Injuries for West contenders: Blues’ Tarasenko, Predators’ Duchene

By James O'BrienOct 24, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT
The good news for the Blues (beating the Kings) and the Predators (taming the Wild) on Thursday is that they won their games. The bad news is that those wins could end up being costly.

In the Blues’ case, Vladimir Tarasenko suffered an upper-body injury during the first period of that 5-2 win against Los Angeles and did not return. It’s possible that Tarasenko was injured during a seemingly innocuous moment, and there is some concern that his upper-body injury might be shoulder-related. Tarasenko suffered a separated shoulder during the Blues’ Stanley Cup run, and had undergone shoulder surgery during the 2018 offseason.

Matt Duchene‘s last shift came late in the second period of the Predators’ eventual 4-0 win against Minnesota. While there was some hypothesizing about when Tarasenko might have gotten hurt, it wasn’t clear when Duchene might have suffered whatever his lower-body injury might be.

Both are off to strong starts

Tarasenko didn’t score a point during just 4:37 of ice time on Thursday, yet he sits at a point per game with 10 in 10. The 27-year-old winger saw a five-game point streak (three goals, five assists for eight points) end here.

The Blues have been wobbly at times to start 2019-20, but this improves their record to 5-2-3. Things could be bumpy if Tarasenko even just misses a bit of time, as St. Louis plays its next two games and six of their next eight on the road.

Duchene was limited to 9:37 ice time and failed to score a point as well on Thursday, but is also off to a generally robust start, as this leaves him with 11 points in his first 10 games as a member of the Predators.

The 6-3-1 Predators are already dealing with an injury to star winger Filip Forsberg, so while the volume of injuries isn’t high for Nashville right now, the quality of players could be significant.

The hope for both teams is that these are merely minor ailments, but both teams have to be holding their breath.

Panarin helps Rangers end skid; Sabres suffer rare loss

By James O'BrienOct 24, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT
The Sabres (soaring high) and Rangers (stumbling and bumbling) were heading in very different directions heading into Thursday’s game, so maybe a special moment like Artemi Panarin‘s opening goal was necessary.

While Rasmus Dahlin is wet-behind-the-ears as a 19-year-old NHL sophomore, it still felt like a rare moment to see Panarin snag a puck from him and score an absolute beauty, with Carter Hutton‘s pokecheck attempt being rendered feeble. (You can watch that sweet play in the video above this post’s headline.)

When you consider the final score being 6-2 in the Rangers’ favor, you’d think that Panarin carried over that fabulous individual effort into a dominant night. He certainly was useful, finishing Thursday with a +4 rating, but the Rangers won thanks to a group effort.

Ryan Strome scored two goals, Brett Howden netted a goal and an assist, and Tony DeAngelo managed a goal and an assist of his own. Between DeAngelo and Adam Fox, the Rangers seem to have potential options on the right side beyond big-money addition Jacob Trouba:

Here are a few other observations from that game:

  • Again, this was big for the Rangers, and maybe a learning opportunity for the surging Sabres. New York won for the first time since beginning the season with two victories, ending a five-game losing streak to end the night with a 3-4-1 record. The Sabres suffered just their third loss (and only their second in regulation), putting a three-game winning streak to an end, and slipping to 8-2-1 in 2019-20.
  • One of the only bummers for the Rangers was that Kaapo Kakko didn’t have the greatest night in his look on the first line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. That line didn’t have promising possession numbers via Natural Stat Trick’s linemate summaries, and that checks out in simpler terms with Kakko ending Thursday with a -2 rating.
  • That said, the Rangers could be pretty dangerous if Zibanejad and Panarin can both carry their own dangerous lines, particularly if Strome and other depth guys can pitch in often enough.
  • This marked Kakko’s eighth game. Should the Rangers at least consider not burning a year off of his entry-level contract? There are greater sins than not yet being ready for Broadway production at 18, particularly when you remember that Kakko is likely still adjusting to North American ice and the culture shock of going from Finland to New York City.
  • The Sabres had the edge in puck possession and shots on goal (33-24), but the Rangers managed an 8-5 edge in high-danger chances at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. You can see the concentration of goals in the hard-to-reach places in front of Buffalo’s net in this Heat Map:

The Rangers face a serious challenge in living up to a splashy season of offseason moves. It remains to be seen if they can pull that off, but chances are, they will be very entertaining on a lot of nights. For the Sabres, it’s crucial to shake this one off.

Capitals-Oilers provides rare matchup of 50-goal scorers

By Adam GretzOct 24, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT
Probably the most intriguing matchup on Thursday’s NHL schedule will be taking place in Edmonton where the Oilers will be hosting the Washington Capitals.

Not only are both teams off to great starts and at the top of the league standings, but the individual talent on display is also going to be incredible.

Let’s just go right on down the list…

So there is a lot happening here tonight.

But it is the Ovechkin-Draisaitl aspect of this that makes it such a rare matchup.

The two players finished last season as the top-two goal-scorers in the league, each topping the 50-goal mark. Ovechkin scoring 50 goals was not a shock because it has been a regular occurrence for him throughout his career. For the better part of the past decade it has been almost unheard of for anyone else in the league to top that mark. Only 15 different players have done it over the past 20 years, and because of that it has been extremely rare for a pair of 50-goal scorers from the previous year to face off in a head-to-head matchup.

Thursday’s game in Edmonton will be the first time it has happened since the 2012-13 season when Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin (50 goals during the 2011-12 season) faced Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos (61 goals during the 2011-12 season).

Before that you have to go back to the 2010-11 season when there were three players (Ovechkin, Stamkos, and Sidney Crosby) all coming off of 50-goal seasons the year before. Crosby and Ovechkin faced each other twice that year head-to-head, while Crosby and Stamkos faced off three times. Ovechkin and Stamkos played each other six times.

And those are the only instances over the past 12 years.

Given the way they have produced so far both Ovechkin and Draisaitl are scoring goals at a pace that could help them once again challenge the 50-goal mark. With seven goals in his first 11 games Ovechkin is on a 52-goal pace, while Draisaitl is currently on a 49-goal pace. There was always a chance he could regress a bit because he had such an insanely high shooting percentage a year ago, but his 17.1 mark so far this season is fairly close to his normal career average. He and McDavid help form one of the best top-lines in the league and should be a force for the Oilers all year, providing some hope the team will be able to maintain its fast start.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Rangers move Kaapo Kakko to top line

By Adam GretzOct 24, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
With only 19 goals in seven games and a five-game losing streak heading into Thursday night, the New York Rangers are doing some line shuffling against the Buffalo Sabres in an effort to kickstart their offense.

The most notable change will see prized rookie and No. 2 overall pick Kaapo Kakko move to the top line where he will play alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

Artemi Panarin, the team’s big offseason acquisition and one of the few players on the team actually providing some offense this season, will play on the second line next to Ryan Strome and Pavel Buchnevich.

For Kakko, the Rangers are obviously hoping that getting him next to Zibanejad, the team’s leading offensive player since the start of last season, will give him a confidence boost and get him going offensively. He has been off to a slow start with just one goal, one assist, and only 11 shots on goal in his first seven games (and five of those shots came in just one game).

He has been extremely hard on himself this week, voicing frustration with his play to a Finnish news outlet and then doubling down on it with Rangers reporters on Wednesday, saying “I’m playing bad hockey” via the New York Post.

Now he gets a chance to break out of that funk next to the Rangers’ No. 1 center for the first time in his career.

“I mean, forget it, you see Mika Zibanejad as your center, you’re automatically getting a whole new level of confidence,” said Rangers coach David Quinn on Thursday, via the Rangers’ website. “So (Kakko) is in a much better position mentally when he sees that Mika Zibanejad is his center and Chris Kreider is his left wing.”

After starting the season with back-to-back wins (and scoring 10 goals in those games) everything has kind of fallen apart for the Rangers offensively since then. They have not scored more than two goals in a game since Oct. 5 (their second game of the year) and their next four games present quite a daunting list of opponents, starting with the 8-1-1 Sabres on Thursday. After that they play Boston and Tampa Bay at home before going on the road to play the Nashville Predators.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Andrei Markov heads back to KHL on tryout deal

By Adam GretzOct 24, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT
Veteran defender Andrei Markov has been hoping to make a return to the NHL after spending the past two seasons playing in the KHL, but it appears as if those plans will remain on hold.

The KHL announced on Thursday that Markov has signed a professional tryout contract with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. Markov played for Kazan Ak-Bars the past two seasons, tallying seven goals and 47 points in 104 regular season games.

Markov, now 40, spent his entire 16-year career with the Montreal Canadiens and was hoping to make a return to the team this season but the feeling never seemed to be mutual.

“Two years ago, his contract was due, we made an offer,” Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told Canada’s RDS back in September. “Efforts were made to sign it and he chose another direction that was KHL. It was two years ago. Since that time, things have changed. The player has aged. The organization has changed direction. We have a lot of young people growing up.”

Markov’s agent said back in August that five teams had checked in on Markov’s availability and that he was seeking a one-year deal.

He is 10 games shy of playing his 1,000th game in the NHL, something that would be a nice milestone for what has been an extremely productive career. When he was at his best and not limited by injury (he had terrible injury luck for a three-year run between 2009 and 2012) Markov was an outstanding player and big point producer from the Canadiens’ blue line. Even in his last NHL season he had 36 points and a 54 percent Corsi rating in 66 games as a 38-year-old. Not exactly a small accomplishment.

Unfortunately for Markov there did not seem to be much of a market this year (at least not yet) for a 40-year-old defender.

The only players in the NHL over the age of 38 this season are Zdeno Chara (42), Patrick Marleau (40), Joe Thornton (40), and Ron Hainsey (38). Chara and Hainsey are the only defenders.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.