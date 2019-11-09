Senators score two goals in just four seconds (Video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This figures to be a tough season for the Ottawa Senators, but there’s enough interesting young talent on this team that you can’t totally fall asleep against them.

You also might want to time your restroom/fridge trips until intermissions.

If you merely walked away to get a Pop Tart or something, you might have missed two goals in just four seconds during Saturday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. First, Vladislav Namestnikov beat James Reimer for his sixth goal of the season, then Jean-Gabriel Pageau continued a hot streak by getting open and beating Reimer from a dangerous spot just four seconds later.

(It’s now the eighth goal of this young season for JGP, who might just establish himself as a part of the Senators core at this pace.)

Enjoy those two goals in the video above, and consider how rare this feat was. Four seconds or less is something even Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie would be impressed by.

The @Senators recorded the 10th instance in NHL history of a team scoring two goals in a span of four seconds or less. #NHLStats: https://t.co/vlsCCMHkwd pic.twitter.com/QN8nGDBRLJ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 10, 2019

As you can see from that above graphic, the Montreal Canadiens have the record by scoring twice in two seconds on Nov. 1, 2018, but that feels a bit like cheating since the second goal happened on an empty net. Still really cool and worth revisiting, though:

MORE:

• Pro Hockey Talk’s Stanley Cup picks.

• Your 2019-20 NHL on NBC TV schedule

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.