James Neal keeps scoring goals as Oilers remain unbeaten

By Adam GretzOct 10, 2019, 10:22 PM EDT
Not even the most optimistic Edmonton Oilers fan could have drawn up a start this good for the 2019-20 season.

With their 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, the Oilers remained perfect on the young season and improved to 4-0 for just the fourth time in franchise history, and the first time since the 2008-09 season.

It was their big stars doing the damage on Thursday.

Connor McDavid sent the game to overtime with a late power play goal while Leon Draisaitl (who also scored in regulation) scored the lone goal in the shootout to help the Oilers extend their season-opening winning streak.

But the big story to come out of this game, again, is the continued resurgence of offseason acquisition James Neal as he scored in his third consecutive game and has already matched his goal output (seven) from the entire 2018-19 season. It has taken him just four games to do it.

After signing a huge contract with the Calgary Flames in free agency, Neal was a massive flop in his first year with the team scoring just seven goals in 63 games, quickly falling out of favor with the organization and the fanbase. Looking for a change — and some added toughness — the Flames dumped his contract on the Oilers in exchange for their biggest albatross contract (Milan Lucic). Given the construction of the two contracts it was a financial win for the Oilers, and it also had a great chance to be a win on the ice since Neal always seemed like the more likely player to have a bounce-back year.

So far, that gamble is paying off.

Neal has now scored in three consecutive games for the Oilers and is giving them exactly what they needed — a forward not named McDavid or Draisaitl that could put the puck in the back of the net on occasion.

Is he going to keep scoring at such a ridiculous pace all year? Of course not. But if he can at least get back to being a 25-30 goal player that is going to be a huge upgrade to the Oilers’ lineup. He has already been a major difference-maker in three of the team’s first four wins this season with two goals in a one-goal win against the Kings, four goals in a 5-2 win against the Islanders, and a goal in a shootout win on Thursday.

As for the Devils, Thursday’s defeat drops them to 0-2-2 on the season for what has to be a bitterly disappointing start after such a huge offseason.

Point shines in return as Lightning dismantle Maple Leafs: 3 takeaways

By Adam GretzOct 10, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT
The Tampa Bay Lightning were happy to welcome one of their most important players — Brayden Point — back to the lineup on Thursday night and he wasted no time making a huge impact in a 7-3 dismantling of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Three quick takeaways from the Lightning’s big win…

1. That Point contract is going to be a steal for the Lightning 

As soon as the terms of Brayden Point’s three-year contract with the Lightning were revealed it was obvious that it was a huge win for the team. Point is already one of the NHL’s best all-around players thanks to his elite scoring and often times overlooked defensive impact, and at age 23 he is probably still only getting better. After missing the first three games of the season following offseason hip surgery, Point was back in the lineup on Thursday and wasted no time making an impact. He opened the scoring just 2:28 into the first period before adding another goal and an assist later in the game to finish with three points. The line of Point, Steven Stamkos, and Nikita Kucherov was almost unfair with each of them recording at least three points in the win (Stamkos and Kucherov both had four points).

2. The Maple Leafs haven’t exactly erased their defensive concerns just yet

The Maple Leafs have done a lot of work to try and fix their blue line — probably the one Achilles Heel the team had the past few years — by adding a bunch of new faces over the past few months. Jake Muzzin came over from the Los Angeles Kings at the trade deadline, while Tyson Barrie, Cody Ceci, and Rasmus Sandin were all new additions at the start of the season. So far, the early results are not promising. They have now allowed 19 goals through the first five games, including at least three goals in every single home game. We know they can score, and we know the top of their lineup is great, but until they prove otherwise their ability to prevent their opponents from scoring is going to be a significant concern. The common trend with this team over the past few years is that when Frederik Andersen is on his game in net they can look like an unbeatable team. When he is not — as he has yet to be this season — things can quickly start to unravel for them.

3. Pay close attention to Anthony Cirelli this season

Not that the Lightning need another outstanding young player, but they may have one in Cirelli, a second-year forward that chipped in three assists in Thursday’s rout of Toronto. Playing on a 62-win team that had a league MVP and a number of other award winners it was easy for his rookie season to kind of get overlooked. But with 19 goals, 39 totals points, and quite a few Selke Trophy votes (one second place, five third place, 12 fourth place, and 23 fifth place) he has already shown he can be a force all over the ice. Just another impact player for a team that is already full of them.

Patrick Marleau scores two goals in first game back with Sharks (Video)

By Adam GretzOct 10, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT
It did not take Patrick Marleau long to make an impact in his return to the San Jose Sharks.

In his first game back with the team, Marleau scored two goals in the Sharks’ 5-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks to help snap their season-opening four-game losing streak and deliver their first win of the year.

Marleau’s first goal game just 19 minutes into the first period when he deflected an Erik Karlsson shot behind Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford to tie the game at two.

Here is a look at the goal.

He added his second goal with less than three minutes to play in the second period, again tying the game.

Barclay Goodrow added the game-winner for the Sharks just five minutes into the third period.

After agreeing to terms on a one-year contract on Tuesday, the Sharks made Marleau’s signing official one day later. His appearance in the lineup on Thursday extended his consecutive games streak to 789, the sixth-longest streak in NHL history.

He spent the first 19 years of his career with the Sharks before signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent for the start of the 2017-18 season. After spending two years in Toronto he was traded to Carolina this summer and immediately bought out by the Hurricanes, making him an unrestricted free agent. He remained unsigned until this week.

He is the Sharks’ all-time leader in games played, goals, and total points.

Ice-cold Coyotes offense could get boost from Hayton’s debut

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT
Through their first two games of 2019-20, things seemed a lot like last season for the Arizona Coyotes.

They played strong defense, only allowing three goals total over those two games, but their offense has yet to ignite with Phil Kessel added to the mix, as they mustered a lone goal.

The Coyotes are likely feeling anxious considering the break they’ve had between Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the Boston Bruins and Thursday’s upcoming home game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The most excited player of all might be Barrett Hayton, who is getting into the lineup for his first NHL game.

It seems like the 19-year-old is getting a legitimate chance to make an impact, too.

Via NHL.com’s handy collection of Thursday’s projected lines, Hayton is set to start his NHL career with some solid linemates in Christian Dvorak and Nick Schmaltz. (Interestingly, you could argue that all three could line up at center, depending upon the circumstances.)

According to Left Wing Lock, Hayton also might get a look on the Coyotes’ top power play unit with Kessel, Derek Stepan, Clayton Keller, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Depending upon how you look at it, that’s either a great opportunity for the fifth pick of the 2018 NHL Draft, or a trial by fire. (Or maybe it’s a combination of the two?)

While the Coyotes got mixed reviews for selecting Hayton at that position — at least with many penciling Filip Zadina in as the third best choice available, though he slid to Detroit at sixth — Hayton’s impressed since the Coyotes went out on a bit of a limb to choose him. In 39 games with the OHL’s Soo Greyhounds, Hayton scored 26 goals and 66 points, exceeding the 60 points he scored in the OHL in 2017-18, even though he played in 63 games that season. Hayton also managed 16 points in 11 playoff games at the junior level in 2018-19.

In September, The Athletic’s Corey Pronman ranked Hayton as the 11th-best prospect in the NHL (sub required), ahead of the likes of the Golden Knights’ Cody Glass (16th) and Zadina (23).

So, it should be interesting to get a first look at where Hayton is at, especially since he’s slated for a top-six role, instead of just barely making it into the lineup on the fourth line.

The Coyotes could use the boost, too, with that lone goal in two games.

Some of that improvement should happen strictly from positive regression, mind you.

Arizona’s been solid-to-good at even-strength so far, with Natural Stat Trick listing them as having 4.28 expected goals vs. 3.3 expected goals allowed at five-on-five. A league-worst 1.67 shooting percentage at even-strength has doomed them through two games (Columbus is second worst at 3.85). Even if the Coyotes might lag a bit behind other teams from a shooting skill standpoint (their 6.61 even-strength percentage was the worst of 2018-19), they should get far more bounces over the long haul of this season, especially if Kessel clicks — and maybe if Hayton can catch on as another gamebreaker.

The Golden Knights aren’t necessarily the easiest opponents to stick with, but either way, it should be interesting to see how Hayton might keep up.

NHL, Air Force Academy promote Kings-Avalanche outdoor game

Associated PressOct 10, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The snowstorm that hit Colorado on Thursday provided the perfect backdrop for the NHL and the Air Force Academy to promote the Stadium Series event to be held at Falcon Stadium on Feb. 15 (8 p.m. ET; NBC).

The matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche is the second outdoor NHL game to be played in Colorado. The Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings played at Coors Field on Feb. 27, 2016, in balmy temperatures when it was 65 degrees at the start of Detroit’s 5-3 win.

This week, temperatures in Denver and Colorado Springs were in the 20s with a strong snowstorm hitting the area, giving the NHL’s news conference a wintry feel.

”If today’s weather is like this in February, I have no doubt that the game we play here at Falcon Stadium between the Avalanche and Kings is going to be nothing short of awesome,” commissioner Gary Bettman said.

Bettman was joined by Avalanche executive vice president and general manager Joe Sakic and Kings president Luc Robitaille at Falcon Stadium. The news conference was originally scheduled to be held on the field but was moved inside due to the weather.

The February game will mark the second time the NHL has played a regular-season outdoor game at a U.S. service academy. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on March 3, 2018.

The Air Force Academy is approximately 60 miles south of the Denver metro area and sits at 6,621 feet, 1,000 feet higher than Coors Field.

Sakic, who helped lead the Avalanche to two Stanley Cup titles in his Hall of Fame career, said the players are looking forward to playing at Falcon Stadium

”The first one at Coors Field was a smashing success and we know here at the iconic Falcon Stadium it’s going to be an unbelievable experience for everybody,” he said. ”I wasn’t able to play in one of these as a player, only an alumni game a few years ago, but I can speak on behalf of the players, this is a game that’s been circled for a long time. We know there’s a lot of games before it but it’s the one game that every single player looks forward to.”

This will be the third time the Kings have played an outdoor game. They hosted Anaheim in the first Stadium Series game at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 25, 2014. By then outdoor games had become a standard with the NHL’s Heritage Classic and Winter Classic series.

There have been 27 outdoor games, starting when Montreal and Edmonton played in the first Heritage Classic on Nov. 22, 2003. Three more outdoor games are scheduled for this season. Winnipeg will host Calgary in a Heritage Classic game on Oct. 26 and Nashville and Dallas will play in the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Jan. 1.

”Those marquee events, when your organization is a part of it, you feel like it’s something very special,” Robitaille said.