Pass or Fail: Predators’ 2020 Winter Classic Jerseys

We now know what the Nashville Predators will look like when they take on the Dallas Stars during the 2020 Bridgestone Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day. (That game will air live on NBC.)
The Jets’ early struggles have kept Hellebuyck’s strong start under the radar (for the most part), but an Oct. 29 showing against the Ducks wasn’t so great, as Hellebuyck allowed five goals on only 19 shots on goal in about a half-game’s worth of action. Hellebuyck made up for that in a big way against Anaheim’s neighbors in San Jose.
The Sharks managed a commanding 53-19(!) SOG advantage on Friday, but they didn’t even get a pity point for their considerable efforts. Hellebuyck basically had a night’s work in the second period alone, allowing just one goal despite a 28-SOG barrage by San Jose.
Hellebuyck ended up making 51 out of 53 stops, so chances are, his strong work is now noticed … if the Sharks, if by no one else.
Goalies had a tendency to steal games involving California-based teams on Friday.
Despite the Canucks generated a 19-5 SOG advantage through the first period, the Ducks ended the first 20 minutes up 1-0 thanks to a Jakob Silfverberg shorthanded goal. Vancouver went on to generate a 40-29 SOG advantage overall, yet the Ducks won in overtime thanks to all-world goaltending by their all-world goalie.
Perhaps the Ducks are playing a little better under Dallas Eakins as they didn under Randy Carlyle, but this team still depends on Gibson as much as just about any NHL team leans on a goalie these days.
When in doubt — and there’s usually doubt in such an exciting, skilled league, especially on busy nights — I tend to go with goals over assists, and so one. Two of Aho’s three points were goals, and his assist was a primary one.
It also rarely feels like a bad time to mention Aho, who deserves more mentions as one of the NHL’s great stars.
After dusting off the “Storm Surge” with fairly pedestrian post-win celebrations, the Carolina Hurricanes are starting to flex their muscles again.
Following Tuesday’s 2-1 win against the Calgary Flames, the Hurricanes did a fun Halloween-themed bit where they handed out candy. Friday presented one of their best bits yet, though, as the Hurricanes presented a delightful “penalty kick” by Jessica McDonald, star of the North Carolina Courage (who recently became National Women’s Soccer League champions). It was a great moment after the Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3.
As you can see from the video above, McDonald had to get her penalty kill in a much smaller net than usual, and also had to beat Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn. McDonald nailed it, and added to the Hurricanes run of great sports-themed “Storm Surge” celebrations, as this very much ranks up there with their great basketball-dunking celebration from 2018-19.
In case you want to see that Halloween “Storm Surge” from earlier this week, here it is:
Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier does just about everything well, hockey-wise. One of these years, you’d expect him to win a Selke.
But you don’t necessarily think of Couturier as a shootout wizard. Don’t get me wrong, he’s perfectly passable in that area, yet it was surprising to see him pull off the patented, stamp-worthy move of former Flyer Peter Forsberg to help Philly beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 via that shootout.
You can watch Couturier’s version of “The Forsberg” in the video above this post’s headline.
It wasn’t the only notable goal from a fairly busy game, either, as Taylor Hall showed that he’s putting a great effort out there — even if the team results haven’t come through — by scoring a goal after being hit from behind:
The New York Islanders are just about undeniably the hottest team in the NHL right now, so it’s fitting that they took care of business against the team that rampaged through the 2018-19 regular season.
The Islanders beat the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 5-2 on Friday night, extending the Isles’ 2019-20 season-best winning streak to a remarkable eight games. The Isles are already in spitting distance of last season’s best run, when the St. Louis Blues rattled off 11 consecutive wins.
If you look at certain raw stats, you might believe that the Islanders simply got lucky.
The Lightning managed a significant 35-26 shots on goal advantage, and also carried things from a Corsi/Fenwick/etc. perspective.
Yet, as you might deduce from this in-depth look at the Islanders’ streak when it was seven-games long last weekend, things seem to be going by Barry Trotz’s design. Consider that, while the Islanders didn’t own all of the possession metrics against the Lightning, the Isles did manage a substantial 9-5 edge in high-danger chances at five-on-five, according to Natural Stat Trick.
The Islanders also employ Mathew Barzal, who can do things like this on his way to scoring a goal and an assist against the Bolts:
This Islanders team isn’t just relying on Barzal, mind you, as lead-by-example captainAnders Lee led the team in scoring with three points on a goal and two assists.
While Trotz’s system will earn deserved plaudits, Thomas Greiss‘ continued brilliance shouldn’t be lost in the shuffle. He’s now on a personal four-game winning streak after stopping 33 out of 35 Lightning shots, and the 33-year-old has allowed only eight goals total during that span. Greiss was almost as fantastic as Robin Lehner last season, sporting a .927 save percentage over 43 games. So far, he’s off to an even better start.
There’s a broken record aspect to this, but you have to think that, at some point, the Islanders won’t continue to enjoy this borderline interstellar goaltending on such a regular basis, even behind Trotz’s comfy-blanket system. Then again, the longer this goes on, the harder it gets to make that argument.
If nothing else, the Islanders are providing themselves some room to slip ever so slightly. Yes, we saw the Buffalo Sabres squander a big winning streak last season by missing the playoffs – badly – so it’s important to remember that this is a marathon, rather than a sprint. That said, many other NHL teams are eating the Islanders’ dust, and with a four-game homestand looming after the Islanders visit the Sabres in Buffalo on Saturday, the Isles might get off to an even bigger head start through the middle of the month.