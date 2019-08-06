Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports will air 109 games during the 2019-20 NHL regular season with coverage beginning on Opening Night, Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET when the St. Louis Blues raise their Stanley Cup banner before facing the Washington Capitals. Following the game will be a playoff rematch as the Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The 2019-20 NBC Sports NHL schedule will once again feature “Wednesday Night Hockey” on NBCSN with 14 of the 25 nights showcasing doubleheaders with stars like Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Steven Stamkos, Connor McDavid, Johnny Gaudreau, Nathan MacKinnon, Henrik Lundqvist, and Patrice Bergeron.

Nearly 75% of NHL teams will play on “Wednesday Night Hockey,” with multiple appearances from the Blues, Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, and Dallas Stars.

Some notable games on “Wednesday Night Hockey”:

October 16 – Sidney Crosby and the Penguins host Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche, followed by a clash in Edmonton between Connor McDavid and the Oilers and Claude Giroux and the Flyers.

– Sidney Crosby and the Penguins host Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche, followed by a clash in Edmonton between Connor McDavid and the Oilers and Claude Giroux and the Flyers. December 4 – Ryan O’Reilly and the defending Stanley Cup Champion Blues face off against the Penguins.

– Ryan O’Reilly and the defending Stanley Cup Champion Blues face off against the Penguins. January 29 – Offseason acquisition Matt Duchene and the Nashville Predators visit Ovechkin and the Capitals, followed by a battle out west between the Lightning and the Kings in Los Angeles.

– Offseason acquisition Matt Duchene and the Nashville Predators visit Ovechkin and the Capitals, followed by a battle out west between the Lightning and the Kings in Los Angeles. February 19 – Artemi Panarin and the Rangers to face Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks in an Original Six clash.

– Artemi Panarin and the Rangers to face Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks in an Original Six clash. February 26 – Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres will visit the Avalanche, followed by Penguins-Kings.

66 of 109 scheduled regular-season games on NBC and NBCSN – more than 60% – will feature at least one Western Conference team.

WINTER CLASSIC: NBC Sports will present the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars from Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 1, 2020, on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

STADIUM SERIES AND HERITAGE CLASSIC: NBC Sports will present exclusive primetime coverage of the 2020 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche from Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets will meet at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan on Oct. 26, 2019 for the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

STANLEY CUP FINAL REMATCH: The Boston Bruins will play the St. Lous Blues for the first time since Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Coverage of the Flames-Jets Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic will follow.

NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND: NBC will present coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., home of the Blues, on Jan. 24-25, highlighted by live coverage of the All-Star Game on Saturday, Jan. 25, in primetime on NBC.

NHL ON NBCSN: NBC Sports will televise at least 97 NHL regular-season games this season on NBCSN, including the Opening Night doubleheader, 38 “Wednesday Night Hockey” games, and 22 doubleheaders, as well as NHL All-Star coverage from St. Louis. In addition, NBC Sports has left the majority of the final week of the regular season on NBCSN open to allow for the biggest games with playoff implications to be added to the schedule.

Some NBCSN games of note:

Thur., Oct. 17 – The top two picks in the 2019 NHL Draft clash on NBCSN, when No. 1 pick Jack Hughes and the N.J. Devils host Kaapo Kakko and the N.Y. Rangers.

– The top two picks in the 2019 NHL Draft clash on NBCSN, when No. 1 pick Jack Hughes and the N.J. Devils host Kaapo Kakko and the N.Y. Rangers. Sat., Oct. 26 – A rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final featuring the Blues and Bruins in Boston, followed by the 2019 Heritage Classic between the Flames and Jets at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask.

– A rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final featuring the Blues and Bruins in Boston, followed by the 2019 Heritage Classic between the Flames and Jets at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sask. Fri., Nov. 8 – Live coverage at 2 p.m. ET from Stockholm, Sweden, of the NHL Global Series matchup between the Lightning and Sabres.

– Live coverage at 2 p.m. ET from Stockholm, Sweden, of the NHL Global Series matchup between the Lightning and Sabres. Tue., Dec. 17 – The first of four matchups featuring Auston Matthews and Toronto Maple Leafs as they host the Sabres.

– The first of four matchups featuring Auston Matthews and Toronto Maple Leafs as they host the Sabres. Mon., Jan. 6 – Connor McDavid and the Oilers face Matthews and the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

– Connor McDavid and the Oilers face Matthews and the Maple Leafs in Toronto. Thur., Jan. 30 – P.K. Subban faces his former team when the Predators visit the Devils.

– P.K. Subban faces his former team when the Predators visit the Devils. Mon., Feb. 10 – The Lightning face the Blue Jackets for the first time following Columbus’ sweep of Tampa Bay in the First Round of the 2019 Playoffs.

– The Lightning face the Blue Jackets for the first time following Columbus’ sweep of Tampa Bay in the First Round of the 2019 Playoffs. Tue., Feb. 18 – Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

NHL Live and NHL Overtime, NBC Sports’ live pre- and post-game show with highlights and analysis of NHL matchups, will air before and after most games on NBCSN. A 60-minute edition of NHL Live will air prior to most games, while NHL Overtime will air immediately following most games.

NHL ON NBC: NHL on NBC coverage begins on Friday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET, with the 2019 Discover NHL Thanksgiving Showdown featuring the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins, marking the first of 12 games scheduled to air on NBC during the regular season. Beginning on Jan. 19, and continuing through the end of the regular season, NBC will present the NHL Game of the Week, generally occurring on Sunday afternoons.

NBC Sports Group 2019-20 NHL regular-season schedule (subject to change):

Wed., Oct 2 Washington St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m. San Jose Vegas NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Thur., Oct. 3 Minnesota Nashville NBCSN 8 p.m. Tues., Oct. 8 San Jose Nashville NBCSN 8 p.m. Wed., Oct. 9 New Jersey Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Vancouver NBCSN 10 p.m. Tues., Oct. 15 Tampa Bay Montreal NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., Oct. 16 Colorado Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m. Philadelphia Edmonton NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Thur., Oct. 17 N.Y. Rangers New Jersey NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., Oct. 23 Pittsburgh Tampa Bay NBCSN 8 p.m. Sat., Oct. 26 St. Louis Boston NBCSN 7 p.m. Calgary Winnipeg NBCSN 10 p.m. Tues., Oct. 29 Tampa Bay N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Wed., Oct. 30 Minnesota St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m. Tues., Nov. 5 Boston Montreal NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Chicago San Jose NBCSN 10 p.m. Wed., Nov. 6 Detroit N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 8 Tampa Bay Buffalo NBCSN 2 p.m. Tues., Nov. 12 Pittsburgh N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Wed., Nov. 13 Washington Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Chicago Vegas NBCSN 10 p.m. Tues., Nov. 19 Tampa Bay St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m. Edmonton San Jose NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Wed., Nov. 20 Washington N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 8 p.m. Tues., Nov. 26 Dallas Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m. Wed., Nov. 27 Philadelphia Columbus NBCSN 7 p.m. Fri., Nov. 29 N.Y. Rangers Boston NBC 1 p.m. Tues., Dec. 3 Tampa Bay Nashville NBCSN 8 p.m. Wed., Dec. 4 St. Louis Pittsburgh NBCSN 8 p.m. Tues., Dec. 10 St. Louis Buffalo NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Wed., Dec. 11 Boston Washington NBCSN 7 p.m. Philadelphia Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Tues., Dec. 17 Buffalo Toronto NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., Dec. 18 Colorado Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m. Mon., Dec. 23 N.Y. Rangers Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m. Fri., Dec. 27 Minnesota Colorado NBCSN 8 p.m. Wed., Jan. 1 Nashville Dallas NBC 1 p.m. Thur., Jan. 2 New Jersey N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 7 p.m. St. Louis Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Sun., Jan. 5 Detroit Chicago NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Nashville Anaheim NBCSN 10 p.m. Mon., Jan. 6 Edmonton Toronto NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., Jan. 7 Colorado N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Wed., Jan. 8 Washington Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Dallas Los Angeles NBCSN 10 p.m. Thur., Jan. 9 Nashville Chicago NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Tues., Jan. 14 Minnesota Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., Jan. 15 Philadelphia St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m. Thur., Jan. 16 Tampa Bay Minnesota NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., Jan. 19 Boston Pittsburgh NBC 12:30 p.m. Tues., Jan. 21 Pittsburgh Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Wed., Jan. 22 Detroit Minnesota NBCSN 8 p.m. Fri., Jan. 24 Skills Competition – All-Star Weekend NBCSN 8 p.m. Sat., Jan. 25 NHL All-Star Game NBC 8 p.m. Mon., Jan. 27 Tampa Bay Dallas NBCSN 8 p.m. Wed., Jan. 29 Nashville Washington NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Los Angeles NBCSN 10 p.m. Thur., Jan. 30 Nashville New Jersey NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Sun., Feb. 2 Pittsburgh Washington NBC 12:30 p.m. Mon., Feb. 3 Philadelphia Detroit NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Tues., Feb. 4 Chicago Minnesota NBCSN 8 p.m. Wed., Feb. 5 Boston Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m. Thur., Feb. 6 Detroit Buffalo NBCSN 7 p.m. San Jose Edmonton NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Sun., Feb. 9 Boston Detroit NBC 12:30 p.m. Colorado Minnesota NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Mon., Feb. 10 Tampa Bay Columbus NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., Feb. 11 Philadelphia N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 12 Montreal Boston NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Calgary Los Angeles NBCSN 10 p.m. Thur., Feb. 13 Philadelphia Florida NBCSN 7 p.m. Sat., Feb. 15 Los Angeles Colorado NBC 8 p.m. Sun., Feb. 16 Detroit Pittsburgh NBC 12:30 p.m. Boston N.Y. Rangers NBC 3:30 p.m. St. Louis Nashville NBCSN 6 p.m. Tues., Feb. 18 Toronto Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 19 N.Y. Rangers Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., Feb. 23 Pittsburgh Washington NBC 12 p.m. St. Louis Minnesota NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Vegas Anaheim NBCSN 10 p.m. Tues., Feb. 25 Chicago St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m. Wed., Feb. 26 Buffalo Colorado NBCSN 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Los Angeles NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Thur., Feb. 27 Dallas Boston NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Sun., March 1 Philadelphia N.Y. Rangers NBC 12 p.m. Washington Minnesota NBCSN 8 p.m. Los Angeles Vegas NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Tues., March 3 Boston Tampa Bay NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Wed., March 4 Philadelphia Washington NBCSN 7 p.m. Anaheim Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Thur., March 5 Carolina Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun., March 8 St. Louis Chicago NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Colorado San Jose NBCSN 10 p.m. Tues., March 10 Boston Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., March 11 San Jose Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., March 15 Nashville Minnesota NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Tues., March 17 St. Louis Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., March 18 Pittsburgh N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Vegas Arizona NBCSN 10 p.m. Sun., March 22 Washington Pittsburgh NBC 12 p.m. Nashville Chicago NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., March 24 St. Louis Washington NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., March 25 Pittsburgh Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m. Arizona Vegas NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Thur., March 26 Philadelphia Detroit NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Sun., March 29 Pittsburgh Philadelphia NBC 12 p.m. Minnesota St. Louis NBCSN 7 p.m. Nashville Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Wed., April 1 Philadelphia N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Dallas Anaheim NBCSN 10 p.m.

STREAMING COVERAGE ON NBCSPORTS.COM AND THE NBC SPORTS APP

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming platforms for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will provide live streaming coverage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are powered by Playmaker Media and available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox, and Chromecast.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.