Anderson’s save percentage is a rough .897 this season, and he’s been putting up replacement-level numbers since 2017-18.
Frankly, tanking might be the best option for Ottawa, so theoretically they could merely split starts for at least a while. If this continues, they won’t be able to get away with even a platoon for a whole lot longer, though.
Pointing to Kuznetsov’s goal and assist is a way of moving up the Capitals’ winning streak in the “batting order,” if you will.
The funny thing about the Islanders’ remarkable 10-game winning streak (and their still-active point streak of 12 games) is that, if you were looking at the standings, you might have thought “Huh, but the Capitals are still ahead.” That’s because Washington’s been almost as hot, and with a win on Saturday, the Caps are now at 29 standings points. Which means they’re leading the NHL.
PITTSBURGH — For the second game in a row the Pittsburgh Penguins were able to come back from a multiple goal deficit to take two points in the standings, erasing a two-goal deficit to pick up a 3-2 shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
This latest win came with a potentially big cost, however, as Sidney Crosby exited the game early in the third period after a tough shift that saw him get tangled up with Blackhawks’ defenseman Erik Gustafsson, and then later block a shot with his foot.
That was his only shift of the period and it is not clear what exactly caused the injury.
The only update Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had after the game was that Crosby was in the process of being evaluated for a “lower-body injury” and that an update is expected on Monday. The Penguins’ next game will be on Tuesday night against the New York Rangers.
Crosby is the engine that drives the Penguins’ team and he has been his usual dominant self this season in all phases of the game. Losing him would be a pretty significant blow, especially as the team is already playing without No. 1 defenseman Kris Letang and forward Patric Hornqvist.
The season is not even a quarter of the way old and injuries have been a constant issue for the Penguins from the very beginning. At various times they have been without Evgeni Malkin, Alex Galchenyuk, Bryan Rust, Jared McCann, Nick Bjugstad, Brian Dumoulin, Letang, Hornqvist, and now — potentially — Crosby. They have only had their full roster as it was intended to look for a handful of games. They have dominated in those rare instances where they have been fully healthy, they have just not had a chance to see it very often.
Even with the injuries Saturday’s win improved the Penguins to 10-6-1 on the season. They are currently on a 4-1-1 run over their past six games. The only regulation loss came on Monday night in Boston when they erased a 3-0 deficit only to lose late in the third period.
Here’s a sign when an NHL player did something pretty astounding: when even that player is laughing at the result.
Shea Weber couldn’t help but do so after scoring his 100th career power-play goal with high style, batting his own rebound out of the air with accuracy and velocity. You can check out video of that goal in the clip above this post’s headline, and the NHL also provided an iso shot of Weber the whole time.
You can see him gamely tracking the puck and then scoring:
That wasn’t even Weber’s lone power-play goal of the night, as he reached PPG 101 later on.
As of this writing, Weber now has 208 career goals, with 101 coming on power plays. Considering his thunderous slapper, it’s not surprising that he’s so dangerous in man advantage situations — arguably to the point that, at times, teams force the puck to him too often. When you see goals like Weber’s 100th PPG, it’s easy to understand why some coaches might just shrug their shoulders and say “Just let Shea shoot it.”
The Canadiens ended up needing Weber’s two goals, as they beat the Kings 3-2.
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that Mitch Marner will not return to Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers because of an ankle injury.
Marner seemed frustrated while trying to test the ankle, either because he wanted to play through it, or was merely irritated by the tough break … or maybe both. As you can see from the video above and the screencap, it was a very awkward-looking moment.
Here’s hoping it looked worse than it really was, as this would be a tough injury for a Maple Leafs team that’s felt a bit rudderless at times even with Marner healthy. While their 9-5-3 record heading into Saturday’s game against Philly isn’t so bad, there have been enough red flags to feel a little restless, especially for fans who bit their nails through the Marner contract drama in the summer.
The Maple Leafs have already dealt with an injury to John Tavares this summer, so this could continue a bumpy start to 2019-20.
Toronto ended up falling 3-2 to the Flyers via a shootout. Not a ton is known about the extent of Marner’s injury, although he’s been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Blackhawks in Chicago.
This Maple Leafs team is going to need to band together if Marner misses serious time, as their upcoming schedule would be gruesome with or without the shifty playmaker. Note that the lone home game is in bold.
Nov. 10: at Chicago
Nov. 13: at NY Islanders Nov. 15: vs. Boston
Nov. 16: at Pittsburgh
Nov. 19: at Vegas
Nov. 21: at Arizona
Nov. 23: at Colorado
Nov. 27: at Detroit
Nov. 29: at Buffalo
Yikes, eight of the Maple Leafs’ next nine games are on the road. About the only saving grace is that Toronto only faces one back-to-back set, as they’ve struggled in those situations lately.
Really, things could be bumpy for the next month-plus. From Sunday (Nov. 10) through Dec. 14, the Maple Leafs play only three games at home and 13 on the road. Not good.
Toronto has to hope this Marner issue is minor, although such a tough haul might also increase the temptation to rush him back. The Maple Leafs need to find a delicate balance, not unlike the job of an ankle.